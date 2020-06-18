Used 2012 Lexus GX 460 for Sale Near Me

Birmingham Luxury Motors - Birmingham / Alabama

Thank you for your interest in one of Birmingham Luxury Motors, Inc's online offerings. Please continue for more information regarding this 2012 Lexus GX 460 Premium with 137,973mi. This Lexus includes: BLACK ONYX ECRU, SEMI-ANILINE LEATHER SEAT TRIM Leather Seats DUAL-SCREEN REAR SEAT DVD ENTERTAINMENT SYSTEM Auxiliary Audio Input Entertainment System EXHAUST TIP (PPO) INTUITIVE PARKING ASSIST Rear Parking Aid REMOTE ENGINE START (PPO) Remote Engine Start NAVIGATION SYSTEM W/MARK LEVINSON AUDIO PKG Navigation System CD Player AM/FM Stereo CD Changer Premium Sound System Telematics Navigation from Telematics DOOR EDGE GUARDS (PPO) PREFERRED ACCESSORY PKG Wheel Locks *Note - For third party subscriptions or services, please contact the dealer for more information.* This Lexus GX 460 Premium is an incredibly versatile vehicle that is a must have for any family. Today's luxury vehicle is not just about opulence. It's about a perfect balance of performance, comfort and attention to detail. This 2012 Lexus GX 460 Premium is the perfect example of the modern luxury. Taking the road less traveled has never been more fun than with this 4WD. With improved performance, mileage and acceleration, this 2012 4WD Lexus GX 460 Premium is king of the off-road. You'll see the world in a whole new way thanks to the navigation system that comes with this vehicle. Added comfort with contemporary style is the leather interior to heighten the quality and craftsmanship for the Lexus GX 460 Premium. You'd swear you were at a live concert every time you fire up the premium entertainment package in this vehicle. More information about the 2012 Lexus GX 460: The GX 460 is a truck, rather than a car-like crossover utility vehicle-- and it's closely related to the Toyota 4Runner--so it has body-on-frame construction, an asset for anyone who tows regularly. The GX otherwise stands out for being especially well-equipped with both luxury-car comforts as well as useful off-road aids and safety-tech features. It might also prove more maneuverable and manageable versus a full-size luxury SUV such as a Cadillac Escalade or Lincoln Navigator. Interesting features of this model are towing ability, strong powertrain, available safety-tech features, Rugged body-on-frame construction, luxurious interior, and comfortable seating ***FINANCING AVAILABLE WITH RATES AS LOW AS 2.49% WAC** **GOOD CREDIT, BAD CREDIT, NO CREDIT*FIRST TIME BUYERS PROGRAMS** *WE OFFER EXTENDED WARRANTIES ON ALL PRE-OWNED VEHICLES** VISIT US ONLINE AT WWW.BIRMINGHAMLUXURYMOTORS.COM **

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : No Accident History : 1 Reported Accident Number of Previous Owners : 2 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2012 Lexus GX 460 Premium with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control .

Engine: 8 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive

17 Combined MPG ( 15 City/ 20 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: JTJJM7FXXC5045327

Stock: ST-045327

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 07-02-2020