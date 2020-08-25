Used 2014 Lexus GX 460 for Sale Near Me
- 70,603 milesGreat Deal
$26,995$3,224 Below Market
Dorschel Kia - Rochester / New York
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Lexus GX 460 with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTJBM7FX4E5065919
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 73,069 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGood Deal
$28,370$2,194 Below Market
Sheehy Lexus of Annapolis - Annapolis / Maryland
Recent Arrival! Located at Sheehy LEXUS of Annapolis, 2014 Lexus GX 460 in Black Onyx, Bought New & Serviced at Sheehy Lexus, One Owner!, Excellent Service History!, 3-Zone Automatic Climate Control, Back-Up Camera, Heated & Ventilated Front Seats, Heated 2nd Row Outboard Seats, Intuitive Parking Assist, LED Fog Lamps, Lexus Enform w/Safety Connect, Navigation System, Perforated Leather Seat Trim, Premium Package, Rain Sensing Intermittent Wipers, Wheels: 18" x 7.5" Split 6-Spoke Aluminum Alloy. Sheehy Select Cars come with a 60 Day 2000 mile Powertrain warranty, No haggle- No Hassle pricing, Carfax history report and Recall Free guarantee. See Sheehy Lexus Annapolis for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Lexus GX 460 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTJBM7FX5E5086729
Stock: M31762A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-20-2020
- 60,841 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseGood Deal
$28,991
Fred Haas Toyota World - Spring / Texas
Free Carfax Report! Limited Lifetime Engine Warranty on Select Vehicles! Call us now at 281-297-7152 to schedule your test drive! Inventory shown is partial listing of what we have available come visit us for complete inventory detail and discounts! SEE YOU SOON!Peace of mind - we do not sell vehicle that has salvage title, structural or frame damage and floodedFred Haas Toyota World Certified: 150-POINT INSPECTION All our ASE certified technicians put each vehicle in a meticulous inspection to give you 100% satisfaction guarantee. This inspection includes everything from oil change to brake pad thickness to tire depth to safety state inspection.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Lexus GX 460 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTJBM7FX8E5074445
Stock: E5074445T
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-20-2020
- 87,461 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, LeaseFair Deal
$26,898$1,402 Below Market
Meade Lexus of Lakeside - Utica / Michigan
What We're Doing to Maximize Everyone's Safety & Adapt to Each Person's Comfort Level:Online Vehicle Purchasing - Get instant upfront pricing on all of our vehicles right from our website. Purchases can be completed from the comfort of your home. Our team will be here to assist online, or by phone, and will deliver your new/used vehicle to you!All team members are wearing masks and maintaining a 6 foot distance.Traditional Test Drives are available by appointment. The vehicle you're interested in will be pulled up outside our showroom, sanitized, and protective covers will be added to the steering wheel and seat. If you prefer to have the vehicle brought to your home, we will complete the same steps to sanitize all areas of contact and wait outside while you take it for a spin.Virtual Test Drives and Technology Tours are available by appointment as well. Learn about the features and experience a ride in your vehicle of interest from the comfort of your home.Please contact us and we will be happy to customize the car shopping/buying process to meet your needs.(586) 726-7900Navigation Package: Touchscreen Navigation with Voice Command, Lexus Insider, Lexus Enform w/Destination Assist & eDestination (1-year trial subscription included) Subscription-Free Enform App Suite and HD Radio Real-Time Traffic and Weather1,795.00Remote Engine Start499.00499.00Have a vehicle to Trade in? We would Love to buy your car!No purchase necessary. We buy ALL years, makes and models!*Please Note: We turn our inventory daily, please check with the dealer to confirm vehicle availability.Are you an out of state buyer?Please contact us about our Long Distance Assistance program today!Call to Schedule a Test Drive Today and get a FREE GAS CARD 586-221-4200! Price does not include tax, title, license or dealer fee. Vehicle located at Meade Lexus of Lakeside.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Lexus GX 460 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTJBM7FX7E5073495
Stock: E5073495
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-24-2020
- 44,652 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, LeaseFair Deal
$32,000$2,056 Below Market
Lexus of Highland Park - Highland Park / Illinois
Take a look at our newest arrival! You may notice this vehicle may not have that perfect detailed Front LIne look...Well don't worry! It's currently going through our Pre-Owned Inspection and Reconditioning Process Just For You!!! Look at it this way, You get to see the before and after! Feel free to contact us with any specific questions and time estimates on this vehicle.2014 Lexus GX 460 4WD Premium Fire Agate Pearl 4WD 4.6L V8 DOHC Dual VVT-i 32VSun Roof/Moon Roof, Bluetooth, Rear Back Up Camera, Navigation/Navi/GPS, 3rd row seats: split-bench, 3-Zone Automatic Climate Control, 9 Speakers, Automatic temperature control, Back-Up Camera, Blind Spot Monitor w/Rear Cross Traffic Alert, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Front dual zone A/C, Heated & Ventilated Front Seats, Heated 2nd Row Outboard Seats, Intuitive Parking Assist, LED Fog Lamps, Lexus Enform w/Safety Connect, Memory seat, Navigation System, Perforated Leather Seat Trim, Power moonroof, Premium Package, Rain Sensing Intermittent Wipers, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Wheels: 18 x 7.5 Split 6-Spoke Aluminum Alloy, Wood & Leather-Trimmed Steering Wheel & Shift Knob.L/Certified Details:* CERTIFIED WARRANTY: Unlimited-mileage warranty up to 6 years. Balance of new car warranty (4 Year/50K Miles) plus 2 Year/Unlimited-mileage L/Certified warranty. SERVICE MAINTENANCE: Complimentary Maintenance Plan covering the first four basic factory-scheduled maintenance services for 2 years or 20,000 miles* 161 Point Inspection* Roadside Assistance* Vehicle History* Warranty Deductible: $0Odometer is 41990 miles below market average!Reviews:* If exceptional off-road capability, a host of standard features including 4-wheel-drive (4WD), and superb value-for-dollar are paramount in your next luxury SUV purchase, the 2014 Lexus GX could be the one. However, we strongly suggest back-to-back test drives of the GX and its closest co
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Lexus GX 460 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTJBM7FX5E5064889
Stock: P6665
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-12-2020
- 81,248 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseFair Deal
$28,990
Mike Brown Ford - Granbury / Texas
Mike Brown Auto Group is honored to present a wonderful example of pure vehicle design... this 2014 Lexus GX 460 only has 81,238mi on it and could potentially be the vehicle of your dreams! Drive home in your new pre-owned vehicle with the knowledge you're fully backed by the CARFAX Buyback Guarantee. On almost any road condition, this Lexus GX 460 offers solid performance, reliability, and comfort. There's a level of quality and refinement in this Lexus GX 460 that you won't find in your average vehicle. Take home this Lexus GX 460 , and you will have the power of 4WD. It's a great feature when you need to drive over tricky terrain or through inclement weather. You can tell this 2014 Lexus GX 460 has been pampered by the fact that it has less than 81,238mi and appears with a showroom shine. More information about the 2014 Lexus GX 460: The GX 460 is more like a truck than a car-like crossover utility vehicle. It's closely related to the Toyota 4Runner--so it has body-on-frame construction, an asset for anyone who tows regularly. The GX otherwise stands out for being especially well-equipped with both luxury-car comforts as well as useful off-road aids and safety-tech features. It might also prove more maneuverable and manageable versus a full-size luxury SUV such as a Cadillac Escalade or Lincoln Navigator. Interesting features of this model are strong powertrain, comfortable seating, luxurious interior, Rugged body-on-frame construction, towing ability, and available tech and safety features
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Lexus GX 460 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTJBM7FX7E5086229
Stock: E5086229F
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-21-2020
- 102,351 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseFair Deal
$26,998$521 Below Market
CarMax Fredericksburg - Now Open - Fredericksburg / Virginia
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations. Choose your car at carmax.com, get pre-approved for financing, and receive a trade-in offer - all from the comfort of home. Then come in for a solo test drive and complete the sale from the driver?s seat of your new car. We stand behind every used car we sell with a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee and a 90-Day/4,000-Mile (whichever comes first) Limited Warranty. See store for details. Price assumes final purchase will be made in VA, and excludes tax, title, tags and $399 CarMax processing fee (not required by law). Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Lexus GX 460 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTJBM7FX2E5077096
Stock: 19293446
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 98,120 miles2 Accidents, 2 Owners, LeaseFair Deal
$26,494$340 Below Market
Columbia Honda - Columbia / Missouri
18" x 7.5" 6-Spoke Aluminum Alloy Wheels, 3rd row seats: split-bench, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS brakes, Anti-whiplash front head restraints, Auto tilt-away steering wheel, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Automatic temperature control, Brake assist, Compass, Delay-off headlights, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Front anti-roll bar, Front dual zone A/C, Front wheel independent suspension, Fully automatic headlights, Garage door transmitter: HomeLink, Heated door mirrors, Illuminated entry, Illuminated running boards, Knee airbag, Leather Shift Knob, Leather steering wheel, Low tire pressure warning, Memory seat, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Panic alarm, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power moonroof, Power passenger seat, Radio: AM/FM Lexus Premium Audio, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear side impact airbag, Rear window wiper, Roof rack: rails only, Security system, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Spoiler, Steering wheel memory, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Traction control, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Variably intermittent wipers.IMPORTANT: OUR INVENTORY IS LISTED ON OVER 10 OTHER SITES, DUE TO HIGH VOLUME OF INVENTORY, HIGH VOLUME PRICING, ADVERTISING, REFERRALS, AND HIGH AMOUNT OF TRAFFIC ON OUR WEBSITE, WE ARE SELLING MOST OF OUR VEHICLES BEFORE YOU KNOW IT. YOU ARE NOT THE ONLY ONE LOOKING AT THIS, WE HAVE CUSTOMERS CALLING EVERY DAY FROM ALL OVER THE REGION & GLOBE, AND PUT THEIR DEPOSITS TO LOCK IN THE DEAL, SOME PEOPLE KNOW WHAT THEY WANT AND SOME PEOPLE LIKE TO WAIT FOR LAST MINUTE. IF YOU ARE A SERIOUS BUYER AND HAVE ANY QUESTIONS PLEASE FEEL FREE TO CALL OR EMAIL OUR SALES TEAM IMMEDIATELY AT 573-665-0022 SO YOU DON'T MISS ON A GREAT OPPORTUNITY.2014 Lexus GX 460 4WD 6-Speed Automatic with Sequential Shift ECT 4.6L V8 DOHC Dual VVT-i 32VProudly serving the Columbia, Jefferson City and Central Missouri! We ship to anywhere in the US! If you are looking for your next New Honda or Used Car, Truck or SUV we have something for everyone! If you are asking... what is my trade worth, we can answer that! We will always give you more for your trade if you purchase from us or not! We are transparent and we want you to know exactly where and how we come up with the value YOU will feel is right! We have financing to fit all customer needs! All pre-owned cars are inspected by Certified Honda Technicians. You will love the way we do business and understand why our customers in the Mid-Mo area are saying that Columbia Honda is the Smart Choice! Visit us at www.columbiahonda.com or stop by! You will be glad you did!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Lexus GX 460 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTJBM7FX6E5070720
Stock: E5070720
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-28-2020
- 69,909 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, LeaseGood Deal
$26,495$1,762 Below Market
Next Ride Motors - Nashville / Tennessee
This 2014 Lexus GX 460 4dr 4WD 4dr features a 4.6L 8 CYLINDER 8cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a Automatic transmission. The vehicle is Starfire Pearl with a Dark Grey Leather interior. It is offered As-Is, extended warranty is available. - Climate Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Cruise Control, Tinted Windows, Power Steering, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Power Drivers Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Clock, Tachometer, Homelink System, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Sunroof, Moonroof, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Security System, Rear Defogger, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Leather Interior Surface, Four Wheel Drive, 3rd Row Seating, Aux. Audio Input, Bluetooth, Body Side Moldings, Carpeted Floor Mats, Center Arm Rest, Child Proof Door Locks, Daytime Running Lights, Front Heated Seats, Heated Mirrors, Off Road Tires, Overhead Console, Premium Sound, Rear Spoiler, Rear Spoiler, Rear Wipers, Rear-Side Airbags, Remote Fuel Door, Reverse Camera, Roll Stability Control, Running Boards, Side Curtain Airbags, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors - Contact Sales Department at 615-730-9991 or nextridemotors@gmail.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Lexus GX 460 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTJBM7FX1E5084881
Stock: 084881
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-18-2020
- 72,782 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, LeaseFair Deal
$27,998$1,186 Below Market
Leeder Automotive - Yutan / Nebraska
TWO OWNERS, NO ACCIDENTS, FULLY LOADED LEXUS GX460, NAVIGATION, LEATHER, SUNROOF, DUAL HEAD REST DVD'S with GAMING REMOTES, THIRD SEAT, NEW BRAKES & ROTORS!!!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Lexus GX 460 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTJBM7FX1E5086064
Stock: 086064
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-29-2020
- 102,777 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, LeaseFair Deal
$26,950$567 Below Market
BMW of Gwinnett Place - Duluth / Georgia
This 2014 Lexus GX 460 Suv has a Black Onyx exterior and Black interior! Options Include a Automatic Transmission, Heated Front Seats, Power Front Seats, Rear View Camera, Front Ventilated Seats, 3rd Row Seat, Keyless Start, Power Windows/Locks, Dual Zone a/c Controls, Steering Wheel with Controls, Running Boards, and a Moonroof.Rear Spoiler, MP3 Player, Keyless Entry, Privacy Glass, Child Safety Locks. CENTER OF EXCELLENCEBMW of Gwinnett Place was just awarded Center of Excellence for the sixth consecutive time! BMW of Gwinnett Place is the only BMW dealership in Georgia to win this prestigious award! The Center of Excellence Award is reserved for dealers who distinguish their operation through exceptional performance, brand representation, and outstanding customer experience. WHY BUY FROM US?BMW of Gwinnett Place is proud to be the #1 volume BMW dealer in the Nation as well as the largest retailer in Penske Automotive Group. BMW of North America has awarded BMW of Gwinnett Place with it's SIXTH consecutive Center of Excellence Award for 2016! BMW of Gwinnett Place is the only BMW dealership in Georgia to win this prestigious award! Pricing analysis performed on 8/25/2020. Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase. - Contact Tomasz Kleps at 678-722-7143 or tkleps@penskeautomotive.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Lexus GX 460 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTJBM7FX0E5082054
Stock: P41059A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-04-2020
- 57,509 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseFair Deal
$29,497
Liberty Chevrolet - Sturgis / South Dakota
THIS VEHICLE CAN BE VIEWED AT LIBERTY CHRYSLER JEEP FIAT, 1101 E OMAHA STREET, IN RAPID CITY SOUTH DAKOTA. PLEASE GIVE US A CALL @ 605-343-1000 AND TALK TO ONE OF OUR CERTIFIED SALES CONSULTANTS! WE LOOK FORWARD TO HEARING FROM YOU!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Lexus GX 460 with Blind Spot Monitoring, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTJBM7FX4E5078458
Stock: 20GR091A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-11-2020
- 61,653 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal UseGood Deal
$29,297$2,200 Below Market
gettacar - Philadelphia / Pennsylvania
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Lexus GX 460 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTJBM7FX4E5072191
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 64,427 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseGood Deal
$29,986$2,262 Below Market
Roswell Toyota - Roswell / New Mexico
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Lexus GX 460 Luxury with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTJJM7FX4E5066225
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 40,702 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$34,998
CarMax Fredericksburg - Now Open - Fredericksburg / Virginia
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations. Choose your car at carmax.com, get pre-approved for financing, and receive a trade-in offer - all from the comfort of home. Then come in for a solo test drive and complete the sale from the driver?s seat of your new car. We stand behind every used car we sell with a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee and a 90-Day/4,000-Mile (whichever comes first) Limited Warranty. See store for details. Price assumes final purchase will be made in VA, and excludes tax, title, tags and $399 CarMax processing fee (not required by law). Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Lexus GX 460 Luxury with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTJJM7FX5E5090078
Stock: 19193126
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 113,994 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$29,321
Hendrick Lexus Kansas City North - Kansas City / Missouri
3 month / 3k mile Hendrick Affordable Warranty, Very well maintained, we have the records to prove it! Just trades back in for another new Lexus, they loved this one so much. Hendrick Affordable, Superb Condition. Starfire Pearl exterior and Ecru interior, Luxury trim. Sunroof, Navigation, Heated Leather Seats, 3rd Row Seat, Alloy Wheels, 4x4, Trailer Hitch, TOWING HITCH W/BALL MOUNT, MARK LEVINSON AUDIO SYSTEM, REMOTE ENGINE START (RES).KEY FEATURES INCLUDELeather Seats Rear Spoiler, MP3 Player, Sunroof, Onboard Communications System, Aluminum Wheels, Privacy Glass.OPTION PACKAGESMARK LEVINSON AUDIO SYSTEM 330 watts of power, Mark Levinson 17-speakers, 7.1 Channel Architecture, Automatic Sound Levelizer and Bluetooth hands free phone and phonebook download capabilities and music streaming, Radio: AM/FM Stereo w/6-Disc CD/DVD Player Lexus Luxury with Starfire Pearl exterior and Ecru interior features a 8 Cylinder Engine with 301 HP at 5500 RPM*.BUY WITH CONFIDENCEMulti-point Vehicle Inspection; detail mechanical inspection, Rental Coverage: up to 3 days at $30 per day not to exceed $90 per occurrence , 24/7 Roadside Assistance, Trip Interruption Service: hotel, transportation, meal reimbursement, CARFAX Vehicle History Report, 3-month/3VISIT US TODAYA recipient of the 2018 Elite of Lexus award for providing an exceptional sales and service experience. We invite you to stop by our Dealership and experience why Hendrick Lexus Kansas City North is one of the most highly recommended dealerships in the area! Call us to see the difference 888-236-1932Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Lexus GX 460 Luxury with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTJJM7FX3E5076566
Stock: X6072A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-01-2020
- 40,511 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseFair Deal
$32,987
Lexus of Maplewood - Maplewood / Minnesota
Full Time 4WD, One Owner, Low Miles, V8, Backup Camera, Kinetic Dynamic Suspension System, Auto Daytime Running Lights, Bluetooth, Moonroof, Push Start, 3rd Row, Illuminated Running Boards, Roof Rails, Trailer Sway Control, Homelink, Memory Seats, 18" Alloy Wheels, Sirius XM Radio, and More!Buy with Confidence. All of our vehicles go through a rigorous inspection by Lexus Certified Technicians. See us for additional details!CARFAX One-Owner.Odometer is 41033 miles below market average!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Lexus GX 460 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTJBM7FX9E5067262
Stock: 17382P
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-12-2020
- 68,785 miles2 Accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$34,900
Kuehn Motor Company Rochester - Rochester / Minnesota
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Lexus GX 460 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTJBM7FX1E5076263
Certified Pre-Owned: No
