Used 2012 Mercedes-Benz M-Class for Sale Near Me

- 61,276 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$17,850
XSell Motors - Houston / Texas
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Mercedes-Benz M-Class ML350 4MATIC® with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4JGDA5HB8CA033405
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 87,000 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, LeaseGreat Deal
$13,990$2,544 Below Market
Austra Motors - Lawndale / California
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Mercedes-Benz M-Class ML350 BlueTEC with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (20 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4JGDA2EB0CA054655
Stock: 20065
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 97,265 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, LeaseGreat Deal
$13,951$1,460 Below Market
Sea-Auto Sales - Edmonds / Washington
We are proud to offer this well maintained 2012 Mercedes ML350 BlueTec diesel. It comes loaded with many great options such as; heated Seats, Navigation, sunroof, back-up camera, and much more! Looking for a luxury car that will meet your needs? Then this is definitely the one. This vehicle is very comfortable for every day commuting as well as extremely reliable.. If you would like to find out more about this ML350, then give us a call today! 425-776-1133 -- INSTALLED FEATURES: Air filtration: active charcoal, Front air conditioning zones: dual, Front air conditioning: automatic climate control, Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger, Front airbags: dual, Side airbags: front, Side curtain airbags: front, Side-curtain airbag rollover sensor, Auxiliary audio input: MP3, In-Dash CD: 6 disc, Radio: AM/FM, Speed sensitive volume control, ABS: 4-wheel, Brake drying, Braking assist, Electronic brakeforce distribution, Front brake type: ventilated disc, Rear brake type: ventilated disc, Armrests: rear center folding with storage, Center console trim: alloy, Floor mat material: carpet, Floor mats: front, Interior accents: wood-tone, Shift knob trim: alloy, Steering wheel trim: leather, Cargo area light, Cargo cover: retractable, Center console: front console with armrest, Cruise control, Cupholders: front, Multi-function remote: keyless entry, One-touch windows: 4, Power outlet(s): 12V cargo area, Power steering, Reading lights: front, Retained accessory power, Steering wheel mounted controls: audio, Steering wheel: tilt and telescopic, Storage: cargo net, Universal remote transmitter: garage door opener, Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating, Liftgate window: fixed, Rear door type: power liftgate, 4WD type: full time, Axle ratio: 3.45, Door handle color: body-color, Front bumper color: body-color, Mirror color: body-color, Rear bumper color: body-color, Running boards, Skid plate(s): front, Window trim: chrome, Clock, Compass, External temperature display, Gauge: tachometer, Trip computer, Warnings and reminders: lamp failure / low fuel / engine oil / coolant, Daytime running lights, Exterior entry lights, Front fog lights, Headlights: auto delay off, Rear fog lights, Side mirror adjustments: power, Side mirrors: heated, Moonroof / Sunroof: one-touch open/close, Roof rack, Active head restraints: dual front, Child safety door locks, Child seat anchors, Driver attention alert system, Impact sensor: post-collision safety system, Front seatbelts: 3-point, Seatbelt force limiters: front, Seatbelt pretensioners: front, Driver seat power adjustments: height, Driver seat: heated, Front headrests: adjustable, Front seat type: bucket, Passenger seat power adjustments: height, Passenger seat: heated, Rear headrests: adjustable, Rear seat folding: split, Rear seat type: 60-40 split bench, Upholstery: leatherette, 2-stage unlocking doors, Anti-theft system: alarm, Power door locks, Stability control, Traction control, Front shock type: gas, Front spring type: coil, Front stabilizer bar, Front suspension classification: independent, Front suspension type: double wishbone, Rear shock type: gas, Rear spring type: coil, Rear stabilizer bar, Rear suspension classification: independent, Rear suspension type: multi-link, Phone: pre-wired for phone, Satellite communications: TeleAid, Wireless data link: Bluetooth, Run flat tires, Spare tire mount location: inside, Spare tire size: temporary, Spare wheel type: steel, Tire Pressure Monitoring System, Tire type: all season, Front wipers: rain sensing, Heated windshield washer jets, Power windows: remotely operated, Rear privacy glass, Rear wiper: intermittent, Window defogger: rear
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Mercedes-Benz M-Class ML350 BlueTEC with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, 6000lb Towing Capacity.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (20 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4JGDA2EB5CA022140
Stock: 12891
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 89,738 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseGreat Deal
$15,800$1,920 Below Market
Heritage Motor Company - Virginia Beach / Virginia
**CALL OR TEXT CHASE NOW 757-576-1287, **VIN NUMBER INCLUDED ON FREE CARFAX, **2 OWNERS, **VIRGINIA STATE INSPECTED, **INCLUDES WARRANTY, **DEALER TRADE IN, **SERVICE RECORDS, **BLIND SPOT MONITOR, **MOONROOF SUNROOF, **LEATHER INTERIOR, **HEATED SEATS, **NAVIGATION, **BLUETOOTH, **AUX INPUT, **BACKUP CAMERA, **AWD, **MUST BRING IN AD TO GET SPECIAL INTERNET PRICE, 115V AC Power Outlet, 3.90 Axle Ratio, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 8 Speakers, 8J x 19'' Twin-5-Spoke Alloy ET 56 Wheels, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio, Anti-whiplash front head restraints, Auto Dimming Driver-Side/Inside Rear View Mirrors, Auto-Dimming Driver Side & Rear View Mirrors, Automatic temperature control, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, CD player, Compass, Delay-off headlights, Double Sun Visors, Driver door bin, Driver Memory w/Power Steering Column, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, DVD-Audio, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system: mbrace, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Garage door transmitter: Homelink, Genuine wood console insert, Genuine wood dashboard insert, Heated door mirrors, Heated Front Bucket Seats, Heated front seats, Illuminated entry, iPod/MP3 Media Interface, iPod/MP3 Media Interface Cable, Knee airbag, Leather steering wheel, Low tire pressure warning, MB-Tex Leather Seat Trim, Navigation System, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power Folding Mirrors, Power Liftgate, Power moonroof, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power Steering Column, Power windows, Premium 1 Package, Premium I Launch Package, Radio: COMANDÂ® Navigation & 6-disc CD/DVD, Radio: COMANDÂ® w/HD Navigation & single disc CD/DVD, Rain sensing wipers, Rear air conditioning, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear fog lights, Rear reading lights, Rear seat center armrest, Rear side impact airbag, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Rear-View Camera, Remote keyless entry, Roof rack: rails only, Security system, SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio, Speed control, Speed-Sensitive Wipers, Split folding rear seat, Spoiler, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Weather band radio. Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! Odometer is 8783 miles below market average! 17/22 City/Highway MPG Awards: * 2012 IIHS Top Safety Pick We are located on Shore Drive across from the Little Creek Amphibious Base. We happily serve our community, and we proudly offer our military exclusive deals. -In-House Financing & Bank Financing On Location. -Bad Credit / No Credit / NO PROBLEM! -Low Down Payments / Bank Financing As Low As 1.9%... -Proudly serving the Military and all of Hampton Roads for 28 years. Value is the combination of quality & pricing. Meaning, High-quality with low prices equal the best value!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Mercedes-Benz M-Class ML350 4MATIC® with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4JGDA5HB8CA030813
Stock: 16803
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 84,019 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, LeaseGreat Deal
$15,500$1,623 Below Market
National Car Mart - Cleveland / Ohio
We have been Cleveland's leading Independent dealership for over 50 years. Every vehicle we sell has been safety inspected and serviced and is ready for immediate delivery. CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee is reassurance that any major issues with this vehicle will show on CARFAX report. Once you see this Mercedes-Benz, you'll quickly see that this is the perfect vehicle for the outdoor junky! You'll even feel relaxed knowing that this All-Wheel drive vehicle will get you to where you are going no matter what may come your way. Also, with this Mercedes-Benz M-Class's dependable control you'll be able to drive into the sunset without a care in the world! If you are interested in this vehicle, it is our suggestion that you contact us at your earliest convenience, as we do turn our inventory very quickly.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Mercedes-Benz M-Class ML350 BlueTEC with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (20 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4JGDA2EB0CA093746
Stock: 02735
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-13-2020
- 111,907 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$12,950$2,443 Below Market
All In Auto Sales - Norco / California
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Mercedes-Benz M-Class ML350 4MATIC® with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, 6000lb Towing Capacity.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4JGDA5HB7CA049479
Stock: 49479
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 56,212 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, LeaseGreat Deal
$17,995
Classic Toyota - Tyler / Texas
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Mercedes-Benz M-Class ML350 4MATIC® with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, 6000lb Towing Capacity.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4JGDA5HB5CA062232
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 52,273 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseGreat Deal
$17,399$1,998 Below Market
Porsche Littleton - Littleton / Colorado
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Mercedes-Benz M-Class ML350 4MATIC® with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, 6000lb Towing Capacity.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4JGDA5HB5CA004525
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 104,341 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal UseGreat Deal
$13,674
Shottenkirk Toyota of Weatherford - Weatherford / Texas
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Mercedes-Benz M-Class ML350 4MATIC® with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, 6000lb Towing Capacity.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4JGDA5HB3CA015166
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 71,537 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal UseGood Deal
$15,989$1,176 Below Market
Lexus of Clearwater - Clearwater / Florida
Lane Tracking Pkg Palladium Silver Metallic Brushed Aluminum Running Boards Wood & Leather-Wrapped Multi-Function Steering Wheel Sun/Moonroof Rear Seat Entertainment System Pre-Wiring Lane Keeping Assist Bluetooth Connection Rear Spoiler All Wheel Drive Almond Beige; Mb-Tex Seat Trim This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. This 2012 Mercedes-Benz ML 350 is offered to you for sale by Lexus of Clearwater. This Mercedes-Benz includes: PREMIUM 1 PKG Mirror Memory Navigation System Power Mirror(s) CD Player Seat Memory Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Back-Up Camera Adjustable Steering Wheel CD Changer Satellite Radio Bluetooth Connection Auxiliary Audio Input Power Folding Mirrors Hard Disk Drive Media Storage MP3 Player Power Outlet BRUSHED ALUMINUM RUNNING BOARDS Running Boards/Side Steps LANE TRACKING PKG Lane Departure Warning Blind Spot Monitor WOOD & LEATHER-WRAPPED MULTI-FUNCTION STEERING WHEEL Steering Wheel Audio Controls Leather Steering Wheel LIGHTING PKG HID headlights ALMOND BEIGE, MB-TEX SEAT TRIM Premium Synthetic Seats *Note - For third party subscriptions or services, please contact the dealer for more information.* Perfect for the on-the-go family, this Mercedes-Benz ML 350 is an SUV everyone will love. With exceptional mileage, options and power, you'll insist on driving it on all your outings. This Mercedes-Benz ML 350 's level of quality is not meant for just anyone. It's meant for the person who strives for a classy, comfortable, and luxurious car. Savor the satisfaction of safety in any condition with this AWD Mercedes-Benz ML 350. Superior acceleration, unmatched traction and stability as well as a luxurious interior round out the impressive features of this AWD Mercedes-Benz ML 350. This low mileage Mercedes-Benz ML 350 has barely been touched. It's the next best thing to buying new. This Mercedes-Benz ML 350 offers the most up-to-date navigation system available so you'll always know the most efficient route to where you are going. This Mercedes-Benz ML 350 is in great condition both inside and out. No abnormal wear and tear. Feel pleased in your decision to buy this Mercedes-Benz ML 350 as it's still covered under the manufacturer's warranty. This Mercedes-Benz ML 350 comes standard with features that are essential in the 21st Century. However, Mercedes-Benz decided to take it one step further and add a handful of quintessential options that will undoubtedly add to this vehicle's quality and value. More information about the 2012 Mercedes-Benz ML 350: The 2012 Mercedes-Benz M-Class is one of the most refined, yet safest and most comfortable luxury SUVs available. It's also surprisingly fuel-efficient--especially in ML350 BlueTEC diesel guise. The M-Class's completely redesigned interior has much-improved materials and detailing compared to the previous version, and it's now one of the most lavish cabins in its class. An off-road package, which will allow several different modes for different types of trail driving (or snow), will be available either late in the model year or next year will allow a ground clearance of up to 11.2 inches and a water-fording depth of 23.6 inches. Interesting features of this model are world-best safety technology, quiet cabins, extensive comfortable seating for five adults, Strong, smooth powertrains, plush luxury feel, and good fuel-efficiency among sport utilites All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Mercedes-Benz M-Class ML350 4MATIC® with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4JGDA5HB2CA034419
Stock: CA034419
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-11-2020
- 79,179 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseGood Deal
$17,900
Delta Auto Group - Dallas / Texas
Presented in elegant Arctic White, our 2012 Mercedes-Benz ML 350 4MATIC is an extraordinary SUV. Powered by a 3.5 Liter V6 that offers 302hp while perfectly matched to our special tuned 7 Speed Automatic transmission for quick, precise shifts. This All Wheel Drive machine can pull upwards of 7200 pounds and still perform well on commutes at near 22mpg on the highway. This M-Class shows off a chiseled look and aggressive stance with huge 19-inch wheels, polished dual exhaust, stainless skid plates, and bright white LED running lamps that announce your presence, as well as a power liftgate that makes your loading and unloading a little easier. The ML 350 is elegantly finished and equipped for the whole crew. A satisfying experience awaits you underneath a beautiful tinted glass sunroof as you sit in crafted heated leather front seating and listen to amazing audio. You will also enjoy the full-color navigation system. For added safety, Mercedes-Benz offers a rearview camera and nine airbags with 13-way occupant protection. This SUV will capture onlookers' attention and make you smile a little more, but it's not just about power and prestige. Mercedes-Benz leads the world in innovative safety features that fill this machine. There has never been a better time to own an M-Class! Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership! No Haggle , No Gimmicks Best Prices Upfront Are you really No Haggle price? Will you negotiate? We've found that every single customer wants our bottom-line best price up front. Imagine going to a dealership and telling them "don't tell me your best price, instead, keep going back and forth to your manager and waste as much of my time as possible, until we finally find your best price, and then try to guilt me into buying because you spent so much time with me". If that's actually what you want, you may need help. We put our bottom line lowest price on every pre-owned vehicle and then let you decide if, and when you want to buy it. No pressure.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Mercedes-Benz M-Class ML350 4MATIC® with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4JGDA5HB2CA077576
Stock: CA077576
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-04-2020
- 108,600 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseGood Deal
$14,490$907 Below Market
Centre City Motors - Escondido / California
2012 Mercedes-Benz ML 350
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Mercedes-Benz M-Class ML350 4MATIC® with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, 6000lb Towing Capacity.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4JGDA5HB8CA002414
Stock: M1-10370
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 95,500 miles2 Accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGood Deal
$15,995$1,657 Below Market
Top Quality Auto Sales - Westport / Massachusetts
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Mercedes-Benz M-Class ML350 4MATIC® with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4JGDA5HB9CA045188
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 90,000 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal UseGood Deal
$14,995$1,417 Below Market
Bianco Auto Sales Stamford CT - Stamford / Connecticut
NEWER BODY STYLE!!!!--SPORT INTERIOR--NEW INTERIOR DESIGN FOR 2012 MODEL---BACK UP CAMERA--RUNNING BOARDS--INTERIOR REALLY LOOKS LIKE NOBODY SAT INSIDE-SO VERY CLEAN-ALL OPTIONS--ALL SERVICE UP TO DATE--DRIVES AND HANDLES LIKE NEW--FUN TO DRIVE--HIGH VALUE--LOW SELLING PRICE--THE NICEST ONE FOR THE PRICE--LOOKS GREAT IN BLACK--FULLY LOADED--READY FOR WINTER AHEAD--WARRANTY--FINANCING--YOU WILL NOT FIND ONE NICER!!!--ALL ARE TRUCKS ARE SANITIZED!!!--PLEASE READ OUR REVIEWS AT WWW.BIANCOAUTOSALES.COM---COME IN FOR A TEST DRIVE---YOU WILL LOVE IT!!!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Mercedes-Benz M-Class ML350 4MATIC® with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, 6000lb Towing Capacity.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4JGDA5HB8CA029838
Stock: 2012ML350FB
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 53,591 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseFair Deal
$19,995$326 Below Market
Mercedes-Benz of Annapolis - Annapolis / Maryland
Mile One 12/12 Warranty, 4MATICÂ , designo Auburn Brown w/AMG Premium Leather Upholstery, 115V AC Power Outlet, Auto Dimming Driver-Side/Inside Rear View Mirrors, Auto-Dimming Driver Side & Rear View Mirrors, Double Sun Visors, Driver Memory w/Power Steering Column, harman/kardonÂ Logic 7Â Premium Surround Sound System, iPod/MP3 Media Interface, iPod/MP3 Media Interface Cable, KEYLESS GOÂ , Lockable Rear Storage Compartment, Multi-Color Interior Ambient Lighting, Power Folding Mirrors, Power Steering Column, Premium 1 Package, Premium 2 Package, Radio: COMANDÂ Navigation & 6-disc CD/DVD, Rear-View Camera, SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio. Certified. Certification Program Details: Mile One Certified, this vehicle comes with a 12 month or 12,000 mile powertrain warranty. Buy with Confidence. Black 2012 Mercedes-Benz M-Class ML 350 4MATICÂ 7-Speed Automatic 3.5L V6 DOHC 24V 4MATICÂ 4D Sport Utility CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. 17/22 City/Highway MPG Odometer is 957 miles below market average! Recent Arrival! Awards: * 2012 IIHS Top Safety Pick *Your additional costs are sales tax, tag and title fees for the state in which the vehicle will be registered, any dealer-installed options (if applicable) and a $500 dealer processing fee (not required by law). Prices are subject to change, and prior sales are excluded from these offers. While every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of this information, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions contained on these pages. Please verify any information in question with the dealer.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Mercedes-Benz M-Class ML350 4MATIC® with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4JGDA5HB3CA056266
Stock: QU056266
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-15-2020
- 69,074 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate FleetFair Deal
$18,985$297 Below Market
Passport INFINITI of Alexandria - Alexandria / Virginia
2012 Mercedes-Benz M-Class ML 350 BlueTECÂ The highest standard of reconditioning. This vehicle has passed a multi point inspection. Full interior detail with shampoo. Exterior detail with 2 stage wax and engine bay cleaning. Fresh oil with new oil filter. Passed Virginia State safety inspection & Emissions test. Guaranteed to Pass Maryland state inspection and D.C inspection. We at Passport INFINITI believe in presenting our customers a no excuses product consistent with what the luxury client expects. Check out over 30 HD photos of this car ,the area's largest selection Quality Pre -owned vehicles and Certified INFINITI's at 1 location! @ www.passportINFINITI.com Due to our high volume of pre-owned inventory sales, please call ahead to confirm availability. (703) 461-1550.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Mercedes-Benz M-Class ML350 BlueTEC with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (20 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4JGDA2EB4CA086606
Stock: 116541A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-13-2020
- 95,630 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseFair Deal
$14,988
Haims Motors - Lauderdale Lakes / Florida
~~~VEHICLE LOCATED IN FORT LAUDERDALE~~~ 2000 North State Road 7 Lauderdale Lakes, FL 33313 SPECIAL DEAL DURING THESE TOUGH TIMES *** MUST SEE!!! WON'T LAST LONG*** LIKE NEW *** Ever Dreamed of driving a High Quality Car? THOUSANDS UNDER MARKET PRICE!!! LOW Down Payment, Easy and Fast Approval!!! Like New 2012 Mercedes Benz ML350. Fast approval guarantee. Bluetooth. Premium Sound System. Ice cold A/C. Well maintained leather interior. All wheel drive. Full inspection performed by our technicians. Visit www.haimsmotors.com for more great deals. Contact us today to schedule a test drive. Non-Smoker, Dealer inspection, Dealer maintained, This Mercedes-Benz is in Excellent overall exterior condition, Excellent overall interior condition, Leather seats - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Cruise Control, Tinted Windows, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Power Drivers Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Wood Trim, Tachometer, Homelink System, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Sunroof, Moonroof, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Security System, ABS Brakes, Rear Defogger, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, CD Changer, Leather Interior Surface, Aux. Audio Input, Bluetooth, Center Console, Child Proof Door Locks, Cup Holders, Daytime Running Lights, Front Heated Seats, Heated Mirrors, Rear Fog Lamps, Rear Spoiler, Rear Spoiler, Rear Wipers, Rear-Side Airbags, Remote Fuel Door, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors - Contact Sales LL at 954-308-8580 or sales2@haimsmotors.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Mercedes-Benz M-Class ML350 4MATIC® with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, 6000lb Towing Capacity.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4JGDA5HB4CA033739
Stock: 033739
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-28-2020
- 100,354 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal UseFair Deal
$15,992
Caspian Auto Sales - Stafford / Virginia
Recent Arrival! 2012 Mercedes-Benz M-Class ML 350 BlueTECÂ Steel Gray Metallic CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. ML 350 BlueTECÂ , 4D Sport Utility, 3.0L V6 DOHC 24V Turbodiesel, 7-Speed Automatic, 4MATICÂ , Steel Gray Metallic. 20/27 City/Highway MPG To Protect Your Safety, we are currently offering Home Services: Virtual Tour of Vehicle: We will use live interactive video chat to give you a virtual walk around of any vehicle we have in stock. Local Home Delivery: If you buy a vehicle, over the phone, email, text. (E-Contract) We will deliver the vehicle to your home or a place of your choosing. Awards: * 2012 IIHS Top Safety Pick Don't miss your chance to SAVE HUGE $$$ at Caspian Auto Motors of VA EASY FINANCING PROGRAMS. Good, Bad, No Credit and 2nd Chance are approved.Just give us a call or fill out loan application We will call you less than 45 mins with the approval. 6 Months Nationwide Power train Warranty is included With the Full Price of the Vehicle..
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Mercedes-Benz M-Class ML350 BlueTEC with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, 6000lb Towing Capacity.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (20 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4JGDA2EB4CA029547
Stock: 029547
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-25-2020
