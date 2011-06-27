Vehicle overview

If you're searching for an SUV that can be refined and rugged at the same time, Lexus could very well have the answer with its 2014 GX 460. Blessed with just about everything from the Lexus luxury equipment playbook plus proven off-roading hardware, the GX 460 is as adept at providing a smooth, quiet ride to work as it is working its way up a remote mountain road. However, you'll want to give some thought to how much you'll actually use the 2014 Lexus GX 460's off-road capabilities before you choose this traditional midsize luxury SUV over one of the many seven-passenger crossovers in this price range.

On the sophistication side, the Lexus GX 460 boasts a posh seven-passenger interior and a long list of desirable standard features and advanced technology options. Underneath it all is the GX 460's beefy body-on-frame construction, full-time four-wheel drive and optional Crawl Control system. Together, they help the GX make short work of rough trails, though hard-core off-roaders should take note that this Lexus has less ground clearance than the Toyota 4Runner on which it's based and can't go as far off the beaten path as a result. Meanwhile, the GX's 301-horsepower V8 engine delivers a suitable amount of muscle for accelerating in traffic and towing loads of up to 6,500 pounds, and the available adaptive air suspension achieves a nice balance between a comfortable ride and secure handling.

Only a handful of luxury SUVs offer this much dual-use capability. One obvious alternative to the GX 460 is the 2014 Land Rover LR4, which is equally luxurious and capable. The LR4 also has an advantage in interior space, though it can't match the Lexus' reputation for reliability. The bigger question, however, is whether you truly need either of these vehicles' off-road prowess. If the answer is no, then we think you would do well to check out crossover SUV models like the seven-passenger 2014 Acura MDX, 2014 BMW X5 or 2014 Infiniti QX60. In general, these vehicles offer better performance and handling on pavement, improved fuel economy and more spacious interiors for people and cargo.