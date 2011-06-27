Close

Lexus of Tampa Bay - Tampa / Florida

The following items have been reconditioned on this vehicle: new brakes and all new tires! Tow Hitch Receiver & Ball Mount Sun/Moonroof 3rd Row Seat Preferred Accessory Package Cargo-Area Tonneau Cover Headlamp Washers Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Rear Spoiler Black Onyx Blind Spot Monitor W/Rear Cross Traffic Alert This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. Contact Lexus of Tampa Bay today for information on dozens of vehicles like this 2018 Lexus GX GX 460. This Lexus includes: BLACK ONYX HEADLAMP WASHERS BLIND SPOT MONITOR W/REAR CROSS TRAFFIC ALERT PREFERRED ACCESSORY PACKAGE ALL-WEATHER FLOOR MATS W/CARGO MAT (PPO) TOW HITCH RECEIVER CARGO-AREA TONNEAU COVER *Note - For third party subscriptions or services, please contact the dealer for more information.* Drive home in your new pre-owned vehicle with the knowledge you're fully backed by the CARFAX Buyback Guarantee. The CARFAX report shows this Lexus GX is a well cared for One-Owner vehicle. Sure, every Certified Pre-Owned Lexus is rigorously inspected. However, a Certified Pre-Owned Lexus GX 460 from Lexus of Tampa Bay offers complete peace of mind. Want more room? Want more style? This Lexus GX GX 460 is the vehicle for you. Sophistication & understated luxury comes standard on this Lexus GX 460. Well-known by many, the GX has become a household name in the realm of quality and prestige. Take home this Lexus GX GX 460, and you will have the power of 4WD. It's a great feature when you need to drive over tricky terrain or through inclement weather. The interior of this Lexus GX GX 460 has been through meticulous inspection and could almost pass for a brand new vehicle. Intricately stitched leather and ergonomic design seats are among the details in which test drivers say that Lexus GX 460 is in a league of its own With an efficient and easy to use navigation system, this Lexus GX will help get you from Point A to Point B in no time flat. Lexus of Tampa Bay is excited to offer this 2018 Lexus GX 460. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Lease Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2018 Lexus GX 460 with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer .

Engine: 8 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive

16 Combined MPG ( 15 City/ 18 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: JTJBM7FX1J5183579

Stock: J5183579

Certified Pre-Owned: Yes

Listed since: 06-30-2020