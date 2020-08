Used 2004 Lexus GX 470 for Sale Near Me

World Class Motors - Noblesville / Indiana

2004 Lexus GX 470 4WD White 5-Speed Automatic with Overdrive 4.7L V8 SMPI DOHC THIS VEHICLE IS EQUIPPED WITH THE FOLLOWING:, Backup Camera/ Rearview Camera, Bluetooth, Navigation System, Touchscreen Controls, Automatic Headlights, Aux Input, Panoramic Moonroof, Leather Seats, Bench Seat, 3rd Row Seats/ Third Row Seats, Memory Seat, Power Seats, DVD Player/ Rear Entertainment System, Multi-Zone Climate Control, Premium Audio, Alloy Wheels, Security System, Steering Wheel Controls, Brake Assist, Homelink, Premium Sound System, Audio Package, Climate Package, Comfort Package, Convenience Package, DVD Entertainment System, Multimedia Package, Premium Plus Package, Premium Audio Package, Safety Package, Suspension Package, 11 Speakers, Garage door transmitter: HomeLink, Kinetic Dynamic Suspension System (KDSS), Memory seat, Navigation System, Navigation System/Mark Levinson Audio Package, Power driver seat, Rear Seat Entertainment System, Security system, Steering wheel memory, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tow Hitch Bracket.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : No Accident History : 4 Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 3 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : No Usage Type : Corporate Fleet Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2004 Lexus GX 470 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control .

Engine: 8 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive

15 Combined MPG ( 14 City/ 17 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: JTJBT20X840045960

Stock: 2483A

Certified Pre-Owned: No