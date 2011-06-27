I own the older GX470 That was a car. This is a truck. Its basically a Landcruiser Prado in a tuxedo. Its big. It's comfortable. The stock radio is great. The Bluetooth is excellent . It's power train is smooth. ...I didn't say great. Here is the one problem. It's not underpowered. Not at all. The problem is the gear ratio. On moderating steep hills, whether going up or down, the gearing is tuned for gas savings So there is no downshifting in time. In other words, the engine is laboring uphill wanting to get to higher rpm and then down hill it won't shift down for any engine breaking. Hard on breaks. The solution is to shift the knob over to manual and go up or down as needed. It's quite pleasant driving it that way. But that's me. I drove a shift for many years . I can see why some reviewers were freaked out by the too large gearing ratio. That being said this is a badass truck. If you keep your cars a long time like me, you will probably die before this vehicle does if you maintain it per schedule. I would want my kids to drive a Landcruiser or Prado over anything else on the planet for their comfort and safety They will likely inherit this one. That's why they are no cheap. That's why it's got 5 stars for reliability on most car websites. But the odd ratio gear tuning really does improve mpg. On the highway driving 65-70 I get a consistent 19.8 to 20.1 mpg Around town it's about 16 give or take a bit If you can deal with shifting yourself on steep hills, there is nothing more comfortable or reliable on the planet other than a Landcruiser or LX itself

