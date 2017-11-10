Used 2017 Lexus GX 460 for Sale Near Me

795 listings
GX 460 Reviews & Specs
  • 2017 Lexus GX 460 in Black
    certified

    2017 Lexus GX 460

    18,911 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $36,761

    $5,913 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Lexus GX 460 in Black
    used

    2017 Lexus GX 460

    22,282 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $37,000

    Details
  • 2017 Lexus GX 460 Luxury in Black
    certified

    2017 Lexus GX 460 Luxury

    20,847 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $44,985

    $4,640 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Lexus GX 460 Luxury in Silver
    used

    2017 Lexus GX 460 Luxury

    32,963 miles
    2 Accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
    Great Deal

    $39,994

    $5,184 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Lexus GX 460 in Black
    used

    2017 Lexus GX 460

    32,231 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $35,000

    $5,851 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Lexus GX 460 in Off White/Cream
    used

    2017 Lexus GX 460

    22,220 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $38,998

    $2,995 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Lexus GX 460 in Black
    certified

    2017 Lexus GX 460

    49,603 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $36,770

    $4,310 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Lexus GX 460 in Silver
    certified

    2017 Lexus GX 460

    39,518 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $35,779

    $3,677 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Lexus GX 460 in Gray
    used

    2017 Lexus GX 460

    39,271 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $35,994

    $3,583 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Lexus GX 460 in Off White/Cream
    used

    2017 Lexus GX 460

    72,061 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
    Great Deal

    $31,977

    $5,312 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Lexus GX 460 in Black
    used

    2017 Lexus GX 460

    34,637 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
    Great Deal

    $36,994

    $3,182 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Lexus GX 460 in Gray
    certified

    2017 Lexus GX 460

    42,012 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $37,990

    $3,708 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Lexus GX 460 in Silver
    used

    2017 Lexus GX 460

    21,113 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $38,900

    $3,459 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Lexus GX 460 in Black
    certified

    2017 Lexus GX 460

    59,388 miles
    Great Deal

    $34,532

    Details
  • 2017 Lexus GX 460 in Silver
    certified

    2017 Lexus GX 460

    45,080 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $37,998

    $3,280 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Lexus GX 460 in Silver
    used

    2017 Lexus GX 460

    69,100 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $30,588

    $2,865 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Lexus GX 460 in Black
    used

    2017 Lexus GX 460

    44,127 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $37,919

    $3,785 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Lexus GX 460 in Black
    used

    2017 Lexus GX 460

    25,151 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $36,949

    $3,411 Below Market
    Details

Consumer Reviews for the Lexus GX 460

Read recent reviews for the Lexus GX 460
Overall Consumer Rating
3.113 Reviews
Write a reviewSee all 13 reviews
  • 5
    (31%)
  • 4
    (15%)
  • 3
    (15%)
  • 2
    (8%)
  • 1
    (31%)
Great overall SUV, if you want an SUV
Jim,10/11/2017
Luxury 4dr SUV 4WD (4.6L 8cyl 6A)
I wanted a true SUV and not a crossover, so that pretty much limited my choices to Jeep, Lexus, and Land Rover (I know there are others like the G waggen, but these are the ones I considered). Although I had and loved a Grand Cherokee ZJ limited, I don't really like the size, comfort or look of the modern Grand Cherokee, so that was not an option. I own a land rover Discovery 2, and although I love it, it is not the most reliable car. The newest generation, the new discovery 5, was louder, uglier and felt less comfortable then the GX. The Velar has a nicer dashboard, but no 4Lo or locking differential AND it is a lot smaller. The Range Rover and Range Rover Sport are both more expensive and neither felt all that much more comfortable then the GX (tbh, I think the GX rides better). In addition, it seems that every rover dealership has a few buy backs for sale and my experience with land rover dealerships leaves a lot to desired. So I decided those were not for me. Then there was the GX. Large, strong, dependable, good looking, locking center dif, quiet and comfortable. Is it a sports car? No. But it definitely holds it's own on the highway and up winding mountain roads. It's large enough to haul 4 ( as many as 7) people and a lot of stuff without a worry (both on and off road). Only down sided is that it is NOT fuel efficient. The front seats are not as plush as in my 1995 grand cheorkee limited, but still better than most other SUVs. Now at 20k I can say I haven't had to take the car back to the dealer for any repairs
Report abuse
