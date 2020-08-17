Used 2016 Lexus GX 460 for Sale Near Me

This is my second GX. My first was a 2012. I am always surprised by the expert reviews of this SUV. I have driven a Subaru outback, a Volvo XC70, a Toyota highlander and a Chevy Suburban and none of them can come close to the performance of the GX in the snow. I live in Wisconsin and missing a workday due to snow is not an option for me. I have been on the interstate in three blizzards this winter alone and the GX is solid on the road. The gas milage well outperforms stated (22-23) and in a SUV with true 4 wheel drive capability I am pleased. Unlike my husband's suburban, and my neighbors Mercedes and BMW, my 2012 GX has had no mechanical issues, even minor, ever! I traded only for new tech options and safety features and because my neighbor wanted to buy my 2012. I wonder if the reviewers have ever really driven in snow... because the is no better SUV in my mind. My teenagers often use the third row and have never complained. The way the back door swings open, even when parallel parked has never been an issue. The blind spot is huge and the addition of the blind spot monitor will be welcome, I did not have it on my 2012. Update: I have now had my GX for about 6 months and put just over 5000 miles on. I am getting used to the adaptive cruise but I wish I could turn it off if needed. The brake assist has prevented an accident when another car pulled in front of me. Compared to my previous 2012 the touchscreen is more difficult to deal with and at times doesn't register my touch (I am due for maintenance and this may just need an update). The most annoying feature is the front camera that comes on at every stoplight and stop sign. When the camera comes on it interrupts any phone call I am trying to make or any commands that I am verbally giving the navigation system, very annoying! On snow the SUV remains amazing and I have driven a subaru, Volvo, highlander and suburban through Wisconsin winters and this SUV is by far superior. Would still highly recommend and would purchase again despite the annoying tech issues.

