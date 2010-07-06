Used 2006 Lexus GX 470 for Sale Near Me

Discovery Auto Group - Grand Junction / Colorado

<style type=text/css>p.p1 {margin: 0.0px 0.0px 0.0px 0.0px; line-height: 15.0px; font: 12.0px Verdana; color: #000000; min-height: 15.0px} p.p2 {margin: 0.0px 0.0px 0.0px 0.0px; line-height: 15.0px; font: 12.0px Verdana; color: #000000} span.s1 {text-decoration: underline ; font-kerning: none} span.s2 {font-kerning: none} </style> <p class=p1> <p class=p2><em>NO FEES (NO Dealer/Handling NO Dealer Prep NO Doc Fees…NO FEES MEANS NO FEES)</em> <p class=p2>Free 90 Day Sirius/XM Trial (when vehicle is sat radio equipped) <p class=p2>Full tank of gas with every purchase <p class=p2>Customer Service Sundays - FREE CAR WASHES <p class=p2>Third party safety inspections performed & available upon request FREE CARFAX REPORT ON EVERY CAR <p class=p1> <style type=text/css>p.p1 {margin: 0.0px 0.0px 0.0px 0.0px; line-height: 15.0px; font: 12.0px Verdana; color: #000000} span.s1 {text-decoration: underline ; font-kerning: none} span.s2 {font-kerning: none} </style> <p class=p1><em>Cars That Found Us:</em>This vehicle came to us in the form of a trade-in on one of our hand selected vehicles. We have kept this car for our inventory as it represents a good value and has great potential to be enjoyed for years to come. While the background checks might show previous repairs or a history that is less than perfect, they still have potential for enjoyment by you at a lower cost than our premium, late model, low mileage inventory. <p class=p2> ***Price shown on website does not include state/local taxes. Depending on the age of the vehicle, normal wear and tear should be anticipated. Prices are subject to change without notice. While we do our best to describe each and every vehicles accurately, some descriptions and/or images provided by third parties may differ from the actual information or appearance of the vehicle. DISCOVERY AUTO GROUP assumes no liability for omissions or errors in this vehicle's description and encourages prospective buyers to verify the information carefully through contacting the dealership directly and speaking with an employee. DISCOVERY AUTO GROUP has the right to cancel a sale or a promise of a sale a

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 4 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2006 Lexus GX 470 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control .

Engine: 8 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive

15 Combined MPG ( 14 City/ 18 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: JTJBT20X260112619

Stock: T843

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 06-23-2020