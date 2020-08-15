Used 2011 Lexus GX 460 for Sale Near Me

795 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
GX 460 Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 18 out of 795 listings
  • 2011 Lexus GX 460 in Black
    used

    2011 Lexus GX 460

    128,684 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $16,999

    $2,712 Below Market
    Details
  • 2011 Lexus GX 460 Premium in Dark Red
    used

    2011 Lexus GX 460 Premium

    153,831 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $16,298

    $2,578 Below Market
    Details
  • 2011 Lexus GX 460 in Gray
    used

    2011 Lexus GX 460

    151,822 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Lease

    $15,950

    $1,200 Below Market
    Details
  • 2011 Lexus GX 460 in Black
    used

    2011 Lexus GX 460

    162,849 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $16,500

    $798 Below Market
    Details
  • 2011 Lexus GX 460 in White
    used

    2011 Lexus GX 460

    92,779 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Lease
    Five Star Dealer

    $18,995

    $699 Below Market
    Details
  • 2011 Lexus GX 460 in Black
    used

    2011 Lexus GX 460

    102,997 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $19,995

    $768 Below Market
    Details
  • 2011 Lexus GX 460 Premium in White
    used

    2011 Lexus GX 460 Premium

    141,747 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $18,200

    $710 Below Market
    Details
  • 2011 Lexus GX 460 in Black
    used

    2011 Lexus GX 460

    102,560 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $19,599

    Details
  • 2011 Lexus GX 460 Premium in Gray
    used

    2011 Lexus GX 460 Premium

    104,210 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $19,829

    $995 Below Market
    Details
  • 2011 Lexus GX 460 in Dark Red
    used

    2011 Lexus GX 460

    86,304 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $20,998

    $1,014 Below Market
    Details
  • 2011 Lexus GX 460 in White
    used

    2011 Lexus GX 460

    106,733 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $18,995

    $956 Below Market
    Details
  • 2011 Lexus GX 460 in Black
    used

    2011 Lexus GX 460

    103,471 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $19,991

    $1,000 Below Market
    Details
  • 2011 Lexus GX 460 in Dark Red
    used

    2011 Lexus GX 460

    148,683 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $17,497

    Details
  • 2011 Lexus GX 460
    used

    2011 Lexus GX 460

    125,878 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $19,888

    Details
  • 2011 Lexus GX 460 Premium in Gray
    used

    2011 Lexus GX 460 Premium

    99,129 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $22,888

    Details
  • 2011 Lexus GX 460 in Black
    used

    2011 Lexus GX 460

    121,489 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $19,995

    Details
  • 2011 Lexus GX 460 Premium in White
    used

    2011 Lexus GX 460 Premium

    148,557 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $19,321

    Details
  • 2011 Lexus GX 460 in Gray
    used

    2011 Lexus GX 460

    126,537 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $18,995

    Details

It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.

You may be interested in one of the following Lexus GX 460 searches:

Showing 1 - 18 out of 795 listings
  1. Home
  2. Lexus
  3. Lexus GX 460
  4. Used 2011 Lexus GX 460

Consumer Reviews for the Lexus GX 460

Read recent reviews for the Lexus GX 460
Overall Consumer Rating
4.215 Reviews
Write a reviewSee all 15 reviews
  • 5
    (53%)
  • 4
    (20%)
  • 3
    (20%)
  • 2
    (7%)
Finally in love with my car
3X GX owner,12/01/2010
I bought '03 and '07 GXs because it was the smallest vehicle that qualified for the extra tax write off for small business owners. I was never thrilled with the vehicles, but stuck with it for the tax advantage. Now I'm in a 2011GX and can finally say "I love my car". Some of the things that bugged me the most about my others have been corrected (see my favorite features). GPS & voice recognition are greatly improved over the old one. Bluetooth clarity is much better. I'm a little OCD so I love being able to close up my Ipod, cover the radio, close the cup holders, fold rear seats, etc. It gives the interior a nice uncluttered look. De-icer will come in handy as well this winter.
Report abuse
Filtering by
Used
Certified Pre-Owned
Lexus
GX 460
Full transparency. No surprises.
to
Up to
per month
Assumes no money down and a 60-month term. Click a vehicle for more details.
to
to
Transmission
Engine Type
Drivetrain
Cylinders
to

Related Lexus GX 460 info

Used vehicles for sale

Shop used vehicles by model

Shop used models by city

Shop used model years by city

Popular new car reviews and ratings