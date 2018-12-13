Overall rating 6.8 / 10

The 2019 Lexus GX 460 is a vehicle with two purposes. The first is to get you where you want to go when the pavement ends. Underneath, it's a serious off-roader with a body-on-frame chassis and all the hardware it needs to travel rocky trails. However, according to the badges on the outside and the interior trimmings, it's a luxury three-row family hauler. Unfortunately for the GX 460, Lexus had to make a lot of compromises along the way to join these two purposes into one vehicle.

Because it's built on an old-school body-on-frame design, the GX 460 rides more like a truck than it does a modern crossover SUV. It's bumpy over broken pavement, and the flat, uncomfortable seats don't do much to help out. The GX 460's also relies on a rather dated powertrain. The 4.6-liter V8 is powerful enough to warrant a 6,500-pound tow rating, but it returns a rather disappointing EPA fuel economy rating of 16 mpg combined (15 city/18 highway).

It's not all bad news. The GX's off-road capabilities are undeniable, especially if you opt for the available adaptive suspension. That same adaptive suspension gives the GX impressive handling around curvy mountain roads. And while it looks a bit dated on the inside, the Lexus' interior is easy to get used to, with a simple layout and controls.

Given the available plethora of excellent, well-rounded luxury SUVs, it's hard to recommend such a single-minded rig. The Land Rover Discovery does a better job of mixing luxury and off-road capability, while crossovers such as the Acura MDX and the Volvo XC90 are more appealing overall.