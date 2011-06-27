Vehicle overview

The 2010 Lexus GX 460 may just be the perfect SUV for Geminis, as people born under that sign are known for changing their moods and minds at the drop of a hat. One day, they may want a rugged off-road machine; the next, a luxury SUV. With the GX 460, they can have both in one vehicle.

As the little (figuratively speaking, of course) brother to the highly respected Lexus LX 570, the redesigned-for-2010 Lexus GX 460 likewise offers the ride and pampering features of a luxury sedan with the trail-taming ability of a truck-based SUV. The latter is no surprise when one realizes that the GX shares much of its body-on-frame platform with Toyota's 4Runner.

Bodily dimensions are very similar to last year's model, so the latest GX 460 is still considered a midsize SUV. In essence, Lexus went with an evolutionary progression of the GX formula. Along with a new 4.6-liter V8 engine (which has nearly 40 more horsepower than the old 4.7-liter unit), the newest GX also provides a number of new luxury features as standard, including power-folding third-row seats, a lane departure warning system, adaptive cruise control, perimeter parking cameras and intelligent high-beam assist.

The cabin is even more luxurious than before, and off-road capability, already impressive, is improved via useful technologies such as Crawl Control. The latter allows the driver to set a slow speed (from 1-3.7 mph), then keep his feet off the pedals as the 2010 Lexus GX 460 ascends and descends rugged terrain. And on the road, the GX provides acceptable handling and a luxurious ride, while its reasonable size makes maneuvering in tight parking lots less of a hassle.

Still, most traditional SUV owners rarely, if ever, take to off-road trails. If you're in this group, a car-based crossover SUV such as the Acura MDX or BMW X5 may be a more appealing choice due to their better handling dynamics and superior cargo space and third-row seat room. The updated Land Rover LR4 is another strong possibility, as it also boasts a dual-use nature like the Lexus. But if you're in serious need of a traditional midsize SUV but still want something refined and luxurious, you should consider the new GX 460.