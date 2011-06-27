Have owned over 50 cars in my 22 years of driving :) picked up car with 145k miles for $12k with luxury packg , great value for the money . Drove Porsche suv and Mercedes suv in same price range they will fall apart with that mileage asap . On high mileage cars expect $2000 a year in maintenance. Car is extremely comfortable has the best sound system in class for the money , not a single rattle in the cabin after 11 years . Will burn 13mpg in town and 17-19mpg hwy. Will cross any ice snow mud river and hill you can throw on it . Does 8.8s to 60mph . People have them with 300k miles on first transmissions :) it's land cruiser prado - in Asia and Australia used also by fire/medical departments .dont be afraid of high mileage just check carfax service history , the looks will grow on you . Recommended for adventures and families, it goes anywhere beside heavy rock crawling trails. Feels like a tank drives like a sedan and parks very easy . Get only the ones fully loaded .Dont buy without mark levinsons audio or backup camera .it axes me that people still give it compliments and think it's triple the money paid :)

