2009 Lexus GX 470 Review

Pros & Cons

  • Capable off-road performer, top-notch interior with plenty of luxury features.
  • Limited third-row space, inconvenient side-swinging cargo door.
Edmunds' Expert Review

Despite its aging design, the 2009 Lexus GX 470 remains a worthy pick for those seeking an SUV with the versatility to handle both off-road trails and city pavement.

Vehicle overview

Anyone in the market for an SUV that's adept at handling both city driving and off-road duties can certainly understand the Goldilocks syndrome. It seems that the ride is either too soft or too firm, the size is too big or too small, the interior is too utilitarian or too plush -- you get the idea.

But there is one possible "just right" option -- the 2009 Lexus GX 470. This SUV is based on the platform shared by two off-road masters -- Toyota's 4Runner and FJ Cruiser. As such, the GX 470 exhibits remarkable prowess when experienced off pavement. Factor in the innovative features and luxury that Lexus is known for, and occupants can be assured of a polished and smart cabin. Plus, being a midsize SUV, maneuvering the GX won't feel like piloting the Titanic when it comes time for navigating tight parking lots.

The 2009 Lexus GX 470 isn't exactly a new design -- it debuted for the 2003 model year and hasn't changed much since. Its closest competitor is the newer Land Rover LR3, a vehicle that can't match the Lexus' reputation for superior reliability.

Most traditional SUV owners rarely, if ever, take to off-road trails; if you're a member of this very large club, a car-based crossover SUV is going to be a more appealing choice. Consider alternatives such as the Acura MDX, BMW X5 and Mercedes M-Class, which offer more interior versatility and better road-going manners. But if you're looking for a choice that's versatile enough to please a modern-day urban Goldilocks, or even a backwoods family of bears, the GX 470 will no doubt satisfy.

2009 Lexus GX 470 models

The 2009 Lexus GX 470 is a midsize luxury SUV offered in one very well-appointed trim level. Standard features include 17-inch alloy wheels, an adaptive variable suspension, heated outside mirrors, lighted running boards, leather seats, heated power front seats, dual-zone automatic climate control, a sunroof and a power tilt and telescoping steering wheel. There's also an 11-speaker sound system with a six-CD changer and an auxiliary audio jack.

The GX 470's main option is a navigation system paired with a premium 14-speaker Mark Levinson surround-sound system and Bluetooth. Also offered is a GX 470-specific Kinetic Dynamic Suspension System (KDSS) that adjusts for more off-road suspension travel or less body roll in regular conditions. Other optional equipment items include a rear-seat entertainment system, satellite radio and a 50/50-split third-row seat with rear air-conditioning. A sport package enhances the interior and exterior with various trim pieces and includes KDSS.

2009 Highlights

The 2009 Lexus GX 470 remains unchanged from the previous year.

Performance & mpg

The 2009 Lexus GX 470 is powered by a 4.7-liter V8 producing 263 horsepower and 323 pound-feet of torque. A five-speed automatic transmission is the only available gearbox, and it routes power to all four wheels via a dual-range transfer case. Towing capacity is 6,500 pounds when properly equipped. EPA fuel ratings come in at 14 mpg city/18 mpg highway and 15 mpg in combined driving.

Safety

As you'd expect from Lexus, the 2009 Lexus GX 470 is well stocked with safety equipment that includes antilock disc brakes, front-seat side airbags and roll-sensing side curtain airbags for the first and second rows. Also standard are traction control, stability control, downhill assist control and hill-start assist control. The Lexus Link communications system is an optional add-on. Another is a rearview camera, which is included with the navigation system.

Driving

Because the 2009 Lexus GX 470 soldiers on as a body-on-frame SUV, it has a more trucklike feel than some of the newer car-based crossovers. Despite this, the GX manages to impress with a refined, smooth ride and sure-footed handling. The standard adaptive variable suspension and rear adjustable height control further enhance versatility and convenience by allowing the driver to select a stiffer or softer suspension tuning for various conditions. These features also adjust the rear height by 1.2 inches for added off-road ground clearance or easier cargo loading.

Interior

The interior of the 2009 GX 470 is typical Lexus, which is to say, outstanding. Occupants are enveloped in supple leather and rich wood trim. Materials quality is first-rate, most surfaces are soft-touch and all components are assembled with Swiss-timepiece precision. The GX 470's lengthy features list translates into a somewhat busy-looking control panel, but these controls are easy to use, thanks to intuitive placement. Gauges are easily read, as is the optional navigation system. This system comes with a high-resolution display, voice activation, iPod integration and phone book synchronization via Bluetooth.

With a maximum cargo space of 78 cubic feet, storage is about average for SUVs of this size. The 60/40-split second-row seats fold down but not flat, and the optional third-row seats fold up and to the sides. Although having the option of third-row seating is advantageous, comfort is sacrificed, as the space is fairly cramped.

Rather than opt for a typical fold-down tailgate, Lexus inexplicably employed a side-hinged rear door. This configuration makes cargo loading difficult (especially when parallel-parked). The situation is worsened by the fact that the door is hinged on the passenger side, blocking curbside access when opened.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2009 Lexus GX 470.

5(50%)
4(25%)
3(25%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.3
4 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Tough choice but happy with the GX
TxLexus,04/18/2009
We had a tough time deciding between this and the ML. In the end, Lexus reliability and interior finish were what sold us. For the money the interior of the Lexus felt more polished (totally a personal choice here) than the M. Although the GX does have a tape deck, which definitely is dated! Seats are comfortable and layout of dash made sense. Also, the crossover drive feel of the ML, RX and MDX was unappealing to us. The GX works well for male & female but the Xovers felt very girly. After 2 months of use we really are pleased with it. Ride is comfortable around town as well as freeway, fuel economy as with others in this class is OK. Fits 2 car seats easily.
This is one of the BEST go anywhere SUV in the mar
BongA,10/14/2016
4dr SUV 4WD (4.7L 8cyl 5A)
It's my 1st SUV and I would like a 4x4 SUV that can go off-road and go to snow without a problem and this car never let me down..already 160,234 miles and no problem at all.Reliable,Durable,comfortable and very high resale value..it's a Lexus and version of Toyota Land Cruiser prado in other country..and last year i got a new Landcruiser200...
Does not fit 2 Car Seats in 2nd Row
MW,12/01/2010
I saw a posting that it fits multiple car seats in the 2nd row. This is not a correct statement. One Car seat will fit fine, but due to the position of the 2nd latch behind the drive it will not probably hold the car seat still. It is not positioned on par with Federal Guidelines. NHTSA certified fireman said he could not properly install the seat due to the positioning as it of center. So don't buy if you need multiple car-seats in the 2nd row.
Lots of pluses, lots of minuses
CA driver,08/30/2009
Our old car was a Ford expedition (Eddie bauer 2003) and I wanted to downsize. We shopped through lots of suvs and finally settled on the gx470. There were a couple of requirements: smaller size and tough four wheel drive vehicle, along with great reliability. The gx met these requirements. But, the interior left so much lacking. I wanted the quality of a Japanese built car and this is built in Japan, but this suv was designed for the Japanese. The seats are way too small (no one should buy this vehicle that is anywhere near 6 feet tall) and the drivers compartment is crampedbase of seat is inches shorter than the expedition, ashtrays everywhere but no personal storage.
See all 4 reviews of the 2009 Lexus GX 470
Features & Specs

MPG
14 city / 18 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed automatic
Gas
263 hp @ 5400 rpm
See all Used 2009 Lexus GX 470 features & specs

Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Poor
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good
