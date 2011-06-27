At the time, it was ahead of most vehicles in technology. Comparing it, today, follow this assessment: The rearview camera is something we would no longer do without! At the time, blind spot was not available, nor was cross-over. Toyota is NOT the king of technology in my opinion--but, the technology that was installed still works and has been without problems. The interior, except for wear on the driver floor mat, has held up extremely well. A good cleaning is all that will be required to look like it is brand new. The exterior of our car needs some repair--as in 2 areas of less than 2 square inches that need retouching, and a good rubbing compound prior to waxing--I think it would be considered excellent. It is almost impossible to own an auto for 10 years, drive it 90,000 miles and not have a few dents and dings--but, they are minor, and NOT the fault of Lexus. As for service, we value Kuni Lexus in Denver as the best dealership we have used. Expense? Well, maybe they are expensive--but, we never had any work done on our GX470 only to find that some "new problem" was immediately discovered--and, when I insisted on new tires (Kuni told me we still had 5,000 miles left on the old ones), they met the price of Costco......! Furthermore, the tires lasted 80,000 miles--unheard of in my experience! Same with the brakes--I practically begged Kuni to put brakes on--they lasted well beyond our expectations! But, had not been driving a Lexus prior to this one. Overall, 10 years with almost no major expense--the transmission didn't go bad, the engine didn't go bad, the electronics still work (including the heated seats, the stereo system.........nothing has gone bad on us! My only disappointment is mileage and the requirement for premium fuel. But.....15 to 16 mpg is not horrible, and it is a big vehicle.

Read more