Used 2003 Lexus GX 470 for Sale Near Me

AutoNation Toyota Arapahoe - Centennial / Colorado

The following items have been reconditioned on this vehicle: new brakes! Leather Seats

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 5 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2003 Lexus GX 470 with AWD/4WD, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control .

Engine: 8 -cylinders

Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive

15 Combined MPG ( 14 City/ 17 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: JTJBT20X330002237

Stock: 30002237

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-06-2020