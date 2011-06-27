  1. Home
  2. Lexus
  3. Lexus GX 460
  4. 2021 Lexus GX 460

2021 Lexus GX 460

Lexus GX 460 Base 4dr SUV Exterior. Premium Package Shown. Exterior
Lexus GX 460 Base 4dr SUV Exterior. Premium Package Shown. Exterior
Lexus GX 460 Base 4dr SUV Exterior. Premium Package Shown. Exterior
Lexus GX 460 Base 4dr SUV Exterior. Premium Package Shown. Exterior
Lexus GX 460 Base 4dr SUV Exterior. Premium Package Shown. Exterior
+11
Ad
6 Offers Near 20147
Check out current offers on the Lexus GX 460
VIEW OFFERS
Lexus.com

2021 Lexus GX 460
MSRP Range: $53,100 - $64,365

MSRP$53,100
Dealer Price
Compare dealer price quotes

2021 Lexus GX 460 pricing

in Ashburn, VA
Ad
2020 GX 460
Luxury

msrp 

$53,000
starting price
Search Inventory
Lexus.com
Build & price

Shopping Tools

Build & price
See all GX 460 lease offers
2021 Lexus GX 460 price drops
Ad
Build Your GX 460
156 people are viewing this car
MSRP$53,000 - $64,265
Features
Available in:
Available Colors
Exterior Colors
Avaliable in
Luxury, Base

Consumer reviews

There are no consumer reviews for the 2021 Lexus GX 460.

Trending topics in reviews

    Used Years for Lexus GX 460
    2018
    2017
    2016
    2015
    2014
    2013
    2012
    2011
    2010

    Features & Specs

    4dr SUV 4WD features & specs
    4dr SUV 4WD
    4.6L 8cyl 6A
    MSRP$53,100
    MPG 15 city / 19 hwy
    SeatingSeats 7
    Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
    Horsepower301 hp @ 5500 rpm
    See all for sale
    Luxury 4dr SUV 4WD features & specs
    Luxury 4dr SUV 4WD
    4.6L 8cyl 6A
    MSRP$64,365
    MPG 15 city / 19 hwy
    SeatingSeats 7
    Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
    Horsepower301 hp @ 5500 rpm
    See all for sale
    See all 2021 Lexus GX 460 features & specs
    Lexus GX 460 for sale
    2021
    2020
    2019
    2018
    2017
    2016
    2015
    2014
    2013
    2012
    2011
    2010

    FAQ

    Is the Lexus GX 460 a good car?

    The Edmunds experts tested the 2021 GX 460 both on the road and at the track. You probably care about Lexus GX 460 fuel economy, so it's important to know that the GX 460 gets an EPA-estimated 16 mpg. What about cargo capacity? When you're thinking about carrying stuff in your new car, keep in mind that the GX 460 has 11.6 cubic feet of trunk space. And then there's safety and reliability. Edmunds has all the latest NHTSA and IIHS crash-test scores, plus industry-leading expert and consumer reviews to help you understand what it's like to own and maintain a Lexus GX 460. Learn more

    What's new in the 2021 Lexus GX 460?

    According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2021 Lexus GX 460:

    • New Premium Plus package includes third-row power seats and premium audio
    • Acoustic glass on front side windows
    • Amazon Alexa compatibility
    • Part of the second GX 460 generation introduced for 2010
    Learn more

    Is the Lexus GX 460 reliable?

    To determine whether the Lexus GX 460 is reliable, read Edmunds' authentic consumer reviews, which come from real owners and reveal what it's like to live with the GX 460. Look for specific complaints that keep popping up in the reviews, and be sure to compare the GX 460's average consumer rating to that of competing vehicles. Learn more

    Is the 2021 Lexus GX 460 a good car?

    There's a lot to consider if you're wondering whether the 2021 Lexus GX 460 is a good car. Safety scores, fuel economy, cargo capacity and feature availability should all be factors in determining whether the 2021 GX 460 is a good car for you. Check back soon for the official Edmunds Rating from our expert testing team Learn more

    How much should I pay for a 2021 Lexus GX 460?

    The least-expensive 2021 Lexus GX 460 is the 2021 Lexus GX 460 4dr SUV 4WD (4.6L 8cyl 6A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $53,100.

    Other versions include:

    • 4dr SUV 4WD (4.6L 8cyl 6A) which starts at $53,100
    • Luxury 4dr SUV 4WD (4.6L 8cyl 6A) which starts at $64,365
    Learn more

    What are the different models of Lexus GX 460?

    If you're interested in the Lexus GX 460, the next question is, which GX 460 model is right for you? GX 460 variants include 4dr SUV 4WD (4.6L 8cyl 6A), and Luxury 4dr SUV 4WD (4.6L 8cyl 6A). For a full list of GX 460 models, check out Edmunds’ Features & Specs page. Learn more

    More about the 2021 Lexus GX 460

    2021 Lexus GX 460 Overview

    The 2021 Lexus GX 460 is offered in the following submodels: GX 460 SUV. Available styles include 4dr SUV 4WD (4.6L 8cyl 6A), and Luxury 4dr SUV 4WD (4.6L 8cyl 6A).

    What do people think of the 2021 Lexus GX 460?

    Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2021 Lexus GX 460 and all its trim types. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2021 GX 460.

    Edmunds Expert Reviews

    Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2021 Lexus GX 460 and all model years in our database. Our rich content includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2021 GX 460 featuring deep dives into trim levels and features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.

    Our Review Process

    This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.

    We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.

    What's a good price for a New 2021 Lexus GX 460?

    Which 2021 Lexus GX 460s are available in my area?

    Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2021 Lexus GX 460 for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2021 Lexus GX 460.

    Can't find a new 2021 Lexus GX 460s you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

    Find a new Lexus GX 460 for sale - 7 great deals out of 22 listings starting at $18,785.

    Find a new Lexus for sale - 5 great deals out of 19 listings starting at $13,532.

    Why trust Edmunds?

    Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, including rich, trim-level features and specs information like: MSRP, average price paid, warranty information (basic, drivetrain, and maintenance), features (upholstery, bluetooth, navigation, heated seating, cooled seating, cruise control, parking assistance, keyless ignition, satellite radio, folding rears seats ,run flat tires, wheel type, tire size, wheel tire, sunroof, etc.), vehicle specifications (engine cylinder count, drivetrain, engine power, engine torque, engine displacement, transmission), fuel economy (city, highway, combined, fuel capacity, range), vehicle dimensions (length, width, seating capacity, cargo space), car safety, true cost to own. Edmunds also provides tools to allow shopper to compare vehicles to similar models of their choosing by warranty, interior features, exterior features, specifications, fuel economy, vehicle dimensions, consumer rating, edmunds rating, and color.

    Should I lease or buy a 2021 Lexus GX 460?

    Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

    Check out Lexus lease specials

    Related 2021 Lexus GX 460 info

    Shop used vehicles in your area

    Popular new car reviews and ratings

    Vehicle rankings by type

    Other models to consider

    Research Similar Vehicles

    Hot new vehicles