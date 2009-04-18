Used 2009 Lexus GX 470 for Sale Near Me

80 listings
GX 470 Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 18 out of 80 listings
  • 2009 Lexus GX 470
    used

    2009 Lexus GX 470

    184,266 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $13,300

    $713 Below Market
    Details
  • 2009 Lexus GX 470
    used

    2009 Lexus GX 470

    146,414 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $14,995

    $702 Below Market
    Details
  • 2009 Lexus GX 470
    used

    2009 Lexus GX 470

    146,630 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $15,400

    $913 Below Market
    Details
  • 2009 Lexus GX 470
    used

    2009 Lexus GX 470

    105,636 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $21,995

    Details
  • 2009 Lexus GX 470
    used

    2009 Lexus GX 470

    115,980 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Lease

    $17,776

    Details
  • 2008 Lexus GX 470 in Silver
    used

    2008 Lexus GX 470

    122,082 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $13,787

    Details
  • 2008 Lexus GX 470 in Black
    used

    2008 Lexus GX 470

    107,987 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $14,699

    $4,153 Below Market
    Details
  • 2008 Lexus GX 470 in Dark Blue
    used

    2008 Lexus GX 470

    123,086 miles
    1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $13,517

    $3,743 Below Market
    Details
  • 2008 Lexus GX 470 in Light Brown
    used

    2008 Lexus GX 470

    100,612 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $14,999

    $3,223 Below Market
    Details
  • 2008 Lexus GX 470 in Silver
    used

    2008 Lexus GX 470

    99,079 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $16,995

    $3,148 Below Market
    Details
  • 2008 Lexus GX 470
    used

    2008 Lexus GX 470

    132,038 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Lease
    Good Deal

    $12,491

    $3,778 Below Market
    Details
  • 2008 Lexus GX 470 in Silver
    used

    2008 Lexus GX 470

    142,951 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
    Fair Deal

    $14,795

    $409 Below Market
    Details
  • 2008 Lexus GX 470
    used

    2008 Lexus GX 470

    140,579 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
    Fair Deal

    $12,690

    $1,627 Below Market
    Details
  • 2008 Lexus GX 470 in Silver
    used

    2008 Lexus GX 470

    161,915 miles
    Fair Deal

    $12,232

    $1,134 Below Market
    Details
  • 2008 Lexus GX 470 in Light Brown
    used

    2008 Lexus GX 470

    Not Provided
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $10,495

    Details
  • 2008 Lexus GX 470 in Silver
    used

    2008 Lexus GX 470

    174,125 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Fair Deal

    $12,995

    Details
  • 2008 Lexus GX 470 in Light Green
    used

    2008 Lexus GX 470

    195,309 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $15,888

    Details
  • 2008 Lexus GX 470 in Light Brown
    certified

    2008 Lexus GX 470

    32,236 miles
    1 Accident, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $37,900

    Details

Showing 1 - 18 out of 80 listings
Consumer Reviews for the Lexus GX 470

Overall Consumer Rating
4.34 Reviews
  • 5
    (50%)
  • 4
    (25%)
  • 3
    (25%)
Tough choice but happy with the GX
TxLexus,04/18/2009
We had a tough time deciding between this and the ML. In the end, Lexus reliability and interior finish were what sold us. For the money the interior of the Lexus felt more polished (totally a personal choice here) than the M. Although the GX does have a tape deck, which definitely is dated! Seats are comfortable and layout of dash made sense. Also, the crossover drive feel of the ML, RX and MDX was unappealing to us. The GX works well for male & female but the Xovers felt very girly. After 2 months of use we really are pleased with it. Ride is comfortable around town as well as freeway, fuel economy as with others in this class is OK. Fits 2 car seats easily.
