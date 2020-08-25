Used 2014 Lexus GX 460 for Sale Near Me

795 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
GX 460 Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 18 out of 795 listings
  • 2014 Lexus GX 460 in Dark Red
    used

    2014 Lexus GX 460

    70,603 miles
    Great Deal

    $26,995

    $3,224 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 Lexus GX 460 in Black
    used

    2014 Lexus GX 460

    73,069 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $28,370

    $2,194 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 Lexus GX 460 in Gray
    used

    2014 Lexus GX 460

    60,841 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $28,991

    Details
  • 2014 Lexus GX 460 in White
    used

    2014 Lexus GX 460

    87,461 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
    Fair Deal

    $26,898

    $1,402 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 Lexus GX 460 in Dark Red
    used

    2014 Lexus GX 460

    44,652 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
    Fair Deal

    $32,000

    $2,056 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 Lexus GX 460 in White
    used

    2014 Lexus GX 460

    81,248 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $28,990

    Details
  • 2014 Lexus GX 460 in Gray
    used

    2014 Lexus GX 460

    102,351 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $26,998

    $521 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 Lexus GX 460 in Gray
    used

    2014 Lexus GX 460

    98,120 miles
    2 Accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
    Fair Deal

    $26,494

    $340 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 Lexus GX 460 in White
    used

    2014 Lexus GX 460

    69,909 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Lease
    Good Deal

    $26,495

    $1,762 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 Lexus GX 460 in White
    used

    2014 Lexus GX 460

    72,782 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
    Fair Deal

    $27,998

    $1,186 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 Lexus GX 460 in Black
    used

    2014 Lexus GX 460

    102,777 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
    Fair Deal

    $26,950

    $567 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 Lexus GX 460 in Dark Red
    used

    2014 Lexus GX 460

    57,509 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $29,497

    Details
  • 2014 Lexus GX 460
    used

    2014 Lexus GX 460

    61,653 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $29,297

    $2,200 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 Lexus GX 460 Luxury in White
    used

    2014 Lexus GX 460 Luxury

    64,427 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $29,986

    $2,262 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 Lexus GX 460 Luxury in White
    used

    2014 Lexus GX 460 Luxury

    40,702 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $34,998

    Details
  • 2014 Lexus GX 460 Luxury in White
    used

    2014 Lexus GX 460 Luxury

    113,994 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $29,321

    Details
  • 2014 Lexus GX 460
    used

    2014 Lexus GX 460

    40,511 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $32,987

    Details
  • 2014 Lexus GX 460 in White
    used

    2014 Lexus GX 460

    68,785 miles
    2 Accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $34,900

    Details

It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.

You may be interested in one of the following Lexus GX 460 searches:

Showing 1 - 18 out of 795 listings
  1. Home
  2. Lexus
  3. Lexus GX 460
  4. Used 2014 Lexus GX 460

Consumer Reviews for the Lexus GX 460

Read recent reviews for the Lexus GX 460
Overall Consumer Rating
32 Reviews
Write a reviewSee all 2 reviews
  • 3
    (100%)
GX460 problems
WB,02/08/2019
4dr SUV 4WD (4.6L 8cyl 6A)
Gas mileage of 17-19. Backed out of driveway and transmission wouldn’t go into drive. Very disappointed. Replaced transmission at Lexus dealer for $8k. Ouch!
Report abuse
Filtering by
Used
Certified Pre-Owned
Lexus
GX 460
Full transparency. No surprises.
to
Up to
per month
Assumes no money down and a 60-month term. Click a vehicle for more details.
to
to
Transmission
Engine Type
Drivetrain
Cylinders
to

Related Lexus GX 460 info

Used vehicles for sale

Shop used vehicles by model

Shop used models by city

Shop used model years by city

Popular new car reviews and ratings