Used 2016 Lexus GX 460 for Sale Near Me

Budget Auto Sales - Appleton / Wisconsin

2016 Lexus GX460 Luxury ready for a new home - at a steal of a price! Here is the deal with this one -- we are pricing this cheap because it was driven as a demo for the past year and it needs to find a happy home. You won't find a better deal on a 2016 Lexus! Miles currently are 49,500.The title is clean, it runs and drives like a champ - we put over 6000 miles on it ourselves, so we know! It is a 2 owner, 0 accident vehicle but was disclosed that it has frame damage in the history report because we can tell it has been painted -- that's it. No accident is reported against the vin, so the damage could have been minor enough that it was not reported to an insurance company and done/paid for by the previous owner. From what we can tell, the paint was applied on the drivers side upper A-frame portion of the vehicle. There does not seem to be any repaired dents or welding, just paint.This vehicle retails for over $33,000. Its a solid truck, Toyota product, so will last you many years to come. If you can overlook some cosmetic flaws, you will have yourself a great running vehicle! Don't miss out on this deal of a century!! www.budgetautosalesappleton.com

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 2 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : No Usage Type : Corporate Fleet Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2016 Lexus GX 460 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control .

Engine: 8 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive

17 Combined MPG ( 15 City/ 20 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: JTJBM7FX7G5136517

Stock: 3294

Certified Pre-Owned: No