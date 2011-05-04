Used 2008 Lexus GX 470 for Sale Near Me

AutoNation GMC Mendenhall - Memphis / Tennessee

The following items have been reconditioned on this vehicle: new pair of tires! Navigation System & Mark Levinson Audio Pkg Rear Spoiler Sun/Moonroof Leather Seats 3rd Row Seat W/Rear Air Conditioning Navigation System 3rd Row Seat Preferred Accessory Pkg Bluetooth Connection Rear Spoiler Tow Hitch Bracket Solid Paint This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. This vehicle is loaded with great features, plus it comes with the CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee. The GX 470 doesn't disappoint, and comes with all the quality and understated opulence buyers have come to expect from the respected Lexus marque. A truly versatile SUV, this vehicle will please even the most discerning of buyers. You appreciate the finer things in life, the vehicle you drive should not be the exception. Style, performance, sophistication is in a class of its own with this stunning Lexus GX 470 . With 4WD, you can take this 2008 Lexus GX 470 to places roads don't go. It's all about the adventure and getting the most enjoyment out of your new ride. One of the best things about this Lexus GX 470 is that it has low, low mileage. It's ready for you to truly break it in. Added comfort with contemporary style is the leather interior to heighten the quality and craftsmanship for the Lexus GX 470 . More information about the 2008 Lexus GX 470: The 2008 Lexus GX 470 faces off against vehicles like the Acura MDX and BMW X5. With standard V8 power, it proves a good buy comparably, and with proven Toyota reliability and 4x4 prowess, there's little doubt this SUV is up for anything prospective buyers might throw at it. This model sets itself apart with Excellent reliability, comfortable cabin with room for five adults, strong V8 power., and good on-road manners with real off-road usability All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : No Accident History : 1 Reported Accident Number of Previous Owners : 3 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2008 Lexus GX 470 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control .

Engine: 8 -cylinders

Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive

15 Combined MPG ( 14 City/ 18 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: JTJBT20X880150018

Stock: 80150018

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 07-01-2020