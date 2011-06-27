  1. Home
  2. Lexus
  3. Lexus GX 460
  4. Used 2016 Lexus GX 460
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(27)
Appraise this car

2016 Lexus GX 460 Review

Pros & Cons

  • Capable off-road performer
  • plenty of luxury features.
  • Uncomfortable second-row seats
  • inconvenient side-swinging cargo door
  • V8's lackluster acceleration and poor fuel economy
  • relatively ponderous handling.
Other years
2021
2020
2019
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
Lexus GX 460 for Sale
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
List Price Range
$29,500 - $38,585
Used GX 460 for Sale
Select your model:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

A traditional midsize SUV with three rows of seating, the 2016 Lexus GX 460 is capable off-road, yet manages to coddle its occupants on pavement. Still, most luxury crossover SUVs offer better on-road performance and passenger comfort.

Vehicle overview

Only a couple of automakers (Land Rover and Lexus) bother to build luxury SUVs with worthwhile off-roading capability these days. Lexus, in fact, has a couple of capable off-roaders in its lineup, one of which is the 2016 GX 460. Based on a Japanese-market Toyota called the Land Cruiser Prado (Lexus is a division of Toyota), the GX 460 combines traditional body-on-frame construction, a high-clearance suspension and a full-time four-wheel-drive system to enable serious off-roading.

The 2016 Lexus GX 460 is one of the few SUVs that's at home on-road or off.

The GX 460 is still a luxury-biased SUV, though. It rides softly (especially if you specify the optional air springs) and its 301-horsepower V8 engine delivers all the power one needs in the urban cut-and-thrust. Interior quality is also up to Lexus standards of luxury. But there are some notable drawbacks here, including an aging tech interface and a backseat that offers less space and comfort than newer crossovers that cast a similar-size shadow.

If you spend more time on the pavement rather than off of it, there are other crossover SUVs that will serve you better. The 2016 Acura MDX and 2016 BMW X5 lack the GX's off-road chops but they deliver more interior space, better on-road performance and handling and higher fuel economy. If you insist on detouring through the jungles of Cameroon on your way to Neiman Marcus, consider the Land Rover LR4, which is equally capable off-road. And while you're considering your options, don't overlook Lexus' own RX-series, freshly redesigned for 2016. Though technically lower in the Lexus lineup, it's more comfortable and now boasts a pleasingly sporty demeanor. In our opinion, the 2016 Lexus GX 460 should only be on your shopping list if you really need an SUV that is as good off-road as on.

2016 Lexus GX 460 models

The 2016 Lexus GX 460 is a seven-passenger luxury SUV offered in two main trim levels: Base and Luxury.

Standard features on the base model include 18-inch alloy wheels, automatic LED (low-beam) headlights, a sunroof, roof rack side rails, rear privacy glass and a rear spoiler. Inside you'll find dual-zone automatic climate control, leatherette premium vinyl upholstery, a power tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, eight-way power front seats (with two-way power lumbar), driver memory settings, a sliding and reclining 40/20/40-split second-row seat and a 50/50-split third-row seat. Tech features include a rearview camera, Bluetooth phone and audio connectivity, an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment interface and a nine-speaker sound system with a CD player, Siri Eyes Free, satellite radio, HD radio and two USB ports.

The GX 460 feels fairly old inside, as the basic layout of the center stack and steering wheel hasn't changed much since 2010.

There are many optional features on the GX 460, but keep in mind that they can be packaged together differently depending on where you live. On the base model you can opt for the Premium package that adds different LED foglights, automatic wipers, a windshield de-icer, front and rear parking sensors, upgraded interior trim, perforated leather upholstery, heated and ventilated front seats, heated (outboard) second-row seats, tri-zone automatic climate control, a navigation system and Lexus' Enform smartphone app system.

Stepping up to the Luxury trim gets you all of the above equipment plus an adaptive suspension with rear auto-leveling air springs, headlight washers, auto-dimming side mirrors, blind spot monitoring with rear cross-traffic alert (available separately on lesser models), a heated steering wheel, mahogany wood trim on the steering wheel and shift knob, upgraded leather upholstery, a cargo cover and power-folding third-row seats.

Options on the Luxury model include a 17-speaker Mark Levinson surround-sound audio system, a rear seat video entertainment system and the Driver Support package, which includes the off-road-oriented Crawl Control feature, automatic high beam headlight control, adaptive cruise control (includes a pre-collision warning system), a lane departure warning system, additional front and side parking cameras and the Mark Levinson audio system.

2016 Highlights

The 2016 Lexus GX 460 is essentially unchanged.

Performance & mpg

The 2016 Lexus GX 460 has a 4.6-liter V8 engine that produces 301 hp and 329 pound-feet of torque. A six-speed automatic transmission is standard, as is a full-time four-wheel-drive system with a dual-range transfer case. A tow prep package with a trailer wiring harness is standard, and the GX 460 can tow up to 6,500 pounds.

In Edmunds testing, the GX 460 accelerated from zero to 60 mph in 7.2 seconds, a below-average time for a luxury SUV. EPA-estimated fuel economy is underwhelming, however, at just 17 mpg combined (15 city/20 highway).

Safety

The 2016 Lexus GX 460 comes standard with antilock brakes, traction and stability control, a rearview camera, front and rear seat side airbags, driver and front passenger knee airbags, and side curtain airbags that cover all three rows. Also standard is Lexus Safety Connect emergency communications (with automatic collision notification, stolen vehicle locator and emergency assist). The available Lexus Enform system can provide additional control of vehicle functions and information via a smartphone app.

There are also a number of safety features that are either optional or come bundled in higher trim levels, including blind spot monitoring, rear cross-traffic alerts, a lane departure warning system and a frontal collision warning and preparation system (which determines if a crash is imminent and automatically tightens the seatbelts and primes the braking system for a quicker response).

In Edmunds brake testing, the GX 460 came to a stop from 60 mph in 127 feet, a longer than average distance for this segment.

Driving

For an SUV built on traditional body-on-frame underpinnings, the 2016 Lexus GX 460 delivers a ride quality that's a good bit smoother than you might expect. Handling around turns is secure, and the available adaptive suspension (which can be set in one of three modes from soft to firm) helps out in this regard. But compared to the likes of the Acura MDX or BMW X5, the GX 460 is relatively ponderous to drive. In particular, its steering and brakes are a bit slow to respond, a consequence of Lexus' attempt to tune them for both on- and off-road use.

The GX's thirsty V8 engine is underpowered for this class.

The GX 460's 4.6-liter V8 produces sufficient power for everyday driving, but ends up being a bit outmatched when called on to move the vehicle's bulk in situations like highway passing. The transmission is smooth, though occasionally it can be hesitant to downshift.

All seems right with the world when you leave the pavement behind, though. The Lexus GX 460's four-wheel drive and available Crawl Control feature could very well make you feel invincible. Select one of Crawl Control's three speed presets, and the computer takes over both the accelerator and brake pedal, leaving you to concentrate on steering with a minimum of fuss.

Interior

The 2016 Lexus GX 460 maintains a decidedly traditional look inside and forgoes the more modern widescreen monitor and Remote Touch interface present in newer Lexus models. Still, the GX's cabin is attractive and nicely put together. It's hard to find fault with the quality of the soft leather and genuine wood trim that are standard in the top-of-the-line Luxury model, but the leatherette upholstery (a nice way of saying vinyl) in the base model seems a bit low-rent for a vehicle in this price range. Front seats are plenty comfortable, but the hard and flat second-row bench is noticeably less so. The dinky third-row seats are suitable for small children only.

While it has seating for seven, the interior of the 2016 Lexus GX 460 is not very comfortable for second- or third-row passengers.

Folding the second- and third-row seats down creates a cargo hold with 64.7 cubic feet of space, which is a bit underwhelming given the GX's bulk. Accessing that space is complicated by the fact that the tailgate is hinged on the passenger side, which makes it difficult to load the GX from the curb. However, the tailgate does have a convenient lift-up rear glass window that makes it easier to carry long items like surfboards or lumber.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2016 Lexus GX 460.

5(78%)
4(7%)
3(7%)
2(3%)
1(5%)
4.5
27 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 27 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Love this SUV
Julia,06/07/2016
Luxury 4dr SUV 4WD (4.6L 8cyl 6A)
This is my second GX. My first was a 2012. I am always surprised by the expert reviews of this SUV. I have driven a Subaru outback, a Volvo XC70, a Toyota highlander and a Chevy Suburban and none of them can come close to the performance of the GX in the snow. I live in Wisconsin and missing a workday due to snow is not an option for me. I have been on the interstate in three blizzards this winter alone and the GX is solid on the road. The gas milage well outperforms stated (22-23) and in a SUV with true 4 wheel drive capability I am pleased. Unlike my husband's suburban, and my neighbors Mercedes and BMW, my 2012 GX has had no mechanical issues, even minor, ever! I traded only for new tech options and safety features and because my neighbor wanted to buy my 2012. I wonder if the reviewers have ever really driven in snow... because the is no better SUV in my mind. My teenagers often use the third row and have never complained. The way the back door swings open, even when parallel parked has never been an issue. The blind spot is huge and the addition of the blind spot monitor will be welcome, I did not have it on my 2012. Update: I have now had my GX for about 6 months and put just over 5000 miles on. I am getting used to the adaptive cruise but I wish I could turn it off if needed. The brake assist has prevented an accident when another car pulled in front of me. Compared to my previous 2012 the touchscreen is more difficult to deal with and at times doesn't register my touch (I am due for maintenance and this may just need an update). The most annoying feature is the front camera that comes on at every stoplight and stop sign. When the camera comes on it interrupts any phone call I am trying to make or any commands that I am verbally giving the navigation system, very annoying! On snow the SUV remains amazing and I have driven a subaru, Volvo, highlander and suburban through Wisconsin winters and this SUV is by far superior. Would still highly recommend and would purchase again despite the annoying tech issues.
Expedition Downsizing / Follow-up review
Ron,08/21/2016
Luxury 4dr SUV 4WD (4.6L 8cyl 6A)
We have been a Ford Expedition family for years and they served us well hauling boats, kids to sporting events, vacations, moving, weddings etc. We were looking for a new expedition and noticed that the power options were limited to 6cyl eco boost. Apparently Ford decided to do away with 5.4 V8. Too bad. We looked at all of the other domestic Suv's and nothing really hit us. By chance we stopped into the Lexus dealership and noticed the GX460.Granted it's not as big as the Expedition but the kids are all married. The ride is firm solid yet refined and in, many ways better that my exp. Fit n finish is excellent . The overall driving experience is second to none. Acceleration is strong and reliable.We still tow the Whaler and it does it with ease and I have no regrets. After 1000miles we re getting 21.8mpg combined while getting 23 highway. We have not seen or experienced the concerns/issues of prior reviewers. It's an excellent Truck! Since the initial review we now have 3 K miles and it just keeps getting better. Driving in bad weather and snow/ice doesn't phase the GX one bit. Really unbelievable traction and no slip whatsoever in some major snow and ice conditions. The most solid and sure footed truck I have ever driven even without haveing to lock it into 4WD. Much better than the expedition ever thought of being. Fit and finish still great no vibrations or unexplained noise or rattles. Most solid truck I have ever had while still being a refined ride. We now have over 6k miles on the Lexus and it drives as good as it did the day we drove it home. My previous comments regarding fit, finish, perfprmance and overall quality are still on point with no degridation what so ever. Truly the best truck ever, exceeding our expectations . Much better than the expedition ever was. To be truthful though I do on rare occasions miss the extra space of the Expedition but not enough to make me go back to one. I just hook up the utility trailer. No regrets. It’s now been two years since we purchased the 2016 Lexus GX460 Luxury Edition and it is truly the best SUV we have ever owned. It is a smooth, quiet, powerful, refined and go anywhere vehicle. No issues at all just fun and great to drive. My wife likes it so much she want one this time I. Red. I guess another trip to the dealer is in order.
GX is great again
Dave,09/21/2016
4dr SUV 4WD (4.6L 8cyl 6A)
This is our third GX. Our '04 GX 470 had almost 200k miles. It's cooling pipe went bust on the freeway, by the time we pulled to the next exit it over heated. It ran another 6 months afterwards before we sold it to CarMax. We bought the new '15 GX and it was totaled a month later after being rear ended by a careless driver. The frame buckled and the rear bumper had the guys front end imprinted on it. I was able to walk away with only a stiff neck.. the other driver had a fractured jaw, broken arm and leg and ribs. The GX saved my live. We bought our third GX a few weeks later. This is a heavy traditional SUV, the acceleration is measured and "stately". Fuel economy is in the high teens, not bad for this type of vehicle. Handling is good if you get used to the truckiness. On the freeway, it is stable and quiet. It's not the quickest, but it does get to 80 to 90 mph before you know it. The only complains I have is the poor placement of the two USB ports in the center console. When plugged in, the sliding hatch cover have to be open. And there are no power ports for the 2'nd row. It got a little irritation having to charge the Kids' ipads on long trips. The Lexus roof rack cross bars are nice looking, however, they sit too close to the roof making tying down cargo a bit difficult. also you need a Torx key to move them. I liked the old GX's roof rack, with plenty of tie in points to strap your cargo. Update, we got side swiped by some guy in a beat up 300. We must be cursed in our GX! The damage was extensive, from the front bumper to the back bumper. The wife barely felt the impact, another testament to the safety of this truck. Luckily only body damage sustained. 6 weeks and $13000 later, the truck was fixed with new bumper, fenders, doors, side step. The only new gripe I have is the stock tires worn out faster than the tire warranty, and the ride is noticeably harsher than before. We will be getting new meats for the truck soon.
A tank
Gil,10/16/2016
4dr SUV 4WD (4.6L 8cyl 6A)
I don't get this. Why is this truck not getting 5 stars in every review . I traded a 2014 VW Touareg TDI for the Lexus. I got tired of the running that the dealer give me. ( Is normal is a German car, is build for performance). Well, in my eyes , the most important thing is to get me where i want to go without having to call a tow truck. Lexus , please don't pay attention to all these spring journalist that think , they know what and how a truck should perform. Please keep making this truck the way it is. I would love to have that 2.8 diesel engine that is been sold everywhere around the world but <<<< for now i will settle for this silk smooth 4.6 engine . Maybe a little turbo ??? next generation ?? in about four years .
See all 27 reviews of the 2016 Lexus GX 460
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
15 city / 20 hwy
Seats 7
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
301 hp @ 5500 rpm
MPG
15 city / 20 hwy
Seats 7
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
301 hp @ 5500 rpm
See all Used 2016 Lexus GX 460 features & specs

People who viewed this also viewed

More about the 2016 Lexus GX 460

Used 2016 Lexus GX 460 Overview

The Used 2016 Lexus GX 460 is offered in the following submodels: GX 460 SUV. Available styles include 4dr SUV 4WD (4.6L 8cyl 6A), and Luxury 4dr SUV 4WD (4.6L 8cyl 6A).

What's a good price on a Used 2016 Lexus GX 460?

Price comparisons for Used 2016 Lexus GX 460 trim styles:

  • The Used 2016 Lexus GX 460 Base is priced between $32,850 and$38,585 with odometer readings between 32147 and64030 miles.
  • The Used 2016 Lexus GX 460 Luxury is priced between $29,500 and$29,500 with odometer readings between 108309 and108309 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2016 Lexus GX 460s are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2016 Lexus GX 460 for sale near. There are currently 9 used and CPO 2016 GX 460s listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $29,500 and mileage as low as 32147 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2016 Lexus GX 460.

Can't find a used 2016 Lexus GX 460s you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Lexus GX 460 for sale - 8 great deals out of 8 listings starting at $14,516.

Find a used Lexus for sale - 12 great deals out of 12 listings starting at $10,194.

Find a used certified pre-owned Lexus GX 460 for sale - 11 great deals out of 21 listings starting at $11,485.

Find a used certified pre-owned Lexus for sale - 6 great deals out of 23 listings starting at $18,573.

Should I lease or buy a 2016 Lexus GX 460?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Lexus lease specials
Check out Lexus GX 460 lease specials

Related Used 2016 Lexus GX 460 info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles