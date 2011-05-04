Used 2008 Lexus GX 470 for Sale Near Me
80 listings
- 122,082 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$13,787
- 107,987 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$14,699$4,153 Below Market
- 123,086 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$13,517$3,743 Below Market
- 100,612 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$14,999$3,223 Below Market
- 99,079 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$16,995$3,148 Below Market
- 132,038 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Lease
$12,491$3,778 Below Market
- 142,951 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$14,795$409 Below Market
- 140,579 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$12,690$1,627 Below Market
- 161,915 miles
$12,232$1,134 Below Market
- Not ProvidedNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$10,495
- 174,125 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$12,995
- 195,309 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$15,888
- certified
2008 Lexus GX 47032,236 miles1 Accident, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$37,900
- 162,852 miles
$13,700
- 251,654 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Lease
$9,999
- certified
2008 Lexus GX 47043,997 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
$36,900
- 160,568 miles
$12,499
- 179,353 miles
$11,850
carenthusiast7,04/05/2011
For an SUV it's very good with plenty of space unless you have a family or carrying more than 5 people, then some issues arise. The third row isn't exactly spacious and kids will fight for the mid row to avoid the third. Gas mileage is self explinatory since it runs on a V8. Power is plenty when you need it on highways and even after years, the GX is still fairly quiet even with a V8. All in all, it is a great SUV, just be prepared for gas trips and the questionable third row.
