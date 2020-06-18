Used 2012 Lexus GX 460 for Sale Near Me
- 113,120 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, LeaseGreat Deal
$19,345$2,494 Below Market
The Denver Collection - Denver / Colorado
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Lexus GX 460 Premium with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control.
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTJJM7FX1C5040632
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 117,324 miles1 Accident, 5 Owners, Personal UseFair Deal
$18,495
Gabriel/Jordan Ford - Livingston / Texas
: PRICE DROP FROM $19,186, PRICED TO MOVE $700 below NADA Retail! Moonroof, Navigation, Heated/Cooled Leather Seats, Third Row Seat CLICK NOW! KEY FEATURES INCLUDE: Third Row Seat, Sunroof, 4x4, Heated Driver Seat, Cooled Driver Seat, Back-Up Camera, Running Boards, Premium Sound System, Satellite Radio, iPod/MP3 Input, Multi-CD Changer, Aluminum Wheels, Keyless Start, Heated Seats, Heated/Cooled Seats. Lexus GX 460 with Starfire Pearl exterior and Ecru interior features a 8 Cylinder Engine with 301 HP at 5500 RPM*. OPTION PACKAGES: NAVIGATION SYSTEM HDD navigation system, Lexus Enform w/destination assist, eDestination, Lexus Insider, voice command, XM NavTraffic, XM NavWeather, XM Sports & Stocks, COMFORT PLUS PKG semi-aniline leather-trimmed interior, wood/leather trimmed steering wheel & shift knob, tri-zone automatic climate control, interior air filter, smog sensor, automatic recirculation mode, heated middle row outboard seats, CONVENIENCE PKG electrochromic pwr-folding outside mirrors, intuitive parking assist. Rear Spoiler, MP3 Player, Keyless Entry, Privacy Glass, Child Safety Locks. EXPERTS CONCLUDE: CarAndDriver.com explains "Like most Lexuses, the GX is basically a dressed-up Toyota, this one taking most of its parts and pieces from the body-on-frame 4Runner. Unlike the 4Runner, however, the GX is motivated by a V-8 and can tow a good deal.". EXCELLENT VALUE: Reduced from $19,186. This GX 460 is priced $700 below NADA Retail. WHO WE ARE: We have a strong and committed sales staff with many years of experience satisfying our customers' needs. Feel free to browse our inventory online, request more information about vehicles, set up a test drive or inquire about financing! Pricing analysis performed on 6/18/2020. Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Lexus GX 460 with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTJBM7FX1C5039596
Stock: C5039596
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-18-2020
- 129,192 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal UseGood Deal
$19,340$966 Below Market
City Auto Sales of Hueytown - Hueytown / Alabama
Leather, **SUNROOF / MOONROOF**, Bluetooth, Lexus Enform, Navigation System, NavTraffic/NavWeather.2012 Lexus GX 460 Silver 460 4WD 6-Speed Automatic with Sequential Shift ECT 4.6L V8 DOHC Dual VVT-i 32VOdometer is 5282 miles below market average!Our vehicles are hand chosen by very strict guidelines, we select them by their maintenance records, service history. So that we can offer you the best pre-owned vehicle that money can buy. Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Cruise Control, Tinted Windows, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Leather Shifter, Power Drivers Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Memory Seat Position, Roof Rack, Wood Trim, Clock, Tachometer, Digital Info Center, Homelink System, Tilt Steering Wheel, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Sunroof, Moonroof, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Keyless Entry, Security System, ABS Brakes, Traction Control, Dynamic Stability, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, CD Changer, Alloy Wheels, Leather Interior Surface, Four Wheel Drive, 3.909 Axle Ratio, Heated & Ventilated Front Bucket Seats, Perforated Leather Seat Trim, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 9 Speakers, Front Bucket Seats, Spoiler, 3rd row seats: split-bench, Anti-whiplash front head restraints, Automatic temperature control, Bodyside moldings, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Emergency communication system, Front anti-roll bar, Front reading lights, Front wheel independent suspension, Fully automatic headlights, Genuine wood console insert, Genuine wood dashboard insert, Genuine wood door panel insert, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Illuminated entry, Illuminated running boards, Knee airbag, Low tire pressure warning, MP3 decoder, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Passenger door bin, Passenger seat mounted armrest, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Radio data system, Rain sensing wipers, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear reading lights, Rear seat center armrest, Rear side impact airbag, Rear window wiper, Split folding rear seat, Steering wheel memory, Telescoping steering wheel, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Ventilated front seats, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Compass, Variable valve control, Driver's Seat Mounted Armrest 115V Power Outlet, 12v Power Outlet, 3rd Row Seating, Air Conditioned Seats, Aux. Audio Input, Bluetooth, Carpeted Floor Mats, Center Arm Rest, Child Proof Door Locks, Daytime Running Lights, Front AC Seats, Front Heated Seats, Heated Mirrors, Off Road Tires, Overhead Console, Premium Sound, Rear Spoiler, Rear Spoiler, Rear Wipers, Rear-Side Airbags, Reverse Camera, Roll Stability Control, Running Boards, Side Curtain Airbags, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors - Contact Keith Hamilton at 205-744-1119 or khamilton@cityautosales.net for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Lexus GX 460 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTJBM7FX0C5047236
Stock: 21046P
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-25-2020
- 130,013 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, LeaseFair Deal
$20,000$386 Below Market
Luther Brookdale Buick GMC - Brooklyn Center / Minnesota
PRICED TO MOVE $500 below Kelley Blue Book! Sunroof, NAV, Heated Leather Seats, 3rd Row Seat, iPod/MP3 Input, Alloy Wheels, CD Changer, Premium Sound System**, Tow Hitch, TOW-HITCH RECEIVER W/BALL MOUNT, CONVENIENCE PKG, NAVIGATION SYSTEM, REMOTE ENGINE START, COMFORT PLUS PKG. DISCOVER THE LUTHER ADVANTAGE The Luther Advantage is a complete and comprehensive package of benefits designed to make buying-and driving-a vehicle from the Luther dealerships a pleasant and convenient experience. From the peace of mind that comes with a 5 Day-500 Mile Return or Exchange Policy, 30 Day 1,500 miles Full Warranty and 60 Day 2,500 miles Limited Powertrain Warranty and Free CARFAX Reports & Clean Title Guarantee on pre-owned vehicles, as well as providing Luther customers with full range of valuable savings at participating Holiday Stationstores including 10 cents off a gallon, $6 for The Works car wash among other advantages and guarantees. As much as we like satisfying customers, we like keeping them even more. WHY BUY FROM US? BUY from the #1 GM Certified dealer in MINNESOTA and get the experience you WANT and DESERVE! Market Prices are updated daily using the KBB Price Advisor.This saves time, no need to hassle/negotiate, and the best part. no pressure. PURCHASE from a knowledgeable consultant at a fair price in a timely manner AND get the Luther Advantage: WARRANTY, GAS DISCOUNTS, and more. Don't see IT - we might have IT. ***STOP IN, CALL OR TEXT*** Experience the LUTHER BROOKDALE difference TODAY! OPTION PACKAGES NAVIGATION SYSTEM HDD navigation system, Lexus Enform w/destination assist, eDestination , Lexus Insider, voice command, XM NavTraffic, XM NavWeather, XM Sports & Stocks, COMFORT PLUS PKG semi-aniline leather-trimmed interior, wood/leather trimmed steering wheel & shift knob, tri-zone automatic climate control, interior air filter, smog sensor Check whether a vehicle is subject to open recalls for s
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Lexus GX 460 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTJBM7FX2C5041728
Stock: T71408A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-14-2020
- 115,548 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal UseFair Deal
$20,750$570 Below Market
Dotty Auto Company - Pequot Lakes / Minnesota
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Lexus GX 460 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTJBM7FX0C5050105
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 121,878 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal UseFair Deal
$18,988
All American Chevrolet of Midland - Midland / Texas
GX 460 trim, BLACK ONYX exterior and SEPIA interior. Sunroof, NAV, Heated Leather Seats, 3rd Row Seat, Alloy Wheels, Tow Hitch, 4x4, TOW-HITCH RECEIVER W/BALL MOUNT, CONVENIENCE PKG, COMFORT PLUS PKG, NAVIGATION SYSTEM. CLICK NOW! KEY FEATURES INCLUDE: Third Row Seat, Sunroof, 4x4, Heated Driver Seat, Cooled Driver Seat, Back-Up Camera, Running Boards, Premium Sound System, Satellite Radio, iPod/MP3 Input, Multi-CD Changer, Aluminum Wheels, Keyless Start, Heated Seats, Heated/Cooled Seats. Rear Spoiler, MP3 Player, Keyless Entry, Privacy Glass, Child Safety Locks. OPTION PACKAGES: NAVIGATION SYSTEM HDD navigation system, Lexus Enform w/destination assist, eDestination, Lexus Insider, voice command, XM NavTraffic, XM NavWeather, XM Sports & Stocks, COMFORT PLUS PKG semi-aniline leather-trimmed interior, wood/leather trimmed steering wheel & shift knob, tri-zone automatic climate control, interior air filter, smog sensor, automatic recirculation mode, heated middle row outboard seats, CONVENIENCE PKG electrochromic pwr-folding outside mirrors, intuitive parking assist, TOW-HITCH RECEIVER W/BALL MOUNT. Lexus GX 460 with BLACK ONYX exterior and SEPIA interior features a 8 Cylinder Engine with 301 HP at 5500 RPM*. VEHICLE REVIEWS: CarAndDriver.com's review says "Like most Lexuses, the GX is basically a dressed-up Toyota WHY BUY FROM US: At All American Chevrolet of Midland, our inventory includes the popular Chevy Cruze, the versatile Chevy Suburban and the powerful Chevy Silverado pickup truck. All American Chevrolet of Midland also has GM Certified Used Vehicles, vehicles that meet GM's demanding standards for quality and pass a meticulous certification process. Schedule a test drive at All American Chevrolet of Midland today! Plus TT&L and fees. Price contains all applicable dealer incentives and non-limited factory rebates. You may qualify for additional rebates; see dealer for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Lexus GX 460 with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTJBM7FX3C5044069
Stock: C5044069T
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-30-2020
- 70,354 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal UseFair Deal
$27,998
CarMax Kansas City - Now offering Curbside Pickup - Merriam / Kansas
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations. Choose your car at carmax.com, get pre-approved for financing, and receive a trade-in offer - all from the comfort of home. Then come in for a solo test drive and complete the sale from the driver?s seat of your new car. We stand behind every used car we sell with a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee and a 90-Day/4,000-Mile (whichever comes first) Limited Warranty. See store for details. Price assumes final purchase will be made in KS, and excludes tax, title, tags and $299 CarMax processing fee (not required by law). Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Lexus GX 460 Premium with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTJJM7FX2C5045855
Stock: 18781866
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 137,953 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$21,786
Birmingham Luxury Motors - Birmingham / Alabama
Thank you for your interest in one of Birmingham Luxury Motors, Inc's online offerings. Please continue for more information regarding this 2012 Lexus GX 460 Premium with 137,973mi. This Lexus includes: BLACK ONYX ECRU, SEMI-ANILINE LEATHER SEAT TRIM Leather Seats DUAL-SCREEN REAR SEAT DVD ENTERTAINMENT SYSTEM Auxiliary Audio Input Entertainment System EXHAUST TIP (PPO) INTUITIVE PARKING ASSIST Rear Parking Aid REMOTE ENGINE START (PPO) Remote Engine Start NAVIGATION SYSTEM W/MARK LEVINSON AUDIO PKG Navigation System CD Player AM/FM Stereo CD Changer Premium Sound System Telematics Navigation from Telematics DOOR EDGE GUARDS (PPO) PREFERRED ACCESSORY PKG Wheel Locks *Note - For third party subscriptions or services, please contact the dealer for more information.* This Lexus GX 460 Premium is an incredibly versatile vehicle that is a must have for any family. Today's luxury vehicle is not just about opulence. It's about a perfect balance of performance, comfort and attention to detail. This 2012 Lexus GX 460 Premium is the perfect example of the modern luxury. Taking the road less traveled has never been more fun than with this 4WD. With improved performance, mileage and acceleration, this 2012 4WD Lexus GX 460 Premium is king of the off-road. You'll see the world in a whole new way thanks to the navigation system that comes with this vehicle. Added comfort with contemporary style is the leather interior to heighten the quality and craftsmanship for the Lexus GX 460 Premium. You'd swear you were at a live concert every time you fire up the premium entertainment package in this vehicle. More information about the 2012 Lexus GX 460: The GX 460 is a truck, rather than a car-like crossover utility vehicle-- and it's closely related to the Toyota 4Runner--so it has body-on-frame construction, an asset for anyone who tows regularly. The GX otherwise stands out for being especially well-equipped with both luxury-car comforts as well as useful off-road aids and safety-tech features. It might also prove more maneuverable and manageable versus a full-size luxury SUV such as a Cadillac Escalade or Lincoln Navigator. Interesting features of this model are towing ability, strong powertrain, available safety-tech features, Rugged body-on-frame construction, luxurious interior, and comfortable seating ***FINANCING AVAILABLE WITH RATES AS LOW AS 2.49% WAC** **GOOD CREDIT, BAD CREDIT, NO CREDIT*FIRST TIME BUYERS PROGRAMS** *WE OFFER EXTENDED WARRANTIES ON ALL PRE-OWNED VEHICLES** VISIT US ONLINE AT WWW.BIRMINGHAMLUXURYMOTORS.COM **
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Lexus GX 460 Premium with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTJJM7FXXC5045327
Stock: ST-045327
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-02-2020
- 121,527 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseFair Deal
$21,523
Hendrick Lexus Kansas City - Merriam / Kansas
3 month / 3k mile Hendrick Affordable Warranty, Very well maintained, we have the records to prove it! Just traded back in for another new Lexus, they loved this one so much. Excellent Condition, Hendrick Affordable. GX 460 trim. Heated/Cooled Leather Seats, Third Row Seat, Moonroof, Navigation, 4x4, Aluminum Wheels, HIGH-INTENSITY DISCHARGE HEADLAMPS, CONVENIENCE PKG, NAVIGATION SYSTEM, REMOTE ENGINE START, COMFORT PLUS PKG.KEY FEATURES INCLUDESunroof, Heated Driver Seat, Heated/Cooled Driver Seat. Rear Spoiler, MP3 Player, Premium Sound System, Satellite Radio, Multi-CD Changer.OPTION PACKAGESNAVIGATION SYSTEM HDD navigation system, Lexus Enform w/destination assist, eDestination, Lexus Insider, voice command, XM NavTraffic, XM NavWeather, XM Sports & Stocks, COMFORT PLUS PKG semi-aniline leather-trimmed interior, wood/leather trimmed steering wheel & shift knob, tri-zone automatic climate control, interior air filter, smog sensor, automatic recirculation mode, heated middle row outboard seats, HIGH-INTENSITY DISCHARGE HEADLAMPS adaptive front lighting system, CONVENIENCE PKG electrochromic pwr-folding outside mirrors, intuitive parking assistEXPERTS RAVECarAndDriver.com explains "Like most LexusesBUY WITH CONFIDENCEMulti-point Vehicle Inspection; detail mechanical inspection, Rental Coverage: up to 3 days at $30 per day not to exceed $90 per occurrence, 24/7 Roadside Assistance, Trip Interruption Service: hotel, transportation, meal reimbursement, CARFAX Vehicle History Report, 3-month/3,000 Mile Limited Powertrain WarrantyPricing analysis performed on 8/25/2020. Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.This Dealership checks the vehicle recall status prior to making any pre-owned vehicle available for sale. Manufacturers and/or NHTSA may announce additional recalls at any time. To inquire about the recall status of this vehicle, visit: https://vinrcl.safercar.gov/vin/
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Lexus GX 460 with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTJBM7FX6C5037584
Stock: L63069A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-24-2020
- 123,350 miles
$22,988
Reliable Superstore - Springfield / Missouri
2012 Lexus GX 460 Premium, Starfire Pearl with Ecru Leather Interior, 4D Sport Utility, 4.6L V8 DOHC Dual VVT-i 32V, 6-Speed Automatic with Sequential Shift, 4WD, 123,350 Miles, Clean Carfax, New Car Trade In!! Proudly serving Springfield, Nixa, Ozark, Bolivar, Republic, Branson, Strafford, Aurora, Marshfield, Mansfield, Battlefield, Clever, Boaz, Rogersville, Fordland, Billings, and all of the Ozarks!!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Lexus GX 460 Premium with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTJJM7FX6C5039119
Stock: 116951A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-27-2020
- Not Provided
$23,995
Volkswagen of Quad Cities - Davenport / Iowa
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Lexus GX 460 Premium with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTJJM7FX1C5044471
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 114,026 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$20,300
McAndrews Motors - Arlington / Texas
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Lexus GX 460 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTJBM7FX6C5045961
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 64,085 miles
$27,492
Lexus of Santa Fe - Santa Fe / New Mexico
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Lexus GX 460 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTJBM7FX8C5040650
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 73,187 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$23,986
Northside Lexus - Spring / Texas
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Lexus GX 460 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTJBM7FX2C5036318
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 82,145 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$25,995
Cottonwood Auto Sales - Cottonwood / Arizona
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Lexus GX 460 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTJBM7FXXC5045252
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 97,845 miles2 Accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$23,990
Lexus of Memphis - Memphis / Tennessee
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Lexus GX 460 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTJBM7FX5C5048026
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 146,813 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$22,995
Blvd Motorcars - Tujunga / California
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Lexus GX 460 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTJBM7FXXC5048541
Stock: 48541
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 106,450 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseGreat Deal
$19,588$3,626 Below Market
Jaguar Monmouth - Ocean / New Jersey
2013 Lexus GX 460 NAVIGATION GPS NAV, REAR VIEW CAMERA, POWER HEATED LEATHER SEATS, Alloy wheels, Brake assist, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system, Front wheel independent suspension, Knee airbag, Occupant sensing airbag, Power moonroof, Speed-sensing steering, Traction control.Recent Arrival! Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! Clean CARFAX.We are proud to be a part of Penske Automotive Group.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Lexus GX 460 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTJBM7FX3D5061794
Stock: 5061794A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-14-2020
