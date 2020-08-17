Used 2016 Lexus GX 460 for Sale Near Me
- 31,430 miles3 Accidents, Personal Use
$31,995$6,286 Below Market
Luxury of Queens - Long Island City / New York
Navigation. Back Up Camera. Quick & Easy Financing!Many Fine Makes and Models to Choose From! We offer free warranty on most of our vehicles! Trade-Ins Welcome! Same Price for Finance and Cash Purchase. Price does not include finance charges, taxes,fees,title and registration. Department of Consumer License #2010751-DCA Phone (718)361-1119. Address 40-16 35 AVE Long Island City NY 11101
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 3 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: Owner count not provided
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Lexus GX 460 Luxury with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTJJM7FX3G5131066
Stock: 3639
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 48,757 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$26,900$8,867 Below Market
Budget Auto Sales - Appleton / Wisconsin
2016 Lexus GX460 Luxury ready for a new home - at a steal of a price! Here is the deal with this one -- we are pricing this cheap because it was driven as a demo for the past year and it needs to find a happy home. You won't find a better deal on a 2016 Lexus! Miles currently are 49,500.The title is clean, it runs and drives like a champ - we put over 6000 miles on it ourselves, so we know! It is a 2 owner, 0 accident vehicle but was disclosed that it has frame damage in the history report because we can tell it has been painted -- that's it. No accident is reported against the vin, so the damage could have been minor enough that it was not reported to an insurance company and done/paid for by the previous owner. From what we can tell, the paint was applied on the drivers side upper A-frame portion of the vehicle. There does not seem to be any repaired dents or welding, just paint.This vehicle retails for over $33,000. Its a solid truck, Toyota product, so will last you many years to come. If you can overlook some cosmetic flaws, you will have yourself a great running vehicle! Don't miss out on this deal of a century!! www.budgetautosalesappleton.com
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Lexus GX 460 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTJBM7FX7G5136517
Stock: 3294
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 56,346 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$29,995$5,469 Below Market
International Auto Outlet - Hamilton / Ohio
2016 Lexus GX 460 4WD --ONE OWNER CLEAN CARFAX --AWESOME COLOR COMBINATION --BURGUNDY OVER BROWN LEATHER INTERIOR -POWER SUNROOF --POWER AND HEATED SEATS --THIRD ROW SEATING --BACK UP CAMERA --RUNNING BOARDS --TOWING PACKAGE --2 KEYS --WEATHER TEC FLOOR MATT --ORIGINAL FLOOR MATT UNUSED AVAILABLE --VERY CLEAN INSIDE AND OUT --WE FINANCE --MOST OF OUR VEHICLES ARE HIGH QUALITY, HAND PICKED, ONE OWNER IN A LIKE NEW CONDITION WITH A CLEAN CAR FAX. MOST OF OUR VEHICLES ARE COVERED WITH THE MANUFACTURER WARRANTY OR A 3 MONTHS/4500 MILE WARRANTY. FINANCING IS AVAILABLE AND TRADES ARE ALWAYS WELCOMED. FOR SIMILAR GREAT DEALS PLEASE CONTACT US. -- INSTALLED FEATURES: Air filtration, Front air conditioning zones: dual, Front air conditioning: automatic climate control, Rear vents: second row, Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger, Front airbags: dual, Knee airbags: dual front, Side airbags: front, Side curtain airbags: front, Side-curtain airbag rollover sensor, Antenna type: diversity, Auxiliary audio input: Bluetooth, In-Dash CD: MP3 Playback, Radio data system, Radio: AM/FM, Satellite radio: SiriusXM, Speed sensitive volume control, Total speakers: 9, ABS: 4-wheel, Braking assist, Electronic brakeforce distribution, Front brake diameter: 13.3, Front brake type: ventilated disc, Power brakes, Rear brake diameter: 12.3, Rear brake type: ventilated disc, Armrests: rear center with cupholders, Center console trim: alloy, Dash trim: leatherette, Door trim: leatherette, Floor mat material: carpet, Floor material: carpet, Floor mats: front, Interior accents: woodgrain, Shift knob trim: chrome, Steering wheel trim: leather, Assist handle: front, Cargo area light, Center console: front console with armrest and storage, Conversation mirror, Courtesy lights: door, Cruise control, Cupholders: front, Dimming rearview mirror: auto, Easy entry: manual rear seat, Footwell lights, Memorized settings: 2 driver, Multi-function remote: illuminated entry, One-touch windows: 4, Overhead console: front, Power outlet(s): 115V cargo area, Power steering: variable/speed-proportional, Power windows: lockout button, Push-button start, Reading lights: front, Retained accessory power, Steering wheel mounted controls: audio, Steering wheel: power tilt and telescopic, Storage: accessory hook, Universal remote transmitter: Homelink - garage door opener, Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating, Liftgate window: manual flip-up, Rear door type: side-hinged, 4WD type: full time, Axle ratio: 3.91, Center differential: mechanical, Limited slip differential: center, Locking differential: center, Alternator: 130 amps, Battery saver, Battery: maintenance-free, Body side moldings: body-color with chrome accents, Door handle color: chrome, Exhaust tip color: stainless-steel, Front bumper color: body-color, Grille color: chrome, Mirror color: body-color, Mudguards: front, Rear bumper color: body-color, Rear spoiler color: body-color, Rear spoiler: roofline, Running board color: body-color, Running boards: illuminated, Window trim: chrome, Connected in-car apps: Google POIs, Infotainment: Enform, Clock, Digital odometer, Driver information system, Electroluminescent instrumentation, External temperature display, Fuel economy display: MPG, Gauge: tachometer, Multi-function display, Trip computer, Trip odometer: 2, Warnings and reminders: lamp failure / low fuel / engine oil / coolant, Daytime running lights: LED, Headlights: LED, Taillights: LED, Side mirror adjustments: manual folding, Side mirrors: heated, Moonroof / Sunroof: anti-trapping, Roof rails, Roof rails color: silver, Active head restraints: dual front, Body side reinforcements: side impact door beams, Camera system: rearview, Child safety door locks, Child seat anchors: LATCH system, Crumple zones: front, Energy absorbing steering column, First aid kit, Impact sensor: door unlock, Rearview monitor: in dash, Safety brake pedal system, Emergency locking retractors: front, Front seatbelts: 3-point, Rear seatbelts: 3-point, Seatbelt force limiters: front, Seatbelt pretensioners: front, Seatbelt warning sensor: front, Third row seatbelts: 3-point, Driver seat power adjustments: height, Front headrests: adjustable, Front seat type: bucket, Passenger seat power adjustments: height, Rear headrests: adjustable, Rear seat folding: split, Rear seat manual adjustments: reclining, Rear seat type: 40-20-40 split bench, Rear seat: sliding, Third row headrests: adjustable, Third row seat folding: flat, Third row seat type: 50-50 split bench, Upholstery accents: perforated, Upholstery: leatherette, 2-stage unlocking doors, Anti-theft system: alarm with remote, Power door locks: anti-lockout, Rolling code security: remote, Hill descent control, Hill holder control, Stability control, Traction control, Trailer stability control, Steering ratio: 18.4, Turns lock-to-lock: 3.0, Front shock type: gas, Front spring type: coil, Front stabilizer bar, Front struts, Front suspension classification: independent, Front suspension type: double wishbone, Rear shock type: gas, Rear spring type: coil, Rear stabilizer bar, Rear suspension classification: independent, Rear suspension type: multi-link, Driver assistance app: roadside assistance, Electronic messaging assistance: voice operated, Phone: hands free, Real time traffic, Smart device app function: vehicle location, Wireless data link: Bluetooth, Spare tire mount location: underbody, Spare tire size: full-size, Spare wheel type: alloy, Tire Pressure Monitoring System, Tire type: all season, Wheel spokes: 6, Wheels: alloy, Trailer wiring, Front wipers: variable intermittent, Power windows: safety reverse, Rear privacy glass, Rear wiper: intermittent, Solar-tinted glass: front, Window defogger: rear
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Lexus GX 460 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTJBM7FX6G5125038
Stock: 22153
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 41,702 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$34,245$6,754 Below Market
Auto Lenders of Williamstown - Williamstown / New Jersey
We now offer the choice of in-store sales, curbside pickup or free home delivery. Here's how that works: Find the perfect vehicle or vehicles, and When you're ready you can choose: IN-STORE SHOPPING (We strongly recommend booking an appointment before coming in - use any form on our site or call): The vehicle will be cleaned w/ all interior & exterior surfaces disinfected. The vehicle will be parked in a designated area for inspection & a test drive. Documents can be prepared before you arrive or you can print & complete the paperwork at the dealership. Everyone at Auto Lenders will follow social distancing practices as well as wear face masks & gloves. For the safety of our team and in accordance with state guidelines, we ask that you follow social distancing guidelines and wear a face mask when picking up your car. CURBSIDE PICKUP: All documents will be prepared before you arrive. The vehicle will be cleaned with all interior & exterior surfaces disinfected. The vehicle will be parked in a designated area for inspection & a test drive. If everything is to your satisfaction, all prepared documents will be signed at a pickup station which is cleaned & disinfected after each use. Everyone at Auto Lenders will follow social distancing practices as well as wear face masks & gloves. For the safety of our team & in accordance with state guidelines, we ask that you follow social distancing guidelines and wear a face mask when picking up your car. HOME DELIVERY: Our team will contact you to review details about where they should park the vehicle & where to deliver the paperwork in order to maintain social distancing practices. The vehicle will be cleaned with all surfaces disinfected prior to delivery. The delivery driver will be wearing a mask & gloves to deliver the vehicle to the agreed upon location. Any questions during a home delivery can be answered on the phone by our team or on-site while maintaining social distancing practices at the delivery location. Maroon 2016 Lexus GX 460 Luxury 4.6L V8 DOHC Dual VVT-i 32V 6-Speed Automatic with Sequential Shift ECT 4WD Well Equipped with, 3.909 Axle Ratio, 3rd row seats: split-bench, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 9 Speakers, ABS brakes, Adaptive suspension, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Anti-whiplash front head restraints, Auto tilt-away steering wheel, Auto-dimming door mirrors, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Auto-leveling suspension, Automatic temperature control, Blind Spot Sensor, Bodyside moldings, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, CD player, Compass, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Driver's Seat Mounted Armrest, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Front reading lights, Front wheel independent suspension, Fully automatic headlights, Garage door transmitter: HomeLink, Genuine wood console insert, Genuine wood dashboard insert, Genuine wood door panel insert, Headlight cleaning, Heated & Ventilated Front Bucket Seats, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Heated rear seats, Heated steering wheel, Illuminated entry, Illuminated running boards, Knee airbag, Leather Shift Knob, Leather steering wheel, Low tire pressure warning, Memory seat, MP3 decoder, Navigation System, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger seat mounted armrest, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power moonroof, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Radio: AM/FM Lexus Premium Audio, Rain sensing wipers, Rear air conditioning, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear reading lights, Rear seat center armrest, Rear side impact airbag, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Remote keyless entry, Roof rack: rails only, Security system
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Lexus GX 460 Luxury with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTJJM7FX6G5129120
Stock: G5129120
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 12-19-2019
- 21,473 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$31,000$6,433 Below Market
Billion Toyota of Clinton - Clinton / Iowa
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Lexus GX 460 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTJBM7FX5G5132708
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 67,291 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$29,995$3,052 Below Market
Baxter Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram of La Vista - La Vista / Nebraska
Extra Clean. JUST REPRICED FROM $30,991. GX 460 trim. Moonroof, Nav System, Heated Seats, Third Row Seat, 4x4, Satellite Radio, Running Boards, PREMIUM PACKAGE, BLIND SPOT MONITOR W/REAR CROSS TRAFF... Aluminum Wheels SEE MORE!KEY FEATURES INCLUDEThird Row Seat, Sunroof, 4x4, Running Boards, Satellite Radio Rear Spoiler, MP3 Player, Keyless Entry, Privacy Glass, Steering Wheel Controls.OPTION PACKAGESPREMIUM PACKAGE windshield deicer, Lexus Enform Remote, remote view and controls certain aspects of Lexus vehicles via a mobile application for iOS and Android smartphone users, email and push notifications, guest driver monitor, remote door lock/unlock, remote pre-heating/ventilating/air conditioning, vehicle finder, vehicle status report, vehicle alerts and complimentary, Intuitive Parking Assist, front and rear clearance and back sonar, Wheels: 18" x 7.5" Split 6-Spoke Aluminum Alloy, Rain Sensing Intermittent Wipers, Navigation Package, 8" high-resolution color LCD touch screen, voice command, enhanced Bluetooth, 3D maps, customizable home screen w/speed limit, ETA calculations, traffic detour preview and predictive traffic, Backup Camera, Lexus Enform, BLIND SPOT MONITOR W/REAR CROSS TRAFFIC ALERT Auto-Dimming & Power-Folding Exterior Mirrors including mirror indicator, MAHOGANY WOOD & LEATHER TRIMMED STEERING WHEEL. Lexus GX 460 with Nebula Gray Pearl exterior and Black interior features a 8 Cylinder Engine with 301 HP at 5500 RPM*. Non-Smoker vehicle, Local Trade, Fully Serviced, Immaculate InteriorVEHICLE REVIEWSnewCarTestDrive.com's review says "The truck-based Lexus GX offers a luxurious cabin for family journeys, along with full-fledged four-wheel-drive capabilities.".PRICED TO MOVEWas $30,991.OUR OFFERINGSBaxter Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram La VistaPricing analysis performed on 8/17/2020. Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Lexus GX 460 with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTJBM7FX9G5134090
Stock: J190939A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-30-2020
- 54,812 miles
$32,498$3,497 Below Market
Toyota of Hollywood - Hollywood / Florida
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Lexus GX 460 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTJBM7FX2G5128728
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 22,629 milesFrame damage, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$29,995
Deluxe Auto Dealer - Midway City / California
2016 Lexus GX460 Key Features**Navigation System**Third Row Seats**Backup Camera**Dual Power Seats**Heated and Ventilated front seats**Premium Sound**Luxury Pkg**Bluetooth**iPod/MP3.Welcome to Deluxe Auto Dealer, Orange County's home of the best selection of Pre-Owned vehicles.We typically have over 300 Pre-Owned vehicles on the lot at any given time! Our volume allows us to give you the BEST possible deals.Let us help you find the right vehicle with the most affordable pricing that best suits your needs and lifestyle.We offer EASY FINANCINGand TRADE-INS are welcome.Please stop by and ask for the Sales Department or give us a call or text at:714.899.2769.We look forward to finding your next vehicle.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Frame Damage
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: Yes
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Lexus GX 460 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTJBM7FX7G5123055
Stock: NV04218
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 11-29-2018
- 25,174 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$38,830
Vroom - Get It Delivered Nationwide, Contact-Free - Houston / Texas
Vroom is a national online retailer that allows you to shop thousands of high-quality vehicles online, delivered straight to you contact-free. With Vroom, browse and shop through an extensive inventory of low-mileage, competitively priced cars, and trucks available for purchase, with easy online financing and new inventory added every day. No haggling. No pressure. Buy your next vehicle from Vroom, have it delivered straight to you, and never visit a dealership again. Have a car to trade-in? Vroom offers hassle-free, no obligation quotes and they will even pick it up. Learn more at Vroom.com. Vroom only sells cars and trucks with clean titles, that are free of fire, flood and frame damage and have accident-free CARFAX vehicle history reports at the time of purchase and sale. Every Vroom vehicle must also pass safety, mechanical and cosmetic inspections before it is sold. If a vehicle does not meet Vroom's retail standards, they do not list the vehicle for sale on the site.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Lexus GX 460 Luxury with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTJJM7FX3G5141788
Stock: 10430015
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-24-2020
- certified
2016 Lexus GX 46023,439 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$39,811$2,229 Below Market
Lexus of Pleasanton - Pleasanton / California
EPA 20 MPG Hwy/15 MPG City! L/ Certified, Extra Clean, ONLY 23,439 Miles! Moonroof, Nav System, Heated Seats, Third Row Seat, Keyless Start, MP3 Player, CD Player, iPod/MP3 Input, Satellite Radio, PREMIUM PACKAGE, 4x4!BUY WITH CONFIDENCEMANUFACTURER'S WARRANTY APPLIES. A manufacturer's warranty comes with the vehicle. Consult the manufacturer's warranty booklet for details as to warranty coverage, service location, etc.KEY FEATURES INCLUDEMP3 Player, 4x4! Keyless Start, Satellite Radio, iPod/MP3 Input, CD Player Rear Spoiler, Third Row Seat, Running Boards, Dual Zone A/C, Privacy Glass.OPTION PACKAGESPREMIUM PACKAGE windshield deicer, Lexus Enform Remote, remote view and controls certain aspects of Lexus vehicles via a mobile application for iOS and Android smartphone users, email and push notifications, guest driver monitor, remote door lock/unlock, remote pre-heating/ventilating/air conditioning, vehicle finder, vehicle status report, vehicle alerts and complimentary, Intuitive Parking Assist, front and rear clearance and back sonar, Wheels: 18" x 7.5" Split 6-Spoke Aluminum Alloy, Rain Sensing Intermittent Wipers, Navigation Package, 8" high-resolution color LCD touch screen, voice command, enhanced Bluetooth, 3D maps, customizable home screen w/speed limit, ETA calculations, traffic detour preview and predictive traffic, Backup Camera, Lexus Enform, BLIND SPOT MONITOR W/REAR CROSS TRAFFIC ALERT Auto-Dimming & Power-Folding Exterior Mirrors including mirror indicator, TOWING HITCH W/BALL MOUNT, MAHOGANY WOOD & LEATHER TRIMMED STEERING WHEEL. Lexus GX 460 with Nebula Gray Pearl exterior and Ecru interior features a 8 Cylinder Engine with 301 HP at 5500 RPM*. Serviced herePricing analysis performed on 8/22/2020. Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Fuel economy calculations based on original manufacturer data for trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.This Dealership checks the vehicle recall status prior to making any pre-owned vehicle available for sale. Manufacturers and/or NHTSA may announce additional recalls at any time. To inquire about the recall status of this vehicle, visit: https://vinrcl.safercar.gov/vin/
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Lexus GX 460 with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTJBM7FX7G5134038
Stock: 99735B
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 08-20-2020
- 32,147 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$33,990$2,330 Below Market
Shirlie Slack Mitsubishi - Fredericksburg / Virginia
Superb Condition, GREAT MILES 32,138! Third Row Seat, Moonroof, Heated Seats, Running Boards, Satellite Radio, 4x4, PREFERRED ACCESSORY PACKAGE, HEADLAMP WASHERS, BLIND SPOT MONITOR W/REAR CROSS TRAFF... PREMIUM PACKAGE AND MORE! KEY FEATURES INCLUDE: Third Row Seat, Sunroof, 4x4, Running Boards, Satellite Radio Rear Spoiler, MP3 Player, Keyless Entry, Privacy Glass, Child Safety Locks. OPTION PACKAGES: PREMIUM PACKAGE: windshield deicer, Lexus Enform Remote, remote view and controls certain aspects of Lexus vehicles via a mobile application for iOS and Android smartphone users, email and push notifications, guest driver monitor, remote door lock/unlock, remote pre-heating/ventilating/air conditioning, vehicle finder, vehicle status report, vehicle alerts and complimentary, Intuitive Parking Assist, front and rear clearance and back sonar, Wheels: 18 x 7.5 Split 6-Spoke Aluminum Alloy, Rain Sensing Intermittent Wipers, Navigation Package, 8 high-resolution color LCD touch screen, voice command, enhanced Bluetooth, 3D maps, customizable home screen w/speed limit, ETA calculations, traffic detour preview and predictive traffic, Backup Camera, Lexus Enform Destinations, Destination, BLIND SPOT MONITOR W/REAR CROSS TRAFFIC ALERT: Auto-Dimming & Power-Folding Exterior Mirrors including mirror indicator, MAHOGANY WOOD & LEATHER TRIMMED STEERING WHEEL, PREFERRED ACCESSORY PACKAGE: SmartAccess Key Gloves, Wheel Locks (PPO), Cargo Mat, Cargo Net, HEADLAMP WASHERS. Lexus GX 460 with Starfire Pearl exterior and Black interior features a 8 Cylinder Engine with 301 HP at 5500 RPM*. Serviced here, Non-Smoker vehicle, Originally bought here, Local Trade Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Fuel economy calculations based on original manufacturer data for trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Lexus GX 460 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTJBM7FX5G5122101
Stock: 77354H
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- certified
2016 Lexus GX 46042,852 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$36,588$2,164 Below Market
Lexus of Bridgewater - Bridgewater Township / New Jersey
2016 Lexus GX 460 PREMIUM PKG AWD 6-Speed Automatic with Sequential Shift ECT LEXUS CERTIFIED, 3-Zone Automatic Climate Control, Back-Up Camera, Comfort Package, Dual front impact airbags, Front Bucket Seats, Heated & Ventilated Front Seats, Heated 2nd Row Outboard Seats, Intuitive Parking Assist, Knee airbag, LED Fog Lamps, Lexus Enform Destinations, Memory seat, Navigation Package, Perforated Leather Seat Trim, Power driver seat, Power moonroof, Power steering, Power windows, Premium Package, Rain Sensing Intermittent Wipers, Remote keyless entry, Steering wheel memory, Wheels: 18" x 7.5" Split 6-Spoke Aluminum Alloy.L/Certified Details:* 161 Point Inspection* Roadside Assistance* Warranty Deductible: $0* CERTIFIED WARRANTY: Unlimited-mileage warranty up to 6 years. Balance of new car warranty (4 Year/50K Miles) plus 2 Year/Unlimited-mileage L/Certified warranty. SERVICE MAINTENANCE: Complimentary Maintenance Plan covering the first four basic factory-scheduled maintenance services for 2 years or 20,000 miles* Vehicle HistorySince 1989, our convenient location in Bridgewater allows shoppers from New York City, Warren, Bernardsville, Franklin Twp, and Somerville to take advantage of our excellent service and competitive pricing. The team members across every department take the time to understand your needs and provide that individual touch throughout your shopping experience. Whether you're just starting out your search or you know exactly which model you want, we're here to help answer questions and get you the information you need. Although we're located on the highway, we still provide a small-town shopping experience for our valued customers. The experience of each client is very important to us, so we maintain extremely high levels of service. You'll get the best treatment you've ever had at a car dealership. We've been in business for three decades and continue to lead the area in customer service and support.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Lexus GX 460 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTJBM7FX5G5149301
Stock: L1690U
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 08-03-2020
- 33,279 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$32,989$1,218 Below Market
Rountree Moore Toyota - Lake City / Florida
!!! One Owner !!! Clean CARFAX! Third Row! Sunroof! Leather! Power Seats! Bluetooth! Back Up Cam! XM Radio! Alloy Wheels! Automatic! Power Windows and Locks! The Rountree Moore Advantage! First Oil Change Free! 3-Day Exchange Guarantee! No Dealer Mark Ups! This is a locally serviced non-smoker trade-in! The price has just been reduced!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Lexus GX 460 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTJBM7FX6G5142504
Stock: I142504
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-14-2020
- 30,046 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$34,900$3,175 Below Market
Hyundai of Newport - Middletown / Rhode Island
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Lexus GX 460 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTJBM7FX5G5126231
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 65,031 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$34,987
NJStateAuto Used Cars - Jersey City / New Jersey
This 2016 Lexus GX 460 4dr 4WD 4dr Luxury features a 4.6L 8 CYLINDER 8cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a 6 Speed Automatic transmission. The vehicle is Black Onyx with a Gray Full Leather interior. It is covered by a limited warranty. - --- CALL NOW at 201-200-1100 or visit www.NJStateAuto.com --- You can SEE MORE PHOTOS of this vehicle, Free CARFAX Reports and over 300 more Cars, Trucks, Vans and SUVs. AUTO FINANCING is available on most vehicles - All Credit Accepted. --- We provide all the paperwork, bill of sale, titles, reassignments and temp tags. BUY RIGHT OFF THE LOT - We Open at 9am everyday. - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Cruise Control, Tinted Windows, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Door Locks, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Power Drivers Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Rear Air Conditioning, Wood Trim, Clock, Tachometer, Digital Info Center, Homelink System, Tilt Steering Wheel, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Sunroof, Moonroof, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Keyless Entry, Security System, ABS Brakes, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Full Leather Interior Surface, Four Wheel Drive, 12v Power Outlet, 3rd Row Seating, Adaptive headlights, Air Conditioned Seats, Aux. Audio Input, Bluetooth, Body Side Moldings, Carpeted Floor Mats, Center Arm Rest, Center Console, Child Proof Door Locks, Compass And Temperature Display, Compass And Temperature Display, Cup Holders, Daytime Running Lights, Front AC Seats, Front Heated Seats, Heated Mirrors, Navigation System, Off Road Tires, Overhead Console, Parking Sensors, Premium Alloy Wheels, Premium Sound, Rear Heated Seats , Rear Spoiler, Rear Spoiler, Rear Wipers, Rear-Side Airbags, Remote Fuel Door, Reverse Camera, Roll Stability Control, Running Boards, Side Curtain Airbags, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Lexus GX 460 Luxury with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTJJM7FX6G5143597
Stock: 46106
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-26-2020
- 57,511 milesFrame damage, 1 Owner, Lease
$29,999
Florida Fine Cars - Miami / Florida
Buy this car online and have it delivered to your home. An online or over the phone live assistant will walk you through a simple process without ever leaving your home. Prior to delivery, your car will be fully detailed and sanitized for your safety. If you love it, keep it, if not, exchange it with our 5-Day Exchange Policy. It is that easy!Florida Fine Cars has over +1700 vehicles in stock and works with more Banks to help give you as many options as possible. All locations are BBB Accredited; BBB Rating: A+. Come in person or call ahead to set an appointment for a test drive. Buy online and get a car on your time.Our One Owner, 2016 Lexus GX 460 Premium 4WD is displayed in classy Starfire Pearl. Powered by a 4.6 Liter V8 that generates 301hp which is tethered to a 6 Speed Automatic transmission. This Four Wheel Drive SUV offers a smooth, quiet ride, up to 18mpg on the highway, and eye-catching styling accented by a power sunroof, LED low-beam headlamps, running boards, and split-spoke alloy wheels.Inside our GX 460, you will find a comfortable cabin that is a perfect companion for a long road trip. The heated and ventilated, power-adjustable front seats with driver-side memory are designed to feel tailor-made for your needs while you enjoy other niceties such as heated outboard second-row seats, three-zone automatic climate control, and a leather-wrapped multi-function steering wheel. Additionally, the full-color touchscreen infotainment system with Bluetooth, AM/FM/available satellite radio, CD, and USB/Aux inputs is on hand to keep you informed and entertained.Lexus includes a back-up camera, rain-sensing windshield wipers, anti-lock brakes, advanced airbags, and traction/stability control to help keep you and your passengers secure. Safe, stylish, and stunning, our GX 460 is a fantastic choice. Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Frame Damage
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: Yes
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Lexus GX 460 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTJBM7FX1G5147738
Stock: 116244
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-20-2020
- 65,327 miles2 Accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$29,977$2,039 Below Market
Automax Atlanta - Lilburn / Georgia
This 2016 Lexus GX 460 4dr 4WD 4dr features a 4.6L 8 CYLINDER 8cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a 6 Speed Automatic transmission. The vehicle is Black Onyx with a Black Leather interior. It is offered with a full factory warranty. - One owner, Non-Smoker, Dealer inspection, All scheduled maintenance, Dealer maintained, Have service records, Have original manuals, This Lexus is in Excellent overall exterior condition, Excellent overall interior condition, Leather seats - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Cruise Control, Tinted Windows, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Door Locks, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Power Drivers Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Clock, Tachometer, Homelink System, Tilt Steering Wheel, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Sunroof, Moonroof, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Security System, ABS Brakes, Rear Defogger, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Leather Interior Surface, Four Wheel Drive, Satellite; Immobilizer; Daytime Running Lights; Dual Front Airbags; Head Airbags; Rear Head Airbags; Active Seatbelts 3rd Row Seating, Aux. Audio Input, Bluetooth, Body Side Moldings, Carpeted Floor Mats, Center Arm Rest, Child Proof Door Locks, Daytime Running Lights, Front Heated Seats, Heated Mirrors, Off Road Tires, Overhead Console, Premium Sound, Rear Spoiler, Rear Spoiler, Rear Wipers, Rear-Side Airbags, Remote Fuel Door, Reverse Camera, Roll Stability Control, Running Boards, Side Curtain Airbags, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors - Contact General Dealership at 404-454-0000 or sales@automaxatlanta.com for more information. - OVER 60+ PICS ONLINE ON OUR WEBSITE @ WWW.AUTOMAXATLANTA.COM -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Lexus GX 460 with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTJBM7FX5G5136337
Stock: 20469
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-16-2020
- 20,324 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$35,850
Connection Auto Sales - Jackson Heights / New York
LOADED UP ONLY 20K MILES RECENTLY SERVICED MUST SEE!!!This is another fine example of an quality pre-owned vehicle that can be found only at Connection Auto Sales . This car has been fully detailed , fully certified and it is in excellent condition . This car is prequalified upon request for a 5 year /100k miles warranty . Please note price shown is after a $1,995 downpayment or equivalent trade . The balance must be financed by our lenders. We also offer no money down financing , less money down financing available. . All advertised prices exclude tax tags . All types of credit accepted including tax id
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Lexus GX 460 with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTJBM7FX4G5145997
Stock: 145997
Certified Pre-Owned: No
