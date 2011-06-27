  1. Home
  2. Land Rover
  3. Land Rover Range Rover
  4. Used 2012 Land Rover Range Rover
  5. Consumer Reviews

Used 2012 Land Rover Range Rover Consumer Reviews

More about the 2012 Range Rover
5(33%)4(0%)3(67%)2(0%)1(0%)
3.7
3 reviews
Write a review
See all Range Rovers for sale
List Price Range
$18,415 - $18,995
Used Range Rover for Sale
Select your model:
See all for sale

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

Best SUV

Janis Abel, 08/31/2016
HSE 4dr SUV 4WD (5.0L 8cyl 6A)
7 of 7 people found this review helpful

It's a great SUV. Perfect size. Handles great and a pure joy to drive . I have owned many SUV in the last 20 years and the Range Rover is far the best ! I just bought a brand new 2018 a few months ago ( keeping the 2012) and I still think the Range Rover is the best on the road! They ride like a dream, quite on the road and many new features. Won’t own anything else❤️

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Report Abuse

In the shop within a month of purchase!!

rngrvrregret, 02/08/2012
37 of 48 people found this review helpful

Do not buy this car!! The reliability issues are huge. Within a month of my purchase the coolant light was on - then the Heating/AC wouldn't work - and finally it needed a major mechanical repair that required me to have it in the shop for over a week!! I previously had a Lexus for 5 years that never needed more than an oil change. Do yourself a favor and don't be seduced by the Prestige - its not worth the headache.

Report Abuse

Reliability issues persist and horrible gas mileage

rngrvrregret, 02/23/2012
13 of 22 people found this review helpful

Purchased a 2012 RR HSE the last week of December - was in the shop within a month for a major repair that took a week - still having problems with the car - also, gas mileage is horrible (~13 mpg)

Report Abuse
Items per page:
51050
Write a review
See all Range Rovers for sale

Related Used 2012 Land Rover Range Rover info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Research Similar Vehicles