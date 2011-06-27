Overall rating

Do you live in an area so snowy that it makes Siberia seem like Tucson? Is your house so remote that your driveway resembles the Rubicon Trail? Maybe you have an ambitious plan to cross the biggest deserts on every continent. Oh, and while you're at it, let's say you also want to be driving a luxurious vehicle in these situations that has room for your family, too. (Because why not?) Well, given this specific list of requirements, only a few options are available, and one of them is the 2017 Lexus GX 460.

The Lexus GX 460 SUV gives you three rows of seating, rugged body-on-frame construction, a capable four-wheel-drive system and standard V8 power. If you're driving one, chances are you'll be able to tackle just about any terrain you encounter with ease. It's also pretty luxurious in the Luxury trim level, which comes standard with features such as an adaptive suspension, leather upholstery, heated and ventilated front seats, and a navigation system. Unfortunately, the GX 460 also comes with some significant downsides. It gets poor fuel economy, isn't very fast and is behind the times on the latest advanced driver safety aids.

A better option might be the Land Rover Range Rover Sport, which is also capable off-road and comes with a nicer interior and more capable engine options. There's also the older Land Rover LR4, though it has some drawbacks similar to those of the GX 460. As a niche vehicle, the Lexus GX 460 certainly has appeal. Ultimately, though, we think most shoppers will be happier with a luxury crossover SUV given these vehicles' typically greater cargo capacity, fuel economy, practicality and passenger comfort. Top choices include the Acura MDX, BMW X5, Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class or even Lexus' own RX 350.

The 2017 Lexus GX 460 comes standard with antilock brakes, traction and stability control, a rearview camera, front knee airbags, front- and rear-seat side airbags, and side curtain airbags that cover all three rows. Also standard is Lexus Enform Safety Connect emergency communications (with automatic collision notification, stolen vehicle locator and emergency assistance).

Additional safety features are either optional or come bundled in higher trim levels, including blind-spot monitoring, rear cross-traffic alert, a lane departure warning system, and a forward collision warning and preparation system (which determines if a crash is imminent and automatically tightens the seat belts and primes the braking system for a quicker response).

During Edmunds performance testing, in a simulated panic stop, the GX 460 came to a stop from 60 mph in 127 feet, which is a bit longer than average distance for this segment.