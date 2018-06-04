Used 2015 Lexus GX 460 for Sale Near Me
- 76,783 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$29,588$2,507 Below Market
- 71,127 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$29,880
- 72,621 miles
$28,670$2,813 Below Market
- 74,005 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Lease
$28,598$1,911 Below Market
- 52,655 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$30,880
- 100,027 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$28,900$1,482 Below Market
- 103,338 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$25,995$2,149 Below Market
- 42,805 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$34,995
- 37,469 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$36,777
- 57,993 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$34,985
- 118,155 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Lease
$27,568
- 72,988 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Lease
$33,653
- 72,226 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$33,799
- certified
2015 Lexus GX 46077,338 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$31,981
- Not ProvidedNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$28,988
- 58,676 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$29,333
- 56,994 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Lease
$35,998
- 61,262 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$31,403
Morris,04/06/2018
Luxury 4dr SUV 4WD (4.6L 8cyl 6A)
I owned a Toyota 4-Runner for 3 full years. It was a wonderful vehicle but I really wanted something more refined. The GX 460 fits the bill perfectly. I am not a fan of the over rounded rear vehicle cross-over SUV’s. They all look the same, the shape of the cargo hold isn’t practical and they rarely even handle a few inches of snow well due to run-flats and low profile tires. I applaud Lexus/Toyota for refusing to go along with the cross-over crowd on the GX and 4-Runner models. When I compare the GX to the 4-Runner, I would say it’s much more refined on all fronts. The V8 engine is smooth and quiet, the acceleration is very solid - not a turbo, but more than sufficient, the seats are extremely supportive and comfortable, the Mark Levinson sound system is fantastic, the build quality and reliability are exceptional. Purchase this SUV with confidence. I’ve owned almost every make and model of SUV on the market and the GX is hands down my favorite.
