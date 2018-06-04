Used 2015 Lexus GX 460 for Sale Near Me

Lexus of Tampa Bay - Tampa / Florida

The following items have been reconditioned on this vehicle: all new tires! Mark Levinson Premium Audio Sun/Moonroof Leather Seats Navigation System 3rd Row Seat Preferred Accessory Package Exhaust Tip Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Rear Spoiler Cooled Front Seat(S) Ecru; Semi-Aniline Leather Seats Starfire Pearl This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. Looking for a clean, well-cared for 2015 Lexus GX 460? This is it. This vehicle is loaded with great features, plus it comes with the CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee. Want more room? Want more style? This Lexus GX 460 Luxury is the vehicle for you. There's a level of quality and refinement in this Lexus GX 460 Luxury that you won't find in your average vehicle. This vehicle comes with 4WD for better traction on unstable surfaces, like snow and dirt to give you the edge over anything you might encounter on the road. Left your phone at the restaurant? No problem. With the navigation system on this Lexus GX 460, you'll be able to quickly find your way back to get it. If not for a few miles on the odometer you would be hard-pressed to know this 2015 Lexus GX 460 is a pre-owned vehicle. Added comfort with contemporary style is the leather interior to heighten the quality and craftsmanship for the Lexus GX 460 Luxury. More information about the 2015 Lexus GX 460: The GX 460 is more like a truck than a car-like crossover utility vehicle. It's closely related to the Toyota 4Runner--so it has body-on-frame construction, an asset for anyone who tows regularly. The GX otherwise stands out for being especially well-equipped with both luxury-car comforts as well as useful off-road aids and safety-tech features. It might also prove more maneuverable and manageable versus a full-size luxury SUV such as a Cadillac Escalade or Lincoln Navigator. Strengths of this model include comfortable seating, luxurious interior, towing ability, strong powertrain, Rugged body-on-frame construction, and available tech and safety features All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : No Accident History : 1 Reported Accident Number of Previous Owners : 2 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Lease Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2015 Lexus GX 460 Luxury with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer .

Engine: 8 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive

17 Combined MPG ( 15 City/ 20 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: JTJJM7FX8F5092201

Stock: F5092201

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-08-2020