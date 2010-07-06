Used 2006 Lexus GX 470 for Sale Near Me
80 listings
- 297,742 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$5,000
- 161,322 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$8,995$2,233 Below Market
- 151,044 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$10,744$969 Below Market
- 139,039 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$9,995$788 Below Market
- 185,426 miles
$8,999$864 Below Market
- 99,800 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$11,997$1,006 Below Market
- 304,591 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$6,757
- 140,692 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$14,505
- 196,796 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$10,000
- 166,520 milesNo accidents, 5 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$11,100
- 211,280 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$10,988
- 148,641 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$14,975
- 152,763 miles
$8,995
- 156,362 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$11,650
- 154,537 miles
$11,998
- 180,571 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$6,995$2,765 Below Market
- 157,731 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$9,990$1,774 Below Market
- 171,344 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Lease
$9,899$1,335 Below Market
Dave,06/07/2010
Traded a 2001 Sequoia for the GX. Need something to tow a 5200 boat & trailer, and the GX470 does the job with ease. This vehicle might be pretty, but it's a real truck. Even though the Toyo and Lexus both have the same 4.7 liter V-8, the horsepower and torque upgrade in 2005 is very noticeable. It pulls like a beast. Love the backup camera, I can put the hitch ball right under the trailer coupler without looking over my shoulder.
