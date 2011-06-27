  1. Home
2022 Lexus GX 460

MSRP range: $55,425 - $64,935
Lexus GX 460 Base 4dr SUV Exterior. Premium Package Shown. Exterior
MSRP $56,500
Edmunds suggests you pay $56,313
What Should I Pay
At a Glance:
  • 6 Colors
  • 2 Trims
2022 Lexus GX 460 Review

by the Edmunds Experts
  • Impressive off-road capability in a segment largely without it
  • High seating position provides a good view of the road
  • Easy-to-use interior controls
  • High floor and side-hinged door can make it hard to load cargo
  • Uncomfortable seats
  • Poor fuel economy and acceleration
  • Rough ride on broken pavement
  • New Black Line Special Edition trim
  • Updated infotainment with 10.3-inch touchscreen
  • More standard tech and driver aids
  • Part of the second GX 460 generation introduced for 2010
2022 Lexus GX 460 pricing

in Ashburn, VA
MSRP excludes delivery, processing and handling fee of $1,025, which may be subject to change at any time. Excludes taxes, title, license and optional equipment. Dealer price will vary.
Consumer reviews

There are no consumer reviews for the 2022 Lexus GX 460.

Features & Specs

Base MSRP
$55,425
MPG & Fuel
15 City / 19 Hwy / 16 Combined
Fuel Tank Capacity: 23.0 gal. capacity
Seating
7 seats
Drivetrain
Type: four wheel drive
Transmission: 6-speed shiftable automatic
Engine
V8 cylinder
Horsepower: 301 hp @ 5500 rpm
Torque: 329 lb-ft @ 3500 rpm
Basic Warranty
4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Dimensions
Length: 192.1 in. / Height: 74.2 in.
Overall Width with Mirrors: N/A
Overall Width without Mirrors: 74.2 in.
Curb Weight: 5126 lbs.
Cargo Capacity, All Seats In Place: 11.6 cu.ft.
Ad
FAQ

Is the Lexus GX 460 a good car?

The Edmunds experts tested the 2022 GX 460 both on the road and at the track. You probably care about Lexus GX 460 fuel economy, so it's important to know that the GX 460 gets an EPA-estimated 16 mpg. What about cargo capacity? When you're thinking about carrying stuff in your new car, keep in mind that the GX 460 has 11.6 cubic feet of trunk space. And then there's safety and reliability. Edmunds has all the latest NHTSA and IIHS crash-test scores, plus industry-leading expert and consumer reviews to help you understand what it's like to own and maintain a Lexus GX 460. Learn more

What's new in the 2022 Lexus GX 460?

According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2022 Lexus GX 460:

  • New Black Line Special Edition trim
  • Updated infotainment with 10.3-inch touchscreen
  • More standard tech and driver aids
  • Part of the second GX 460 generation introduced for 2010
Learn more

Is the Lexus GX 460 reliable?

To determine whether the Lexus GX 460 is reliable, read Edmunds' authentic consumer reviews, which come from real owners and reveal what it's like to live with the GX 460. Look for specific complaints that keep popping up in the reviews, and be sure to compare the GX 460's average consumer rating to that of competing vehicles. Learn more

Is the 2022 Lexus GX 460 a good car?

There's a lot to consider if you're wondering whether the 2022 Lexus GX 460 is a good car. Safety scores, fuel economy, cargo capacity and feature availability should all be factors in determining whether the 2022 GX 460 is a good car for you. Check back soon for the official Edmunds Rating from our expert testing team Learn more

How much should I pay for a 2022 Lexus GX 460?

The least-expensive 2022 Lexus GX 460 is the 2022 Lexus GX 460 4dr SUV 4WD (4.6L 8cyl 6A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $55,425.

Other versions include:

  • 4dr SUV 4WD (4.6L 8cyl 6A) which starts at $55,425
  • Luxury 4dr SUV 4WD (4.6L 8cyl 6A) which starts at $64,935
Learn more

What are the different models of Lexus GX 460?

If you're interested in the Lexus GX 460, the next question is, which GX 460 model is right for you? GX 460 variants include 4dr SUV 4WD (4.6L 8cyl 6A), and Luxury 4dr SUV 4WD (4.6L 8cyl 6A). For a full list of GX 460 models, check out Edmunds’ Features & Specs page. Learn more
More about the 2022 Lexus GX 460

2022 Lexus GX 460 Overview

The 2022 Lexus GX 460 is offered in the following submodels: GX 460 SUV. Available styles include 4dr SUV 4WD (4.6L 8cyl 6A), and Luxury 4dr SUV 4WD (4.6L 8cyl 6A). The 2022 Lexus GX 460 comes with four wheel drive. Available transmissions include: 6-speed shiftable automatic. The 2022 Lexus GX 460 comes with a 4 yr./ 50000 mi. basic warranty, a 4 yr./ unlimited mi. roadside warranty, and a 6 yr./ 70000 mi. powertrain warranty.

What do people think of the 2022 Lexus GX 460?

Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2022 Lexus GX 460 and all its trim types. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2022 GX 460.

Edmunds Expert Reviews

Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2022 Lexus GX 460 and all model years in our database. Our rich content includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2022 GX 460 featuring deep dives into trim levels and features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.

Our Review Process

This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.

We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.

What's a good price for a New 2022 Lexus GX 460?

2022 Lexus GX 460 4dr SUV 4WD (4.6L 8cyl 6A)

The 2022 Lexus GX 460 4dr SUV 4WD (4.6L 8cyl 6A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $56,500. The average price paid for a new 2022 Lexus GX 460 4dr SUV 4WD (4.6L 8cyl 6A) is trending $187 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.

Edmunds members save an average of $187 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $56,313.

The average savings for the 2022 Lexus GX 460 4dr SUV 4WD (4.6L 8cyl 6A) is 0.3% below the MSRP.

2022 Lexus GX 460 Luxury 4dr SUV 4WD (4.6L 8cyl 6A)

The 2022 Lexus GX 460 Luxury 4dr SUV 4WD (4.6L 8cyl 6A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $66,010. The average price paid for a new 2022 Lexus GX 460 Luxury 4dr SUV 4WD (4.6L 8cyl 6A) is trending $220 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.

Edmunds members save an average of $220 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $65,790.

The average savings for the 2022 Lexus GX 460 Luxury 4dr SUV 4WD (4.6L 8cyl 6A) is 0.3% below the MSRP.

Which 2022 Lexus GX 460s are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2022 Lexus GX 460 for sale near. There are currently 1 new 2022 GX 460s listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $61,030 and mileage as low as 0 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2022 Lexus GX 460.

Can't find a new 2022 Lexus GX 460s you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a new Lexus for sale - 3 great deals out of 17 listings starting at $19,516.

Why trust Edmunds?

Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, including rich, trim-level features and specs information like: MSRP, average price paid, warranty information (basic, drivetrain, and maintenance), features (upholstery, bluetooth, navigation, heated seating, cooled seating, cruise control, parking assistance, keyless ignition, satellite radio, folding rears seats ,run flat tires, wheel type, tire size, wheel tire, sunroof, etc.), vehicle specifications (engine cylinder count, drivetrain, engine power, engine torque, engine displacement, transmission), fuel economy (city, highway, combined, fuel capacity, range), vehicle dimensions (length, width, seating capacity, cargo space), car safety, true cost to own. Edmunds also provides tools to allow shopper to compare vehicles to similar models of their choosing by warranty, interior features, exterior features, specifications, fuel economy, vehicle dimensions, consumer rating, edmunds rating, and color.

What is the MPG of a 2022 Lexus GX 460?

2022 Lexus GX 460 4dr SUV 4WD (4.6L 8cyl 6A), 6-speed shiftable automatic, premium unleaded (required)
16 compined MPG,
15 city MPG/19 highway MPG

2022 Lexus GX 460 Luxury 4dr SUV 4WD (4.6L 8cyl 6A), 6-speed shiftable automatic, premium unleaded (required)
16 compined MPG,
15 city MPG/19 highway MPG

EPA Est. MPG16
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive Trainfour wheel drive
Displacement4.6 L
Passenger Volume141.3 cu.ft.
Wheelbase109.8 in.
Length192.1 in.
WidthN/A
Height74.2 in.
Curb Weight5126 lbs.

Should I lease or buy a 2022 Lexus GX 460?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

