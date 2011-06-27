  1. Home
Consumer Rating
(4)
Appraise this car

2013 Lexus GX 460 Review

Pros & Cons

  • Capable off-road performer
  • plenty of standard luxury features.
  • Uncomfortable second-row seats
  • inconvenient side-swinging cargo door.
Edmunds' Expert Review

The 2013 Lexus GX 460 is not only very capable off-road, but also manages to coddle its occupants on pavement. Still, most crossover SUVs offer better on-road performance and passenger comfort.

Vehicle overview

Not many vehicles can pull off being tough and well-mannered at the same time. But Lexus has been doing this for a while now, and the 2013 Lexus GX 460 is its latest sport-utility vehicle that manages to be supremely talented in both areas. Blessed with the proven on- and off-road DNA of its Toyota 4Runner and Land Cruiser cousins, the GX 460 is as adept at providing a smooth, quiet highway ride as it is nimbly working its way through a rugged, rock-strewn trail.

This Lexus owes its well-rounded nature to the capable hardware that lives beneath its polished wood, thick carpeting and soft leather. Not only does the GX have an adaptive suspension (with three driver-selectable modes) but it also sports adaptive stabilizer bars. The latter perform their expected duty of minimizing body lean when rounding corners, but they can also be disengaged off-road to allow maximum suspension travel.

Crawl Control endows the GX 460 with even more off-road prowess. This feature automatically modulates throttle and braking to maintain a selectable speed and optimum control whether ascending or descending a hill. Packing all that hardware does lead to some considerable heft; the GX weighs north of 5,000 pounds. Fortunately, it's ably handled by a smooth 4.6-liter V8 that provides ample performance and enough grunt to tow up to 6,500 pounds when properly equipped.

Still, if you don't need a vehicle with the GX 460's considerable off-road talents, there are likely better choices. Luxury crossovers such as the Acura MDX, BMW X5 and Mercedes-Benz M-Class offer more passenger comfort along with slightly better fuel efficiency. You might consider the Land Rover LR4 given its similar on- and off-road talents, although the Land Rover can't match the Lexus' reputation for reliability.

But for an all-purpose family mover that's as comfortable taking the boss to lunch in the city as it is schlepping your mountain-biking buddies to the trailhead, the 2013 Lexus GX 460 is an excellent choice.

2013 Lexus GX 460 models

The 2013 Lexus GX 460 is a seven-passenger luxury SUV offered in base and Premium trim levels.

Standard features on the base GX 460 include 18-inch alloy wheels, heated side mirrors, rain-sensing wipers, running boards, a sunroof, leather upholstery, a leather-wrapped power tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, eight-way power-adjustable heated/ventilated front seats (with power lumbar), driver memory settings, power-folding third-row seats, dual-zone automatic climate control and an auto-dimming rearview mirror. Also standard are a back-up camera and a nine-speaker audio system with a six-CD changer, Bluetooth audio and phone, satellite radio, iPod connectivity and an auxiliary audio jack.

The GX 460 Premium adds adaptive variable suspension (with rear adjustable height control), auto-dimming sideview mirrors, adaptive xenon headlights, upgraded leather upholstery, a heated wood-trimmed steering wheel, heated second-row seats and rear air-conditioning. Most of these features are available as options on the base model.

Other options include front and rear parking sensors, wide front and sideview cameras, power-folding exterior mirrors, a navigation system, a rear-seat entertainment system with twin screens and a 17-speaker Mark Levinson surround-sound audio system. The Premium trim is also eligible for adaptive cruise control, the Crawl Control off-road system, a lane-departure warning system and a driver-attention monitor.

2013 Highlights

For 2013, the Lexus GX 460 sees no changes.

Performance & mpg

The 2013 Lexus GX 460 is powered by a 4.6-liter V8 producing 301 horsepower and 329 pound-feet of torque. A six-speed automatic transmission -- the only available gearbox -- routes power to all four wheels via a dual-range transfer case. Properly equipped, the GX 460 can tow up to 6,500 pounds.

In Edmunds testing, the GX 460 accelerated from zero to 60 mph in 7.2 seconds, an average time for a V8-equipped luxury SUV. EPA fuel ratings come in at 15 mpg city/20 mpg highway and 17 mpg in combined driving.

Safety

The 2013 Lexus GX 460 comes standard with antilock brakes, traction and stability control, hill descent control, hill start assist, front- and rear-seat side airbags, driver and front passenger knee airbags and roll-sensing side curtain airbags spanning all three rows. A collision mitigation system is included with the optional adaptive cruise control, and lane-departure and distracted-driver alerts are also optional features.

In brake testing, the GX 460 slowed from 60 mph to zero in 127 feet, average for its class.

Driving

Because the 2013 Lexus GX 460 is a body-on-frame SUV, it drives more like a truck than car-based crossovers. Still, the GX manages to impress with a refined, smooth ride and respectable handling. Those who like to take corners more aggressively, however, will notice ample body roll and intervention from the stability control system.

The Premium trim's adaptive variable suspension and rear adjustable height control enhance versatility and convenience by allowing the driver to select a stiffer or softer suspension tuning for various conditions. These features also adjust the rear height by more than an inch for added off-road ground clearance and easier cargo loading.

Acceleration from the V8 is fine around town, but with about 5,300 pounds to lug around, the GX 460 can feel winded during highway passing maneuvers. The transmission shifts smoothly, though it can occasionally be hesitant to downshift.

Interior

The interior of the GX 460 is upscale and assembled with precision, though the overall opulence factor isn't quite as high as we've come to expect from other Lexus products. The lengthy features list translates into a somewhat busy-looking control panel, but these controls are easy to use thanks to intuitive placement. The gauges are easily read, as is the optional navigation system.

The 60/40-split-folding rear seats and power-folding third-row seats help add convenience for most everyday suburban affairs, though we've found the second-row seats are rather hard and flat, and hence not particularly comfortable. Cargo space with both rear rows lowered measures 64.7 cubic feet. Rather than having a typical liftgate, the GX 460 comes with a swinging rear cargo door hinged on the passenger side. The design complicates curbside loading, though a flip-up rear window allows for the stowing of smaller and lighter packages.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2013 Lexus GX 460.

5(75%)
4(25%)
3(0%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.8
4 reviews
4 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Best all around utility for road and off road.
sworks1,07/08/2014
In the last 3 years I have owned the Q7 tdi, BMW X5 disel, Acura MDX 2014. I avoided the GX the last two years due to the camry fascia they put on the truck but for this year they changed it to their new F grills. I can tell you right now out of the listed SUV the lexus handles just like the BMW X5 without the stiff steering and suspension with KDSS standard. I have the premium model. The new MDX for 2014 lost the magnetic shocks that I used to love and was absolutely horrible I drove it for 2 months and traded it for a loss to get into the GX. The 2014 MDX had very bad body lean in corners the famous user interface has been butchered by Acura and was awful. GX interface is perfect.
lexus GX 460
ron2004,01/24/2014
Fuel comsumption should be better since the LS models gets a Hwy. average of 25mpg. The rear door should open up and not to the side since all of Toyotas Suv'S open up, which is not only safer,but also keep the rain off when loading. Leg room in 2nd row could be better.
Superb SUV
dan_wa_state,10/22/2014
This is a great, comfortable and fun to drive SUV. The interior is beautiful and functional. Great quality. Engine has lots of power to accelerate and pass cars on the highway. It's stable in sport mode on twisty country roads. It feels like you're riding on air, even on poor roads, and it offers rock solid handling. You can easily fit 3 large folks into the car for long trips, and probably 2 more for shorter rides. The extra row of seats in the back are OK for kids (and i assume mother in law types), and I keep them folded and use the space for cargo gear. but that's about it. I haven't used it much off-road, but for what I needed it handled very well and got me in and out very nicely.
2013 Lexus 460
Debra,02/05/2017
4dr SUV 4WD (4.6L 8cyl 6A)
Extremely happy with this vehicle. Goes great in snow, plenty of interior room, seats are very comfortable & rear storage is more than ample. I highly recommend this Lexus for anyone looking for a luxury SUV.
See all 4 reviews of the 2013 Lexus GX 460
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
15 city / 20 hwy
Seats 7
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
301 hp @ 5500 rpm
See all Used 2013 Lexus GX 460 features & specs

More about the 2013 Lexus GX 460

