Vehicle overview

Not many vehicles can pull off being tough and well-mannered at the same time. But Lexus has been doing this for a while now, and the 2013 Lexus GX 460 is its latest sport-utility vehicle that manages to be supremely talented in both areas. Blessed with the proven on- and off-road DNA of its Toyota 4Runner and Land Cruiser cousins, the GX 460 is as adept at providing a smooth, quiet highway ride as it is nimbly working its way through a rugged, rock-strewn trail.

This Lexus owes its well-rounded nature to the capable hardware that lives beneath its polished wood, thick carpeting and soft leather. Not only does the GX have an adaptive suspension (with three driver-selectable modes) but it also sports adaptive stabilizer bars. The latter perform their expected duty of minimizing body lean when rounding corners, but they can also be disengaged off-road to allow maximum suspension travel.

Crawl Control endows the GX 460 with even more off-road prowess. This feature automatically modulates throttle and braking to maintain a selectable speed and optimum control whether ascending or descending a hill. Packing all that hardware does lead to some considerable heft; the GX weighs north of 5,000 pounds. Fortunately, it's ably handled by a smooth 4.6-liter V8 that provides ample performance and enough grunt to tow up to 6,500 pounds when properly equipped.

Still, if you don't need a vehicle with the GX 460's considerable off-road talents, there are likely better choices. Luxury crossovers such as the Acura MDX, BMW X5 and Mercedes-Benz M-Class offer more passenger comfort along with slightly better fuel efficiency. You might consider the Land Rover LR4 given its similar on- and off-road talents, although the Land Rover can't match the Lexus' reputation for reliability.

But for an all-purpose family mover that's as comfortable taking the boss to lunch in the city as it is schlepping your mountain-biking buddies to the trailhead, the 2013 Lexus GX 460 is an excellent choice.