2022 Lexus GX 460
MSRP range: $55,425 - $64,935
|MSRP
|$56,500
|Edmunds suggests you pay
|$56,313
What Should I Pay
2022 Lexus GX 460 Review
- Impressive off-road capability in a segment largely without it
- High seating position provides a good view of the road
- Easy-to-use interior controls
- High floor and side-hinged door can make it hard to load cargo
- Uncomfortable seats
- Poor fuel economy and acceleration
- Rough ride on broken pavement
- New Black Line Special Edition trim
- Updated infotainment with 10.3-inch touchscreen
- More standard tech and driver aids
- Part of the second GX 460 generation introduced for 2010
Consumer reviews
There are no consumer reviews for the 2022 Lexus GX 460.
Features & Specs
- Base MSRP
- $55,425
- MPG & Fuel
- 15 City / 19 Hwy / 16 Combined
- Fuel Tank Capacity: 23.0 gal. capacity
- Seating
- 7 seats
- Drivetrain
- Type: four wheel drive
- Transmission: 6-speed shiftable automatic
- Engine
- V8 cylinder
- Horsepower: 301 hp @ 5500 rpm
- Torque: 329 lb-ft @ 3500 rpm
- Basic Warranty
- 4 yr./ 50000 mi.
- Dimensions
- Length: 192.1 in. / Height: 74.2 in.
- Overall Width with Mirrors: N/A
- Overall Width without Mirrors: 74.2 in.
- Curb Weight: 5126 lbs.
- Cargo Capacity, All Seats In Place: 11.6 cu.ft.
FAQ
Is the Lexus GX 460 a good car?
The Edmunds experts tested the 2022 GX 460 both on the road and at the track. You probably care about Lexus GX 460 fuel economy, so it's important to know that the GX 460 gets an EPA-estimated 16 mpg. What about cargo capacity? When you're thinking about carrying stuff in your new car, keep in mind that the GX 460 has 11.6 cubic feet of trunk space. And then there's safety and reliability. Edmunds has all the latest NHTSA and IIHS crash-test scores, plus industry-leading expert and consumer reviews to help you understand what it's like to own and maintain a Lexus GX 460. Learn more
What's new in the 2022 Lexus GX 460?
According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2022 Lexus GX 460:
- New Black Line Special Edition trim
- Updated infotainment with 10.3-inch touchscreen
- More standard tech and driver aids
- Part of the second GX 460 generation introduced for 2010
Is the Lexus GX 460 reliable?
To determine whether the Lexus GX 460 is reliable, read Edmunds' authentic consumer reviews, which come from real owners and reveal what it's like to live with the GX 460. Look for specific complaints that keep popping up in the reviews, and be sure to compare the GX 460's average consumer rating to that of competing vehicles. Learn more
Is the 2022 Lexus GX 460 a good car?
There's a lot to consider if you're wondering whether the 2022 Lexus GX 460 is a good car. Safety scores, fuel economy, cargo capacity and feature availability should all be factors in determining whether the 2022 GX 460 is a good car for you. Check back soon for the official Edmunds Rating from our expert testing team Learn more
How much should I pay for a 2022 Lexus GX 460?
The least-expensive 2022 Lexus GX 460 is the 2022 Lexus GX 460 4dr SUV 4WD (4.6L 8cyl 6A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $55,425.
Other versions include:
- 4dr SUV 4WD (4.6L 8cyl 6A) which starts at $55,425
- Luxury 4dr SUV 4WD (4.6L 8cyl 6A) which starts at $64,935
What are the different models of Lexus GX 460?
If you're interested in the Lexus GX 460, the next question is, which GX 460 model is right for you? GX 460 variants include 4dr SUV 4WD (4.6L 8cyl 6A), and Luxury 4dr SUV 4WD (4.6L 8cyl 6A). For a full list of GX 460 models, check out Edmunds’ Features & Specs page. Learn more
