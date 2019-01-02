Used 2004 Lexus GX 470 for Sale Near Me
80 listings
- 189,190 miles4 Accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$6,967$1,904 Below Market
- 152,424 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$8,995$1,950 Below Market
- 164,654 miles1 Accident, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$7,995$1,516 Below Market
- 135,830 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$9,797$1,581 Below Market
- 175,934 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$9,500$831 Below Market
- 181,058 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$9,500
- 185,049 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$11,997
- 95,749 miles
$11,495$621 Below Market
- Not ProvidedNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$9,495
- 119,466 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$15,999
- 217,506 miles2 Accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$7,975
- 125,486 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$11,977
- 367,557 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$6,995
- 139,827 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$11,995
- 120,449 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$13,500
- 179,335 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Lease
$12,995
- 179,244 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$11,111
- 180,571 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$6,995$2,765 Below Market
Consumer Reviews for the Lexus GX 470
Read recent reviews for the Lexus GX 470
See all 178 reviews
Overall Consumer Rating4.8178 Reviews
Report abuse
SN,08/01/2017
4WD 4dr SUV (4.7L 8cyl 5A)
I bought this in 2012, 8 years old, 98,000 miles and it looked brand new. I was replacing an old Land Cruiser - wife wanted something nicer inside and newer, an found out this is an off-shoot of the Land Cruiser. Dealer wisely let me take it home and there was no going back. Five years later, 185,000 miles and it rides like new, quiet and smooth. Replaced all brakes and rotors, which was fairly expensive, replaced the radiator (which I expected after reading up on it), and that's about it. By far the nicest car I've ever owned, and for years I bought all new cars (because of a family discount). We've used it for family trips in the winter in Michigan because it handles the weather so much. I could go on. Everything on it seems to be made with excellence. Every little feature still worked when I got it. Highly recommended. Keep in mind, it does only get about 15-18 mpg (still get about that), but consider that it is FULL TIME 4WD (not all-wheel), and it is a heavy vehicle. Also, if you have a lot of kids, when they get bigger, the third row is cramped. If you have eight people in the vehicle, there is very little storage, so you'll need a top box for trips, especially in the winter (in West Michigan, anyway). Update 2/1/2019. Still fantastic. Got new rims because the other ones were starting to peel/rust. I really like them - just some nice aftermarkets. Also, just replaced one headlight. I've had a few of the other lights burn out and I've replaced them with LEDs where I can. I don't wash it much, but the paint they used in the factory really looks nice when it cleans up - noticeably nicer than much newer black cars of other brands.
