Used 2003 Lexus GX 470 for Sale Near Me
- 152,781 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$9,250
Audi Mentor - Mentor / Ohio
- 2003 Lexus GX 470 Odometer is 38977 miles below market average! Recent Arrival!SERVICE RECORD AVAILABLE, NAVIGATION GPS, GOOD TIRES, Non-Smoker. - Contact Jeff Ward at 888-430-8209 or jeff.ward@penskeautomotive.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2003 Lexus GX 470 with AWD/4WD, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (14 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTJBT20XX30007399
Stock: WP2456
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-25-2020
- 66,249 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$13,995
Germain Lexus of Naples - Naples / Florida
** ONE OWNER **, ** LEATHER **, ** MOONROOF SUNROOF **, ** NAVIGATION GPS NAV **, ** CLEAN VEHICLE HISTORY...NO ACCIDENTS **. Clean CARFAX. CARFAX One-Owner. Odometer is 129703 miles below market average! Recent Arrival! 2003 Lexus GX 470 For your peace of mind we have included over 35+ photos, for you to judge the condition yourself. As you do your comparison shopping, you will see Germain Lexus of Naples offers some of the best values in the market. We will provide you a Carfax, Comprehensive Vehicle Inspection, and a Market report on how we arrived at the price. Call 239 592 5533 or Stop by Germain Lexus of Naples at 13491 Tamiami trail, To schedule a test drive today. Serving Naples and Southwest Florida . Out of town buyer's free pick-up at the airport. We can help arrange delivery right to your front door too!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2003 Lexus GX 470 with AWD/4WD, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (14 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTJBT20X130009560
Stock: X7059XA
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-13-2020
- 218,086 milesNo accidents, 5 Owners, Personal Use
$9,598
AutoNation Toyota Arapahoe - Centennial / Colorado
The following items have been reconditioned on this vehicle: new brakes! Leather Seats This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. This vehicle is loaded with great features, plus it comes with the CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee. Treat yourself to an SUV that surrounds you with all the comfort and conveniences of a luxury sedan. You appreciate the finer things in life, the vehicle you drive should not be the exception. Style, performance, sophistication is in a class of its own with this stunning Lexus GX 470 . When Lexus created this vehicle with 4 wheel drive, they immediately enhanced the performance ability. Easily switch between two and four wheel drive to take advantage of the improved traction. Intricately stitched leather and ergonomic design seats are among the details in which test drivers say that Lexus GX 470 is in a league of its own All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2003 Lexus GX 470 with AWD/4WD, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (14 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTJBT20X330002237
Stock: 30002237
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-06-2020
- 234,989 miles1 Accident, 5 Owners, Personal Use
$7,955
Serra Chevrolet - Birmingham / Alabama
Tan 2003 Lexus GX 470 4WD 5-Speed Automatic with Overdrive 4.7L V8 SMPI DOHC**Must finance with dealer, minimum amount financed is $12,000 to qualify, must have approved credit through one of our lenders to qualify.** To qualify for Trade Assist, your trade must be 2013 or newer from the original in-service date and less than 100,000 miles on odometer. Vehicle traded must be in proper working condition. Trade assistance of $1000 is included in the conditional Serra Deal. Price excludes tax, tag, title, and any other fees associated. See dealer for details." $1,000 - Trade Assist - To qualify must be 2013 or newer with less than 100,000 miles at the time of sale. Must be in operating condition.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2003 Lexus GX 470 with AWD/4WD, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (14 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTJBT20X230022141
Stock: P332277AZ
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-08-2020
- 159,794 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$9,284
Kohls Weelborg Chevrolet - New Ulm / Minnesota
Weelborg Chevrolet is proud to present this 2003 Lexus GX 470. GX 470 4WD, 4D Sport Utility, 4.7L V8 SMPI DOHC, 5-Speed Automatic with Overdrive, 4WD, Silver Pine Metallic, Gray w/Leather Seat Trim, 11 Speakers, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Automatic temperature control, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Front anti-roll bar, Heated front seats, Leather Seat Trim, Memory seat, Overhead airbag, Power driver seat, Power moonroof, Power passenger seat, Premium ETR AM/FM Stereo w/6-Disc CD, Rear anti-roll bar, Remote keyless entry. Odometer is 35352 miles below market average! 2003 Lexus GX 470 4WD Weelborg Chevrolet...Sweet Wheels Great Deals... contact us at WWW.MYKWCHEVY.COM or 507-233-2000.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2003 Lexus GX 470 with AWD/4WD, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (14 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTJBT20X430022612
Stock: 9226
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-14-2020
- 189,190 miles4 Accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$6,967$1,904 Below Market
World Class Motors - Noblesville / Indiana
2004 Lexus GX 470 4WD White 5-Speed Automatic with Overdrive 4.7L V8 SMPI DOHC THIS VEHICLE IS EQUIPPED WITH THE FOLLOWING:, Backup Camera/ Rearview Camera, Bluetooth, Navigation System, Touchscreen Controls, Automatic Headlights, Aux Input, Panoramic Moonroof, Leather Seats, Bench Seat, 3rd Row Seats/ Third Row Seats, Memory Seat, Power Seats, DVD Player/ Rear Entertainment System, Multi-Zone Climate Control, Premium Audio, Alloy Wheels, Security System, Steering Wheel Controls, Brake Assist, Homelink, Premium Sound System, Audio Package, Climate Package, Comfort Package, Convenience Package, DVD Entertainment System, Multimedia Package, Premium Plus Package, Premium Audio Package, Safety Package, Suspension Package, 11 Speakers, Garage door transmitter: HomeLink, Kinetic Dynamic Suspension System (KDSS), Memory seat, Navigation System, Navigation System/Mark Levinson Audio Package, Power driver seat, Rear Seat Entertainment System, Security system, Steering wheel memory, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tow Hitch Bracket.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 4 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Lexus GX 470 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (14 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTJBT20X840045960
Stock: 2483A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 152,424 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$8,995$1,950 Below Market
Midwest Car Connect - Villa Park / Illinois
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Lexus GX 470 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (14 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTJBT20XX40035480
Stock: 761
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 164,654 miles1 Accident, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$7,995$1,516 Below Market
Gus's Used Auto Sales - Detroit / Michigan
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Lexus GX 470 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (14 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTJBT20X340030346
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 135,830 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$9,797$1,581 Below Market
Virginia Auto Mall - Woodford / Virginia
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Lexus GX 470 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (14 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTJBT20XX40058533
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 175,934 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$9,500$831 Below Market
The Car Exchange - Virginia Beach / Virginia
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Lexus GX 470 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (14 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTJBT20X240051351
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 181,058 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$9,500
Peterson Chevrolet Buick - Boise / Idaho
Our great looking 2004 Lexus GX 470 4WD is sleek and sophisticated in Dorado Gold Pearl! Powered by a durable 4.7 Liter V8 that offers 235hp while paired with a responsive 5 Speed Automatic transmission for amazing passing commands. Our Four Wheel Drive earns nearly 19mpg on the highway and offers a commanding stance accented by a chrome grille surround, roof rack, and a power sunroof. Inside our GX 470, sink into the power heated leather front seats with driver memory settings, admire the birds eye maple wood trim and listen to the music that moves you on the outstanding AM/FM/Cassette/6-CD audio system while the dual climate control keeps you at your ideal temperature. The full-color navigation system guides you on your adventures with the convenience of cruise control. Our Lexus offers anti-lock brakes, daytime running lights, fog lights, tire pressure monitoring, and traction control for safety and peace of mind. Capability, comfort, and confidence are close at hand. Reward yourself with this impressive GX 470. Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Lexus GX 470 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (14 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTJBT20X640032950
Stock: G275110A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-10-2020
- 185,049 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$11,997
BMW of Mountain View - Mountain View / California
The following items have been reconditioned on this vehicle: new brakes! Navigation System/Mark Levinson Audio Pkg Sun/Moonroof Leather Seats Navigation System 3rd Row Seat Cargo Mat Cargo Net Tow Hitch Receiver 3rd Row Seat W/Rear Air Conditioning Standard Paint This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply.� Thank you for visiting another one of BMW of Mountain View's exclusive listings! This vehicle is priced to sell. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Lexus GX 470 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (14 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTJBT20XX40030070
Stock: 40030070
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-19-2020
- 95,749 miles
$11,495$621 Below Market
Crown Cadillac - Holland / Michigan
CARFAX One-Owner. Black Onyx 2004 Lexus GX 470 4WD 5-Speed Automatic with Overdrive 4.7L V8 SMPI DOHC ** LOW MILES**, **SUNROOF / MOONROOF**, **LEATHER**, **FULLY SERVICED AND READY TO GO**, **ACCIDENT FREE**, **LOCAL TRADE IN**, 4.7L V8 SMPI DOHC, 4WD, Navigation System/Mark Levinson Audio Package. Odometer is 67453 miles below market average! Call us today for a test drive at 1-866-604-8945 or for a quick question TEXT 616-499-2225. Feel free to click on the Carfax. It is FREE! ~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Lexus GX 470 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (14 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTJBT20XX40060637
Stock: 20H219A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-31-2020
- Not ProvidedNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$9,495
Parkway Auto Center - Deer Park / Washington
2004 Lexus GX 470 4WD with the 4.7L 8 cylinder engine. Heated leather seats; 3rd row seating; sunroof; navigation; backup camera; tow package. Call 509-276-2925 for more information.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Lexus GX 470 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (14 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTJBT20X040065314
Stock: 25909
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 119,466 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$15,999
East County Preowned Superstore - El Cajon / California
BLACKED-OUT GX470 WITH ONLY 119k MILES and LOADED!! *** EAST COUNTY PRE-OWNED SUPERSTORE Provides the HIGHEST QUALITY Vehicles at the LOWEST Prices Available... SO-CAL'S LARGEST USED CAR INVENTORY!! We have OVER 500 Vehicles to Choose From!! CARS, TRUCKS, VANS, SUV'S, CROSSOVER'S, HYBRIDS and COMMERCIAL VEHICLES... If we Don't Have it We can Locate even HARD TO FIND Units.. FINANCING For ALL TYPES of Credit... GOOD CREDIT-- Lowest Interest Rates Available.. BAD CREDIT-- WE GET YOU APPROVED oac... BK/REPO-- Credit Forgiveness Program... Trade-In Your Car PAID FOR or NOT... ** DON'T HESITATE ** ONE OF CALIFORNIA'S LARGEST USED CAR INVENTORY!!! BUY WITH CONFIDENCE with our 3 DAY EXCHANGE POLICY.. (see dealer for details)... WE HAVE BEEN IN BUSINESS FOR OVER 20 YEARS IN THE SAME LOCATION!! Visit in person at 327 El Cajon Blvd El Cajon 92020.... Or call (855)349-4956.... Click us at eastcountypreowned.com... COME SEE WHY WE'RE #1 Our great looking 2004 Lexus GX 470 4WD is sleek and sophisticated in Silver Metallic overs Black leathers! Powered by a durable 4.7 Liter V8 that offers 235hp while paired with a responsive 5 Speed Automatic transmission for amazing passing commands. Our Four Wheel Drive earns nearly 19mpg on the highway and offers a commanding stance. Inside our GX 470, Sink into the power heated leather driver seat with memory settings, sunroof, DVD system, listen to the outstanding audio system and set the dual climate control as you plan your next trip in luxury. Our Lexus GX 470 offers anti-lock brakes, daytime running lights, fog lights, and traction control for safety and peace of mind. Capability, comfort, and confidence are close at hand. Reward yourself with this impressive SUV. Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership! BUY WITH CONFIDENCE FREE 3 DAY EXCHANGE POLICY **CALL US FOR MORE DETAILS**
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Lexus GX 470 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (14 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTJBT20X340046935
Stock: 191858
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 12-07-2019
- 217,506 miles2 Accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$7,975
Callahan Motor Company - Fort Worth / Texas
Our great looking 2004 Lexus GX 470 4WD is sleek and sophisticated in Black Onyx! Powered by a durable 4.7 Liter V8 that offers 235hp while paired with a responsive 5 Speed Automatic transmission for amazing passing commands. Our Four Wheel Drive earns nearly 19mpg on the highway and offers a commanding stance accented by a chrome grille surround, roof rack, and a power sunroof. Inside our GX 470, sink into the power heated leather front seats with driver memory settings, admire the birds eye maple wood trim and listen to the music that moves you on the outstanding AM/FM/Cassette/6-CD audio system while the dual climate control keeps you at your ideal temperature. Plus, your backseat passengers stay quiet and content with the flip-down DVD entertainment system. Our Lexus offers anti-lock brakes, daytime running lights, fog lights, tire pressure monitoring, and traction control for safety and peace of mind. Capability, comfort, and confidence are close at hand. Reward yourself with this impressive GX 470. Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Lexus GX 470 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (14 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTJBT20X440038939
Stock: 18677
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-09-2020
- 125,486 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$11,977
Automax Atlanta - Lilburn / Georgia
This 2004 Lexus GX 470 4dr 4dr SUV 4WD features a 4.7L 8 CYLINDER 8cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a Manual transmission. The vehicle is Silver Pine Metallic with a Ivory Leather interior. It is offered with a full factory warranty. - One owner, Non-Smoker, Dealer inspection, All scheduled maintenance, Dealer maintained, Have service records, Have original manuals, This Lexus is in Excellent overall exterior condition, Excellent overall interior condition, Leather seats - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Cruise Control, Tinted Windows, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Door Locks, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Power Drivers Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Memory Seat Position, Roof Rack, Rear Air Conditioning, Wood Trim, Clock, Homelink System, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Sunroof, Moonroof, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Security System, Traction Control, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, AM/FM, Cassette, CD Player, CD Changer, Anti-Theft, Leather Interior Surface, 115V Power Outlet, 12v Power Outlet, Carpeted Floor Mats, Center Arm Rest, Center Console, Child Proof Door Locks, Cup Holders, Front Heated Seats, Heated Mirrors, Off Road Tires, Overhead Console, Premium Sound, Rear Radio Control, Rear Spoiler, Rear Spoiler, Rear Wipers, Remote Fuel Door, Running Boards, Side Curtain Airbags, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors - Contact General Dealership at 404-454-0000 or sales@automaxatlanta.com for more information. - OVER 60+ PICS ONLINE ON OUR WEBSITE @ WWW.AUTOMAXATLANTA.COM -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Lexus GX 470 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (14 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTJBT20XX40051324
Stock: 13530
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 01-19-2016
- 367,557 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$6,995
Jersey Auto Sales - Teterboro / New Jersey
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Lexus GX 470 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control.
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (14 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTJBT20X340043291
Certified Pre-Owned: No
