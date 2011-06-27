Vehicle overview

While Lexus sells plenty of its RX 350 and new NX crossover SUVs, it still keeps a couple of traditional SUVs available as well. The 2015 Lexus GX 460 is one of them, and it carries the old-school SUV torch with sturdy body-on-frame construction, full-time four-wheel drive and a beefy V8 engine under the hood. But whether the GX is right for you will depend a lot on your priorities.

Interestingly, this Lexus is still a pretty well-mannered companion in the city. The suspension is apt at soaking up bumps and broken pavement to give you a comfortable ride. That 301-horsepower V8 is muscular enough to get you in and out of traffic without breaking a sweat. The GX 460 also offers an available adaptive air suspension (to further soften the ride) plus a solid amount of luxury-oriented features.

But unless you're planning on spending a lot of time in the dirt, the fact remains that there are better choices out there for an SUV. Crossovers they might be, but the 2015 Acura MDX, 2015 BMW X5 and 2015 Infiniti QX60 all offer better on-road performance and handling, superior fuel economy and roomier interiors. Of course, the same could be said of Lexus' RX 350, too. The GX 460's most direct rival is the 2015 Land Rover LR4. Like the Lexus, it's capable both on rocky hillsides and paved suburban streets. It's also more spacious than the GX 460 and has a nicer interior, but it feels more unwieldy in the city, especially with a full load aboard. In the end, we believe that the Lexus GX 460 should be on your car shopping radar only if you're truly in need of a luxury SUV that's both city-friendly and trail-ready.