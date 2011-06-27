  1. Home
Consumer Rating
(178)
2004 Lexus GX 470 Review

Pros & Cons

  • Luxurious cabin furnishings, plush ride quality, fine road manners, smooth drivetrain, plenty of off-road ability should you need it.
  • Very tight quarters in optional third-row seat, limited rearward visibility, modest top-end horsepower.
List Price Range
$7,990 - $9,797
Edmunds' Expert Review

A luxurious sport-ute that offers a near-perfect blend of on- and off-road capability. You won't miss the LX 470.

2004 Highlights

The GX has a number of safety upgrades this year that include a roll-sensing feature for the side-curtain airbags, a tire-pressure monitoring system and an optional rear backup camera system (for those vehicles with the navigation system installed). An optional Kinetic Dynamic Suspension System will be available as a late-year addition.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2004 Lexus GX 470.

5(85%)
4(10%)
3(3%)
2(2%)
1(0%)
4.8
178 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Solid Build, excellence throughout
SN,08/01/2017
4WD 4dr SUV (4.7L 8cyl 5A)
I bought this in 2012, 8 years old, 98,000 miles and it looked brand new. I was replacing an old Land Cruiser - wife wanted something nicer inside and newer, an found out this is an off-shoot of the Land Cruiser. Dealer wisely let me take it home and there was no going back. Five years later, 185,000 miles and it rides like new, quiet and smooth. Replaced all brakes and rotors, which was fairly expensive, replaced the radiator (which I expected after reading up on it), and that's about it. By far the nicest car I've ever owned, and for years I bought all new cars (because of a family discount). We've used it for family trips in the winter in Michigan because it handles the weather so much. I could go on. Everything on it seems to be made with excellence. Every little feature still worked when I got it. Highly recommended. Keep in mind, it does only get about 15-18 mpg (still get about that), but consider that it is FULL TIME 4WD (not all-wheel), and it is a heavy vehicle. Also, if you have a lot of kids, when they get bigger, the third row is cramped. If you have eight people in the vehicle, there is very little storage, so you'll need a top box for trips, especially in the winter (in West Michigan, anyway). Update 2/1/2019. Still fantastic. Got new rims because the other ones were starting to peel/rust. I really like them - just some nice aftermarkets. Also, just replaced one headlight. I've had a few of the other lights burn out and I've replaced them with LEDs where I can. I don't wash it much, but the paint they used in the factory really looks nice when it cleans up - noticeably nicer than much newer black cars of other brands.
Good While It Lasted
Casey Bryson,03/26/2015
4WD 4dr SUV (4.7L 8cyl 5A)
I bought our 2004 GX470 in 2012. We owned it for 2 years and 7 months. It was a good vehicle for us and the engine/transmission are rock solid. Personally, looking back, I would buy one with LESS features. The dynamic suspension is expensive to replace, for example. I also had to replace the sensors for the rear air leveling as they both failed on separate occasions which was VERY problematic on a 500 mile road-trip. Also, others that note there's a "transmission CLUNK" should realize that it's a slip yoke on the driveshaft that requires greasing. A 30 second fix.
Can't Beat a Lexus
Doug,11/19/2009
I am a car nut and really critical of everything I drive and I have had most every car on the market. I bought this GX with 94K, it now has 125K. I cannot believe this vehicle was any smoother or ran any better when new. Awesome vehicle! Not one problem of any kind.
Best SUV
Noel,08/28/2007
Absolute perfection in a vehicle as far as reliability and build quality. Rides a bit stiff, but with solid rear axle and frame construction it's to be expected. Nothing missing in Lexus' plan for a vehicle.
Features & Specs

MPG
14 city / 17 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed automatic
Gas
235 hp @ 4800 rpm
Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good
Used 2004 Lexus GX 470 Overview

The Used 2004 Lexus GX 470 is offered in the following submodels: GX 470 SUV. Available styles include 4WD 4dr SUV (4.7L 8cyl 5A).

What's a good price on a Used 2004 Lexus GX 470?

Price comparisons for Used 2004 Lexus GX 470 trim styles:

  • The Used 2004 Lexus GX 470 Base is priced between $7,990 and$9,797 with odometer readings between 135830 and142204 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA.

Which used 2004 Lexus GX 470s are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2004 Lexus GX 470 for sale near. There are currently 2 used and CPO 2004 GX 470s listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $7,990 and mileage as low as 135830 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2004 Lexus GX 470.

Can't find a used 2004 Lexus GX 470s you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Lexus GX 470 for sale - 5 great deals out of 18 listings starting at $25,261.

Find a used Lexus for sale - 1 great deals out of 10 listings starting at $7,998.

Find a used certified pre-owned Lexus GX 470 for sale - 12 great deals out of 24 listings starting at $18,414.

Find a used certified pre-owned Lexus for sale - 6 great deals out of 24 listings starting at $13,472.

Should I lease or buy a 2004 Lexus GX 470?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

