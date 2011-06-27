Vehicle overview

Anyone in the market for an SUV that's adept at handling both city driving and off-road duties can certainly understand the Goldilocks syndrome. It seems that the ride is either too soft or too firm, the size is too big or too small, the interior is too utilitarian or too plush -- you get the idea.

But there is one possible "just right" option -- the 2009 Lexus GX 470. This SUV is based on the platform shared by two off-road masters -- Toyota's 4Runner and FJ Cruiser. As such, the GX 470 exhibits remarkable prowess when experienced off pavement. Factor in the innovative features and luxury that Lexus is known for, and occupants can be assured of a polished and smart cabin. Plus, being a midsize SUV, maneuvering the GX won't feel like piloting the Titanic when it comes time for navigating tight parking lots.

The 2009 Lexus GX 470 isn't exactly a new design -- it debuted for the 2003 model year and hasn't changed much since. Its closest competitor is the newer Land Rover LR3, a vehicle that can't match the Lexus' reputation for superior reliability.

Most traditional SUV owners rarely, if ever, take to off-road trails; if you're a member of this very large club, a car-based crossover SUV is going to be a more appealing choice. Consider alternatives such as the Acura MDX, BMW X5 and Mercedes M-Class, which offer more interior versatility and better road-going manners. But if you're looking for a choice that's versatile enough to please a modern-day urban Goldilocks, or even a backwoods family of bears, the GX 470 will no doubt satisfy.