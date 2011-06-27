  1. Home
  2. Lexus
  3. Lexus GX 470
  4. Used 2007 Lexus GX 470
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(34)
Appraise this car

2007 Lexus GX 470 Review

Pros & Cons

  • Rugged and capable off-road, comprehensively equipped interior, luxurious cabin furnishings.
  • Very tight quarters in optional third-row seat, side-hinged cargo door impedes curbside loading.
Other years
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
Lexus GX 470 for Sale
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
List Price Estimate
$7,965 - $12,115
Used GX 470 for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

The 2007 Lexus GX 470 is a luxurious SUV that offers a near-perfect blend of on- and off-road capability.

Vehicle overview

Entering its fifth year of production, the 2007 Lexus GX 470 remains the brand's middle SUV offering, sandwiched between the car-based RX 350 crossover and full-size LX 470. While it's not much larger than the RX, it's built more like the LX with a full ladder frame, a stout suspension and an all-wheel-drive system that includes a dual-range transfer case. In fact, the GX shares its 263-horsepower, 4.7-liter, DOHC, 32-valve V8 and five-speed automatic transmission with the more expensive LX.

The GX 470 is based on Toyota's Land Cruiser Prado platform: the same structural and mechanical base upon which the 4Runner and FJ Cruiser are erected. It's an exceptionally capable and rugged platform that manages the neat trick of supplying excellent on-road comfort and solid off-road performance.

But just because the 2007 Lexus GX 470 shares much of its engineering with the 4Runner and FJ Cruiser doesn't mean it feels like either of them. This is a truly luxurious machine that packs all the creature comforts expected of a Lexus into its body and covers most anything any human might touch in supple, perfectly stitched leather. In fact, it's so overstuffed with luxury equipment that the dashboard can seem overrun with buttons and switches to those who encounter it for the first time. Fortunately that sense of being overwhelmed fades rapidly once the ignition key is turned, the "Optitron" electroluminescent instrument panel fires to life and the engine settles into a barely audible idle.

While the GX packs in all the gee-whiz overkill elements expected of a 21st-century luxury machine, its most impressive technology is really only apparent off-road. The dual-range all-wheel-drive system is among the very best available (the center differential is a Torsen limited-slip unit) and it's complemented by the shockingly effective Downhill Assist Control (DAC), Hill-start Assist Control (HAC) and Active-TRAC (A-TRAC) traction control systems. Throw in excellent four-wheel disc brakes with both ABS and brake assist systems and it takes real effort to get into trouble with a GX 470.

Like other Prado-based vehicles, the GX 470 is a little narrow compared to some of its competition, and the styling is disappointingly generic, but this is otherwise a solid choice for the buyer who wants (or better, needs) the ability of a traditional SUV.

2007 Lexus GX 470 models

The 2007 Lexus GX 470 is a midsize luxury SUV with a traditional body-on-frame design. It's offered in only one well-equipped trim level. Standard features on the base model include 17-inch wheels, heated outside mirrors, illuminated running boards, leather seating, bird's eye maple wood trim, heated and power-adjustable front seats, dual-zone automatic climate control, an in-dash CD changer, a moonroof, one-touch up-and-down side windows and a power tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel.

Options include a Sport Package that adds a Kinetic Dynamic Suspension System (KDSS) and special interior and exterior trim details. KDSS is a computer-controlled suspension system designed to smooth out the ride and improve handling. The KDSS system is also available as a stand-alone option, as is a moonroof. The revised DVD-based navigation system is also an option and can be paired with the optional Mark Levinson audio system and/or a rear-seat entertainment system. A third-row seat is also optional, but it's tough to recommend since room back there is so skimpy.

2007 Highlights

A few detail changes to onboard entertainment systems mark this midsize luxury SUV's transition into the 2007 model year. The optional navigation system has been upgraded with "fifth-generation" technology that includes voice activation for many functions, an improved display and an input jack for plumbing in devices like an iPod. The Mark Levinson Premium Audio System that resides alongside the navigation system can now play DVDs while displaying video on the navigation screen when the vehicle is parked. Additionally, the optional rear-seat entertainment system's video screen has been expanded to 9 inches wide.

Performance & mpg

All GX 470 models are powered by a 263-horsepower, 4.7-liter V8. The only transmission is a five-speed automatic that feeds a standard dual-range transfer case and full-time four-wheel-drive system. Acceleration is about average for this class of vehicle -- zero to 60 mph takes about 8 seconds. Properly equipped, the GX can tow up to 6,500 pounds.

Safety

The front airbags are supplemented by front seat-mounted side airbags and roll-sensing side curtain airbags for the first- and second-row passengers. Traction control, Vehicle Stability Control (VSC) and anti-rollover dynamics are also part of the safety system.

Driving

With car-based crossovers now the standard for midsize luxury SUVs, the 2007 Lexus GX 470 can feel like something of a throwback to the mid-'90s. But this is a refined, well-thought-out SUV with abilities that can't be simulated in a car-based machine. If you simply want luxury while commuting, there are better choices. But if you want your luxury while on safari or crawling along a rock outcropping, it doesn't get much better than the GX.

Interior

The GX 470's interior is overwhelmed by the luxury shoved inside it. As a proper Lexus must, it features elegant leather seating surfaces and sweetly detailed dash and door panels featuring genuine bird's-eye maple wood inserts. The Optitron electroluminescent instrumentation is a Lexus signature, and everything from electrically heated and power adjustable sideview mirrors to a 10-way power adjustable driver seat are standard.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2007 Lexus GX 470.

5(85%)
4(12%)
3(3%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.8
34 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 34 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Solid, powerful and reliable. Great luxury SUV
active_dad,07/29/2013
4dr SUV 4WD (4.7L 8cyl 5A)
We owned a 2004 Jeep Grand Cherokee for 6 years before this, which was a solid and powerful SUV, but this GX is several rungs up the quality ladder. Ample, smooth power, VERY comfortable and quiet even at freeway speeds. Rock solid in the snow and rain and very reliable. 3rd row seats are handy, and easy to fold up or remove. Anyone who says it's difficult is mechanically inept. Literally takes < 1 min. Side swinging rear door is great in some situations, not so great in others. I personally like it, and the locking hinge open, feature is helpful. Not the best mileage at 14-15 mi. combined avg per gallon (much better on freeway), but it is a fairly large, heavy, luxury SUV with a V8, so actually not too bad. Handles great for its size, and the driving modes and right height adjustments really help for specific driving and road types. Only thing we've had to address in the 50K+ miles we've driven it was a new alternator. Was approx. $750 to replace, with parts& labor.
Lexus GX 470
Thedon3,11/22/2006
This is my 2nd GX. This SUV gives the driver great command of the road, with all the bells and whistles. The GX drives very smooth, brakes are great as well as all the safety features.
2007 GX470
Arno Huang,06/09/2016
4dr SUV 4WD (4.7L 8cyl 5A)
A Lexus mechanic checked out my car prior to purchase. Beware there are some trouble spots, but overall they are one of the most reliable vehicles you can buy. If you are a Lexus owner, you have access to all Lexus service records online (including records prior to your ownership). This is a great resource. We traded a RX330 for the GX, the GX has a much nicer interior and the build quality is amazing. Very pleased with the vehicle.
Why spend so much money
Real owner,01/14/2007
I have bought new Cadillac Escalades, a new one every year starting in 02 . I live in the mountains of New Mexico and am not in good health so reliability and comfort are top of the list . I had never even consided a Lexus . Drove the GX 470 and that was all it took, I traded my 06 Cad. I am very hard to please and I am truly happy with this car. You feel safe in snow, mud and on the highway. Value, check on the new price then look at a used one . Lexus holds its value. The heating and cooling are just right. This is a 4x4 built for comfort and 20 mpg is great when you consider what American 4x4's get.
See all 34 reviews of the 2007 Lexus GX 470
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
14 city / 18 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed automatic
Gas
263 hp @ 5400 rpm
See all Used 2007 Lexus GX 470 features & specs

Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Poor
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good
More about the 2007 Lexus GX 470

Used 2007 Lexus GX 470 Overview

The Used 2007 Lexus GX 470 is offered in the following submodels: GX 470 SUV. Available styles include 4dr SUV 4WD (4.7L 8cyl 5A).

What's a good price on a Used 2007 Lexus GX 470?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2007 Lexus GX 470s are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2007 Lexus GX 470 for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2007 Lexus GX 470.

Can't find a used 2007 Lexus GX 470s you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Lexus GX 470 for sale - 5 great deals out of 15 listings starting at $7,427.

Find a used Lexus for sale - 11 great deals out of 14 listings starting at $14,841.

Find a used certified pre-owned Lexus GX 470 for sale - 8 great deals out of 24 listings starting at $21,791.

Find a used certified pre-owned Lexus for sale - 4 great deals out of 7 listings starting at $19,226.

Should I lease or buy a 2007 Lexus GX 470?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Lexus lease specials
Check out Lexus GX 470 lease specials

Related Used 2007 Lexus GX 470 info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles