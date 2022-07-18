What is the GX 460?

The Lexus GX 460 is one of a small number of luxury-oriented body-on-frame SUVs. In fact, it has just two competitors: the Mercedes-Benz G-Class and the Land Rover Defender. The GX 460 comes packing a naturally aspirated 4.6-liter V8, a genuine 4x4 four-wheel-drive system, and seating for up to seven. It works as a family hauler that can more than handle itself off-road, but it's not without faults. The ride on the road is harsh, the steering heavy, and the responses to driver inputs are dulled. Its V8 is also plenty thirsty and, with gas prices sky-high, that might be hard to stomach.

In addition to all that, the GX 460 isn't just old, it's positively ancient. This generation was first put on sale in 2010 and has soldiered on through three major face-lifts in that time. After the GX received a major tech upgrade that finally added Android Auto and Apple CarPlay for the 2022 model year, we think 2023 will bring with it little to no change. Maybe a new paint color will pop up on the options list, but we genuinely expect very little else. The GX simply keeps selling despite its age, and if it ain't broke, Lexus will likely be loath to fiddle with it.