2018 Lexus GX 460 Review
Pros & Cons
- Impressive off-road capability in a segment largely without it
- High view out
- Easy-to-use interior controls
- Compromised cargo space and third-row seat
- Seats are uncomfortable
- Poor fuel economy and acceleration
- Rough ride on broken pavement
Which GX 460 does Edmunds recommend?
Edmunds' Expert Review
Overall rating7.4 / 10
Evaluated in isolation, the 2018 Lexus GX 460 will probably wow you with its luxury-lined cabin, expansive features and smooth on-road ride. The trouble is that it has a rather dated design with diminishing appeal. In comparison, virtually every one of the GX 460's three-row luxury SUV rivals offers superior driving manners, interior space, power and fuel economy. They have even more features and are even more comfortable.
Of course, there are still some things to like about the GX 460, including its rugged, trucklike construction, commanding driving position, and the latest and greatest off-roading hardware Lexus has to offer. It should be able to take you wherever you want to go. Unfortunately, the aggressive new Lexus styling applied to the GX a few years ago took its toll on its approach angle and ground clearance.
As a result, the GX has less clearance than a Volvo XC90 — a vehicle that otherwise has nowhere near the GX's four-wheel-drive capabilities. At the same time, its trucklike construction significantly reduces its interior space and cargo-carrying versatility. The GX even retains an old-school swing-out tailgate that opens toward the curb.
In the end, there's just not enough to the 2018 Lexus GX 460 to warrant a recommendation. It's compromised no matter how you look at it.
2018 Lexus GX 460 models
The 2018 Lexus GX 460 is a large three-row SUV using traditional body-on-frame construction. It seats seven people standard. Available second-row captain's chairs reduce capacity to six. There are base and Luxury trim levels available. Both come with a 4.6-liter V8 engine (301 horsepower, 329 pound-feet of torque), a six-speed automatic transmission and four-wheel drive.
Standard equipment on the base trim includes 18-inch wheels, a full-size spare tire, LED headlights, running boards, a flip-up rear window within the swing-out tailgate, roof rails, Lexus' Kinetic Dynamic Suspension System (improves off-road traction), a sunroof, a rearview camera, and keyless ignition and entry.
Inside, you'll find dual-zone automatic climate control, simulated leather upholstery, power-adjustable front seats, driver-seat memory settings, a power-adjustable steering column, a 40/20/40-split second-row seat (sliding, reclining, folding) and a 50/50-split folding third-row seat. Infotainment features include Lexus Enform emergency and remote vehicle services, an 8-inch touchscreen, two USB ports, Bluetooth, and a nine-speaker sound system with a CD player and satellite and HD radio.
Stand-alone options include a blind-spot monitoring system (with rear cross-traffic alert), LED foglights, automatic wipers, a windshield de-icer, heated and ventilated front seats and a navigation system. The Premium package bundles most of those stand-alone options (minus blind-spot monitoring) and further adds parking sensors, heated second-row seats, leather upholstery and three-zone climate control. You can also add second-row captain's chairs.
The GX 460 Luxury comes with all of the above as standard plus an adaptive and auto-leveling suspension, power-folding and auto-dimming mirrors, headlight washers, a heated wood-trimmed steering wheel, a rear cargo cover, the second-row captain's chairs and upgraded leather upholstery.
Only the Luxury model can be enhanced with a 17-speaker Mark Levinson sound system, a two-screen rear seat entertainment system, and the Driver Support package, which adds adaptive cruise control, forward collision warning and automatic braking, front- and side-view cameras, a driver inattention monitoring system, lane departure warning, automatic high beams, crawl control (an off-road, low-speed cruise control system) and the Mark Levinson sound system.
The Sport Design package adds special styling elements to the Premium or Luxury models.
Trim tested
Driving7.0
Comfort8.0
Interior8.5
Utility7.0
Technology7.0
Scorecard
|Overall
|7.4 / 10
|Driving
|7.0
|Comfort
|8.0
|Interior
|8.5
|Utility
|7.0
|Technology
|7.0
Safety
Our experts like the GX 460 models:
- Lane Departure Alert
- Warns you when you begin drifting out of your lane.
- Pre-Collision System
- Warns you about stopped or suddenly slowing vehicles ahead, then helps you apply full braking force or applies the brakes for you.
- Driver Attention Monitor
- Studies your actions behind the wheel to determine whether you're acting drowsy or distracted, then warns you accordingly.
