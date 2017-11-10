Used 2017 Lexus GX 460 for Sale Near Me

I wanted a true SUV and not a crossover, so that pretty much limited my choices to Jeep, Lexus, and Land Rover (I know there are others like the G waggen, but these are the ones I considered). Although I had and loved a Grand Cherokee ZJ limited, I don't really like the size, comfort or look of the modern Grand Cherokee, so that was not an option. I own a land rover Discovery 2, and although I love it, it is not the most reliable car. The newest generation, the new discovery 5, was louder, uglier and felt less comfortable then the GX. The Velar has a nicer dashboard, but no 4Lo or locking differential AND it is a lot smaller. The Range Rover and Range Rover Sport are both more expensive and neither felt all that much more comfortable then the GX (tbh, I think the GX rides better). In addition, it seems that every rover dealership has a few buy backs for sale and my experience with land rover dealerships leaves a lot to desired. So I decided those were not for me. Then there was the GX. Large, strong, dependable, good looking, locking center dif, quiet and comfortable. Is it a sports car? No. But it definitely holds it's own on the highway and up winding mountain roads. It's large enough to haul 4 ( as many as 7) people and a lot of stuff without a worry (both on and off road). Only down sided is that it is NOT fuel efficient. The front seats are not as plush as in my 1995 grand cheorkee limited, but still better than most other SUVs. Now at 20k I can say I haven't had to take the car back to the dealer for any repairs

Read more