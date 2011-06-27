Used 2009 Land Rover Range Rover Consumer Reviews

Love the looks. Kevin , 08/10/2009 15 of 16 people found this review helpful Its my 5th range rover. I think it will be the last. Fun to drive best looking SUV on the market. I have owned it 1 week. Its been in the shop twice. The dealer has had it longer than i have. Report Abuse

Worst car ever eddie o'brien , 06/10/2010 16 of 18 people found this review helpful I've owned three range rovers, why I'll never know, worst car on the road-fuel tank dropped out- electrical system bad, steering wheel was stuck in down position(like driving a go cart), car had to be towed 3 or 4 times-don't buy a range rover-they're crap

The best 80,000 miles Ash , 09/18/2018 HSE 4dr SUV 4WD (4.4L 8cyl 6A) 4 of 4 people found this review helpful But 80k to 100k were pretty bad. Could drive thru 2 feet of snow like a tank. Superior road manners. After 80 k miles it was constantly in the shop. I loved this car and still miss ii. Must have tolerance and $$ for maintenance + repairs. Warranty was pricey and had deductible. Safety Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value