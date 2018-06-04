Used 2015 Lexus GX 460 for Sale Near Me

795 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
GX 460 Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 18 out of 795 listings
  • 2015 Lexus GX 460 Luxury
    used

    2015 Lexus GX 460 Luxury

    76,783 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $29,588

    $2,507 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Lexus GX 460 Luxury in Dark Red
    used

    2015 Lexus GX 460 Luxury

    71,127 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $29,880

    Details
  • 2015 Lexus GX 460 in Silver
    used

    2015 Lexus GX 460

    72,621 miles
    Great Deal

    $28,670

    $2,813 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Lexus GX 460 in Gray
    used

    2015 Lexus GX 460

    74,005 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Lease
    Good Deal

    $28,598

    $1,911 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Lexus GX 460 in Black
    used

    2015 Lexus GX 460

    52,655 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $30,880

    Details
  • 2015 Lexus GX 460 Luxury in Black
    used

    2015 Lexus GX 460 Luxury

    100,027 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $28,900

    $1,482 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Lexus GX 460 in Gray
    used

    2015 Lexus GX 460

    103,338 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $25,995

    $2,149 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Lexus GX 460 Luxury in Dark Red
    used

    2015 Lexus GX 460 Luxury

    42,805 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $34,995

    Details
  • 2015 Lexus GX 460 in Black
    used

    2015 Lexus GX 460

    37,469 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $36,777

    Details
  • 2015 Lexus GX 460 Luxury in Dark Red
    used

    2015 Lexus GX 460 Luxury

    57,993 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $34,985

    Details
  • 2015 Lexus GX 460 in White
    used

    2015 Lexus GX 460

    118,155 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Lease
    Fair Deal

    $27,568

    Details
  • 2015 Lexus GX 460 Luxury in White
    used

    2015 Lexus GX 460 Luxury

    72,988 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Lease

    $33,653

    Details
  • 2015 Lexus GX 460 Luxury in Silver
    used

    2015 Lexus GX 460 Luxury

    72,226 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $33,799

    Details
  • 2015 Lexus GX 460 in Gray
    certified

    2015 Lexus GX 460

    77,338 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $31,981

    Details
  • 2015 Lexus GX 460 Luxury in Black
    used

    2015 Lexus GX 460 Luxury

    Not Provided
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $28,988

    Details
  • 2015 Lexus GX 460 in Silver
    used

    2015 Lexus GX 460

    58,676 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
    Fair Deal

    $29,333

    Details
  • 2015 Lexus GX 460 Luxury in Silver
    used

    2015 Lexus GX 460 Luxury

    56,994 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Lease

    $35,998

    Details
  • 2015 Lexus GX 460 in Silver
    used

    2015 Lexus GX 460

    61,262 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Fair Deal

    $31,403

    Details

It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.

You may be interested in one of the following Lexus GX 460 searches:

Showing 1 - 18 out of 795 listings
  1. Home
  2. Lexus
  3. Lexus GX 460
  4. Used 2015 Lexus GX 460

Consumer Reviews for the Lexus GX 460

Read recent reviews for the Lexus GX 460
Overall Consumer Rating
4.79 Reviews
Write a reviewSee all 9 reviews
  • 5
    (78%)
  • 4
    (11%)
  • 3
    (11%)
Don’t listen to the cross-over crowd
Morris,04/06/2018
Luxury 4dr SUV 4WD (4.6L 8cyl 6A)
I owned a Toyota 4-Runner for 3 full years. It was a wonderful vehicle but I really wanted something more refined. The GX 460 fits the bill perfectly. I am not a fan of the over rounded rear vehicle cross-over SUV’s. They all look the same, the shape of the cargo hold isn’t practical and they rarely even handle a few inches of snow well due to run-flats and low profile tires. I applaud Lexus/Toyota for refusing to go along with the cross-over crowd on the GX and 4-Runner models. When I compare the GX to the 4-Runner, I would say it’s much more refined on all fronts. The V8 engine is smooth and quiet, the acceleration is very solid - not a turbo, but more than sufficient, the seats are extremely supportive and comfortable, the Mark Levinson sound system is fantastic, the build quality and reliability are exceptional. Purchase this SUV with confidence. I’ve owned almost every make and model of SUV on the market and the GX is hands down my favorite.
Report abuse
Filtering by
Used
Certified Pre-Owned
Lexus
GX 460
Full transparency. No surprises.
to
Up to
per month
Assumes no money down and a 60-month term. Click a vehicle for more details.
to
to
Transmission
Engine Type
Drivetrain
Cylinders
to

Related Lexus GX 460 info

Used vehicles for sale

Shop used vehicles by model

Shop used models by city

Shop used model years by city

Popular new car reviews and ratings