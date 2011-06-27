  1. Home
Consumer Rating
(45)
2006 Lexus GX 470 Review

Pros & Cons

  • Luxurious cabin furnishings, plush ride quality, fine road manners, smooth drivetrain, exceptional off-road ability should you need it, costs less than highly regarded European competitors.
  • Very tight quarters in optional third-row seat, side-hinged cargo door impedes curbside loading.
Edmunds' Expert Review

The 2006 Lexus GX 470 is a luxurious SUV that offers a near perfect blend of on- and off-road capability.

Vehicle overview

The GX 470 is Lexus' third SUV and is bracketed in size and price by the entry-level RX 330 and premium LX 470. Thanks to its luxurious cabin and excellent road manners, this is a fine luxury SUV and certainly one of the best available. As with most Lexus vehicles, the GX 470 shares a platform with a Toyota product. In this case, the cousin happens to be the 4Runner. That Lexus chose the 4Runner to base its GX on is your first clue about this vehicle's intended mission. This is a traditional body-on-frame truck design, not a car-based unibody, thereby implying that the Lexus GX 470 can be quite accommodating in its ventures off the beaten path. The implication is backed up by a full-time four-wheel-drive system, generous suspension travel and a host of electronic aids.

Luxury accoutrements haven't been forgotten, however. Standard features include leather seating, genuine bird's eye maple wood trim, power-heated front seats, automatic climate control, a moonroof, rain-sensing wipers, one-touch up-down side windows and a power tilt-and-telescope steering wheel with integrated audio and cruise control buttons. The standard audio system has an in-dash six-disc CD changer and 11 speakers. It is hard to find fault with the Lexus GX 470. Among luxury midsize SUVs, its strengths are many while its shortcomings are few. Certainly, it will cost you plenty to buy and, like all truck-based SUVs, it will cost you plenty at the gas station -- money that might be difficult to justify if you don't need all of its capability. But for anyone in the market for a premium SUV that offers equal parts luxury, on-road refinement and off-road capability, the 2006 Lexus GX 470 is an excellent choice.

2006 Lexus GX 470 models

The Lexus GX 470 is a truck-based, four-door luxury SUV. With the optional third-row seat, it can accommodate up to eight passengers. Standard features on the base model include 17-inch wheels, heated outside mirrors, illuminated running boards, leather seating, bird's eye maple wood trim, heated and power-adjustable front seats, dual-zone automatic climate control, an in-dash CD changer, a moonroof, one-touch up-and-down side windows and a power tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel. The optional Sport Package adds unique exterior trim and wheels, as well as a Kinetic Dynamic Suspension System (KDSS), which is a computer-controlled suspension system designed to smooth out the ride and improve handling. Inside, the Sport Package provides black bird's eye maple wood and graphite metallic trim. Other options include a 240-watt Mark Levinson premium audio system and a DVD-based navigation system with a rear backup camera and voice recognition technology.

2006 Highlights

There are no significant changes to the Lexus SUV, though new SAE engine testing procedures have resulted in a slight drop in the amount of stated power for the V8.

Performance & mpg

The only available engine is a 4.7-liter V8 that makes 263 horsepower and 323 pound-feet of torque. It's connected to a five-speed automatic that applies continuous power to all four wheels. Should a tire start to slip, the GX 470 automatically redirects torque to the wheels with the most grip. A number of features, such as a two-speed transfer case and a hill descent feature, ensure that the Lexus GX can take on off-road trails without much difficulty. Properly equipped, the GX can tow up to 6,500 pounds.

Safety

The Lexus GX 470 comes standard with four-wheel antilock disc brakes with BrakeAssist and Electronic Brakeforce Distribution (EBD). It also has traction control, a stability control system and a tire-pressure monitoring system. Front side-impact and front and rear head curtain airbags are standard. In IIHS frontal offset crash testing, the GX 470 earned a rating of "Good," the highest.

Driving

Acceleration is ample for a luxury SUV, and the engine's smooth, quiet operation surpasses most other V8s in its class. Thanks to its standard adaptive suspension, the 2006 Lexus GX 470 delivers a luxurious ride and stable handling both on- and off-road. Even when the AVS is set in "sport" mode, though, the standard GX doesn't feel particularly sporting, so if sharper handling on pavement is a priority, consider ordering the Sport Package to get the beneficial KDSS.

Interior

The interior design of this Lexus SUV is warm and luxurious with rich bird's eye maple inlays and soft leather upholstery. While seat comfort is good for first- and second-row passengers, the optional third-row seat is for children only. Unlike in some other SUVs, the third-row seat does not fold into the floor but its 50/50 halves can be folded and secured upright on either side of the cargo bay. Or, you can remove them entirely. Cargo capacity measures 49.7 cubic feet behind the second row. The GX 470's high stance detracts from rearward visibility, but the optional rear backup camera solves that problem.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2006 Lexus GX 470.

5(78%)
4(16%)
3(4%)
2(2%)
1(0%)
4.7
45 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Lexus GX470
Dave,06/07/2010
Traded a 2001 Sequoia for the GX. Need something to tow a 5200 boat & trailer, and the GX470 does the job with ease. This vehicle might be pretty, but it's a real truck. Even though the Toyo and Lexus both have the same 4.7 liter V-8, the horsepower and torque upgrade in 2005 is very noticeable. It pulls like a beast. Love the backup camera, I can put the hitch ball right under the trailer coupler without looking over my shoulder.
Best Vehicle Ever Owned
LinG,08/03/2009
I have driven this vehicle 66,000 miles over the past 3-1/2 years.Bought it brand new in 11/2005.I am 53 years old and have owned at least 20 vehicles over the years. The GX470 is rated #1 over of all my other vehicles including my wife's M-B. The built- quality is excellent and so has been the reliability. I have had no issues, and no need for warranty work. So far just basic maintenance, like oil changes, tires and brakes, it is still running on the factory battery.I love the size, not too big, not too small. The mileage could be better,The third row seats can be removed easily(as I have done)to provide added cargo. I have only used the third row seat twice to accommodate visiting family kids
Why buy a 2006 Lexus GX470
Mike G,01/06/2017
4dr SUV 4WD (4.7L 8cyl 5A)
At the time, it was ahead of most vehicles in technology. Comparing it, today, follow this assessment: The rearview camera is something we would no longer do without! At the time, blind spot was not available, nor was cross-over. Toyota is NOT the king of technology in my opinion--but, the technology that was installed still works and has been without problems. The interior, except for wear on the driver floor mat, has held up extremely well. A good cleaning is all that will be required to look like it is brand new. The exterior of our car needs some repair--as in 2 areas of less than 2 square inches that need retouching, and a good rubbing compound prior to waxing--I think it would be considered excellent. It is almost impossible to own an auto for 10 years, drive it 90,000 miles and not have a few dents and dings--but, they are minor, and NOT the fault of Lexus. As for service, we value Kuni Lexus in Denver as the best dealership we have used. Expense? Well, maybe they are expensive--but, we never had any work done on our GX470 only to find that some "new problem" was immediately discovered--and, when I insisted on new tires (Kuni told me we still had 5,000 miles left on the old ones), they met the price of Costco......! Furthermore, the tires lasted 80,000 miles--unheard of in my experience! Same with the brakes--I practically begged Kuni to put brakes on--they lasted well beyond our expectations! But, had not been driving a Lexus prior to this one. Overall, 10 years with almost no major expense--the transmission didn't go bad, the engine didn't go bad, the electronics still work (including the heated seats, the stereo system.........nothing has gone bad on us! My only disappointment is mileage and the requirement for premium fuel. But.....15 to 16 mpg is not horrible, and it is a big vehicle.
Best SUV I Have Ever Owned
Kyhoke,11/13/2009
After owing the vehicle for 7 months I am still amazed at how smooth my GX drives. I choose this vehicle for its reliability, size and comfort as I have two large dogs. While searching for a new vehicle I test drove every SUV out there and I do mean every one including BMW, Mercedes, Audi, Porsche, Acura which I was really in love with at first but choose the GX in the end. I commute 100 miles a day for work and on occasion I have to haul things around so a decent amount of room was great. The interior cabin is very spacious and everything is well laid out for ease of use as well. Driving is a breeze as the engine which is quite strong is also very quiet, especially during an idle.
See all 45 reviews of the 2006 Lexus GX 470
Features & Specs

MPG
14 city / 18 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed automatic
Gas
263 hp @ 5400 rpm
Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Poor
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good
Used 2006 Lexus GX 470 Overview

The Used 2006 Lexus GX 470 is offered in the following submodels: GX 470 SUV. Available styles include 4dr SUV 4WD (4.7L 8cyl 5A).

