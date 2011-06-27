We have been a Ford Expedition family for years and they served us well hauling boats, kids to sporting events, vacations, moving, weddings etc. We were looking for a new expedition and noticed that the power options were limited to 6cyl eco boost. Apparently Ford decided to do away with 5.4 V8. Too bad. We looked at all of the other domestic Suv's and nothing really hit us. By chance we stopped into the Lexus dealership and noticed the GX460.Granted it's not as big as the Expedition but the kids are all married. The ride is firm solid yet refined and in, many ways better that my exp. Fit n finish is excellent . The overall driving experience is second to none. Acceleration is strong and reliable.We still tow the Whaler and it does it with ease and I have no regrets. After 1000miles we re getting 21.8mpg combined while getting 23 highway. We have not seen or experienced the concerns/issues of prior reviewers. It's an excellent Truck! Since the initial review we now have 3 K miles and it just keeps getting better. Driving in bad weather and snow/ice doesn't phase the GX one bit. Really unbelievable traction and no slip whatsoever in some major snow and ice conditions. The most solid and sure footed truck I have ever driven even without haveing to lock it into 4WD. Much better than the expedition ever thought of being. Fit and finish still great no vibrations or unexplained noise or rattles. Most solid truck I have ever had while still being a refined ride. We now have over 6k miles on the Lexus and it drives as good as it did the day we drove it home. My previous comments regarding fit, finish, perfprmance and overall quality are still on point with no degridation what so ever. Truly the best truck ever, exceeding our expectations . Much better than the expedition ever was. To be truthful though I do on rare occasions miss the extra space of the Expedition but not enough to make me go back to one. I just hook up the utility trailer. No regrets. It’s now been two years since we purchased the 2016 Lexus GX460 Luxury Edition and it is truly the best SUV we have ever owned. It is a smooth, quiet, powerful, refined and go anywhere vehicle. No issues at all just fun and great to drive. My wife likes it so much she want one this time I. Red. I guess another trip to the dealer is in order.

