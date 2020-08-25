Used 2014 Lexus GX 460 for Sale Near Me

Columbia Honda - Columbia / Missouri

18" x 7.5" 6-Spoke Aluminum Alloy Wheels, 3rd row seats: split-bench, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS brakes, Anti-whiplash front head restraints, Auto tilt-away steering wheel, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Automatic temperature control, Brake assist, Compass, Delay-off headlights, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Front anti-roll bar, Front dual zone A/C, Front wheel independent suspension, Fully automatic headlights, Garage door transmitter: HomeLink, Heated door mirrors, Illuminated entry, Illuminated running boards, Knee airbag, Leather Shift Knob, Leather steering wheel, Low tire pressure warning, Memory seat, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Panic alarm, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power moonroof, Power passenger seat, Radio: AM/FM Lexus Premium Audio, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear side impact airbag, Rear window wiper, Roof rack: rails only, Security system, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Spoiler, Steering wheel memory, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Traction control, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Variably intermittent wipers.

2014 Lexus GX 460 4WD 6-Speed Automatic with Sequential Shift ECT 4.6L V8 DOHC Dual VVT-i 32V

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : No Accident History : 2 Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 2 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Lease Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2014 Lexus GX 460 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control .

Engine: 8 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive

17 Combined MPG ( 15 City/ 20 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: JTJBM7FX6E5070720

Stock: E5070720

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 07-28-2020