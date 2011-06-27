2005 Lexus GX 470 Review
Pros & Cons
- Luxurious cabin furnishings, plush ride quality, fine road manners, smooth drivetrain, exceptional off-road ability should you need it, costs less than highly regarded European competitors.
- Very tight quarters in optional third-row seat, side-hinged cargo door impedes curbside loading.
Other years
List Price Range
$6,475 - $9,900
Edmunds' Expert Review
A luxurious sport-ute that offers a near perfect blend of on- and off-road capability. You won't miss the LX 470.
2005 Highlights
A Sport model joins the lineup that includes the Kinetic Dynamic Suspension System, smoked bezel headlamps, foglamp trim, black pearl emblems, a chrome license plate garnish and exhaust tip and alloy wheels with a dark graphite finish. Inside, the Sport features black bird's eye maple wood and graphite metallic trim. Other GX option changes this year include an upgraded navigation system with better graphics and additional functions, Bluetooth compatibility and voice commands for the climate control, audio and navigation systems. All models also receive a more powerful V8 engine good for 270 horsepower (up from 235).
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2005 Lexus GX 470.
Most helpful consumer reviews
annieknight67@att.net,07/12/2015
4WD 4dr SUV (4.7L 8cyl 5A)
I special ordered the 2005 GX470 Sport over 10 years ago. I love this car! I now have 150,000 miles on it and have never had a single problem. I am very hesitant to trade her in but when I do I will buy the same newer version. Great job LEXUS.
Berle,11/08/2007
This is our 3rd Lexus trading up from the RX model. The main reason we bought the GX is its size while driving around Florida. We are totally thrilled with the performance of this vehicle. The interior is well appointed and is the best ride we have had in years owning a vehicle. Driving is a joy on a calm day. If it is windy you are going to struggle with the wheel when sudden gust prevail. Passenger seating is very good in the back except for the cargo area fold down seating. Just try to get back there. Leg room zero and tolerable for young kids. Cargo area and rear door needs work. With cargo seats stored you are limited with space for any large items unless you remove the seats.
Marius,03/28/2016
4WD 4dr SUV (4.7L 8cyl 5A)
Have owned over 50 cars in my 22 years of driving :) picked up car with 145k miles for $12k with luxury packg , great value for the money . Drove Porsche suv and Mercedes suv in same price range they will fall apart with that mileage asap . On high mileage cars expect $2000 a year in maintenance. Car is extremely comfortable has the best sound system in class for the money , not a single rattle in the cabin after 11 years . Will burn 13mpg in town and 17-19mpg hwy. Will cross any ice snow mud river and hill you can throw on it . Does 8.8s to 60mph . People have them with 300k miles on first transmissions :) it's land cruiser prado - in Asia and Australia used also by fire/medical departments .dont be afraid of high mileage just check carfax service history , the looks will grow on you . Recommended for adventures and families, it goes anywhere beside heavy rock crawling trails. Feels like a tank drives like a sedan and parks very easy . Get only the ones fully loaded .Dont buy without mark levinsons audio or backup camera .it axes me that people still give it compliments and think it's triple the money paid :)
Mohammad Omair,06/10/2016
4WD 4dr SUV (4.7L 8cyl 5A)
I have never owned this smooth vehicle in my life. Usually trucks which have superb offload capabilities don't have such luxurious ride on paved roads. This is the quietest vehicle I have ever owned both on gravel and on paved roads. The Only draw back is the MPG. If gas consumption is not a problem, it is the best SUV to own with no unexpected maintenance.
Features & Specs
Features & Specs
MPG
14 city / 18 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed automatic
Gas
270 hp @ 5400 rpm
Safety
