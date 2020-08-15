Used 2011 Lexus GX 460 for Sale Near Me
- 128,684 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$16,999$2,712 Below Market
Land Rover Parsippany - Parsippany / New Jersey
*All advertised prices are plus tax, title, dmv, dealer fees, and dealer installed options.***100% Online Purchase Available***,***Enhanced Safety Pre-Cautions and Sanitization of vehicles and facility***,***We are offering Contactless Delivery***Black Onyx 2011 Lexus GX 460 4WD 6-Speed Automatic with Sequential Shift ECT 4.6L V8 DOHC Dual VVT-i 32V 18 x 7.5JJ 6-Spoke Aluminum Alloy Wheels, Comfort Plus Package, Convenience Package, Heated Middle Row Outboard Seats.Awards: * JD Power Initial Quality StudyReviews: * Capable off-road performer; top-notch interior with plenty of luxury features. Source: Edmunds
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Lexus GX 460 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTJBM7FX5B5021178
Stock: F3731A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 153,831 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$16,298$2,578 Below Market
Lexus of Birmingham - Birmingham / Alabama
NAVIGATION, BACK UP CAMERA, HEATED AND VENTILATED SEATS, PARKING ASSIST, SUNROOF, LEATHER, BLUETOOTH
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Lexus GX 460 Premium with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTJJM7FX6B5032072
Stock: TB5032072
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-27-2020
- 151,822 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Lease
$15,950$1,200 Below Market
JT Automart - Sanford / North Carolina
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Lexus GX 460 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTJBM7FX0B5020665
Stock: 16964
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 162,849 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$16,500$798 Below Market
Napleton's Valley Hyundai - Aurora / Illinois
2011 Lexus GX 460 in Black, Power Sunroof, Third Row Seats, Navigation, Rear View Camera, Leather Interior, Heated Front and Rear Seats, Ventilated Front Seats, Power Seats, Memory Seat, Bluetooth, Premium Sound System, Running Boards, MP3 Player, XM, Wood Leather Steering Wheel, USB, Auxiliary Input, Parktronic, Tow Hitch.Napleton's Valley Hyundai also offers the highest quality certified and pre-owned vehicles and represent the best value around! Come experience a friendly, comfortable shopping experience with no pressure. Our all-new staff is dedicated to the highest customer service in sales, parts and service departments. We have over 50 loaner vehicles and offer free carwashes for life! All of our pre-driven vehicles undergo a complete, thorough inspection and if we feel they meet our standards we then fully recondition and detail them to sell to our valued customers.This dealer group has 58+ stores and is committed to the highest service. We have served all of Chicagoland including Aurora, Naperville, Yorkville, Sandwich, Plainfield, Joliet, Orland Park, Tinley Park, Palos, Oak Brook, Hinsdale, Lombard, Schaumburg, Palatine, Barrington, Elgin, Wheaton, Lisle, Bollingbrook, Elmhurst, Oak Park, Chicago, Norridge, Evanston, Northbrook, Winnetka, Wilmette, Kenilworth, Glencoe, Highland Park, Lake Forest, Lake Bluff and anywhere in the United States For Over 30 Years! 1 Block South of Fox Valley Mall west of Rt. 59 on Ogden Ave.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Lexus GX 460 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTJBM7FX4B5032978
Stock: P14037A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-17-2020
- 92,779 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, LeaseFive Star Dealer
$18,995$699 Below Market
Inline Auto Sales - Fuquay-Varina / North Carolina
SUNROOF NAVIGATION BACKUP CAMERA
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Lexus GX 460 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTJBM7FX0B5033948
Stock: 033948
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 102,997 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$19,995$768 Below Market
Crown Auto Group - Falls Church / Virginia
VA inspection passed! Drives excellent..2011 LEXUS GX 460 4X4 with powerful 4.6L DOHC 32-valve SFI V8 -inc continuously engine and driven 102997 miles!You can always call or text at (703) 763-4428 for quick answers to your questions..For appointments only: We are available until 7:30 pm Monday to Saturday . We are open on Sundays 11 AM - 4 PM. Please call us prior to your visit...Terms of Sale Overview: We reserve the right to end this listing at anytime should the vehicle no longer be available for sale and sales prices are subject to change without notice.Fees and Taxes: All vehicles sold are subject to $495 dealer processing fee. This represents the costs incurred with inspecting, cleaning, and adjusting vehicles. This fee also covers preparation of all documents, as well as all costs incurred with shipping of paperwork. Buyers are responsible for all state, county, city taxes and fees, as well as title/registration fees in the state that the vehicle will be registered. Accepted Payment Type: Cash, certified check, bank transfers, EFT or 3rd-party financing.WARRANTY: Please call us about warranty details. Different terms may be applied which is dependent on the millage, year and make of the car. Warranty is applicable when full/advertised price is paid when purchasing the car. FINANCING:If you have a job we can assist with financing (bad or good credit).Interest rates may vary and related to your credit and income.Please note, processing fee, DMV fees and taxes are not included in the price.. Older (more than 10 years old) and certain high maintenance luxury vehicles can not be applied for. Please, contact us prior submitting credit application on any vehicle if you have a question.Millage : Millage on the odometer may be higher than you see on the ads.Crown Auto Group, Inc
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Lexus GX 460 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTJBM7FX8B5023944
Stock: CAG4104
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-01-2020
- 141,747 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$18,200$710 Below Market
Land Rover Denver - Littleton / Colorado
Recent Arrival! Clean CARFAX. Land Rover Denver is honored to offer this good-looking 2011 Lexus GX 460 Premium in White and. 4WD 460 Premium FREE WI FI IN SERVICE BUSINESS LOUNGE.Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price!Awards:* JD Power Initial Quality StudyReviews:* Capable off-road performer; top-notch interior with plenty of luxury features. Source: Edmunds
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Lexus GX 460 Premium with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTJJM7FX1B5019035
Stock: TB5019035
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-22-2020
- 102,560 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$19,599
XDrive Motors - West Bridgewater / Massachusetts
WOW! GREAT DEAL! : 2011 Lexus GX 460 Sport Utility 4D6 MONTHS WARRANTY INCLUDED*!NAVIGATION SYSTEM! DRIVER SEAT POWER ADJUSTMENT! HEATED SEATS! SUNROOF! PREMIUM LEATHER INTERIOR! BACK UP CAMERA! PUSH BUTTON START! AWD! 3RD ROW SEATS!ONE OWNER! NO ACCIDENT!We are proud to present this beautiful 2011 Lexus GX. Looks great, runs great, ready to go! Reliable, dependable, safe and gas efficient! Has been pre-sale inspected, serviced and tuned-up by our technicians to guarantee best quality. 'The 2011 Lexus GS 460 delivers plenty of performance and luxury features at a reasonable price, but is ultimately outclassed by its stout competition.' Edmund's expert reviewPros- Impressive power- refined ride and handling balance- quiet and well-appointed cabin- outstanding fit and finish.______________________________________________________________________Test drive is always free! DO YOU WANT TO SCHEDULE ONE?CALL NOW(508) 505-4555 !!!________________________________________________________________________EASY FINANCINGHave NO credit ? . . .You are APPROVED!Have BAD credit ? . . . You are APPROVED!Have GOOD credit ? . . . You are APPROVED!We offer GUARANTEED FINANCING on our entire selection of used cars for sale. ALL CREDIT ACCEPTED! GUARANTEED credit APPROVAL!USE TRADE-IN AS DOWN PAYMENT ! __________________________________________________________________________________________What are you waiting for? Call today (508) 505-4555 or visit our website: www.XDriveMotors.com ONE CLICK APPROVAL ON OUR WEBSITE XDriveMotors.com _______________________________________________________________________________________XDrive Motors Inc 436 South Main St, W.Bridgewater, MA 02379 Call us at (508) 505-4555 XDriveMotors.com Monday-Saturday 10am-7pm Sunday 11am-4pmTO SEE MORE GREAT CARS FOR SALE PLEASE VISIT OUR WEBSITE www.XDriveMotors.com *Terms & Disclosures & DisclaimerAll pricing and details are believed to be accurate, but we do not warrant or guarantee such accuracy. Vehicle information is based off standard equipment and may vary from vehicle to vehicle. Call or email for complete vehicle specific information. Sales Tax, Title, License Fee, Registration Fee, Dealer Documentation Fee $487, Finance Charges, Emission Testing Fees and Compliance Fees are additional to the advertised price. Every qualified vehicle purchased at the advertised price will receive a complimentary 6 month/ 6,000 mile power train dealer warranty. This offer is not redeemable for cash and may not be combined with any other discount or offer
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Lexus GX 460 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTJBM7FX9B5032300
Stock: 31-3603
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 104,210 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$19,829$995 Below Market
Tyrrell Chevrolet - Cheyenne / Wyoming
Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! This 2011 Lexus GX comes equipped with, *NO COST LIMITED WARRANTY!*, *CLEAN CARFAX*, *LOCAL TRADE*, *SUNROOF MOONROOF*, 18" x 7.5JJ 6-Spoke Aluminum Alloy Wheels, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 9 Speakers, ABS brakes, AM/FM radio: XM, Front anti-roll bar, Memory seat, Panic alarm, Power driver seat, Radio: AM/FM Lexus Premium Audio, Rear anti-roll bar, Remote keyless entry, Security system. Clean CARFAX. Odometer is 35885 miles below market average! Maroon 2011 Lexus GX 460 Premium 4WD 6-Speed Automatic with Sequential Shift ECT 4.6L V8 DOHC Dual VVT-i 32VAwards:* JD Power Initial Quality StudyNow You're Thinking Smart!Reviews:* Capable off-road performer; top-notch interior with plenty of luxury features. Source: Edmunds
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Lexus GX 460 Premium with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTJJM7FXXB5029904
Stock: HT0009A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-29-2020
- 86,304 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$20,998$1,014 Below Market
Lexus of Clearwater - Clearwater / Florida
Navigation System Comfort Plus Pkg Convenience Pkg Sun/Moonroof Leather Seats Navigation System 3rd Row Seat Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Rear Spoiler Cooled Front Seat(S) Knight'S Armor Pearl Sepia; Semi-Aniline Leather Seat Trim This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Lexus GX 460 with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTJBM7FX3B5025908
Stock: B5025908
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-16-2020
- 106,733 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$18,995$956 Below Market
All In 1 Motors - North Bergen / New Jersey
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Lexus GX 460 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTJBM7FX2B5017962
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 103,471 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$19,991$1,000 Below Market
Lexus of Jacksonville - Jacksonville / Florida
LEXUS SAFETY INSPECTION COMPLETED, NEW WIPER INSERTS, OIL CHANGED, REPLACE FRONT ROTOR, REPLACED LUG NUT WRENCH, 18 x 7.5JJ 6-Spoke Aluminum Alloy Wheels, 3rd row seats: split-bench, 3-Zone Automatic Climate Control, Brake assist, Comfort Plus Package, Convenience Package, Electrochromic Power-Folding Outside Mirrors, Garage door transmitter: HomeLink, Genuine wood console insert, Genuine wood dashboard insert, Genuine wood door panel insert, Heated & Ventilated Front Bucket Seats, Heated Middle Row Outboard Seats, Illuminated entry, Intuitive Parking Assist, Lexus Enform, Navigation System, Power moonroof, Rain sensing wipers, Semi-Aniline Leather Seat Trim, Wood & Leather-Trimmed Shift Knob, Wood & Leather-Trimmed Steering Wheel, XM NavTraffic/XM NavWeather.Awards:* JD Power Initial Quality StudyReviews:* Capable off-road performer; top-notch interior with plenty of luxury features. Source: Edmunds2011 Lexus GX 460
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Lexus GX 460 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTJBM7FXXB5033407
Stock: J5265652A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-22-2020
- 148,683 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$17,497
Luther Cadillac - Roseville / Minnesota
REDUCED FROM $18,997!, $500 below Kelley Blue Book! Moonroof, Nav System, Heated/Cooled Leather Seats, Third Row Seat, 4x4 CLICK NOW! KEY FEATURES INCLUDE: Leather Seats, Third Row Seat, Sunroof, 4x4, Heated Driver Seat, Cooled Driver Seat, Back-Up Camera, Running Boards, Premium Sound System, Satellite Radio, iPod/MP3 Input, Multi-CD Changer, Aluminum Wheels, Keyless Start, Heated Seats Rear Spoiler, MP3 Player, Keyless Entry, Privacy Glass, Child Safety Locks. Lexus GX 460 with KNIGHT'S ARMOR PEARL exterior and BLACK interior features a 8 Cylinder Engine with 301 HP at 5500 RPM*. OPTION PACKAGES: NAVIGATION SYSTEM HDD navigation system, Lexus Enform w/destination assist, eDestination, Lexus Insider, voice command, XM NavTraffic, XM NavWeather, XM Sports & Stocks, CONVENIENCE PKG electrochromic pwr-folding outside mirrors, intuitive parking assist, TRI-ZONE AUTOMATIC CLIMATE CONTROL interior air filter, smog-sensor, auto recirculation mode, WOOD & LEATHER TRIMMED STEERING WHEEL leather shift knob. EXPERTS ARE SAYING: Edmunds.com's review says The 2011 Lexus GX 460 is not only very capable off road, but also manages to coddle its occupants on pavement.. AFFORDABILITY: Reduced from $18,997. This GX 460 is priced $500 below Kelley Blue Book. BUY FROM AN AWARD WINNING DEALER: Our unmatched service and diverse Cadillac inventory have set us apart as the preferred dealer in Roseville. Visit us today to discover why we have the best reputation in the Roseville area. Pricing analysis performed on 8/15/2020. Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Lexus GX 460 with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTJBM7FX0B5017913
Stock: R20015B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-03-2020
- 125,878 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$19,888
BMW of Arlington - Arlington / Texas
Check out this gently-used 2011 Lexus GX 460 we recently got in. This 2011 Lexus GX 460 comes with a CARFAX Buyback Guarantee, which means you can buy with certainty. This Lexus GX 460 is an incredibly versatile vehicle that is a must have for any family. Opulent refinements married with exceptional engineering make this the kind of car you'll want to own for a lifetime. Simply put, this Four Wheel Drive is engineered with higher standards. Enjoy improved traction and safety while driving this 4WD Lexus GX 460 .
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Lexus GX 460 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTJBM7FXXB5022066
Stock: B5022066
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-13-2020
- 99,129 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$22,888
Lexus of North Miami - North Miami / Florida
Dual-Screen DVD Rear-Seat Entertainment System, GX 460 Premium Dual-Screen DVD Rear-Seat Entertainment System, HDD Navigation System/Mark Levinson Audio Package, Lexus Enform, Radio: Mark Levinson Premium Surround Sound System, XM NavTraffic/XM NavWeather. CARFAX One-Owner. Tungsten Pearl 2011 Lexus GX 460 Premium Dual-Screen DVD Rear-Seat Entertainment System 4WD 6-Speed Automatic with Sequential Shift ECT 4.6L V8 DOHC Dual VVT-i 32VAwards:* JD Power Initial Quality StudyReviews:* Capable off-road performer; top-notch interior with plenty of luxury features. Source: Edmunds
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Lexus GX 460 Premium with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTJJM7FX8B5025463
Stock: 20416001
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-14-2020
- 121,489 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$19,995
Griffin Buick GMC - Monroe / North Carolina
Boasts 20 Highway MPG and 15 City MPG! This Lexus GX 460 delivers a Gas V8 4.6L/ engine powering this Automatic transmission. XM satellite radio (subscription required), Wood interior trim, Water repellent front door glass.*This Lexus GX 460 Comes Equipped with These Options *Vehicle stability control -inc: active traction control, downhill assist control, hill-start assist control, Vehicle security alarm system, UV protection on front window glass, Trip computer -inc: average mpg, current mpg, range, average speed, barometer, altimeter, elapsed time, Torsen limited slip differential w/electronic locking feature, Tool kit (2010), Storage pocket in rear cargo area, SmartAccess system -inc: key card immobilizer, Side-impact beams, Seat-mounted side airbags for second row outer seats.* Why Buy from Griffin Buick GMC *Griffin Buick GMC is a Local Family Owned Dealership having served the local Charlotte, Monroe, Union County families since 1946. A General Motors dealership we are your local Buick GMC dealer with highly trained Factory Certified Service and Parts departments We strive to bring you a quality selection of pre-owned cars, trucks, SUVs and vans at the best prices with ultra competitive finance options for all levels of credit. Our staff are our greatest assets -No need for car lot anxiety, you can Choose your Adviser on our website and make a friend in the car industry. - See you Soon!* Stop By Today *A short visit to Griffin Motor Company - Monroe Store located at 2500 W Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC 28110 can get you a trustworthy GX 460 today!*Accessories Disclaimer*Please Note: Some New vehicles may have Dealer Added Accessories*A Cause for Tea - A Global Cause supporting Women & Children in need*The Griffin Family has been heavily involved in the local Union County Charlotte community since 1946 supporting those less fortunate than ourselves, local schools and are heavily involved in the local charity that supports women and children in need around the world. Go to the "A Cause for Tea" website https://acausefortea.org/ for info on how this Monroe NC family is making a difference in people lives - H.E.L.P Pregnancy Center of Monroe, My Christmas List, New Life Nicaragua and much more.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Lexus GX 460 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTJBM7FX3B5021308
Stock: 111308
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-18-2020
- 148,557 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$19,321
J. Pauley Toyota - Fort Smith / Arkansas
This 2011 Lexus GX 460 Premium has a CARFAX free of accidents and damage. It comes equipped with these options: third row seating, premium alloy wheels, power locks and windows, leather interior, power adjusting front seats, memory set driver's seat, rear climate control system, AM/FM radio, CD player, AUX input, USB port, multiple power sources, navigation, backup camera, sunroof, heated front and rear seats, cruise control, bluetooth, keyless entry and push button start. Stop by and visit us at J. Pauley Toyota-Scion, 6200 S 36Th St, Fort Smith, AR 72908.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Lexus GX 460 Premium with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTJJM7FX8B5023390
Stock: 7873P
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-03-2020
- 126,537 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$18,995
Mercedes-Benz of Huntsville - Huntsville / Alabama
Looking for a clean, well-cared for 2011 Lexus GX 460? This is it. When you purchase a vehicle with the CARFAX Buyback Guarantee, you're getting what you paid for. Off-road or on the street, this Lexus GX 460 handles with ease. Outstanding craftsmanship and artisanal refinements abound with this Lexus GX 460 . This 4WD-equipped vehicle handles any condition on- or off-road with the sure footedness of a mountain goat. With unequaled traction and stability, you'll drive with confidence in any weather with this Claret Mica 2011 4WD Lexus GX 460 . More information about the 2011 Lexus GX 460: The Lexus GX 460 is one luxury SUV that is utilitarian in addition to being extremely comfortable and quiet. It has a ladder frame like the sport-utes of old and can tow up to 6,500 pounds. Ruts and rocks mean nothing to its tough truck-like suspension, and there are enough gadgets inside to keep the non-outdoorsy occupants entertained in the second and third rows of seating. Interesting features of this model are One of the few true SUVs left on the market, solid towing capability, and lots of luxury and technology
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Lexus GX 460 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTJBM7FX6B5027233
Stock: M22333A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-29-2020
