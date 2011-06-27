  1. Home
  2. Lexus
  3. Lexus GX 460
  4. Used 2011 Lexus GX 460
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(15)
Appraise this car

2011 Lexus GX 460 Review

Pros & Cons

  • Capable off-road performer
  • top-notch interior with plenty of luxury features.
  • Uncomfortable second-row seats
  • inconvenient side-swinging cargo door.
Other years
2021
2020
2019
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
Lexus GX 460 for Sale
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
List Price
$19,995
Used GX 460 for Sale
Select your model:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

The 2011 Lexus GX 460 is not only very capable off road, but also manages to coddle its occupants on pavement. But most crossover SUVs offer better on-road performance and passenger comfort.

Vehicle overview

Building a luxury SUV with considerable off-road chops has to be an automotive engineer's nightmare assignment. You're tasked with crafting metal, fluids, wires and hoses into something soft and pliable on-road, but unbreakable in the wild. The 2011 Lexus GX 460 is one of a handful of vehicles that excel within that considerable compromise. Like Land Rover vehicles, the Lexus benefits from proven existing DNA, notably the Toyota Land Cruiser, FJ and 4Runner legacies.

Beneath its luxury veneer, the GX 460 is still a top-class off-road truck, which is either an asset or a liability depending on your wants. Lexus engineers have taken great pains to soften the ride quality on pavement. Large adaptive stabilizer bars help minimize body roll when rounding corners and can be disengaged off-road to allow maximum suspension travel. Likewise, an adaptive suspension features three driver-selectable modes of suspension firmness.

The GX 460 offers additional off-highway composure with Crawl Control, which automatically modulates throttle and braking at one of five selectable low-speed settings, whether climbing or descending, allowing the driver to concentrate on staying on-trail. Think of it as auto-pilot for dicey situations.

The heft of hardware contributes to the GX 460 topping the scale at more than 2.5 tons. Good thing, then, that Lexus chose to outfit the vehicle with a 4.6-liter V8 generating 301 horsepower and 329 pound-feet of torque. Although not a paragon of efficiency at just 15 mpg city and 20 mpg highway, the GX 460 is capable of pulling a 6,500-pound load of boats, bikes, jet-skis or horses.

The reality, though, is that if you don't need the GX 460's off-road ability, a host of luxury crossover SUVs will likely suit you better. The 2011 Audi Q7, 2011 BMW X5 and 2011 Mercedes-Benz M-Class all offer equal or better luxury passage and fuel economy. For classy dirt-worthiness, the 2011 Land Rover LR4 and 2011 Mercedes-Benz G-Class are also worth consideration. But for an all-purpose family mover that can also ferry the boss and partners to lunch or the hunting lodge, the 2011 Lexus GX 460 doesn't miss.

2011 Lexus GX 460 models

The 2011 Lexus GX 460 is a seven-passenger luxury SUV offered in base and Premium trim levels. Standard features on the base GX 460 include 18-inch alloy wheels, heated side mirrors, rain-sensing wipers, running boards, a sunroof, leather upholstery, a leather-wrapped power tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, eight-way power-adjustable heated/ventilated front seats (with power lumbar), driver memory settings, power-folding third-row seats, dual-zone automatic climate control and an auto-dimming rearview mirror. Also standard are a back-up camera and a nine-speaker audio system with six-CD changer, Bluetooth (audio and phone), satellite radio, iPod connectivity and an auxiliary audio jack.

The GX 460 Premium adds adaptive variable suspension (with rear adjustable height control), additional chrome trim, auto-dimming sideview mirrors, adaptive xenon headlights, upgraded leather upholstery, a heated wood-trimmed steering wheel, heated second-row seats and rear air-conditioning.

Options for both models include front and rear parking sensors, wide-front and side view cameras, power-folding exterior mirrors, adaptive cruise control, Crawl Control, a hard-drive-based navigation system and a 17-speaker Mark Levinson surround-sound audio system with DVD changer. The Premium trim is also eligible for a lane-departure warning system and a driver attention monitor.

2011 Highlights

After a major redesign last year, the 2011 Lexus GX 460 carries on unchanged.

Performance & mpg

The 2011 Lexus GX 460 is powered by a 4.6-liter V8 producing 301 hp and 329 lb-ft of torque. A six-speed automatic transmission -- the only available gearbox -- routes power to all four wheels via a dual-range transfer case. Properly equipped, the GX 460 can tow up to 6,500 pounds.

In Edmunds testing, the GX 460 accelerated from zero to 60 mph in 7.9 seconds, a bit on the slow side for a V8-equipped luxury SUV. EPA fuel ratings come in at 15 mpg city/20 mpg highway and 17 mpg in combined driving.

Safety

The 2011 Lexus GX 460 comes standard with antilock brakes, traction and stability control, hill descent control, hill start assist, front- and rear-seat side airbags, driver and front passenger knee airbags and roll-sensing side curtain airbags spanning all three rows. A collision mitigation system is included with the optional adaptive cruise control, and lane departure and distracted driver alerts are also optional features.

In brake testing, the GX 460 slowed from 60 mph to zero in 127 feet, average for its class.

Driving

Because the 2011 Lexus GX 460 carries on as a body-on-frame SUV, it drives more like a truck than car-based crossovers. Still, the GX manages to impress with a refined, smooth ride and respectable handling. Those who take their corners with spirit will notice ample body roll and intervention from the stability control system.

The Premium trim's adaptive variable suspension and rear adjustable height control enhance versatility and convenience by allowing the driver to select a stiffer or softer suspension tuning for various conditions. These features also adjust the rear height by more than an inch for added off-road ground clearance for easier cargo loading.

Acceleration from the V8 is fine around town, but with about 5,300 pounds to lug around, the GX 460 can feel winded during highway passing maneuvers. The transmission shifts smoothly, though it can occasionally be hesitant to downshift.

Interior

The interior of the GX 460 is upscale and assembled with precision, though the overall opulence factor isn't quite as high as we've come to expect from other Lexus vehicles. The lengthy features list translates into a somewhat busy-looking control panel, but these controls are easy to use, thanks to intuitive placement. The gauges are easily read, as is the optional navigation system.

The 60/40-split-folding rear seats and power-folding third-row seats help add convenience for most everyday suburban affairs, though we've found the second-row seats are hard, flat and not particularly comfortable. Cargo space with both rear rows lowered measures a useful 92 cubic feet. Rather than having a typical liftgate, the GX 460 comes with a swinging rear cargo door hinged on the passenger side. The design complicates curbside loading, though a flip-up rear window allows for stowing of smaller and lighter packages.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2011 Lexus GX 460.

5(53%)
4(20%)
3(20%)
2(7%)
1(0%)
4.2
15 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 15 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Finally in love with my car
3X GX owner,12/01/2010
I bought '03 and '07 GXs because it was the smallest vehicle that qualified for the extra tax write off for small business owners. I was never thrilled with the vehicles, but stuck with it for the tax advantage. Now I'm in a 2011GX and can finally say "I love my car". Some of the things that bugged me the most about my others have been corrected (see my favorite features). GPS & voice recognition are greatly improved over the old one. Bluetooth clarity is much better. I'm a little OCD so I love being able to close up my Ipod, cover the radio, close the cup holders, fold rear seats, etc. It gives the interior a nice uncluttered look. De-icer will come in handy as well this winter.
This SUV is for people who want a luxury truck
David S,08/09/2017
4dr SUV 4WD (4.6L 8cyl 6A)
I own the older GX470 That was a car. This is a truck. Its basically a Landcruiser Prado in a tuxedo. Its big. It's comfortable. The stock radio is great. The Bluetooth is excellent . It's power train is smooth. ...I didn't say great. Here is the one problem. It's not underpowered. Not at all. The problem is the gear ratio. On moderating steep hills, whether going up or down, the gearing is tuned for gas savings So there is no downshifting in time. In other words, the engine is laboring uphill wanting to get to higher rpm and then down hill it won't shift down for any engine breaking. Hard on breaks. The solution is to shift the knob over to manual and go up or down as needed. It's quite pleasant driving it that way. But that's me. I drove a shift for many years . I can see why some reviewers were freaked out by the too large gearing ratio. That being said this is a badass truck. If you keep your cars a long time like me, you will probably die before this vehicle does if you maintain it per schedule. I would want my kids to drive a Landcruiser or Prado over anything else on the planet for their comfort and safety They will likely inherit this one. That's why they are no cheap. That's why it's got 5 stars for reliability on most car websites. But the odd ratio gear tuning really does improve mpg. On the highway driving 65-70 I get a consistent 19.8 to 20.1 mpg Around town it's about 16 give or take a bit If you can deal with shifting yourself on steep hills, there is nothing more comfortable or reliable on the planet other than a Landcruiser or LX itself
Great new features over the 2004 if they worked
haultj,07/09/2014
I traded in my 2004 GX470 for this in March of 2011. I have been driving this every day and on some vacation trips. Overall it is a comfortable vehicle to drive and has all of the new toys including the Mark Levinson audio. I had the Mark Levinson in my previous and both sound amazing. I have driven both in rough terrain and in bad weather. I prefer the 04 for handling over the 11 because the 11 feels more sloppy in the turns. The 11 also drinks more fuel than my 04. My biggest complaint is the poor functionality of the voice controls. Lexus has refused to resolve this and said that without error codes in a log, they will do nothing more. Perforated leather was a bad choice.
2nd GX...
bobbio56,08/27/2011
Traded loaded '04 with 119k miles for '11. The '11 is much more refined, smoother and more tech'ed savvy. Mileage for first 1400 miles has been at least a 25% improvement. 3rd row seats are easy to use. Very quiet and stable at all speeds. Cooled front seats are great. Kinetic suspension performs really well, had that on my '04 as an option. blue tooth phone quality is excellent, voice commands for all functions is sub par. Paint quality is a vast improvement over '04! Looked at every suv & crossover out there and came back to Lexus/GX.
See all 15 reviews of the 2011 Lexus GX 460
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
15 city / 20 hwy
Seats 7
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
301 hp @ 5500 rpm
MPG
15 city / 20 hwy
Seats 7
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
301 hp @ 5500 rpm
See all Used 2011 Lexus GX 460 features & specs

Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Good
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested

People who viewed this also viewed

More about the 2011 Lexus GX 460

Used 2011 Lexus GX 460 Overview

The Used 2011 Lexus GX 460 is offered in the following submodels: GX 460 SUV. Available styles include 4dr SUV 4WD (4.6L 8cyl 6A), and Premium 4dr SUV 4WD (4.6L 8cyl 6A).

What's a good price on a Used 2011 Lexus GX 460?

Price comparisons for Used 2011 Lexus GX 460 trim styles:

  • The Used 2011 Lexus GX 460 Base is priced between $19,995 and$19,995 with odometer readings between 102997 and102997 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2011 Lexus GX 460s are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2011 Lexus GX 460 for sale near. There are currently 1 used and CPO 2011 GX 460s listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $19,995 and mileage as low as 102997 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2011 Lexus GX 460.

Can't find a used 2011 Lexus GX 460s you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Lexus GX 460 for sale - 3 great deals out of 20 listings starting at $9,727.

Find a used Lexus for sale - 8 great deals out of 14 listings starting at $17,001.

Find a used certified pre-owned Lexus GX 460 for sale - 6 great deals out of 19 listings starting at $20,322.

Find a used certified pre-owned Lexus for sale - 12 great deals out of 13 listings starting at $13,461.

Should I lease or buy a 2011 Lexus GX 460?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Lexus lease specials
Check out Lexus GX 460 lease specials

Related Used 2011 Lexus GX 460 info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles