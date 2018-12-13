2019 Lexus GX 460
What’s new
- Blind-spot monitoring now standard
- Part of the second Lexus GX generation introduced for 2010
Pros & Cons
- Impressive off-road capability in a segment largely without it
- High seating position provides a good view of the road
- Easy-to-use interior controls
- Compromised cargo space and third-row seat
- Uncomfortable seats
- Poor fuel economy and acceleration
- Rough ride on broken pavement
Which GX 460 does Edmunds recommend?
Edmunds' Expert Review
Overall rating6.8 / 10
The 2019 Lexus GX 460 is a vehicle with two purposes. The first is to get you where you want to go when the pavement ends. Underneath, it's a serious off-roader with a body-on-frame chassis and all the hardware it needs to travel rocky trails. However, according to the badges on the outside and the interior trimmings, it's a luxury three-row family hauler. Unfortunately for the GX 460, Lexus had to make a lot of compromises along the way to join these two purposes into one vehicle.
Because it's built on an old-school body-on-frame design, the GX 460 rides more like a truck than it does a modern crossover SUV. It's bumpy over broken pavement, and the flat, uncomfortable seats don't do much to help out. The GX 460's also relies on a rather dated powertrain. The 4.6-liter V8 is powerful enough to warrant a 6,500-pound tow rating, but it returns a rather disappointing EPA fuel economy rating of 16 mpg combined (15 city/18 highway).
It's not all bad news. The GX's off-road capabilities are undeniable, especially if you opt for the available adaptive suspension. That same adaptive suspension gives the GX impressive handling around curvy mountain roads. And while it looks a bit dated on the inside, the Lexus' interior is easy to get used to, with a simple layout and controls.
Given the available plethora of excellent, well-rounded luxury SUVs, it's hard to recommend such a single-minded rig. The Land Rover Discovery does a better job of mixing luxury and off-road capability, while crossovers such as the Acura MDX and the Volvo XC90 are more appealing overall.
2019 Lexus GX 460 models
The 2019 Lexus GX 460 is a large three-row SUV using traditional body-on-frame construction, and it has seating for seven people. Available second-row captain's chairs reduce seating capacity to six. There are base and Luxury trim levels available. Both come with a 4.6-liter V8 engine (301 horsepower, 329 pound-feet of torque), a six-speed automatic transmission and four-wheel drive.
Standard equipment on the base trim includes 18-inch wheels, LED headlights, running boards, a flip-up rear window in the swing-out tailgate, roof rails, Lexus' Kinetic Dynamic Suspension System (improves off-road traction), a sunroof, a rearview camera, and keyless ignition and entry.
Inside, you'll find dual-zone automatic climate control, simulated-leather upholstery, power-adjustable front seats, driver-seat memory settings, a power-adjustable steering column, a 40/20/40-split second-row seat (sliding, reclining, folding), and a 50/50-split folding third-row seat. Infotainment features include Lexus Enform emergency and remote vehicle services, an 8-inch touchscreen, two USB ports, Bluetooth, and a nine-speaker sound system with a CD player, and satellite and HD radio.
Stand-alone options include a blind-spot monitoring system (with rear cross-traffic alert), LED foglights, automatic wipers, a windshield de-icer, heated and ventilated front seats, and a navigation system. The Premium package bundles most of those stand-alone options (minus blind-spot monitoring) and further adds parking sensors, a unique front grille, heated second-row seats, leather upholstery, and three-zone climate control. You can also add second-row captain's chairs.
The GX 460 Luxury comes with all of the above as standard plus an adaptive and auto-leveling suspension, power-folding and auto-dimming mirrors, headlight washers, a heated wood-trimmed steering wheel, a rear cargo cover, the second-row captain's chairs, and upgraded leather upholstery.
Only the Luxury model can be enhanced with a 17-speaker Mark Levinson sound system, a two-screen rear-seat entertainment system, and the Driver Support package, which adds adaptive cruise control, forward collision warning and automatic braking, front- and sideview cameras, a driver inattention monitoring system, lane departure warning, automatic high beams, and an off-road, low-speed cruise control system (Crawl Control).
Trim tested
Scorecard
|Overall
|6.8 / 10
|Driving
|6.5
|Comfort
|7.0
|Interior
|8.0
|Utility
|7.0
|Technology
|6.0
Driving6.5
The Lexus GX 460 has much going for it but stumbles in key areas. Braking from 60 mph is last-in-class with a disappointing 139-foot stop. The transmission and throttle calibration get in the way of a strong V8 — especially during hard acceleration when the Lexus seems reluctant to respond to the driver's commands. Thankfully, low-speed handling maneuvers are easy thanks to its tight turning circle and light steering effort.
The KDSS suspension system gives it decent on- and off-road handling, but the steering is lifeless and numb. And its impressive off-road capabilities and hardware are foiled by the low-slung bodywork.
Comfort7.0
The 2019 Lexus GX 460 is about as comfortable as you'd expect. It's supremely quiet, and the ride won't initiate motion sickness thanks to its well-calibrated suspension. But make sure you test out those seats before you sign on the dotted line. Everyone is different, but our staff was unanimous in our dislike for the seats due to the plank-like seat bottoms in all seating positions.
The climate control is really dated but, to its credit, it works exceptionally well. The front seats are heated and ventilated and the second-row seats are heated. All three rows have their own air vents, and those in the second row have their own climate controls.
Interior8.0
The Lexus GX has a familiar, if dated, layout but it is easy to operate. There's generally a good deal of space, and a good driving position is easy to find. The high seating position gives a commanding view of the road, but it makes the step up a bit higher than in newer SUVs.
The standard parking assist makes maneuvering this vehicle in tight parking areas a breeze, as does the vehicle's excellent sight lines. The exterior mirrors are appropriately sized and welcome in both on- and off-road situations.
Utility7.0
The second and third rows of seats may fold flat into the floor, but cargo capacity isn't class-leading. The load deck of this traditional body-on-frame SUV is somewhat high, so anyone of smaller stature will struggle to load in heavier objects. The swing-out rear door is also hinged on the wrong side, which blocks curbside access.
It has a decent tow rating of 6,500 pounds, but the tow hitch and wiring are dealer-installed accessories, not factory-integrated.
Technology6.0
The GX's infotainment is a mix of capable and infuriating. While the sound system is strong, the audio screen won't stay put and constantly defaults to a summary screen. The GX also feels like a time capsule, with clunky voice controls, old navigation graphics, and no Apple CarPlay or Android Auto support. For this price, and in this year, that's difficult to accept.
While Intuitive Parking Assist comes with the Premium package, active safety features such as blind-spot monitoring and rear cross-traffic alert only come standard in the top-level Luxury trim. Desirable active safety and driver aids such as dynamic cruise, a pre-collision system, and lane departure warning are only offered in an optional package with the highest trim.
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2019 Lexus GX 460.
Trending topics in reviews
- comfort
- interior
- seats
- infotainment system
- climate control
- spaciousness
- fuel efficiency
- doors
- appearance
- maintenance & parts
- value
Most helpful consumer reviews
Traded in 2016 Rang Rover Sport, Loved the RR all around, but thought I'd save a bit of money and try the Lexus. Its a bit bulky and fuel is TERRIBLE. Guzzler... Power of V-8 is weak. Has a good turning ratio for maneuvering around for parking. Interior is cozy with room, seat comfort is also ok. Heated seat/ cool seat work good. nav screen is big and pretty easy to use. I have put 1000miles so far. Nothing really on the market that didn't either have tiny back window ( and look like every other suv avail) , or was 80k price tag. So far this SUV is OK. I won't be buying another one when this lease is up.
The car is awesome! It rides really smoothly, it’s really comfortable, and the space is perfect for what we needed it for.
Solid vehicle, dated tech. Smaller than the Buick Enclave. My wife is the primary driver and she loves it - I regret we didn't get another Enclave. We have 3 kids, the third row is barely usable.
Not to small like a Rav 4 and not crazy huge like a sequoia. Just the right size. But still high off the road. Love it
Sponsored cars related to the GX 460
Features & Specs
|4dr SUV 4WD
4.6L 8cyl 6A
|MSRP
|$52,505
|MPG
|15 city / 18 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 7
|Transmission
|6-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|301 hp @ 5500 rpm
|Luxury 4dr SUV 4WD
4.6L 8cyl 6A
|MSRP
|$63,905
|MPG
|15 city / 18 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 7
|Transmission
|6-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|301 hp @ 5500 rpm
Safety
Our experts’ favorite GX 460 safety features:
- Lane Departure Alert
- Warns you when you begin drifting out of your lane.
- Pre-Collision System
- Warns you about stopped or suddenly slowing vehicles ahead, then helps you apply full braking force or applies the brakes for you.
- Driver Attention Monitor
- Studies your actions behind the wheel to determine whether you're acting drowsy or distracted, then warns you accordingly.
Lexus GX 460 vs. the competition
Lexus GX 460 vs. Acura RDX
The Acura MDX is a well-rounded luxury crossover. It has three spacious rows of seating, lots of standard and optional equipment to choose from, and a comfortable ride quality. The Acura can't match the GX's off-road abilities, but its all-wheel-drive system should be sufficient for most owners. For drivers who spend most of their time on paved roads, the MDX is the right choice.
Lexus GX 460 vs. Toyota Land Cruiser
If the Lexus GX 460 seems too expensive, you might want to avoid the Land Cruiser altogether. But for the ultimate go-anywhere, three-row SUV, the Land Cruiser should be at the top of your list. The Toyota has lots of modern tech, along with a sophisticated suspension to help it along any trail. It's longer, taller and wider than the GX, and that means that the Land Cruiser has a bit more space for cargo and passengers, too.
Lexus GX 460 vs. Land Rover Discovery
One of our complaints with the Lexus GX 460 is that it doesn't feel quite luxurious enough to warrant its big price tag. The Land Rover Discovery, however, is a different story. Its interior is full of plush materials, attractive surfaces and modern touches around every corner. The Discovery is also a seriously capable off-roader for such a high-end SUV. Interior controls in the Discovery, however, are a bit more difficult to use.
FAQ
Is the Lexus GX 460 a good car?
What's new in the 2019 Lexus GX 460?
According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2019 Lexus GX 460:
- Blind-spot monitoring now standard
- Part of the second Lexus GX generation introduced for 2010
Is the Lexus GX 460 reliable?
Is the 2019 Lexus GX 460 a good car?
How much should I pay for a 2019 Lexus GX 460?
The least-expensive 2019 Lexus GX 460 is the 2019 Lexus GX 460 4dr SUV 4WD (4.6L 8cyl 6A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $52,505.
Other versions include:
- 4dr SUV 4WD (4.6L 8cyl 6A) which starts at $52,505
- Luxury 4dr SUV 4WD (4.6L 8cyl 6A) which starts at $63,905
What are the different models of Lexus GX 460?
More about the 2019 Lexus GX 460
2019 Lexus GX 460 Overview
The 2019 Lexus GX 460 is offered in the following submodels: GX 460 SUV. Available styles include 4dr SUV 4WD (4.6L 8cyl 6A), and Luxury 4dr SUV 4WD (4.6L 8cyl 6A).
What do people think of the 2019 Lexus GX 460?
Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2019 Lexus GX 460 and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2019 GX 460 4.7 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2019 GX 460.
Edmunds Expert Reviews
Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2019 Lexus GX 460 and all model years in our database. Our rich content includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2019 GX 460 featuring deep dives into trim levels and features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.
Our Review Process
This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.
We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.
What's a good price for a New 2019 Lexus GX 460?
Which 2019 Lexus GX 460s are available in my area?
Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2019 Lexus GX 460 for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2019 Lexus GX 460.
Can't find a new 2019 Lexus GX 460s you want in your area? Consider a broader search.
Find a new Lexus GX 460 for sale - 3 great deals out of 11 listings starting at $11,475.
Find a new Lexus for sale - 2 great deals out of 19 listings starting at $25,140.
Why trust Edmunds?
Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, including rich, trim-level features and specs information like: MSRP, average price paid, warranty information (basic, drivetrain, and maintenance), features (upholstery, bluetooth, navigation, heated seating, cooled seating, cruise control, parking assistance, keyless ignition, satellite radio, folding rears seats ,run flat tires, wheel type, tire size, wheel tire, sunroof, etc.), vehicle specifications (engine cylinder count, drivetrain, engine power, engine torque, engine displacement, transmission), fuel economy (city, highway, combined, fuel capacity, range), vehicle dimensions (length, width, seating capacity, cargo space), car safety, true cost to own. Edmunds also provides tools to allow shopper to compare vehicles to similar models of their choosing by warranty, interior features, exterior features, specifications, fuel economy, vehicle dimensions, consumer rating, edmunds rating, and color.
Should I lease or buy a 2019 Lexus GX 460?
Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.
Check out Lexus lease specials
Related 2019 Lexus GX 460 info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used INFINITI Q50 2018
- Used Mazda CX-5 2016
- Used Toyota Corolla 2016
- Used Audi Q7 2018
- Used Ford F-150 2013
- Used Honda Accord 2013
- Used Mercedes-Benz C-Class 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2015
- Used Mercedes-Benz G-Class
- Used BMW X3 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 BMW X6
- 2019 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class
- 2020 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter
- 2020 Land Rover Discovery
- 2019 CTS
- Chevrolet Cruze 2019
- 2021 Hyundai Veloster
- 2020 Volkswagen Golf
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Jaguar F-TYPE 2020
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- 2020 RX 350
- 2020 Lexus ES 350
- 2021 Lexus LC 500
- Lexus NX 300 2020
- 2020 Lexus IS 350
- Lexus RX 450h 2020
- 2020 Lexus UX 250h
- 2020 Lexus RC F
- 2020 Lexus LS 500
- Lexus ES 300h 2020
Research Similar Vehicles
- Jeep Cherokee 2020
- 2020 Chevrolet Tahoe
- 2021 Honda Pilot
- 2020 Nissan Rogue
- Hyundai Santa Fe 2020
- 2020 Acura MDX
- 2020 Escape
- 2020 X5
- 2020 Tesla Model X
- Hyundai Tucson 2020