Used 2017 Lexus GX 460 for Sale Near Me
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- 18,911 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$36,761$5,913 Below Market
Tri County Lexus - Little Falls / New Jersey
CARFAX 1-Owner, Very Nice, LOW MILES - 18,905! REDUCED FROM $39,999!, $3,200 below NADA Retail! Moonroof, Navigation, Heated Seats, Third Row Seat, Back-Up Camera, Running Boards, iPod/MP3 Input, Satellite Radio, 4x4 SEE MORE! KEY FEATURES INCLUDE: Third Row Seat, Navigation, Sunroof, 4x4, Back-Up Camera, Running Boards, Satellite Radio, iPod/MP3 Input, CD Player, Onboard Communications System, Aluminum Wheels, Keyless Start, Dual Zone A/C Rear Spoiler, MP3 Player, Keyless Entry, Privacy Glass, Steering Wheel Controls. OPTION PACKAGES: PREMIUM PACKAGE Ventilated Front Seats, Windshield Deicer, LED Front Fog & Driving Lamp, Dual Front & Rear Auto Air Conditioner, Front & Rear Heated Seats, Lexus Enform Destinations, Destination Assist and eDestination, Lexus Insider, Lexus Enform application suite w/destination search, Yelp, iHeartRadio, Facebook Places, MovieTickets.com, OpenTable, Pandora, Slacker, stocks, fuel prices and sports, Rain Sensing Intermittent Wipers, BLIND SPOT MONITOR W/REAR CROSS TRAFFIC ALERT Auto-Dimming & Power-Folding Exterior Mirrors including mirror indicator, MAHOGANY WOOD & LEATHER TRIMMED STEERING WHEEL. Lexus GX 460 Premium with Black Onyx exterior and Black interior features a 8 Cylinder Engine with 301 HP at 5500 RPM*. VEHICLE HAS BEEN FULLY DETAILED INSIDE AND OUT! VEHICLE REVIEWS: A traditional midsize luxury SUV with three rows of seating, the 2017 Lexus GX 460 is one of just a few off-road-capable vehicles in its segment. You'll like the way it can navigate tough off-road routes and yet coddle its occupants on pavement. -Edmunds.com. A GREAT TIME TO BUY: Was $39,999. This GX 460 is priced $3,200 below NADA Retail. Approx. Original Base Sticker Price: $51,700*. BUY WITH CONFIDENCE: CARFAX 1-Owner Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Lexus GX 460 with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (15 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTJBM7FX3H5153512
Stock: H5153512
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
- 22,282 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$37,000
Auto Boutique - Houston / Texas
This vehicle is being sold on a first come first serve basis. All in store purchase to be on AS-IS basis. Price Does not include Sales Tax, DMV Fees, Documentary fee, and Zurich Shield of $499 For this vehicle we offer all kinds of extended warranties, please check with our finance department at 713-352-0777
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Lexus GX 460 with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (15 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTJBM7FX0H5177394
Stock: T06529
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- certified
2017 Lexus GX 460 Luxury20,847 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$44,985$4,640 Below Market
Lexus of Tampa Bay - Tampa / Florida
Driver Support Package W/Mark Levinson Audio Tow Hitch Receiver & Ball Mount Sun/Moonroof Leather Seats Navigation System 3rd Row Seat Preferred Accessory Package Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Rear Spoiler Cooled Front Seat(S) Black Onyx Sepia; Semi-Aniline Leather Seats This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. Lexus of Tampa Bay is excited to offer this 2017 Lexus GX GX 460 Luxury. This Lexus includes: DRIVER SUPPORT PACKAGE W/MARK LEVINSON AUDIO Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors HD Radio Lane Departure Warning Power Mirror(s) CD Player Adaptive Cruise Control AM/FM Stereo Satellite Radio Power Folding Mirrors SEPIA, SEMI-ANILINE LEATHER SEATS Leather Seats TOW HITCH RECEIVER Tow Hitch BLACK ONYX PREFERRED ACCESSORY PACKAGE Wheel Locks *Note - For third party subscriptions or services, please contact the dealer for more information.* Drive home in your new pre-owned vehicle with the knowledge you're fully backed by the CARFAX Buyback Guarantee. Certified Pre-Owned means certified peace of mind. If you're in the market for an incredible SUV -- and value on-the-road comfort and manners more than ultimate off-road prowess or tow capacity -- you'll definitely want to check out this Lexus GX GX 460 Luxury. This Lexus GX GX 460 Luxury is for the discerning driver who demands the utmost of his vehicle. This 4WD-equipped vehicle handles any condition on- or off-road with the sure footedness of a mountain goat. With unequaled traction and stability, you'll drive with confidence in any weather with this Black Onyx 2017 4WD Lexus GX GX 460 Luxury. It's not often you find just the vehicle you are looking for AND with low mileage. This is your chance to take home a gently used and barely driven Lexus GX. Intricately stitched leather and ergonomic design seats are among the details in which test drivers say that Lexus GX GX 460 Luxury is in a league of its own You can take the guesswork out of searching for your destination with this Lexus GX GX 460 Luxury's installed Navigation system. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Lexus GX 460 Luxury with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (15 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTJJM7FX3H5177420
Stock: H5177420
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-21-2020
- 32,963 miles2 Accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate FleetGreat Deal
$39,994$5,184 Below Market
Donohoo Auto - Pelham / Alabama
Due to COVID-19 we are open by appointment only. Appointment slots are limited and can fill up quickly. Please ask about our vehicle Home Delivery and pick-up services. We are passionate about providing great customer service while promoting a healthy work environment. If the picture price does not match the listed price it is due to a lag in photos updating on the website. Please use the listed price as the most up to date price.This vehicle exudes quality! You can't go wrong with this dependable 2017 Lexus GX. Side Impact Beams, Safety Connect Emergency Sos, Rear Collision Warning, Rear Child Safety Locks, Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Center 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners.*Fully-Loaded with Additional Options*Window Grid Diversity Antenna, Wheels: 18" x 7.5" Split 6-Spoke Aluminum Alloy -inc: liquid graphite finish, Voice Activated Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning, Trip Computer, Transmission: 6-Speed Sequential-Shift Auto w/ECT, Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and Oil Cooler, Trailer Wiring Harness, Tracker System, Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control, Tires: P265/60R18 Mud & Snow -inc: full-size alloy spare.* Visit Us Today *You've earned this- stop by Donohoo Auto LLC located at 8122 Helena Rd, Pelham, AL 35124 to make this car yours today!The Accessories include 2 Master Keys and Owner's Manual.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Lexus GX 460 Luxury with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (15 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTJJM7FX4H5152655
Stock: 34230
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 12-04-2019
- 32,231 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseGreat Deal
$35,000$5,851 Below Market
Koons Arlington Toyota - Arlington / Virginia
2017 Lexus GX 460 Black Onyx CarFax 1 Owner, Navigation, Leather, Bluetooth, Rear Camera, Power Moonroof, Blind Spot Monitor with Rear Cross Traffic Alert, 4D Sport Utility, 4.6L V8 DOHC Dual VVT-i 32V, 6-Speed Automatic with Sequential Shift ECT, 4WD, Dual Front & Rear Auto Air Conditioner, Front & Rear Heated Seats, Intuitive Parking Assist, LED Front Fog & Driving Lamp, Lexus Enform Destinations, Navigation Package, Perforated Leather Seat Trim, Premium Package, Rain Sensing Intermittent Wipers, Ventilated Front Seats, Wheels: 18 x 7.5 Split 6-Spoke Aluminum Alloy, Windshield De-Icer. Recent Arrival! CARFAX One-Owner.Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Lexus GX 460 with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (15 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTJBM7FX1H5175637
Stock: 00004902
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-04-2020
- 22,220 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$38,998$2,995 Below Market
CarMax Pleasanton - Now offering Curbside Pickup and Home Delivery - Pleasanton / California
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations. Choose your car at carmax.com, get pre-approved for financing, and receive a trade-in offer - all from the comfort of home. Then come in for a solo test drive and complete the sale from the driver?s seat of your new car. We stand behind every used car we sell with a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee and a 90-Day/4,000-Mile (whichever comes first) Limited Warranty. See store for details. Price assumes final purchase will be made in CA, and excludes government fees and taxes, any finance charges, $85 CarMax document processing charge (not required by law), any electronic filing charge, and any emission testing charge. Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours. Prior Use: LEASED VEHICLE
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Lexus GX 460 with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (15 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTJBM7FX1H5162323
Stock: 19146710
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 49,603 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$36,770$4,310 Below Market
Lexus of Cerritos - Cerritos / California
Blind Spot Monitor W/Rear Cross Traffic Alert Sun/Moonroof 3rd Row Seat Headlamp Washers Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Rear Spoiler Black Onyx This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. This L/Certified 2017 Lexus GX460 PREMIUM includes: SANITIZED INTERIOR WITH PRECISIONCARE T360 BLACK ONYX CARGO-AREA TONNEAU COVER Cargo Shade BLACK, PERFORATED LEATHER SEAT TRIM Leather Seats PREMIUM PACKAGE Fog Lamps Heated Rear Seat(s) Smart Device Integration Cooled Front Seat(s) Heated Front Seat(s) Rear A/C Rain Sensing Wipers HEADLAMP WASHERS BLIND SPOT MONITOR W/REAR CROSS TRAFFIC ALERT Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Power Mirror(s) Blind Spot Monitor Power Folding Mirrors Cross-Traffic Alert *Note - For third party subscriptions or services, please contact the dealer for more information.* All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Lexus GX 460 with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (15 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTJBM7FX2H5166252
Stock: H5166252
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 08-10-2020
- 39,518 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$35,779$3,677 Below Market
Lexus of Tampa Bay - Tampa / Florida
The following items have been reconditioned on this vehicle: all new tires! Navigation Package Blind Spot Monitor W/Rear Cross Traffic Alert Sun/Moonroof Intuitive Parking Assist Navigation System 3rd Row Seat Preferred Accessory Package Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Rear Spoiler Black; Nuluxe Seat Trim Silver Lining Metallic This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. Check out this gently-used 2017 Lexus GX we recently got in. This Lexus includes: PREFERRED ACCESSORY PACKAGE Wheel Locks BLACK, NULUXE SEAT TRIM Premium Synthetic Seats NAVIGATION PACKAGE Smart Device Integration Navigation System Bluetooth Connection Telematics SILVER LINING METALLIC INTUITIVE PARKING ASSIST Rear Parking Aid BLIND SPOT MONITOR W/REAR CROSS TRAFFIC ALERT Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Power Mirror(s) Blind Spot Monitor Power Folding Mirrors Cross-Traffic Alert *Note - For third party subscriptions or services, please contact the dealer for more information.* This vehicle is loaded with great features, plus it comes with the CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee. The best part about this well-maintained vehicle is that it is a CARFAX one-owner vehicle. This vehicle has met all the exacting standards to be classified Certified Pre-Owned. This Lexus GX offers all the comforts of a well-optioned sedan with the utility you demand from an SUV. Pull up in the vehicle and the valet will want to parked on the front row. This Lexus GX GX 460 is the vehicle others dream to own. Don't miss your chance to make it your new ride. No matter the terrain or weather, you'll drive at ease in this 4WD-equipped vehicle. With exceptional safety features and superb handling, this 4WD was engineered with excellence in mind. This 2017 Lexus GX has such low mileage it has been parked more than driven. Time is money, and thanks to the navigation system on this Lexus GX, you'll be spending a whole lot less time getting to your destination. This wonderfully maintained Lexus GX is in the top 10% of its class when it comes to cleanliness and condition. There should be no doubt in your mind about purchasing this 2017 GX GX 460. This lightly-used vehicle is still covered by the Lexus factory warranty. Marked by excellent quality and features with unmistakable refined leather interior that added value and class to the Lexus GX GX 460. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Lexus GX 460 with AWD/4WD, Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (15 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTJBM7FX4H5171212
Stock: H5171212
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 06-26-2020
- 39,271 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseGreat Deal
$35,994$3,583 Below Market
Donohoo Auto - Pelham / Alabama
Due to COVID-19 we are open by appointment only. Appointment slots are limited and can fill up quickly. Please ask about our vehicle Home Delivery and pick-up services. We are passionate about providing great customer service while promoting a healthy work environment. If the picture price does not match the listed price it is due to a lag in photos updating on the website. Please use the listed price as the most up to date price.Purchasing the perfect vehicle couldn't be easier! Make the right choice with this dependable 2017 Lexus GX. Side Impact Beams, Rear Child Safety Locks, Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Center 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners, Low Tire Pressure Warning, First Aid Kit.*Fully-Loaded with Additional Options*Window Grid Diversity Antenna, Trip Computer, Transmission: 6-Speed Sequential-Shift Auto w/ECT, Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and Oil Cooler, Trailer Wiring Harness, Tracker System, Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control, Tires: P265/60R18 Mud & Snow -inc: full-size alloy spare, Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks, Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown.* Visit Us Today *For a must-own Lexus GX come see us at Donohoo Auto LLC, 8122 Helena Rd, Pelham, AL 35124. Just minutes away!The Accessories include 2 Master Keys- and Owner's Manual.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Lexus GX 460 with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (15 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTJBM7FX9H5151795
Stock: 36402A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-12-2020
- 72,061 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, LeaseGreat Deal
$31,977$5,312 Below Market
Automax Atlanta - Lilburn / Georgia
This 2017 Lexus GX 4dr ***luxury package*** features a 4.6L V8 DOHC 32V 8cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a Automatic transmission. The vehicle is Starfire Pearl with a Black Leather interior. It is offered with a full factory warranty. - One owner, Non-Smoker, Dealer inspection, All scheduled maintenance, Dealer maintained, Have service records, Have original manuals, This Lexus is in Excellent overall exterior condition, Excellent overall interior condition, Leather seats - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Cruise Control, Tinted Windows, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Door Locks, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Power Drivers Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Clock, Tachometer, Homelink System, Tilt Steering Wheel, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Sunroof, Moonroof, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Security System, ABS Brakes, Rear Defogger, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Leather Interior Surface, Four Wheel Drive, Satellite; Immobilizer; Daytime Running Lights; Dual Front Airbags; Head Airbags; Rear Head Airbags; Active Seatbelts 3rd Row Seating, Aux. Audio Input, Bluetooth, Body Side Moldings, Carpeted Floor Mats, Center Arm Rest, Child Proof Door Locks, Daytime Running Lights, Front Heated Seats, Heated Mirrors, Navigation System, Off Road Tires, Overhead Console, Premium Sound, Rear Spoiler, Rear Spoiler, Rear Wipers, Rear-Side Airbags, Remote Fuel Door, Reverse Camera, Roll Stability Control, Running Boards, Side Curtain Airbags, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors - Contact General Dealership at 404-454-0000 or sales@automaxatlanta.com for more information. - OVER 60+ PICS ONLINE ON OUR WEBSITE @ WWW.AUTOMAXATLANTA.COM -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Lexus GX 460 with AWD/4WD, Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (15 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTJBM7FX8H5157104
Stock: 20454
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-15-2020
- 34,637 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate FleetGreat Deal
$36,994$3,182 Below Market
Donohoo Auto - Pelham / Alabama
Due to COVID-19 we are open by appointment only. Appointment slots are limited and can fill up quickly. Please ask about our vehicle Home Delivery and pick-up services. We are passionate about providing great customer service while promoting a healthy work environment. If the picture price does not match the listed price it is due to a lag in photos updating on the website. Please use the listed price as the most up to date price.Feel at ease with this reliable 2017 Lexus GX. Side Impact Beams, Rear Child Safety Locks, Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Center 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners, Low Tire Pressure Warning, First Aid Kit.*Fully-Loaded with Additional Options*Window Grid Diversity Antenna, Wheels w/Silver Accents, Variable Intermittent Wipers, Trip Computer, Transmission: 6-Speed Sequential-Shift Auto w/ECT, Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and Oil Cooler, Trailer Wiring Harness, Tracker System, Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control, Tires: P265/60R18 Mud & Snow -inc: full-size alloy spare.* Visit Us Today *Stop by Donohoo Auto LLC located at 8122 Helena Rd, Pelham, AL 35124 for a quick visit and a great vehicle!The Accessories include 1 Master Key- and Owner's Manual.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Lexus GX 460 with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (15 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTJBM7FX6H5153083
Stock: 35760
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-26-2020
- 42,012 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$37,990$3,708 Below Market
Wilde Lexus of Sarasota - Sarasota / Florida
CARFAX 1-Owner, L/ Certified, LOW MILES - 42,012! JUST REPRICED FROM $39,990. Moonroof, Nav System, Heated Seats, Third Row Seat, Quad Bucket Seats, Running Boards, Back-Up Camera, 4x4, Aluminum Wheels, Hitch. READ MORE! KEY FEATURES INCLUDE: Navigation, Sunroof, 4x4, Back-Up Camera, Running Boards. Rear Spoiler, Third Row Seat, MP3 Player, Privacy Glass, Keyless Entry. OPTION PACKAGES: PREMIUM PACKAGE W/CAPTAINS CHAIRS Ventilated Front Seats, Windshield Deicer, LED Front Fog & Driving Lamp, Dual Front & Rear Auto Air Conditioner, 2nd Row Captain's Chairs, Front & Rear Heated Seats, Lexus Enform Destinations, Destination Assist and eDestination, Lexus Insider, Lexus Enform application suite w/destination search, Yelp, iHeartRadio, Facebook Places, MovieTickets.com, OpenTable, Pandora, Slacker, stocks, fuel prices and sports, Rain Sensing Intermittent Wipers, BLIND SPOT MONITOR W/REAR CROSS TRAFFIC ALERT Auto-Dimming & Power-Folding Exterior Mirrors including mirror indicator, TOW HITCH RECEIVER & BALL MOUNT, MAHOGANY WOOD & LEATHER TRIMMED STEERING WHEEL. Lexus GX 460 Premium with NEBULA GRAY PEARL exterior and SEPIA interior features a 8 Cylinder Engine with 301 HP at 5500 RPM*. EXPERTS ARE SAYING: "A traditional midsize luxury SUV with three rows of seating AFFORDABILITY: Was $39,990. BUY WITH CONFIDENCE: CARFAX 1-Owner 161-Point Inspection and Reconditioning, 2-Year/20k-Mile Complimentary Scheduled Maintenance (up to 4 Services) from date of purchase, $0 deductible for warranty repairs, Roadside assistance and trip interruption services are included during the warranty period, Complimentary loaner car provided, Balance of New Car Warranty, plus 2 years/unlimited mile Warranty It is the policy of this dealership that prices are plus tax, tag, title, Private Tag Agency Fee/EFF of $148, and Predelivery Service Fee of $799 (which fees represent cost and profits to the dealer for items such as cleaning, inspecting, adjusting vehicl
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Lexus GX 460 with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (15 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTJBM7FX1H5159082
Stock: L201420A
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-17-2020
- 21,113 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$38,900$3,459 Below Market
Koons Tysons Toyota - Vienna / Virginia
This vehicle is in high demand!2017 Lexus GX 460 in Silver Lining Metallic, BLUETOOTH, BACKUP CAMERA, LEATHER INTERIOR, MOONROOF, ONE OWNER, HEATED AND VENTILATED SEATS, BLIND SPOT w CROSS TRAFFIC MONITORING, 3rd row seats: split-bench, Auto tilt-away steering wheel, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Dual Front Rear Auto Air Conditioner, Emergency communication system: Safety Connect, Front Rear Heated Seats, Intuitive Parking Assist, LED Front Fog Driving Lamp, Lexus Enform Destinations, Memory seat, Navigation Package, Premium Package, Rain Sensing Intermittent Wipers, Wheels: 18' x 7.5' Split 6-Spoke Aluminum Alloy, Windshield De-Icer. BUY WITH CONFIDENCE: - Lowest Prices Every Day: Our market based WOW pricing utilizes competitive market pricing guides, no games. So it is easy to make an educated, hassle -free purchase from us. Many of our competitors add freight, reconditioning or certification fees to their price quotes. Your WOW price has no hidden charges. Just add tags, taxes and processing fee. - Complimentary CARFAX Vehicle History Report - 7 Day Exchange Policy: This policy simply states if you are not completely satisfied with your vehicle purchase, bring it back to us for a full credit towards your next vehicle, no questions asked! RECALL NOTICE: Some vehicles may be subject to manufacturer safety recalls that for various reasons may not be repaired prior to sale. You may also check for open recalls at www.safercar.gov
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Lexus GX 460 with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (15 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTJBM7FX1H5175329
Stock: 0PS41239
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-31-2020
- 59,388 milesGreat Deal
$34,532
Sterling McCall Lexus - Houston / Texas
We are excited to offer this 2017 Lexus GX. When you purchase a vehicle with the CARFAX Buyback Guarantee, you're getting what you paid for. This Lexus GX GX 460 Premium defines excellence in an SUV. It has the convenience of limitless boundaries paired with city sophistication. Opulent refinements married with exceptional engineering make this the kind of car you'll want to own for a lifetime. Want to brave the road less traveled? You'll have the 4WD capabilities to do it with this vehicle. We look forward to seeing you soon! Please call us for more information.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Lexus GX 460 with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (15 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTJBM7FXXH5178097
Stock: H5178097
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 06-30-2020
- 45,080 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$37,998$3,280 Below Market
Lexus of Tampa Bay - Tampa / Florida
The following items have been reconditioned on this vehicle: all new tires! Blind Spot Monitor W/Rear Cross Traffic Alert Tow Hitch Receiver & Ball Mount Sun/Moonroof 3rd Row Seat Preferred Accessory Package Exhaust Tip Headlamp Washers Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Rear Spoiler Silver Lining Metallic This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. Contact Lexus of Tampa Bay today for information on dozens of vehicles like this 2017 Lexus GX GX 460. This Lexus includes: PREFERRED ACCESSORY PACKAGE Wheel Locks MAHOGANY WOOD Leather Steering Wheel HEADLAMP WASHERS BLACK, PERFORATED LEATHER SEAT TRIM Leather Seats SILVER LINING METALLIC PREMIUM PACKAGE W/CAPTAINS CHAIRS Fog Lamps Heated Rear Seat(s) Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Smart Device Integration Cooled Front Seat(s) Aluminum Wheels Navigation System A/C Intermittent Wipers Rear Parking Aid Heated Front Seat(s) Bluetooth Connection Rear A/C Telematics Rear Bucket Seats Rain Sensing Wipers Bucket Seats TOW HITCH RECEIVER Tow Hitch EXHAUST TIP (PPO) BLIND SPOT MONITOR W/REAR CROSS TRAFFIC ALERT Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Power Mirror(s) Blind Spot Monitor Power Folding Mirrors Cross-Traffic Alert *Note - For third party subscriptions or services, please contact the dealer for more information.* This 2017 Lexus GX comes with a CARFAX Buyback Guarantee, which means you can buy with certainty. Looking for a one-owner vehicle? You've found it. CARFAX shows this vehicle was owned by the original buyer. This vehicle is Certified Pre-Owned. Want more room? Want more style? This Lexus GX GX 460 is the vehicle for you. Is it possible to fall in love with a vehicle? It is when your vehicle is as prestige as the Lexus GX. Want to brave the road less traveled? You'll have the 4WD capabilities to do it with this vehicle. Low, low mileage coupled with an exacting maintenance program make this vehicle a rare find. Intricately stitched leather and ergonomic design seats are among the details in which test drivers say that Lexus GX GX 460 is in a league of its own With an efficient and easy to use navigation system, this Lexus GX will help get you from Point A to Point B in no time flat. Clean interior? How about flawless. This Lexus GX looks like has never been used. This finely crafted vehicle is engineered to last. But just in case it doesn't, you can take comfort knowing it comes with a manufacturer's warranty. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Lexus GX 460 with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (15 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTJBM7FX0H5157310
Stock: H5157310
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-31-2020
- 69,100 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$30,588$2,865 Below Market
McCurry Deck Motors - Forest City / North Carolina
See what's behind you with the back up camera on this 2017 Lexus GX 460 . This vehicle has a 4.6 liter 8 Cylinder Engine high output engine. When you encounter slick or muddy roads, you can engage the four wheel drive on it and drive with confidence. Make room for more passengers, carry extra luggage or your favorite sports gear with the roof rack on this 2017 Lexus GX 460 . Control your garage door with its built in HomeLink System. You will have no problem towing your boat or trailer to your next outing with this Lexus GX 460. This 2017 Lexus GX 460 comes with third row seating for extra passengers. This 2017 Lexus GX 460 shines with an exquisite metallic silver exterior finish. This unit has an automatic transmission. With the adjustable lumbar support in this 2017 Lexus GX 460 your back will love you. Enjoy the tried and true gasoline engine in this vehicle.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Lexus GX 460 with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (15 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTJBM7FX2H5152741
Stock: G00263A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 12-27-2019
- 44,127 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseGreat Deal
$37,919$3,785 Below Market
Hardee Auto Sales - Conway / South Carolina
KBB.com Brand Image Awards. Scores 18 Highway MPG and 15 City MPG! Carfax One-Owner Vehicle. This Lexus GX delivers a Premium Unleaded V-8 4.6 L/281 engine powering this Automatic transmission. Window Grid Diversity Antenna, Wheels: 18" x 7.5" 6-Spoke Aluminum Alloy, Wheels w/Silver Accents.* This Lexus GX Features the Following Options *Variable intermittent wipers, Trip computer, Transmission: 6-Speed Sequential-Shift Auto w/ECT, Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and Oil Cooler, Trailer Wiring Harness, Tracker System, Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control, Tires: P265/60R18 Mud & Snow -inc: full-size alloy spare, Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks, Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Lexus GX 460 with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (15 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTJBM7FX4H5164163
Stock: 201656
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-06-2020
- 25,151 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$36,949$3,411 Below Market
Classic Buick GMC - Painesville / Ohio
*Local Trade In *1 Owner Vehicle *4.6L V8 AWD Engine *25k miles *Power Heated Leather Seats *Color Touch Navigation *Power Sunroof *2nd Row Bucket Seats *3rd Row Bench *Deep Tint Glass *Bluetooth *Rear Vision Camera *Running Boards *Trailering Equipment *Alloy Wheels
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Lexus GX 460 with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (15 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTJBM7FX0H5174723
Stock: 42602A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-06-2020
It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
You may be interested in one of the following Lexus GX 460 searches:
Consumer Reviews for the Lexus GX 460
- 5(31%)
- 4(15%)
- 3(15%)
- 2(8%)
- 1(31%)
Related Lexus GX 460 info
Used vehicles for sale
- Used Jaguar F-PACE 2017
- Used Toyota Highlander Hybrid 2014
- Used Ford Escape 2012
- Used Ford Explorer 2012
- Used Lexus ES 350 2010
- Used Lexus GX 460 2015
- Used Dodge Charger 2010
- Used BMW X5 2011
- Used Chrysler 200 2015
- Used Dodge Journey 2015
- Used Toyota Corolla 2012
- Used Toyota Camry Hybrid 2018
- Used Mazda 6 2015
- Used Chevrolet Suburban 2016
- Used Ford Edge 2016
- Used GMC Sierra 2500HD 2015
Shop used vehicles by model
- Used Mercury Grand Marquis
- Used Ford F-450 Super Duty
- Used Mercedes-Benz GLA-Class
- Used Jaguar F-TYPE
- Used Audi A3
- Used Toyota Avalon
- Used Ford Shelby GT350
- Used Lexus RX 450h
- Used Audi A7
- Used Kia Sportage
- Used BMW X1
- Used Dodge Avenger
- Used Mercedes-Benz AMG GT
Shop used models by city
- Used Lexus RX 350 Bloomington IL
- Used Lexus GX 460 Fort Myers FL
- Used Lexus UX 250h Everett WA
- Used Lexus GS 300 Fremont CA
- Used Lexus GS F Jersey City NJ
- Used Lexus IS 350 Phoenix AZ
- Used Lexus NX 300 Tulsa OK
- Used Lexus RX 350L Richmond VA
- Used Lexus GS 300 Mesa AZ
- Used Lexus UX 250h Washington DC
Shop used model years by city
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2019 Honda Civic
- 2019 Passport
- 2019 Niro EV
- 2020 Eclipse Cross
- 2020 BMW M2
- Mercedes-Benz AMG GT 2020
- 2019 Audi Q3
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- 2020 Arteon
- 2021 Subaru Outback News
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2