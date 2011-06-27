  1. Home
Consumer Rating
(35)
2010 Lexus GX 460 Review

Pros & Cons

  • Capable off-road performer, top-notch interior with plenty of luxury features.
  • Limited third-row space, inconvenient side-swinging cargo door.
Lexus GX 460 for Sale
Used GX 460 for Sale
Edmunds' Expert Review

Despite its rugged, truck-based architecture, the 2010 Lexus GX 460 is not only very capable off road, but manages to coddle its occupants on pavement as well. Still, most crossover SUVs offer more practicality in terms of maximum cargo and passenger space.

Vehicle overview

The 2010 Lexus GX 460 may just be the perfect SUV for Geminis, as people born under that sign are known for changing their moods and minds at the drop of a hat. One day, they may want a rugged off-road machine; the next, a luxury SUV. With the GX 460, they can have both in one vehicle.

As the little (figuratively speaking, of course) brother to the highly respected Lexus LX 570, the redesigned-for-2010 Lexus GX 460 likewise offers the ride and pampering features of a luxury sedan with the trail-taming ability of a truck-based SUV. The latter is no surprise when one realizes that the GX shares much of its body-on-frame platform with Toyota's 4Runner.

Bodily dimensions are very similar to last year's model, so the latest GX 460 is still considered a midsize SUV. In essence, Lexus went with an evolutionary progression of the GX formula. Along with a new 4.6-liter V8 engine (which has nearly 40 more horsepower than the old 4.7-liter unit), the newest GX also provides a number of new luxury features as standard, including power-folding third-row seats, a lane departure warning system, adaptive cruise control, perimeter parking cameras and intelligent high-beam assist.

The cabin is even more luxurious than before, and off-road capability, already impressive, is improved via useful technologies such as Crawl Control. The latter allows the driver to set a slow speed (from 1-3.7 mph), then keep his feet off the pedals as the 2010 Lexus GX 460 ascends and descends rugged terrain. And on the road, the GX provides acceptable handling and a luxurious ride, while its reasonable size makes maneuvering in tight parking lots less of a hassle.

Still, most traditional SUV owners rarely, if ever, take to off-road trails. If you're in this group, a car-based crossover SUV such as the Acura MDX or BMW X5 may be a more appealing choice due to their better handling dynamics and superior cargo space and third-row seat room. The updated Land Rover LR4 is another strong possibility, as it also boasts a dual-use nature like the Lexus. But if you're in serious need of a traditional midsize SUV but still want something refined and luxurious, you should consider the new GX 460.

2010 Lexus GX 460 models

The 2010 Lexus GX 460 is a midsize luxury SUV offered in two trim levels: base and Premium.

Standard features on the base GX 460 include 18-inch alloy wheels, the Kinetic Dynamic Suspension System (KDSS) that adjusts for more off-road suspension travel or less body roll in regular conditions, heated outside mirrors, running boards, a sunroof, leather upholstery, a power tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, heated/ventilated power front seats, driver memory settings, power-folding third-row seats, dual-zone automatic climate control, an auto-dimming rearview mirror and a back-up camera. Also standard is a nine-speaker sound system with a six-CD changer, Bluetooth audio, satellite radio, iPod connectivity and an auxiliary audio jack.

The GX 460 Premium adds an adaptive variable suspension (with rear adjustable height control), additional chrome trim, auto-dimming sideview mirrors, adaptive xenon headlights, upgraded leather upholstery, a heated wood-trimmed steering wheel, heated second-row seats, rear air-conditioning and a tonneau cover.

Option highlights (depending on trim) include park assist, adaptive cruise control, Crawl Control, the Pre-Collision system, a wide-view front and side monitor, lane departure warning/driver attention monitor, a rear-seat entertainment system, a premium 17-speaker Mark Levinson surround-sound system and a hard-drive-based navigation system (with Bluetooth, traffic reporting, weather reporting and Lexus Enform destination assist).

2010 Highlights

The 2010 Lexus GX 460 (formerly the GX 470) has been completely redesigned, boasting stronger performance, better fuel economy and all the latest high-tech features.

Performance & mpg

The 2010 Lexus GX 460 is powered by a 4.6-liter V8 producing 301 horsepower and 329 pound-feet of torque. A six-speed automatic transmission is the only available gearbox, and it routes power to all four wheels via a dual-range transfer case. Towing capacity is 6,500 pounds when properly equipped.

At the track, the GX 460 sprinted to 60 mph in 8.0 seconds and ran down the quarter-mile in 16.0 seconds. Braking from 60 mph took 127 feet -- about average for the segment. The EPA fuel ratings come in at 15 mpg city/20 mpg highway and 17 mpg in combined driving.

Safety

The 2010 Lexus GX 460 comes standard with antilock disc brakes, front-seat side airbags and roll-sensing side curtain airbags. Also standard are traction control, stability control, downhill assist control and hill-start assist control. The Lexus Link communications system is available, as is the Pre-Collision system.

Driving

Because the 2010 Lexus GX 460 soldiers on as a body-on-frame SUV, it has a more trucklike feel than some of the newer car-based crossovers. Still, the GX manages to impress with a refined, smooth ride and respectable, if not athletic handling. Those who tend to drive more aggressively on curvy roads will notice ample body roll and intervention from the stability control system and as such would be better served by a sportier crossover. The Premium trim's adaptive variable suspension and rear adjustable height control further enhance versatility and convenience by allowing the driver to select a stiffer or softer suspension tuning for various conditions. These features also adjust the rear height by more than an inch for added off-road ground clearance for easier cargo loading.

Acceleration from the V8 is fine around town, but with about 5,300 pounds to lug around, the GX 460 can feel a bit winded during highway passing maneuvers. The transmission shifts smoothly, though it can occasionally be hesitant to downshift.

Interior

The interior of the GX 460 is typical Lexus, which is to say, outstanding. Occupants are enveloped in supple leather and rich wood trim. Materials quality is first-rate, most surfaces are soft-touch and all components are assembled with Swiss-timepiece precision.

The GX 460's lengthy features list translates into a somewhat busy-looking control panel, but these controls are easy to use, thanks to intuitive placement. The gauges are easily read, as is the optional navigation system. This system comes with a high-resolution display, voice activation, iPod integration and phone book synchronization via Bluetooth.

With a maximum cargo space of about 65 cubic feet, available storage is less than in most SUVs of this size. The 60/40-split second-row seats fold down, and the standard power-folding third-row seats are a nice convenience. However, all the associated hardware takes up room and is the chief reason for the less-than-average cargo capacity. Rather than opting for a typical fold-down tailgate, Lexus inexplicably employed a side-hinged rear door. As on the Toyota RAV4, it's hinged on the passenger side, blocking curbside access when opened. However, a flip-up rear window allows smaller and lighter packages to be loaded into the GX.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2010 Lexus GX 460.

5(71%)
4(14%)
3(9%)
2(6%)
1(0%)
4.5
35 reviews
35 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

3rd Lexus GX
Mark ,07/13/2010
This luxury SUV is as advertised. Smooth ride, outstanding quality, safe and great projected resale value. Significant improvements on almost every element of the 2010 GX. Road manners are superb! Handling is very good for a larger SUV. Availability of color and model combinations is very limited.
Your only choice
KLAIR,05/06/2010
I have had a GX 470 and sold it and special ordered a Premium GX 460 with every singel option available. I bought my GX on 4/29 with the software update and could not have asked for a better SUV.The fit and finish is superb and the GX is extremely quiet. I also drive a LS 460 and the sound system in the GX is very similar. I made a long distance trip to LA and back and got 22.5 mpg round trip at an average speed of 68 miles. the radar cruise control works excellent and HID's are excellent. If you need a world class SUV with features and comfort look no more get the GX 460
Best SUV
cemi03,06/08/2010
I usually don't write reviews, but this time I need to write one. I have had several suvs like Acura (had problems) mdx, Mercedes, and Audi (had problems), this Lexus gx is by far the best; very quiet, comfortable, smooth to drive etc. And sorry consumer report magazine, you won't stop people from buying the best quality cars "Lexus"
Best Luxury SUV In its Class
asald,05/27/2010
Purchased a 2010 Premium Edition with the rear DVD dual screens. Awesome SUV, test drove BMW X5, Suburban, Escalade, Mercedes and in the end the LEXUS won. Rear entertainment is definitely worth the price if you have kids, PlayStation hooks up very easily.
See all 35 reviews of the 2010 Lexus GX 460
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
15 city / 20 hwy
Seats 7
6-speed automatic
Gas
301 hp @ 5500 rpm
See all Used 2010 Lexus GX 460 features & specs

Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Good
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested

More about the 2010 Lexus GX 460
More About This Model

Take a glance at any online dating site and you'll likely see ads from people eager to let you know they can do it all with ease. The men will proudly state, "I'm as comfortable in a suit as I am in jeans and a T-shirt" while the ladies will likewise boast, "I'm as comfortable in an evening gown as I am in sweats and a ponytail." Well, if the 2010 Lexus GX 460 were looking for a companion, it could brag about having a similarly well-rounded nature.

The GX 460 is the little brother of Lexus' superb full-size LX 570. Like the LX, the midsize GX 460 is a luxury SUV that has the ability to mimic an LS 460 or Toyota FJ Cruiser, depending on what the owner wants at any given moment. In fact, the GX shares its rugged chassis components with the FJ Cruiser and the related Toyota 4Runner. However, it also offers V8 power, three rows of seating and traditional Lexus levels of luxury and refinement.

Yes, there are plenty of other luxury midsize SUVs. But most of them are car-based crossovers, not burly, truck-based (body-on-frame) rigs. The 2010 Lexus GX 460 is in the latter group, so it can tackle terrain that would make most crossovers run to the safety of the mall's parking lot, yet it still manages to provide a smooth, refined ride on blacktop.

The GX 460's most formidable rival is the new Land Rover LR4, which offers a lower starting price and similarly ensconces its occupants in luxury while being able to transport them to Hell (Michigan) — don't laugh, it's a popular place with fishermen and mountain bikers — and back. It also features considerably more power and a more adult-friendly third row.

But Lexus sports a strong reliability record, whereas Land Rover has historically been spotty in that regard. The GX 460 also beats the LR4 by an estimated 3 mpg in combined fuel economy. If we were just dating (or should we say leasing), the LR4 might get the nod. But for a long-term relationship, we'd lean toward the GX 460.

Used 2010 Lexus GX 460 Overview

The Used 2010 Lexus GX 460 is offered in the following submodels: GX 460 SUV. Available styles include 4dr SUV 4WD (4.6L 8cyl 6A), and Premium 4dr SUV 4WD (4.6L 8cyl 6A).

What's a good price on a Used 2010 Lexus GX 460?

Price comparisons for Used 2010 Lexus GX 460 trim styles:

  • The Used 2010 Lexus GX 460 Base is priced between $19,739 and$19,795 with odometer readings between 99937 and112560 miles.

