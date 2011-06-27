Used 2009 Land Rover Range Rover Consumer Reviews
Love the looks.
Its my 5th range rover. I think it will be the last. Fun to drive best looking SUV on the market. I have owned it 1 week. Its been in the shop twice. The dealer has had it longer than i have.
Worst car ever
I've owned three range rovers, why I'll never know, worst car on the road-fuel tank dropped out- electrical system bad, steering wheel was stuck in down position(like driving a go cart), car had to be towed 3 or 4 times-don't buy a range rover-they're crap
The best 80,000 miles
But 80k to 100k were pretty bad. Could drive thru 2 feet of snow like a tank. Superior road manners. After 80 k miles it was constantly in the shop. I loved this car and still miss ii. Must have tolerance and $$ for maintenance + repairs. Warranty was pricey and had deductible.
Range Rover
Dried shaft problem,coolant pans always some how links,brakes,I was so please to own one,but I had so many problems,always in the shop for repairs
