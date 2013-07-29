Used 2007 Lexus GX 470 for Sale Near Me
- 157,731 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$9,990$1,774 Below Market
- 171,344 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Lease
$9,899$1,335 Below Market
- 157,852 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$13,994
- 197,087 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$12,455
- 200,388 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$9,750
- 123,036 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Lease
$12,750$365 Below Market
- 171,996 miles
$10,699
- 277,235 miles
$6,995
- 145,320 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$12,995
- 139,963 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$12,957
- 148,696 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$15,876
- 122,082 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$13,787
- 297,742 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$5,000
- 107,987 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$14,699$4,153 Below Market
- 161,322 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$8,995$2,233 Below Market
- 123,086 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$13,517$3,743 Below Market
- 100,612 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$14,999$3,223 Below Market
- 99,079 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$16,995$3,148 Below Market
active_dad,07/29/2013
4dr SUV 4WD (4.7L 8cyl 5A)
We owned a 2004 Jeep Grand Cherokee for 6 years before this, which was a solid and powerful SUV, but this GX is several rungs up the quality ladder. Ample, smooth power, VERY comfortable and quiet even at freeway speeds. Rock solid in the snow and rain and very reliable. 3rd row seats are handy, and easy to fold up or remove. Anyone who says it's difficult is mechanically inept. Literally takes < 1 min. Side swinging rear door is great in some situations, not so great in others. I personally like it, and the locking hinge open, feature is helpful. Not the best mileage at 14-15 mi. combined avg per gallon (much better on freeway), but it is a fairly large, heavy, luxury SUV with a V8, so actually not too bad. Handles great for its size, and the driving modes and right height adjustments really help for specific driving and road types. Only thing we've had to address in the 50K+ miles we've driven it was a new alternator. Was approx. $750 to replace, with parts& labor.
