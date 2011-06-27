Vehicle overview

Being tough and well-mannered at the same time isn't an easy feat to pull off for most SUVs. But the 2012 Lexus GX 460 is one sport-utility that is, in fact, talented in both areas. Whether providing a smooth, quiet highway ride on a long road trip or skillfully negotiating a rock- and root-strewn trail, the GX 460 performs its duties without breaking a sweat. That's because this Lexus has proven on- and off-road DNA, as seen in Toyota relatives that include the 4Runner, the FJ Cruiser and the Land Cruiser. In other words, this Lexus SUV is kind of like a Land Rover, just minus the questionable reliability.

Underneath the high-grade leather, polished wood and thick carpeting is an off-road-ready machine. Yet there is also plenty of pavement-oriented hardware aimed at providing a smooth ride and competent handling. For example, the GX boasts an adaptive suspension (with three driver-selectable modes) as well as adaptive stabilizer bars. The latter help minimize body lean when rounding corners and can be disengaged off-road to allow maximum suspension travel. Added off-road chops come courtesy of Crawl Control. This feature automatically modulates throttle and braking to maintain a selectable speed whether climbing or descending a hill, thus allowing the driver to maintain control in dicey situations.

Of course, all that hardware contributes to the GX 460's considerable heft; it weighs north of 5,000 pounds. But it's all ably handled by a smooth 4.6-liter V8 that provides ample performance and enough towing capacity to pull up to 6,500 pounds when properly equipped.

If you don't need a vehicle with the GX 460's considerable off-road talents, there are likely better choices. Luxury crossovers such as the Acura MDX, BMW X5 and Mercedes-Benz M-Class offer more passenger comfort or greater fuel efficiency. And it may be worth looking at the Land Rover LR4, given its similar roster of on- and off-road talents. But for an all-purpose family mover that's as comfortable taking the boss to lunch in the city as it is schlepping your mountain-biking buddies to the trailhead, the 2012 Lexus GX 460 is an excellent choice.