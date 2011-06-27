Estimated values
2012 Lexus GX 460 Premium 4dr SUV 4WD (4.6L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$18,821
|$21,559
|$23,766
|Clean
|$17,947
|$20,537
|$22,586
|Average
|$16,198
|$18,494
|$20,226
|Rough
|$14,449
|$16,450
|$17,865
Estimated values
2012 Lexus GX 460 4dr SUV 4WD (4.6L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$18,273
|$21,074
|$23,329
|Clean
|$17,425
|$20,076
|$22,171
|Average
|$15,727
|$18,078
|$19,853
|Rough
|$14,029
|$16,081
|$17,536