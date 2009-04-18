Used 2009 Lexus GX 470 for Sale Near Me
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- 184,266 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal UseFair Deal
$13,300$713 Below Market
Bill Estes Toyota - Indianapolis / Indiana
Clean CARFAX. Blizzard Pearl 2009 Lexus GX 470 **Local Trade In**, **4 Wheel Drive**, **Sunroof/Moonroof Package**, **Navigation Package**, **Bluetooth Hands Free Mobile**, **Rear Back Up Camera**, **Leather Interior**, **3rd Row Seating**, **7 Passenger Seating**, **Towing Package**, Back-Up Camera, Navigation System/Mark Levinson Audio Package.The all new Estes Toyota at 96th and Keystone! ESTES TOYOTA 3232 Harper Rd, Indianapolis IN 46240 317-846-9400 www.billestestoyota.com.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Lexus GX 470 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (14 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTJBT20X690172861
Stock: 90172861
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-29-2020
- 146,414 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseFair Deal
$14,995$702 Below Market
Your Auto Source - York / Pennsylvania
1 OWNER PA CAR WITH 39 SERVICE RECORDS!!! Very strong history of recommended dealer service through 120k miles! Fresh PA Inspection, new rear pads/rotors, and fresh oil change. GX470 4X4 seats 8! Navigation, back up camera, power moonroof, rear DVD, heated leather seats, traction control, CD player with aux input, running boards and much more! Great equipment, and plenty of room the growing family. Call today! Great price point! Super low finance rates are available at Your Auto Source !!! Most of our vehicles come with a 3 month 4500 mile warranty. Your Auto Source Inc vehicles are fully serviced by our trained ASE certified technicians in our official NAPA AUTOCARE Center. All vehicles are PA State inspected and emissions certified. We perform a 120 point full check out. Stop in today and let the staff at Your Auto Source Inc help you into a New Car, Truck, or SUV!!!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Lexus GX 470 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (14 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTJBT20X090173892
Stock: 173892M
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-11-2020
- 146,630 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseGood Deal
$15,400$913 Below Market
Grand Forks Subaru - Grand Forks / North Dakota
PRICE DROP FROM $15,981. DVD Entertainment System, Heated Leather Seats, Navigation, Third Row Seat, Moonroof, Trailer Hitch, 4x4, Aluminum Wheels, NAVIGATION SYSTEM & MARK LEVINSON AUD... TOWING HITCH RECEIVER W/BALL MOUNT CLICK ME! KEY FEATURES INCLUDE: Leather Seats, Sunroof, 4x4, Heated Driver Seat, Running Boards, iPod/MP3 Input, Aluminum Wheels, Dual Zone A/C, Heated Seats, Heated Leather Seats MP3 Player, Rear Seat Audio Controls, Privacy Glass, Keyless Entry, Child Safety Locks. OPTION PACKAGES: NAVIGATION SYSTEM & MARK LEVINSON AUDIO PKG 240-watt sound system, (14) speakers, 6-disc DVD changer in glovebox, voice activation, backup camera, Bluetooth technology, REAR SEAT ENTERTAINMENT SYSTEM (2) headphones, 9" screen, SPORT PKG kinetic dynamic suspension system (KDSS), sport leather, black bird's eye maple interior wood trim, chrome exhaust tip, smoke bezel headlamps & fog lamps, smoke bezel graphite-finish roof rack, REAR SPOILER, 3RD ROW SEAT W/REAR AIR CONDITIONING, TOWING HITCH RECEIVER W/BALL MOUNT. Lexus GX 470 with TITANIUM METALLIC exterior and IVORY SPORT interior features a 8 Cylinder Engine with 263 HP at 5400 RPM*. EXPERTS ARE SAYING: "The interior of the GX 470 is typical Lexus, which is to say, outstanding. Occupants are enveloped in supple leather and rich wood trim. Materials quality is first-rate PRICED TO MOVE: Reduced from $15,981. WHO WE ARE: Lithia Toyota of Grand Forks sells new and used Toyota cars, Toyota trucks & Toyota SUVs in Grand Forks, ND. We have a strong and committed sales staff with many years of experience satisfying our customers' needs. Feel free to browse our inventory online, request more information about vehicles, set up a test drive or inquire about financing! Plus motor vehicle excise tax, license, and $299 doc fee. Price contains all applicable dealer incentives and non-limited factory rebates. You may qualify for additional rebates; see dealer for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Lexus GX 470 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (14 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTJBT20X990173910
Stock: 90173910TP
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-23-2020
- 105,636 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$21,995
Pacific Auto Center - Fontana / California
CLEAN CARFAX**PEARL WHITE**TRAILER TOW PACKAGE**4.7 V8 GAS**4X4**LEATHER**POWER SUNROOF**HEATED SEATS**MARK LEVINSON PREMIUM AUDIO SOUND SYSTEM**MEMORY SYSTEM**HEIGHT CONTROL SYSTEM**DECENT ASSIST CONTROL**REAR DVD ENTERTAINMENT SYSTEM**NO ACCIDENTS**NO ISSUES**NO SURPRISES**Back Up Camera, **Leather Seats, **Navigation System, **Power Door Locks, **Alloy Wheels, **Power Windows, **Power Sun Roof, **Tow Package, **Heated Seats, **Power Seats, **Premium Sound, 4.7L V8 SMPI DOHC, 5-Speed Automatic Electronic with Overdrive, 3rd Row Seat, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio, Back-Up Camera, Front dual zone A/C, Mark Levinson Premium Audio System, Memory seat, Navigation System/Mark Levinson Audio Package, Power driver seat, Power moonroof, Power steering, Power windows, Rear Air Conditioner, Rear Seat Entertainment System, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Speed control, Wireless Headphones. PLEASE DO NOT HESITATE TO CONTACT ANY OF OUR WELL QUALIFIED SALES ASSOCIATES FOR MORE INFORMATION ON THIS VEHICLE**PACIFIC AUTO CENTER HAS THE LARGEST SELECTION OF TRUCKS IN CALIFORNIA**PLEASE VISIT US AT PACIFICAUTOCENTER.COM. 2009 Lexus GX 470 Sport Utility 4WD 8 Passenger SUV
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Lexus GX 470 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (14 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTJBT20X190176235
Stock: 32281
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-11-2020
- 115,980 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Lease
$17,776
Maximum Auto Search - Englewood / Colorado
Gorgeous 2009 Lexus GX 470, finished in Black Onyx over a Dark Gray Leather interior.Very Clean Vehicle with good tires wrapping 17 inch alloy wheels.- Navigation- Bluetooth hands-free and voice recognition- Moonroof- Heated Seats- Third Row Seating- Rear Entertainment System- Backup Camera - Power windows, mirrors, locks with keyless entry, AC, cruise control- Fantastic Mark Levinson Sound System with Radio, CD,, and AUX inputs.A solid 4.7L V8 engine and 5 speed automatic transmission push power to all 4 wheels with 4WD, ensuring you get there, whether cruising city streets, or crawling up the rough, rocky mountain trails, safely and comfortably.This beautiful, dependable, capable and comfortable 4WD luxury SUV won't be here long. Call and schedule a test drive, or stop by and see it today! Maximum Auto Search is a locally owned, family operated used car and truck dealership near Denver that has been in business since 2004. We specialize in unique, hard to find cars and trucks, and usually have over 400 hand selected units in inventory! Each car undergoes a thorough, rigorous safety inspection by one of our ASE Certified technicians. Because of our volume and our superior customer service, we have developed strong banking relationships with lenders like Wells Fargo, Capital One, ALLY, and USAA as well as local credit unions such as CUDC, Bellco and CUDL. Whether you are paying cash, have good credit, bad credit or no credit at all, we are here to help! Call us now at 720-279-0000 or visit us online at maximumautosearch.com. For a complimentary CARFAX report and additional photos, please visit our web page. Unless otherwise explicitly stated THERE ARE NO WARRANTIES EXPRESSED OR IMPLIED. Tambien hablamos Espanol!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Lexus GX 470 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (14 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTJBT20X090172189
Stock: C2233Z
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-10-2020
- 122,082 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal UseGreat Deal
$13,787
Audi Plano - Plano / Texas
Navigation System & Mark Levinson Audio Pkg Sun/Moonroof Leather Seats 3rd Row Seat W/Rear Air Conditioning Navigation System 3rd Row Seat Bluetooth Connection Solid Paint This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Lexus GX 470 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (14 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTJBT20X880165294
Stock: 80165294
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-25-2020
- 107,987 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseGreat Deal
$14,699$4,153 Below Market
Lord Automotive - Worcester / Massachusetts
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Lexus GX 470 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (14 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTJBT20X580165933
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 123,086 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal UseGood Deal
$13,517$3,743 Below Market
AutoNation GMC Mendenhall - Memphis / Tennessee
The following items have been reconditioned on this vehicle: new pair of tires! Navigation System & Mark Levinson Audio Pkg Rear Spoiler Sun/Moonroof Leather Seats 3rd Row Seat W/Rear Air Conditioning Navigation System 3rd Row Seat Preferred Accessory Pkg Bluetooth Connection Rear Spoiler Tow Hitch Bracket Solid Paint This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. This vehicle is loaded with great features, plus it comes with the CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee. The GX 470 doesn't disappoint, and comes with all the quality and understated opulence buyers have come to expect from the respected Lexus marque. A truly versatile SUV, this vehicle will please even the most discerning of buyers. You appreciate the finer things in life, the vehicle you drive should not be the exception. Style, performance, sophistication is in a class of its own with this stunning Lexus GX 470 . With 4WD, you can take this 2008 Lexus GX 470 to places roads don't go. It's all about the adventure and getting the most enjoyment out of your new ride. One of the best things about this Lexus GX 470 is that it has low, low mileage. It's ready for you to truly break it in. Added comfort with contemporary style is the leather interior to heighten the quality and craftsmanship for the Lexus GX 470 . More information about the 2008 Lexus GX 470: The 2008 Lexus GX 470 faces off against vehicles like the Acura MDX and BMW X5. With standard V8 power, it proves a good buy comparably, and with proven Toyota reliability and 4x4 prowess, there's little doubt this SUV is up for anything prospective buyers might throw at it. This model sets itself apart with Excellent reliability, comfortable cabin with room for five adults, strong V8 power., and good on-road manners with real off-road usability All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Lexus GX 470 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (14 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTJBT20X880150018
Stock: 80150018
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-01-2020
- 100,612 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal UseGood Deal
$14,999$3,223 Below Market
XDrive Motors - West Bridgewater / Massachusetts
WOW! GREAT DEAL! : 2008 Lexus GX 470 Sport Utility 4D6 MONTHS WARRANTY INCLUDED*!NAVIGATION SYSTEM! DRIVER SEAT POWER ADJUSTMENT! HEATED SEATS! SUNROOF! PREMIUM LEATHER INTERIOR! BACK UP CAMERA! AWD! 3RD ROW SEATS!We are proud to present this beautiful 2008 Lexus GX. Looks great, runs great, ready to go! Reliable, dependable, safe and gas efficient! Has been pre-sale inspected, serviced and tuned-up by our technicians to guarantee best quality. 'Though it's an older design, the 2008 Lexus GX 470 should satisfy buyers in need of a luxury SUV that can negotiate off-road trails and the valet driveway with equal aplomb.' Edmund's expert reviewPros- Off-road competence- well-appointed and high-quality cabin.______________________________________________________________________Test drive is always free! DO YOU WANT TO SCHEDULE ONE?CALL NOW(508) 505-4555 !!!________________________________________________________________________EASY FINANCINGHave NO credit ? . . .You are APPROVED!Have BAD credit ? . . . You are APPROVED!Have GOOD credit ? . . . You are APPROVED!We offer GUARANTEED FINANCING on our entire selection of used cars for sale. ALL CREDIT ACCEPTED! GUARANTEED credit APPROVAL!USE TRADE-IN AS DOWN PAYMENT ! __________________________________________________________________________________________What are you waiting for? Call today (508) 505-4555 or visit our website: www.XDriveMotors.com ONE CLICK APPROVAL ON OUR WEBSITE XDriveMotors.com _______________________________________________________________________________________XDrive Motors Inc 436 South Main St, W.Bridgewater, MA 02379 Call us at (508) 505-4555 XDriveMotors.com Monday-Saturday 10am-7pm Sunday 11am-4pmTO SEE MORE GREAT CARS FOR SALE PLEASE VISIT OUR WEBSITE www.XDriveMotors.com *Terms & Disclosures & DisclaimerAll pricing and details are believed to be accurate, but we do not warrant or guarantee such accuracy. Vehicle information is based off standard equipment and may vary from vehicle to vehicle. Call or email for complete vehicle specific information. Sales Tax, Title, License Fee, Registration Fee, Dealer Documentation Fee $487, Finance Charges, Emission Testing Fees and Compliance Fees are additional to the advertised price. Every qualified vehicle purchased at the advertised price will receive a complimentary 6 month/ 6,000 mile power train dealer warranty. This offer is not redeemable for cash and may not be combined with any other discount or offer
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Lexus GX 470 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (14 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTJBT20X380169494
Stock: 31-3573
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 99,079 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal UseGood Deal
$16,995$3,148 Below Market
Maximum Auto Outlet - Manassas / Virginia
***ONE OWNER, REAR DVD, VERY NICE........................2008 LEXUS GX470 8 PASSENGER PREMIUM 4WD SUV, BLIZZARD PEARL WITH A BEIGE LEATHER INTERIOR, WOOD STEERING WHEEL & TRIM, OVERHEAD DVD, NAVIGATION, REAR BACK UP CAMERA, DUAL HEATED POWER SEATS, HEATED MIRRORS, POWER SUNROOF, REAR CLIMATE CONTROLS, PREMIUM SOUND SYSTEM, TINTED GLASS, FOGLIGHTS, ROOFRACK, RUNNING BOARDS, REAR SPOILER, ALLOY WHEELS, CLEAN CARFAX***MUST PRINT AND PRESENT INTERNET AD FOR SPECIAL INTERNET PRICING BEFORE YOUR SCHEDULED APPOINTMENT. PLEASE CALL MAXIMUM AUTO OUTLET AT 703.822.7998. GUARANTEED CREDIT APPROVALS FOR EVERYONE. FINANCE RATES AS LOW AS 2.99 APR. WE ARE LOCATED AT 8503-O EUCLID AVE, MANASSAS PARK, VA 20111. OPEN 7 DAYS A WEEK.PRICE EXCLUDES TAXES, TITLE, LICENSE, $895 DEALER PROCESSING FEE, & FINANCE CHARGES. ALL VEHICLES ARE SOLD AS-IS, SEE BUYERS GUIDE FOR WARRANTY OPTIONS..boom-extension-active{cursor: crosshair !important}.boom-extension-active *:hover{cursor: crosshair !important}.boom-extension-hovered-element{outline: 2px solid rgba(130, 170, 210, .6) !important}.boom-extension-expanded-element{background: transparent !important;border: 0 !important;float: none !important;margin-left: auto !important;margin-right: auto !important;padding-left: 0 !important;padding-right: 0 !important;position: relative !important;max-width: initial !important;min-width: initial !important;width: 100% !important;}
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Lexus GX 470 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (14 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTJBT20X580156147
Stock: MAX18675
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-15-2020
- 132,038 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, LeaseGood Deal
$12,491$3,778 Below Market
VNC - Paterson / New Jersey
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Lexus GX 470 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (14 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTJBT20X880160709
Stock: 5110
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 142,951 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, LeaseFair Deal
$14,795$409 Below Market
Damas Auto - Chantilly / Virginia
This car is CARFAX CERTIFIED** Contact our Sales at 571-367-2933
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Lexus GX 470 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (14 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTJBT20X880163528
Stock: 2007649
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-11-2020
- 140,579 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, LeaseFair Deal
$12,690$1,627 Below Market
Auto Deal Xpress - Hallandale / Florida
WE WILL GET YOU APPROVED !! LOANS FROM 3,?000 TO 100,?000.00. ALL CLEAN TITLE VEHICLES. BAD CREDIT? NO CREDIT? NO PROBLEM!!! BANKRUPTCY NOT DISCHARGED? LIENS? REPOS??? NO PROBLEM. IF WE DONT HAVE YOUR VEHICLE IN STOCK WE WILL LOCATE IT FOR YOU IN LESS THAN 2 DAYS! NO SOCIAL SECURITY NEEDED TO GET FINANCED!! WE APPROVE EVERYONE!! BUY HERE PAY HERE --- 90 DAYS SAME AS CASH!!!Shown Prices are amount financed based on $1000 Down PaymentAll Prices Are Cash Or With Approved Credit 750 Beacon Score And above + Tax, Tag and Dealer Service Fee'sLos precios mostrados son montos financiados en base de pago inicial de $1000.00. Todos los precios son en efectivo o con crédito aprobado y puntaje de beacon 750 y superior + Tarifa de impuestos, etiqueta y servicio del distribuidor.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Lexus GX 470 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (14 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTJBT20X380157491
Stock: AD157491
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 161,915 milesFair Deal
$12,232$1,134 Below Market
White Allen Audi - Dayton / Ohio
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Lexus GX 470 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (14 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTJBT20X480150033
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- Not ProvidedNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$10,495
Parkway Auto Center - Deer Park / Washington
2008 Lexus GX 470 4WD with the 4.7L 8 cylinder engine. Heated leather seats; 3rd row seating; sunroof; backup camera; navigation. Call 509-276-2925 for more information.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Lexus GX 470 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (14 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTJBT20X680159154
Stock: 26228
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 174,125 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate FleetFair Deal
$12,995
Car World - Tucson / Arizona
2 year Maintenance Plan is included through Car World! Ask for details! We have over 200 cars and trucks for you to choose from. Ask about our Guaranteed pre-approval.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Lexus GX 470 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (14 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTJBT20X680167156
Stock: 8899
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-14-2020
- 195,309 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$15,888
SV Motosport - San Diego / California
SV Motorsport in San Diego,California is offering this super clean, well maintained 1 owner 2008 Lexus GX470 in Sage Green Metallic over Ivory Leather for sale. Loaded with Mark Levinson Sound System, Moonroof, 3rd Row seats(unused in bags), 4WD, Wood Trim, Navigation Syste, SiriusXM capable, Bluetooth, etc. SV Motorsport is your one stop shop for all European Exotic ,Sports, and Luxury cars in Southern California. Shawn Lawler has over 25 years in franchise experience with brands including Porsche, Ferrari, Lamborghini, Land-Rover, McLaren, Bugatti, Maserati, Bentley. We are located 10 minutes from Rancho Santa Fe, 1 hour south of Newport Beach and 1hr 45 min from Beverly Hills.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Lexus GX 470 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (14 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTJBT20X080151812
Stock: 80151812
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-22-2020
- certified
2008 Lexus GX 47032,236 miles1 Accident, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$37,900
Lexus of Cherry Hill - Mount Laurel / New Jersey
This 2008 Lexus GX 470 4dr features a 4.7L V8 SFI DOHC 32V 8cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a 5 Speed Automatic transmission. The vehicle is Savannah Metallic with a Cashmere interior. It is offered As-Is, extended warranty is available. - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Cruise Control, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Door Locks, Power Passenger Seat, Roof Rack, Digital Info Center, Tilt Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Keyless Entry, ABS Brakes, Traction Control, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, Cassette, CD Player, CD Changer, Aluminum Wheels, Four Wheel Drive, Bucket Seats,Floor Mats,Power Brakes Daytime Running Lights, Heated Mirrors - Contact paul siderio at 856-727-1111 x1104 or pauls@lexusofcherryhill.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Lexus GX 470 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (14 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTJBT20X580150428
Stock: P33775A
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 12-24-2011
