Used 2018 Lexus GX 460 for Sale Near Me
- $38,981Great Deal | $6,001 below market
2018 Lexus GX 460 Base24,260 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Crossroads Ford of Apex - Apex / North Carolina
Clean Carfax, 1 Owner, Local Trade, Leather Seats, Navigation, Backup Camera, Sunroof, Heated & Cooled Seats, 3rd Row Seat, Intuitive Parking Assist, Navigation Package, Premium Package, Wheels: 18" x 7.5J Split 6-Spoke Aluminum Alloy.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Lexus GX 460 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (15 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTJBM7FX2J5196468
Stock: PT25339
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-03-2020
- $42,999Great Deal | $4,085 below market
2018 Lexus GX 460 Luxury14,625 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
Off Lease Only Palm Beach - West Palm Beach / Florida
THIS VEHICLE IS PRICED $3756 BELOW KBB Suggested Retail Price*!WE ARE OPEN & NOW OFFERING FREE LOCAL DELIVERY & STORE TO STORE TRANSFERS! See this vehicle and THOUSANDS more at OffLeaseOnly.com! Shop THE MOST INCREDIBLE SELECTION of LOW MILEAGE 2016 to 2020 Cars, Trucks, SUVs and Vans all priced THOUSANDS below retail! OffLeaseOnly.com is The Nation's Online Used Car Destination with Newer Cars, Lower Miles & Better Prices! You can DO IT ALL ONLINE with virtual video walkarounds on your vehicle of interest or visit one of our four huge state-of-the-art locations in Florida! Nationwide shipping is also available. Get Pre-Qualified right now on OffLeaseOnly.com & ask about NO PAYMENTS FOR 90 DAYS! Trade-ins wanted and we are now doing VIRTUAL TRADE APPRAISALS! No hidden fees and no minimum credit score is required to receive the advertised price! Complete Transparency - Free Carfax, Free AutoCheck and Free True 360 inspection reports on any car with a previous accident. Off Lease Only is proud to offer a 5 Day/500 Mile Free Exchange Policy so you can shop with PEACE OF MIND. Plus we are proudly A+ Rated on the Better Business Bureau, DealerRater's Used Car Dealer of the Year and an Edmunds Five-Star Premier Dealer. START ONLINE NOW at OffLeaseOnly.com!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Lexus GX 460 Luxury with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (15 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTJJM7FX9J5193420
Stock: C299676
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 03-16-2020
- $38,779Great Deal | $3,884 below market
Certified 2018 Lexus GX 460 Base45,358 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Lexus of Tampa Bay - Tampa / Florida
The following items have been reconditioned on this vehicle: new brakes and all new tires! Tow Hitch Receiver & Ball Mount Sun/Moonroof 3rd Row Seat Preferred Accessory Package Cargo-Area Tonneau Cover Headlamp Washers Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Rear Spoiler Black Onyx Blind Spot Monitor W/Rear Cross Traffic Alert This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. Contact Lexus of Tampa Bay today for information on dozens of vehicles like this 2018 Lexus GX GX 460. This Lexus includes: BLACK ONYX HEADLAMP WASHERS BLIND SPOT MONITOR W/REAR CROSS TRAFFIC ALERT PREFERRED ACCESSORY PACKAGE ALL-WEATHER FLOOR MATS W/CARGO MAT (PPO) TOW HITCH RECEIVER CARGO-AREA TONNEAU COVER *Note - For third party subscriptions or services, please contact the dealer for more information.* Drive home in your new pre-owned vehicle with the knowledge you're fully backed by the CARFAX Buyback Guarantee. The CARFAX report shows this Lexus GX is a well cared for One-Owner vehicle. Sure, every Certified Pre-Owned Lexus is rigorously inspected. However, a Certified Pre-Owned Lexus GX 460 from Lexus of Tampa Bay offers complete peace of mind. Want more room? Want more style? This Lexus GX GX 460 is the vehicle for you. Sophistication & understated luxury comes standard on this Lexus GX 460. Well-known by many, the GX has become a household name in the realm of quality and prestige. Take home this Lexus GX GX 460, and you will have the power of 4WD. It's a great feature when you need to drive over tricky terrain or through inclement weather. The interior of this Lexus GX GX 460 has been through meticulous inspection and could almost pass for a brand new vehicle. Intricately stitched leather and ergonomic design seats are among the details in which test drivers say that Lexus GX 460 is in a league of its own With an efficient and easy to use navigation system, this Lexus GX will help get you from Point A to Point B in no time flat. Lexus of Tampa Bay is excited to offer this 2018 Lexus GX 460. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Lexus GX 460 with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (15 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTJBM7FX1J5183579
Stock: J5183579
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 06-30-2020
- New Listing$42,998Great Deal | $4,031 below market
2018 Lexus GX 460 Base32,165 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
CarMax Savannah - Now offering Curbside Pickup - Savannah / Georgia
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations. Choose your car at carmax.com, get pre-approved for financing, and receive a trade-in offer - all from the comfort of home. Then come in for a solo test drive and complete the sale from the driver?s seat of your new car. We stand behind every used car we sell with a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee and a 90-Day/4,000-Mile (whichever comes first) Limited Warranty. See store for details. Price assumes final purchase will be made in GA, and excludes tax, title and tags. Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Lexus GX 460 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (15 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTJBM7FX9J5203237
Stock: 19134373
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $40,388Great Deal | $3,259 below market
Certified 2018 Lexus GX 460 Base37,953 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Longo Lexus - El Monte / California
Brand New Tires Installed!NavigationHeated/Ventilated SeatsBlind Spot Monitors3.9% APR Up to 72 months long term financing based on approved tier 1+ (720+ FICO SCORE) credit and expires 08/31/20.L/Certified Details: CERTIFIED WARRANTY: Unlimited-mileage warranty up to 6 years. Balance of new car warranty (4 Year/50K Miles) plus 2 Year/Unlimited-mileage L/Certified warranty. SERVICE MAINTENANCE: Complimentary Maintenance Plan covering the first four basic factory-scheduled maintenance services for 2 years or 20,000 miles.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Lexus GX 460 with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (15 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTJBM7FX9J5182017
Stock: 2T11192
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-04-2020
- $44,900Great Deal | $3,869 below market
2018 Lexus GX 460 Base22,398 milesDelivery available*
Land Rover Buckhead - Atlanta / Georgia
2018 Lexus GX 460 **Eligible for a 100,000 mile Hennessy Certified Warranty!**, **CarFax 1-Owner!**, **Clean CarFax!**, **Low Miles**, **We pay top dollar for trades!**, **Call now for details!**, 2nd Row Captain's Chairs, Dual Front & Rear Auto Air Conditioner, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Front & Rear Heated Seats, Intuitive Parking Assist, Leather Seat Trim, LED Front Fog & Driving Lamp, Lexus Enform Destinations, Navigation Package, Premium Package, Premium Package w/Captains Chairs, Rain Sensing Intermittent Wipers, Sun Roof, Ventilated Front Seats, Wheels: 18" x 7.5J Split 6-Spoke Aluminum Alloy, Windshield De-Icer.Here at Hennessy Jaguar Land Rover Buckhead, we have a tremendous Pre-Owned Inventory including a vast selection of Luxury/High-Line Vehicles! Why pay a Premium for a Luxury Vehicle when you can save THOUSANDS with us? On top of our aggressive pricing, we are a proud part of the Hennessy family and our extensive dealer network affords us the ability to offer you a Hennessy CERTIFIED WARRANTY on most vehicles with 100,000+ mile coverage AND STILL save you thousands versus our competitors! Stop by and let us show you the Hennessy way!Welcome to Hennessy Jaguar Land Rover Buckhead, the nations #1 volume dealer of Certified & Pre-Owned Land Rovers and Jaguars! We offer the largest selection of New & Pre-Owned Land Rovers and Jaguars in the entire country, accompanied with outstanding deals and unparalleled service! We are a proud part of the Hennessy family, the most trusted name for luxury vehicles in metro Atlanta for over 50 years! Hennessy operates 15 dealerships in the Atlanta market, which provides us with access to an over 2,500 vehicle network! No matter what you are interested in, we can help!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Lexus GX 460 with AWD/4WD, Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (15 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTJBM7FX7J5197485
Stock: 2010841A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-12-2020
- $35,298Great Deal
Certified 2018 Lexus GX 460 Base62,199 milesDelivery available*
Sterling McCall Lexus - Houston / Texas
We are excited to offer this 2018 Lexus GX. Drive home in your new pre-owned vehicle with the knowledge you're fully backed by the CARFAX Buyback Guarantee. Want more room? Want more style? This Lexus GX GX 460 Premium is the vehicle for you. Opulent refinements married with exceptional engineering make this the kind of car you'll want to own for a lifetime. At home in the country and in the city, this 2018 4WD Lexus GX GX 460 Premium has been wonderfully refined to handle any occasion. Smooth steering, superior acceleration and a supple ride are just a few of its qualities. We look forward to seeing you soon! Please call us for more information.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Lexus GX 460 with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (15 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTJBM7FX9J5189677
Stock: J5189677
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 06-23-2020
- $44,900Great Deal | $3,026 below market
Certified 2018 Lexus GX 460 Base31,561 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Hendrick Lexus Charleston - Charleston / South Carolina
CARFAX 1-Owner, L/ Certified. Moonroof, Navigation, Third Row Seat, Heated Seats, Running Boards, Satellite Radio, iPod/MP3 Input, CD Player, Back-Up Camera, MAHOGANY WOOD & LEATHER TRIMMED STEER... PREMIUM PACKAGE, 4x4.SHOP WITH CONFIDENCECARFAX 1-Owner 161-Point Inspection and Reconditioning, 2-Year/20k-Mile Complimentary Scheduled Maintenance (up to 4 Services) from date of purchase, $0 deductible for warranty repairs, Roadside assistance and trip interruption services are included during the warranty period, Complimentary loaner car provided, Balance of New Car Warranty, plus 2 years/unlimited mile WarrantyKEY FEATURES INCLUDENavigation, Sunroof, 4x4, Back-Up Camera, Running Boards, Satellite Radio, iPod/MP3 Input, CD Player, Onboard Communications System, Aluminum Wheels, Keyless Start, Dual Zone A/C. Rear Spoiler, Third Row Seat, MP3 Player, Privacy Glass, Keyless Entry.OPTION PACKAGESPREMIUM PACKAGE Ventilated Front Seats, Windshield Deicer, LED Front Fog & Driving Lamp, Dual Front & Rear Auto Air Conditioner, Front & Rear Heated Seats, Lexus Enform Destinations, Destination Assist and eDestination, Lexus Insider, Lexus Enform application suite w/destination search, Yelp, iHeartRadio, Facebook Places, MovieTickets.com, OpenTable, Pandora, Slacker, stocks, fuel prices and sports, Rain Sensing Intermittent Wipers, MAHOGANY WOOD & LEATHER TRIMMED STEERING WHEEL. Lexus GX 460 Premium with STARFIRE PEARL exterior and BLACK interior features a 8 Cylinder Engine with 301 HP at 5500 RPM*.VEHICLE REVIEWSEdmunds.com's review says "The GX comes with a clever suspension system that provides flat cornering on mountain roads yet automatically switches off to give excellent articulation when off-road. The result is a very nimble SUV for its size and height.".A $699.00 Closing Fee is included in the advertised/sales price and does not include tax, tags, title, and registration fees. The Closing Fee will not exceed $699.00 prior to January 1, 2021.This Dealership checks the vehicle recall status prior to making any pre-owned vehicle available for sale. Manufacturers and/or NHTSA may announce additional recalls at any time. To inquire about the recall status of this vehicle, visit: https://vinrcl.safercar.gov/vin/
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Lexus GX 460 with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (15 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTJBM7FX2J5183381
Stock: P11063
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-08-2020
- $35,581Great Deal | $5,516 below market
2018 Lexus GX 460 Base36,529 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Car Factory Outlet - Miami / Florida
This 2018 Lexus GX 4dr PREMIUM 4 DOOR WAGON/SPORT UTILITY features a 4.6L 8 CYLINDER 8cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a 6 Speed Automatic transmission. The vehicle is Not Specified with a Other interior. It is offered As-Is, extended warranty is available. - Climate Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Cruise Control, Tinted Windows, Power Steering, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Power Drivers Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Clock, Tachometer, Homelink System, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Sunroof, Moonroof, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Security System, Rear Defogger, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Four Wheel Drive, 3rd Row Seating, Aux. Audio Input, Bluetooth, Body Side Moldings, Carpeted Floor Mats, Center Arm Rest, Child Proof Door Locks, Daytime Running Lights, Front Heated Seats, Heated Mirrors, Off Road Tires, Overhead Console, Premium Sound, Rear Spoiler, Rear Spoiler, Rear Wipers, Rear-Side Airbags, Remote Fuel Door, Reverse Camera, Roll Stability Control, Running Boards, Side Curtain Airbags, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors - Contact Internet Sales at 786-406-6234 or sales@carfactoryoutlet.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Lexus GX 460 with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (15 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTJBM7FX6J5186770
Stock: 996068
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-17-2020
- $38,428Great Deal | $4,990 below market
2018 Lexus GX 460 Base35,445 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Adventure Subaru - Fayetteville / Arkansas
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Lexus GX 460 with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (15 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTJBM7FX9J5184950
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $39,588Great Deal | $3,790 below market
2018 Lexus GX 460 Base26,530 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Asal AutoSports - Corona / California
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Lexus GX 460 with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (15 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTJBM7FX4J5184547
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $40,997Great Deal | $2,910 below market
2018 Lexus GX 460 Base45,741 milesDelivery available*
BMW of Columbus - Columbus / Georgia
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Lexus GX 460 with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (15 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTJBM7FXXJ5191776
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $38,999Great Deal | $3,435 below market
2018 Lexus GX 460 Base48,550 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Platinum Used Cars - Alpharetta / Georgia
This 2018 Lexus GX 4dr GX 460 Premium 4WD features a 4.6L 8 CYLINDER 8cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a 6 Speed Automatic transmission. The vehicle is Black with a Other interior. It is offered As-Is, extended warranty is available. - Non-Smoker, This Lexus is in Excellent overall exterior condition, Excellent overall interior condition, seats - Climate Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Cruise Control, Tinted Windows, Power Steering, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Power Drivers Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Clock, Tachometer, Homelink System, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Sunroof, Moonroof, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Security System, Rear Defogger, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Four Wheel Drive, 3rd Row Seating, Aux. Audio Input, Body Side Moldings, Carpeted Floor Mats, Center Arm Rest, Child Proof Door Locks, Daytime Running Lights, Front Heated Seats, Heated Mirrors, Navigation System, Off Road Tires, Overhead Console, Parking Sensors, Premium Sound, Rear Spoiler, Rear Spoiler, Rear Wipers, Rear-Side Airbags, Remote Fuel Door, Reverse Camera, Roll Stability Control, Running Boards, Side Curtain Airbags, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors - THIS VEHICLE IS CURRENTLY BEING SEEN BY THOUSANDS OF CUSTOMERS ALL OVER WORLD! We use state of the art software to price our vehicles to be the most competitive in the market. If you have found a better value, let us know about it. We would love the opportunity to give you the best values in the market. ON YOUR SMART PHONE? Click to Call 678-213-2345 to confirm that we still have this vehicle and get any other questions you have answered instantly. CALL TOLL FREE NATIONWIDE: 1-866-929-3186 * All vehicle prices exclude tax, tag, and title fees. Price does not include Customer Service Pack. All of our vehicles go through inspection to ensure the quality of vehicle sold. We also perform any immediate maintenance work needed before we offer the car for sale. We stand behind the quality of our vehicles. We have been in business for over 10 years. Our friendly, professional staff is ready to assist you with your next Pre-Owned vehicle purchase. We have a world class Finance Department to offer you the best interest rate available in the USA market. Please visit us at www.Platinumusedcars.com and contact one of our CREDIT EXPERTS. While we try our best to obtain all the correct information, Platinum Used Cars is not responsible for any errors or omissions. We may or may not have all the keys and floor mats. We will be happy to obtain extra ones for you at our Dealer cost. - Contact Sales Team at 678-213-2345 or ad@platinumusedcars.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Lexus GX 460 with AWD/4WD, Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (15 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTJBM7FX7J5187054
Stock: J5187054
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-19-2020
- $41,850Great Deal | $2,787 below market
2018 Lexus GX 460 Base38,974 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Toyota Bountiful - Bountiful / Utah
1-OWNER CARFAX VERIFIED! *DESIRED FEATURES:* BACKUP CAMERA, MOONROOF, RUNNING BOARDS, KEYLESS ENTRY, 3RD ROW SEAT, ALLOY WHEELS.This awesome 2018 Lexus GX 460 is priced below KBB Market Value!Toyota Bountiful proudly serves Bountiful, Salt Lake City & Farmington, UT area Pre-Owned shoppers.*TECHNOLOGY & INTERIOR FEATURES:* This Lexus GX Includes, Multi-zone Climate Control, Satellite Radio, Homelink System, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Aftermarket Anti Theft System, Anti Theft System, Memory Seats, Outside Temperature Gauge, Garage Door Opener, Single-Disc CD Player along with Automatic Climate Control, Power Drivers Seat, Power Moonroof, Overhead Console, Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel, Compass, Air Conditioning, Illuminated entry, Bucket Seats, Rear Reading Lamps, Rear Seat Center Armrest, Tilt Steering Wheel, Rear Window Defroster, Vanity Mirrors, Reading Light(s), Split Folding Rear Seat*SAFETY & ECONOMY FEATURES:* Includes Electronic Stability Control, Brake Assist, Emergency communication system, Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors, Anti-Lock Brakes, Occupant sensing airbag, Head Restraints, Overhead airbag, Dual Air Bags, Delay-off headlights, Knee AirBag, Speed Sensitive Steering, Auto Dimming R/V Mirror, Front Side Air Bags, Passenger Air Bag Sensor. Plus EPA rated fuel economy of 18.0 highway, 15.0 City (Based on EPA mileage ratings. Use for comparison purposes only. Your mileage will vary depending on driving conditions, how you drive and maintain your vehicle, etc.)*CONTACT US:* Call (888) 470-9126 or stop by Toyota Bountiful located at 2380 S Hwy 89.Delivery to door for Test Drive.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Lexus GX 460 with AWD/4WD, Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (15 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTJBM7FX5J5190762
Stock: J5190762
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-07-2020
- $43,750Good Deal | $1,850 below market
2018 Lexus GX 460 Base10,676 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
Zeigler Buick GMC of Lincolnwood - Lincolnwood / Illinois
LOW FINANCING RATES AVAILABLE* 100K WARRANTY AVAILABLE* AWD* NAVIGATION w/BACKUP CAMERA* BLUETOOTH SYSTEM w/MUSIC STREAMING* BLIND SPOT MONITOR* LEATHER HEATED SEATS* VENTILATED SEATS* HEATED STEERING WHEEL* MOONROOF* SMART KEY w/PUSH BUTTON START* LEXUS ENFORM w/LIVE TRAFFIC / WEATHER & FUEL PRICES* AUTO DIMMING MIRROR* RAIN SENSING WIPERS* ALLOY WHEELS* POWER REAR LIFTGATE* ABS w/VEHICLE STABILITY CONTROL* FULLY SERVICED & MAINTAINED* 1 OWNER* CLEAN HISTORY!!! SAVE HUGE!!! NATIONWIDE SHIPPING AVAILABLE!!!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Lexus GX 460 with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (15 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTJBM7FX9J5197505
Stock: PA2210
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-25-2020
- $43,952Good Deal | $1,225 below market
2018 Lexus GX 460 Base5,467 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
BMW of Buena Park - Buena Park / California
Navigation Package Heated/Ventilated Front Seats Sun/Moonroof Navigation System 3rd Row Seat Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Rear Spoiler Cooled Front Seat(S) Black; Synthetic Leather Nuluxe Seat Trim Blind Spot Monitor W/Rear Cross Traffic Alert Nightfall Mica This Lexus includes: GLASS BREAKAGE SENSOR (GBS) (PPO) BLIND SPOT MONITOR W/REAR CROSS TRAFFIC ALERT EXHAUST TIP (PPO) PREFERRED ACCESSORY PACKAGE ALL-WEATHER FLOOR MATS W/CARGO MAT (PPO) LEXUS UNIVERSAL TABLET HOLDER (PPO) NAVIGATION PACKAGE HEATED/VENTILATED FRONT SEATS TOW HITCH RECEIVER BLACK, SYNTHETIC LEATHER NULUXE SEAT TRIM CARGO-AREA TONNEAU COVER NIGHTFALL MICA *Note - For third party subscriptions or services, please contact the dealer for more information.*
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Lexus GX 460 with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (15 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTJBM7FXXJ5198548
Stock: J5198548
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-13-2020
- $44,990Good Deal | $2,825 below market
2018 Lexus GX 460 Base20,407 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Star Motor Sales - Downers Grove / Illinois
This 2018 Lexus GX 4dr GX 460 Premium 4WD features a 4.6L 8 CYLINDER 8cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a 6 Speed Automatic transmission. The vehicle is Starfire Pearl with a Sepia Full Leather interior. It is offered As-Is, extended warranty is available. - 2018 Lexus GX460 4DR AWD 4.6 Liter 8 Cylinders Seven Passenger SUV *** 6 Speed Automatic Transmission *** One Owner Since Brand New *** Clean AutoCheck History Report *** Remainder Of Factory Warranty *** Premium Package *** Mahogany Wood Trim *** Intuitive Parking Assist *** Power Leather Heated & Ventilated Front Seats *** Heateed 2nd Row Seats *** Navigation *** Blind Spot Monitor *** Fixed Running Boards *** LED Lighting *** Folable 3rd Row Seats *** Cruise Control *** Bluetooth *** Smart Key with Push To Start *** Power Glass Sunroof *** Power Door Locks *** Power Mirrors *** Great Condition Inside And Outside *** Inspected And Serviced *** Non-Smoker *** This Vehicle Qualifies For Our Financing Special *** Please Contact Our Friendly Customer Service Associates For Further Details At 630-241-2424 Or Visit Us For More Information And Pictures At WWW.STARMOTORSALES.COM - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Cruise Control, Tinted Windows, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Door Locks, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Leather Shifter, Power Drivers Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Memory Seat Position, Heated Seat, Rear Air Conditioning, Wood Trim, Clock, Tachometer, Digital Info Center, Homelink System, Tilt Steering Wheel, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Sunroof, Moonroof, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Security System, ABS Brakes, Traction Control, Dynamic Stability, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Anti-Theft, Full Leather Interior Surface, Four Wheel Drive, 115V Power Outlet, 12v Power Outlet, 3rd Row Seating, Air Conditioned Seats, Apple CarPlay, Automatic High Beams, Aux. Audio Input, Blind Spot Monitor, Bluetooth, Body Side Moldings, Carpeted Floor Mats, Center Arm Rest, Child Proof Door Locks, Daytime Running Lights, Distronic, FAST- KEY entry system, Forward Collision Warning, Front AC Seats, Front Heated Seats, Heated Mirrors, Integrated Child Seat, LED Headlights/Fog Lights, Luxury Seats, Navigation System, Off Road Tires, OnStar, Overhead Console, Panoramic Roof, Parking Sensors, Power Brakes, Premium Alloy Wheels, Premium Sound, Premium Wheels, Rear Heated Seats , Rear Spoiler, Rear Spoiler, Rear Wipers, Rear-Side Airbags, Remote Fuel Door, Reverse Camera, Roll Stability Control, Running Boards, Side Curtain Airbags, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors, Variable Assist Steering, Xenon - Contact Sales Department at 630-241-2424 or adam@starmotorsales.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Lexus GX 460 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (15 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTJBM7FX6J5191967
Stock: H773
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-18-2020
- $42,788Good Deal
2018 Lexus GX 460 Base21,103 milesDelivery available*
Park Place Lexus Grapevine - Grapevine / Texas
L Certified by Lexus, this GX is equipped with Navigation, Backup Camera, Blind Spot Monitor with Rear-Cross Traffic Alert, Intuitive Parking Assist, Leather Trimmed Seats, Heated and Ventilated Front Seats, Heated 2nd Row, 3rd Row Seating, Rain-Sensing Wipers, Headlamp Washers, Mahogany Wood and Leather Trimmed Steering Wheel and Shift Knob, Power Folding Mirrors, Homelink Garage Door Opener, Satellite Radio, Moon Roof and more!!L/Certified vehicles enjoy unlimited mileage coverage for the balance of the remaining factory 4 year/ 50k base new vehicle warranty plus two years - thus providing a maximum benefit of up to 6 years, from Date Of First Use (DOFU). If at the time of purchase the vehicle is already outside of the Factory Warranty (in excess of 50,000 miles OR 4YRS from the DOFU) L/Cert Warranty coverage begins on the DAY OF PURCHASE for 2 years with unlimited miles. ALL L/Cert coverage can be extended at the point of sale for up to an additional 5 years at extra cost - with coverage remaining with UNLIMITED MILES!! Please speak to a Sales Experience Manager to clarify L/Certified coverage on each specific vehicle.This 2018 GX 460 Premium is current on all services. One owner clean CARFAX, clear title and low miles!Come in or call about this vehicle today for more information!!!With body-on-frame construction and low range gearing, the GX 460 is far more rugged and powerful than the Lexus RX crossover. Unlike the RX, the GX offers excellent off-road capability. It is equipped with enhancements to make off-road driving safe and easy. It's very comfortable in town and a great setup in the backcountry. The GX can tow up to 6500 pounds with optional hitch.Click on the CarFax and Auto iPacket links below to view everything we know about this vehicle!!Call or email TODAY on this vehicle or if this doesn't quite fit then tell us what you are looking for - we turn our inventory once a month and are trading for new inventory hourly - so your next car may well be here and just not listed yet!PLUS!!No Pre-Payment Penalty LoansVehicle Protection Policies Available On Most Makes and ModelsQuick Approvals for most credit situationsVery competitive rates (with approved credit)Let our Finance Department tailor a loan specifically for your needs and budget. We use both local and major national lending institutions to obtain financing for most of our clients, with a 98% approval rate.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Lexus GX 460 with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (15 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTJBM7FX1J5197014
Stock: J5197014
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-24-2020