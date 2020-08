Used 2011 Lexus GX 460 for Sale Near Me

Land Rover Parsippany - Parsippany / New Jersey

Black Onyx 2011 Lexus GX 460 4WD 6-Speed Automatic with Sequential Shift ECT 4.6L V8 DOHC Dual VVT-i 32V 18 x 7.5JJ 6-Spoke Aluminum Alloy Wheels, Comfort Plus Package, Convenience Package, Heated Middle Row Outboard Seats.Awards: * JD Power Initial Quality StudyReviews: * Capable off-road performer; top-notch interior with plenty of luxury features. Source: Edmunds

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 2 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2011 Lexus GX 460 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control .

Engine: 8 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive

17 Combined MPG ( 15 City/ 20 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: JTJBM7FX5B5021178

Stock: F3731A

Certified Pre-Owned: No