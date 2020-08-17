Used 2016 Lexus GX 460 for Sale Near Me

795 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
GX 460 Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 18 out of 795 listings
  • 2016 Lexus GX 460 Luxury in Silver
    used

    2016 Lexus GX 460 Luxury

    31,430 miles
    3 Accidents, Personal Use

    $31,995

    $6,286 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Lexus GX 460 in Black
    used

    2016 Lexus GX 460

    48,757 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $26,900

    $8,867 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Lexus GX 460 in Dark Red
    used

    2016 Lexus GX 460

    56,346 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $29,995

    $5,469 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Lexus GX 460 Luxury in Dark Red
    used

    2016 Lexus GX 460 Luxury

    41,702 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $34,245

    $6,754 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Lexus GX 460 in Silver
    used

    2016 Lexus GX 460

    21,473 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet

    $31,000

    $6,433 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Lexus GX 460 in Gray
    used

    2016 Lexus GX 460

    67,291 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $29,995

    $3,052 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Lexus GX 460
    used

    2016 Lexus GX 460

    54,812 miles

    $32,498

    $3,497 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Lexus GX 460 in Gray
    used

    2016 Lexus GX 460

    22,629 miles
    Frame damage, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet

    $29,995

    Details
  • 2016 Lexus GX 460 Luxury in Black
    used

    2016 Lexus GX 460 Luxury

    25,174 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $38,830

    Details
  • 2016 Lexus GX 460 in Gray
    certified

    2016 Lexus GX 460

    23,439 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $39,811

    $2,229 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Lexus GX 460 in Off White/Cream
    used

    2016 Lexus GX 460

    32,147 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet

    $33,990

    $2,330 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Lexus GX 460 in Black
    certified

    2016 Lexus GX 460

    42,852 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $36,588

    $2,164 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Lexus GX 460 in Gray
    used

    2016 Lexus GX 460

    33,279 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $32,989

    $1,218 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Lexus GX 460 in Black
    used

    2016 Lexus GX 460

    30,046 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $34,900

    $3,175 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Lexus GX 460 Luxury in Black
    used

    2016 Lexus GX 460 Luxury

    65,031 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $34,987

    Details
  • 2016 Lexus GX 460 in Off White/Cream
    used

    2016 Lexus GX 460

    57,511 miles
    Frame damage, 1 Owner, Lease

    $29,999

    Details
  • 2016 Lexus GX 460 in Black
    used

    2016 Lexus GX 460

    65,327 miles
    2 Accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $29,977

    $2,039 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Lexus GX 460 in Silver
    used

    2016 Lexus GX 460

    20,324 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet

    $35,850

    Details

It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.

You may be interested in one of the following Lexus GX 460 searches:

Showing 1 - 18 out of 795 listings
  1. Home
  2. Lexus
  3. Lexus GX 460
  4. Used 2016 Lexus GX 460

Consumer Reviews for the Lexus GX 460

Read recent reviews for the Lexus GX 460
Overall Consumer Rating
4.527 Reviews
Write a reviewSee all 27 reviews
  • 5
    (78%)
  • 4
    (7%)
  • 3
    (7%)
  • 2
    (4%)
  • 1
    (4%)
Love this SUV
Julia,06/07/2016
Luxury 4dr SUV 4WD (4.6L 8cyl 6A)
This is my second GX. My first was a 2012. I am always surprised by the expert reviews of this SUV. I have driven a Subaru outback, a Volvo XC70, a Toyota highlander and a Chevy Suburban and none of them can come close to the performance of the GX in the snow. I live in Wisconsin and missing a workday due to snow is not an option for me. I have been on the interstate in three blizzards this winter alone and the GX is solid on the road. The gas milage well outperforms stated (22-23) and in a SUV with true 4 wheel drive capability I am pleased. Unlike my husband's suburban, and my neighbors Mercedes and BMW, my 2012 GX has had no mechanical issues, even minor, ever! I traded only for new tech options and safety features and because my neighbor wanted to buy my 2012. I wonder if the reviewers have ever really driven in snow... because the is no better SUV in my mind. My teenagers often use the third row and have never complained. The way the back door swings open, even when parallel parked has never been an issue. The blind spot is huge and the addition of the blind spot monitor will be welcome, I did not have it on my 2012. Update: I have now had my GX for about 6 months and put just over 5000 miles on. I am getting used to the adaptive cruise but I wish I could turn it off if needed. The brake assist has prevented an accident when another car pulled in front of me. Compared to my previous 2012 the touchscreen is more difficult to deal with and at times doesn't register my touch (I am due for maintenance and this may just need an update). The most annoying feature is the front camera that comes on at every stoplight and stop sign. When the camera comes on it interrupts any phone call I am trying to make or any commands that I am verbally giving the navigation system, very annoying! On snow the SUV remains amazing and I have driven a subaru, Volvo, highlander and suburban through Wisconsin winters and this SUV is by far superior. Would still highly recommend and would purchase again despite the annoying tech issues.
Report abuse
Filtering by
Used
Certified Pre-Owned
Lexus
GX 460
Full transparency. No surprises.
to
Up to
per month
Assumes no money down and a 60-month term. Click a vehicle for more details.
to
to
Transmission
Engine Type
Drivetrain
Cylinders
to

Related Lexus GX 460 info

Used vehicles for sale

Shop used vehicles by model

Shop used models by city

Shop used model years by city

Popular new car reviews and ratings