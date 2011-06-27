2004 Lexus GX 470 Review
Pros & Cons
- Luxurious cabin furnishings, plush ride quality, fine road manners, smooth drivetrain, plenty of off-road ability should you need it.
- Very tight quarters in optional third-row seat, limited rearward visibility, modest top-end horsepower.
Other years
List Price Range
$7,990 - $9,797
Edmunds' Expert Review
A luxurious sport-ute that offers a near-perfect blend of on- and off-road capability. You won't miss the LX 470.
2004 Highlights
The GX has a number of safety upgrades this year that include a roll-sensing feature for the side-curtain airbags, a tire-pressure monitoring system and an optional rear backup camera system (for those vehicles with the navigation system installed). An optional Kinetic Dynamic Suspension System will be available as a late-year addition.
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2004 Lexus GX 470.
Most helpful consumer reviews
SN,08/01/2017
4WD 4dr SUV (4.7L 8cyl 5A)
I bought this in 2012, 8 years old, 98,000 miles and it looked brand new. I was replacing an old Land Cruiser - wife wanted something nicer inside and newer, an found out this is an off-shoot of the Land Cruiser. Dealer wisely let me take it home and there was no going back. Five years later, 185,000 miles and it rides like new, quiet and smooth. Replaced all brakes and rotors, which was fairly expensive, replaced the radiator (which I expected after reading up on it), and that's about it. By far the nicest car I've ever owned, and for years I bought all new cars (because of a family discount). We've used it for family trips in the winter in Michigan because it handles the weather so much. I could go on. Everything on it seems to be made with excellence. Every little feature still worked when I got it. Highly recommended. Keep in mind, it does only get about 15-18 mpg (still get about that), but consider that it is FULL TIME 4WD (not all-wheel), and it is a heavy vehicle. Also, if you have a lot of kids, when they get bigger, the third row is cramped. If you have eight people in the vehicle, there is very little storage, so you'll need a top box for trips, especially in the winter (in West Michigan, anyway). Update 2/1/2019. Still fantastic. Got new rims because the other ones were starting to peel/rust. I really like them - just some nice aftermarkets. Also, just replaced one headlight. I've had a few of the other lights burn out and I've replaced them with LEDs where I can. I don't wash it much, but the paint they used in the factory really looks nice when it cleans up - noticeably nicer than much newer black cars of other brands.
Casey Bryson,03/26/2015
4WD 4dr SUV (4.7L 8cyl 5A)
I bought our 2004 GX470 in 2012. We owned it for 2 years and 7 months. It was a good vehicle for us and the engine/transmission are rock solid. Personally, looking back, I would buy one with LESS features. The dynamic suspension is expensive to replace, for example. I also had to replace the sensors for the rear air leveling as they both failed on separate occasions which was VERY problematic on a 500 mile road-trip. Also, others that note there's a "transmission CLUNK" should realize that it's a slip yoke on the driveshaft that requires greasing. A 30 second fix.
Doug,11/19/2009
I am a car nut and really critical of everything I drive and I have had most every car on the market. I bought this GX with 94K, it now has 125K. I cannot believe this vehicle was any smoother or ran any better when new. Awesome vehicle! Not one problem of any kind.
Noel,08/28/2007
Absolute perfection in a vehicle as far as reliability and build quality. Rides a bit stiff, but with solid rear axle and frame construction it's to be expected. Nothing missing in Lexus' plan for a vehicle.
Features & Specs
MPG
14 city / 17 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed automatic
Gas
235 hp @ 4800 rpm
