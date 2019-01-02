Used 2004 Lexus GX 470 for Sale Near Me

80 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
GX 470 Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 18 out of 80 listings
  • 2004 Lexus GX 470
    used

    2004 Lexus GX 470

    189,190 miles
    4 Accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $6,967

    $1,904 Below Market
    Details
  • 2004 Lexus GX 470
    used

    2004 Lexus GX 470

    152,424 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $8,995

    $1,950 Below Market
    Details
  • 2004 Lexus GX 470 in Black
    used

    2004 Lexus GX 470

    164,654 miles
    1 Accident, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $7,995

    $1,516 Below Market
    Details
  • 2004 Lexus GX 470
    used

    2004 Lexus GX 470

    135,830 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $9,797

    $1,581 Below Market
    Details
  • 2004 Lexus GX 470 in Silver
    used

    2004 Lexus GX 470

    175,934 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $9,500

    $831 Below Market
    Details
  • 2004 Lexus GX 470 in Gold
    used

    2004 Lexus GX 470

    181,058 miles
    1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $9,500

    Details
  • 2004 Lexus GX 470 in Dark Blue
    used

    2004 Lexus GX 470

    185,049 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $11,997

    Details
  • 2004 Lexus GX 470 in Black
    used

    2004 Lexus GX 470

    95,749 miles

    $11,495

    $621 Below Market
    Details
  • 2004 Lexus GX 470 in Silver
    used

    2004 Lexus GX 470

    Not Provided
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $9,495

    Details
  • 2004 Lexus GX 470 in Black
    used

    2004 Lexus GX 470

    119,466 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $15,999

    Details
  • 2004 Lexus GX 470 in Black
    used

    2004 Lexus GX 470

    217,506 miles
    2 Accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $7,975

    Details
  • 2004 Lexus GX 470 in Silver
    used

    2004 Lexus GX 470

    125,486 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $11,977

    Details
  • 2004 Lexus GX 470
    used

    2004 Lexus GX 470

    367,557 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $6,995

    Details
  • 2004 Lexus GX 470 in Silver
    used

    2004 Lexus GX 470

    139,827 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $11,995

    Details
  • 2004 Lexus GX 470 in Gold
    used

    2004 Lexus GX 470

    120,449 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $13,500

    Details
  • 2004 Lexus GX 470 in Silver
    used

    2004 Lexus GX 470

    179,335 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Lease

    $12,995

    Details
  • 2004 Lexus GX 470 in Silver
    used

    2004 Lexus GX 470

    179,244 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $11,111

    Details
  • 2005 Lexus GX 470 in Silver
    used

    2005 Lexus GX 470

    180,571 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $6,995

    $2,765 Below Market
    Details

It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.

You may be interested in one of the following Lexus GX 470 searches:

Showing 1 - 18 out of 80 listings
  1. Home
  2. Lexus
  3. Lexus GX 470
  4. Used 2004 Lexus GX 470

Consumer Reviews for the Lexus GX 470

Read recent reviews for the Lexus GX 470
Overall Consumer Rating
4.8178 Reviews
Write a reviewSee all 178 reviews
  • 5
    (85%)
  • 4
    (10%)
  • 3
    (3%)
  • 2
    (2%)
Solid Build, excellence throughout
SN,08/01/2017
4WD 4dr SUV (4.7L 8cyl 5A)
I bought this in 2012, 8 years old, 98,000 miles and it looked brand new. I was replacing an old Land Cruiser - wife wanted something nicer inside and newer, an found out this is an off-shoot of the Land Cruiser. Dealer wisely let me take it home and there was no going back. Five years later, 185,000 miles and it rides like new, quiet and smooth. Replaced all brakes and rotors, which was fairly expensive, replaced the radiator (which I expected after reading up on it), and that's about it. By far the nicest car I've ever owned, and for years I bought all new cars (because of a family discount). We've used it for family trips in the winter in Michigan because it handles the weather so much. I could go on. Everything on it seems to be made with excellence. Every little feature still worked when I got it. Highly recommended. Keep in mind, it does only get about 15-18 mpg (still get about that), but consider that it is FULL TIME 4WD (not all-wheel), and it is a heavy vehicle. Also, if you have a lot of kids, when they get bigger, the third row is cramped. If you have eight people in the vehicle, there is very little storage, so you'll need a top box for trips, especially in the winter (in West Michigan, anyway). Update 2/1/2019. Still fantastic. Got new rims because the other ones were starting to peel/rust. I really like them - just some nice aftermarkets. Also, just replaced one headlight. I've had a few of the other lights burn out and I've replaced them with LEDs where I can. I don't wash it much, but the paint they used in the factory really looks nice when it cleans up - noticeably nicer than much newer black cars of other brands.
Report abuse
Filtering by
Used
Certified Pre-Owned
Lexus
GX 470
Full transparency. No surprises.
to
Up to
per month
Assumes no money down and a 60-month term. Click a vehicle for more details.
to
to
Transmission
Engine Type
Drivetrain
Cylinders
to

Related Lexus GX 470 info

Used vehicles for sale

Shop used vehicles by model

Shop used models by city

Shop used model years by city

Popular new car reviews and ratings