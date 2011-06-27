Vehicle overview

Occupying the not-too-big, not-too-small slot in Lexus' SUV lineup, the midsize 2008 GX 470 could be an appealing choice for a select group of SUV shoppers. This well-seasoned design (it debuted for 2003) strikes a nearly perfect balance between tough four-wheel-drive capability and well-dressed road-going manners.

The GX 470 is built using a traditional body-on-frame design, and much of the underlying hardware is similar to that used for Toyota's rugged 4Runner and FJ Cruiser. The GX also benefits from the optional Kinetic Dynamic Suspension System (KDSS), which enhances both on- and off-road ride and handling by automatically adjusting sway bar resistance by up to 50 percent. In regular driving, KDSS can minimize body roll, while off-road it allows the wheels to independently articulate more fully.

Inside, passengers are treated to all the luxury, convenience and technology they'd expect to find in one of Lexus' passenger cars. Last year, Lexus updated the GX with state-of-the-art capabilities like voice-activated navigation and a high-resolution DVD-capable dashboard display. This year, the GX is unchanged, though there are minor interior and exterior cosmetic upgrades.

Only a handful of luxury SUVs combine luxurious comfort and capable off-road and towing performance in a reasonably sized and well-crafted package. And compared to its closest competitor, the Land Rover LR3, the 2008 Lexus GX 470 enjoys a much better reputation for reliability. But if you're not planning on fully utilizing the GX 470's capabilities, keep in mind that there are better choices that provide better on-road performance and interior versatility. For daily duty, modern crossover SUVs like the Acura MDX, BMW X5 and Mercedes-Benz M-Class will likely serve you better.