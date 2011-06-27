Used 1999 Land Rover Range Rover for Sale Near Me
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
10mi
50mi
100mi
500mi
Make | Model | Year
Condition
Price and Payment
Rating
Mileage
Vehicle History
Trim
Fuel Economy
Exterior Color
Interior Color
Engine and Drivetrain
Transmission
Engine Type
Drivetrain
Cylinders
Features
Options & Packages
Vehicle Listing Details
- $6,995
2002 Land Rover Range Rover 4.6 HSE84,709 milesDelivery available*
Lexus of Arlington - Arlington Heights / Illinois
AWD/4WD, Hard to find Vehicle this nice for this Value!, MINOR FRONT BUMPER DAMAGE, Range Rover HSE 4.6, 4D Sport Utility, 4.6L V8 SFI, 4WD, Ash Black w/Leather Seat Trim, Navigation System. Land Rover Clean CARFAX. 2002 4WD 4-Speed Automatic Range Rover 4D Sport Utility HSE 4.6 Java BlackWith Some Available Options Like Range Rover HSE 4.6, 4D Sport Utility, 4.6L V8 SFI, 4WD, Ash Black w/Leather Seat Trim, Navigation System, 12 Speakers, 18" Alloy Wheels, 3.54 Axle Ratio, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS brakes, Adaptive suspension, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio, Auto-dimming door mirrors, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Auto-leveling suspension, Automatic temperature control, Bodyside moldings, Cassette, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Driver's Seat Mounted Armrest, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Front reading lights, Garage door transmitter: Homelink, Genuine wood console insert, Genuine wood dashboard insert, Genuine wood door panel insert, harman/kardon Audio System, harman/kardon® Speakers, Head restraints memory, Headlight cleaning, Heated door mirrors, Heated Front Bucket Seats, Heated front seats, Illuminated entry, Leather Seat Trim, Leather Shift Knob, Leather steering wheel, Memory seat, Outside temperature display, Passenger door bin, Passenger seat mounted armrest, Passenger vanity mirror, Power adjustable front head restraints, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power moonroof, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power windows, Premium audio system: Alpine, Radio data system, Rear fog lights, Rear reading lights, Rear seat center armrest, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Remote CD player, Remote keyless entry, Roof rack, Security system, Speed control, Speed-Sensitive Wipers, Split folding rear seat, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Variably intermittent wipers, and Weather band radio.At Lexus of Arlington, it's our mission to provide the drivers of Arlington Heights, IL with prestigious, luxury vehicles. From unparalleled customer service to world-class quality, we implement our high standards every day to meet your high expectations as customers by selling the finest new and used Lexus cars ever built. We are your premier Arlington Heights, IL dealer. Lexus of Arlington serving Arlington Heights, IL, Palatine, IL, and Buffalo Grove, IL. We Sell all Makes and Models Used, Preowned and Certified. 60004 Chicago, North Illinois, Chicagoland, North Chicago bad credit, no credit, or are a first time car buyer, Some Under 5k and 10k.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2002 Land Rover Range Rover 4.6 HSE with AWD/4WD, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
12 Combined MPG (11 City/14 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SALPM16432A465073
Stock: 6726PB
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 03-11-2020
- $16,995
2003 Land Rover Range Rover HSE60,175 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Land Rover Freeport - Freeport / New York
Clean CARFAX. Leather. Black 2003 Land Rover Range Rover HSE 4WD 5-Speed Automatic with Command Shift 4.4L V8 SMPI DOHCJaguar Land Rover Freeport. Where every customer is a member of the family!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2003 Land Rover Range Rover HSE with AWD/4WD, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
13 Combined MPG (11 City/16 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SALMB114X3A108202
Stock: 12647PT
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-17-2020
- $34,500
1994 Land Rover Range Rover County LWB116,398 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Celebrity Cars Las Vegas - Las Vegas / Nevada
This 1994 Land Rover Range Rover 4dr Classic LWB features a 4.2L V8 FI 8cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a Automatic transmission. The vehicle is Black with a Black Leather interior. It is offered As-Is, extended warranty is available. - Leather Interior Surface - Contact Internet Sales at 702-818-1031 or info@celebritycars.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 7 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1994 Land Rover Range Rover County LWB with AWD/4WD.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
13 Combined MPG (11 City/15 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SALHC1344RA641649
Stock: C1649
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-28-2020
- $6,980
2005 Land Rover Range Rover HSE102,652 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
PC Auto Sales - Jacksonville / Florida
Visit PC Auto Sales LLC online at www.pcautosalesjax.com to see more pictures of this vehicle or call us 904-503-2621 today to schedule your test drive.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 Land Rover Range Rover HSE with AWD/4WD, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
12 Combined MPG (11 City/15 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SALMF11495A195503
Stock: 87900
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $7,500Great Deal | $1,198 below market
2006 Land Rover Range Rover HSE98,781 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Sullivan-Parkhill Imports - Champaign / Illinois
2006 Land Rover Range Rover HSE ****This vehicle is being offered AS-IS to the public before going to auction the week of 9/21/2020. ACT NOW!!! Priced below market value. Financing available**** Local Trade, Clean CarFax Report, 19' x 8.0' Aluminum Alloy Wheels, Adaptive suspension, Auto-leveling suspension, Brake assist, Electronic Stability Control, Four wheel independent suspension, Fully automatic headlights, Genuine wood console insert, Genuine wood dashboard insert, Genuine wood door panel insert, High intensity discharge headlights: Bi-Xenon, Navigation System, Power moonroof, Premium audio system: harman/kardon. Clean CARFAX. Sullivan-Parkhill Precision Pricing: At Sullivan-Parkhill, we want you to know that all our vehicles are priced at a competitive value position to the market. We use an independent 3rd party software to research internet listings on all vehicles in the market so we can ensure that our prices are the most competitive out there. We do this simply so people choose us when they start searching for their next car. Locally Owned And Operated For Over 95 Years.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Land Rover Range Rover HSE with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (13 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SALME15446A235338
Stock: VP3393B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-31-2020
- $9,291Fair Deal
2006 Land Rover Range Rover HSE90,402 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Houston Direct Auto - Houston / Texas
2006 Land Rover Range Rover HSESand Interio Leather.Buckingham Blue 2006 Land Rover 4D Sport Utility Range Rover HSE 6-Speed Automatic with Command Shift 4.4L V8 32V 14/18 City/Highway MPG 4WDOdometer is 30592 miles below market average!Welcome to Houston Direct Auto! We strive to provide everyone with the highest level of customer service, quality cars, and competitive pricing. We have a very large and diverse inventory- hundreds of vehicles of all types and for every budget - we have something for everyone! We also offer dozens of financing options with competitive rates! Visit us at WWW.HOUSTONDIRECTAUTO.COM or come and take a look in person. We have two locations in Houston! Southwest Houston Location 4011 Jeanetta St. And North Houston location at 1901 Little York Rd. Our website will specify which location the vehicle is located at. You can also give us a call at (832) 263-2712. We would love the opportunity to answer all of your questions- we are here to help! We are not your ordinary dealership- we are your #1 Dealer and have made it our mission to AMAZE you!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Land Rover Range Rover HSE with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (13 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SALMF15466A231899
Stock: R231899
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-29-2020
- New Listing$9,988
2006 Land Rover Range Rover HSE117,495 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Jim Kirby Automotive - Murfreesboro / Tennessee
Visit Jim Kirby Automotive online at jimkirbyauto.com to see more pictures of this vehicle or call us at 615-895-6420 today to schedule your test drive.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Land Rover Range Rover HSE with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (13 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SALME15416A238360
Stock: C260
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $8,991
2006 Land Rover Range Rover HSE105,883 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Parkway Ford Lincoln - Lexington / North Carolina
2006 Land Rover Range Rover HSE 4WD BlackJet/Ivory Leather. Clean CARFAX.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 6 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Land Rover Range Rover HSE with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (13 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SALME15476A213348
Stock: T13237B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-11-2020
- $10,995
2007 Land Rover Range Rover Supercharged134,630 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
Selective Motors - Indianapolis / Indiana
***BRUISED OR DAMAGED CREDIT-WE CAN HELP! WE SPECIALIZE IN BANK LOANS FOR BAD CREDIT...WE ACCEPT ALL APPLICATIONS*** CARFAX One-Owner. Silver 2007 Land Rover Range Rover Supercharged **4 WHEEL DRIVE** **TURN BY TURN NAVIGATION** **SUNROOF/MOONROOF** **LEATHER INTERIOR** **HEATED LEATHER INTERIOR** **SUPER LOW MILES** Charcoal Leather Navigation System. **APPLY ONLINE AT WWW.SELECTIVE-MOTORS.COM FOR A FAST EASY APPROVAL! BANKRUPTCY = OK.....LATE PAYMENTS = OK.....REPOSESSIONS = OK.......APPLY TODAY AND DRIVE TODAY!!*** Huge Sale Going On We look forward to serving you
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Land Rover Range Rover Supercharged with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (12 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SALMF13447A243411
Stock: 1247
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $12,980
2007 Land Rover Range Rover HSE97,388 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
PC Auto Sales - Jacksonville / Florida
Visit PC Auto Sales LLC online at www.pcautosalesjax.com to see more pictures of this vehicle or call us 904-503-2621 today to schedule your test drive.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Land Rover Range Rover HSE with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (12 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SALME15407A261260
Stock: rangerhse
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $16,995
2007 Land Rover Range Rover Supercharged80,504 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Exclusive Motors - Roseville / California
A safety inspection was completed and this Range Rover was found to be in good shape needing routine maintenance and some minor services. An engine oil change service was carried out. The engine air and cabin air filters were replaced. The cooling system was flushed and refilled. The front lower control arms and sway bar links were replaced and an alignment performed. Hood struts were replaced. Wipers were replaced. A brake fluid flush was performed. The air conditioning compressor was replaced and an A/C system service was performed. The tires are evenly worn showing 8/32nd's of tread depth remaining. Front and rear brake pads have over 8mm of brake pad remaining. This car has a lot of added value with all the recent services. Come see this awesome Range rover.If we have more than 24 photos uploaded for this vehicle, you most likely won't be able to see them unless you visit our website at www.exclusivemotors4u.com. Our dealership specializes in numerous top-name brands including high-line vehicles. We may in-fact have the highest rated (5 Star) service department within 100+ miles, with an A+ Better Business Bureau rating! Our customers are entirely important. We understand that without YOUR satisfaction, we wouldn't be able to stay true to our name. Quality is key, and service goes hand-in-hand, with Exclusive Motors.We believe quality is the most important service we can provide, so all of our vehicles go through a rigorous multi-point inspection to ensure proper function for years to come. All vehicles are re-serviced by us, and when we say service, we're not just doing an oil change. Just see what our customers have to say by checking out our reviews for our two locations in Roseville!Exclusive Motors Dealership: Purchase Inquiries Call/Text (916) 621-6210 or Email Sales@ExclusiveMotors4u.com to Schedule an Appointment to look at the vehicle you are interested in or to take the Car out for a Test Drive! You'll be glad you came in, We Promise!Financing (OAC) is offered and we will help you get qualified. (Online Credit App)We only deal with Fair Pricing, Fully Disclosed Records and Quality Pre-Owned Vehicle Services.Every car is inspected by our Experienced ASE Certified Technicians using our Famous 60-Point 'Pre-Owned Vehicle Inspection.'Our vehicles are not allowed for sale with any Safety Issues, not even those considered 'minor.'Our Customers are very important to us, so we only Sell YOU the Best of the Best. We Have It All in our Exclusive Motors of Roseville Local Vehicle Inventory: Sedans, Cars, Trucks, Sport Cars, SUV, 2-Door 4-Doors, Coupes, Convertibles, Acura, Audi, BMW, Cadillac, Infiniti, Land Rover, Lexus, Mercedes, Mini-Cooper, Range Rover, Subaru, Toyota, Chrysler, Honda, Hyundai, Jeep, Scion, Ram, Dodge, Kia, Mazda, Nissan, Dodge and more… Disclaimer: All vehicles subject to prior sale. We reserve the right to make changes without notice and are not responsible for errors or omissions. All prices exclude government fees and taxes, any finance charges, and any emissions test charge. Always verify vehicle information with your sales representative before purchase.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Land Rover Range Rover Supercharged with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (12 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SALMF13457A243093
Stock: EM1338
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $8,800
2007 Land Rover Range Rover HSE141,183 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Vantage Auto Group - Brick / New Jersey
2007 Range Rover HSE just in on trade from one of our new car stores, ready for a new owner! Offered at a true wholesale to the public price, this one is not to be missed. Runs and drives great! Well above average condition both inside and out. Loaded with leather seats, Harmon Kardon sound, sunroof, navigation, and so much more. Financing is available as is nationwide shipping. We look forward to assisting you! www.VantageAutoBrick.com
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Land Rover Range Rover HSE with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (12 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SALME15407A256964
Stock: 1B54
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- New Listing$8,991
2007 Land Rover Range Rover HSE110,000 miles2 AccidentsDelivery available*
D-Patrick Ford Lincoln - Evansville / Indiana
2007 Land Rover Range Rover HSE Recent Arrival! We want you to shop confidently for your next used car at The BIG Ford Store, D-Patrick Ford. We are located on Highway 41 and Walnut, right next to the Lloyd Expressway. Our premium used vehicles are put through an extensive inspection before hitting our lot. Because of this, we are able to offer a 30-day warranty on all used vehicles, unless clearly offered as-is . We also offer extended warranties, additional protection plans and offer a free to you CarFax vehicle history report. We have a large selection of all makes and models, all in one location. Including a large selection of used trucks for sale. Looking to sell your current vehicle? We buy cars for cash. *Disclaimer - Price listed does not include a $199 documentation fee, applicable tax, title, tags, license, destination charges, $150 service and preparation, and any dealer installed options. 14 Speakers, 3.73 Axle Ratio, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS brakes, Adaptive suspension, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio: SIRIUS, Anti-whiplash front head restraints, Auto tilt-away steering wheel, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Auto-leveling suspension, Automatic temperature control, Blenheim Leather Seat Trim, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, Compass, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Driver's Seat Mounted Armrest, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest w/Storage, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Garage door transmitter: HomeLink, Genuine wood console insert, Genuine wood dashboard insert, Genuine wood door panel insert, harman/kardon Logic 7 AM/FM 6-Disc w/SIRIUS, harman/kardon Speakers, Headlight cleaning, Heated door mirrors, Heated Front Bucket Seats, Heated front seats, Heated rear seats, Heated steering wheel, High intensit
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Land Rover Range Rover HSE with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (12 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SALME15407A244944
Stock: W14198
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-28-2020
- $9,000Great Deal | $4,216 below market
2008 Land Rover Range Rover HSE123,795 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Ellas Auto Outlet Inc - Woodford / Virginia
side-thorax
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Land Rover Range Rover HSE with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (12 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SALMF15498A268481
Stock: F1EL87Y
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $12,997Fair Deal | $219 below market
2008 Land Rover Range Rover HSE106,026 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
The Truck Store - Fruitland / Maryland
Ask us about our Guaranteed Credit Approval! This is a 2008 Land Rover Range Rover, 4.4L V8, Java Black, Automatic 6-Speed, Internet Deal on this considerable 2008 LAND ROVER RANGE ... This rock-solid Range Rover, with its grippy 4WD, will handle anything mother nature decides to throw at you... You'll be hard pressed to find a cleaner 2008 Land Rover Range Rover HSE, than this great creampuff... This rock-solid Range Rover, with its grippy 4WD, will handle anything mother nature decides to throw at you... Standard features include: Leather seats, Navigation system - With voice activation, Bluetooth, Remote power door locks, Power windows with 4 one-touch, Heated drivers seat, Sunroof - Express open/close glass, Automatic Transmission, 4-wheel ABS brakes, Air conditioning with dual zone climate control, Rear air conditioning - With separate controls, Cruise control, Audio controls on steering wheel, Universal remote transmitter, Xenon headlights, Traction control - ABS and driveline, Driver memory seats, Memory settings for 3 drivers, 305 hp horsepower, 4.4 liter V8 DOHC engine, 8-way power adjustable drivers seat, Head airbags - Curtain 1st and 2nd row, Heated passenger seat, Multi-function remote - Windows, sunroof/convertible roof, Passenger Airbag, Power heated mirrors, Tilt and telescopic steering wheel, 4 Doors, Four-wheel drive, Fuel economy EPA highway (mpg): 18 and EPA city (mpg): 12, Exterior Parking Camera - Front and rear w/rear camera, Heated steering wheel, Front fog/driving lights, Remote window operation, Compass, External temperature display, Tachometer, Trip computer... Awesome!!! This marvelous Vehicle will have you excited to drive to work, even on Mondays!! For more information on this or any other Truck Store vehicle go to www.mytruckstoreonline.com
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Land Rover Range Rover HSE with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (12 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SALME15438A272755
Stock: D82715B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-30-2020
- New Listing$12,870Good Deal | $346 below market
2008 Land Rover Range Rover HSE155,295 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Moore Brothers Auto Sales - Oxford / Mississippi
Visit Moore Brothers Auto Sales online at www.moorebrothersautos.com to see more pictures of this vehicle or call us at 662-236-7773 today to schedule your test drive.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Land Rover Range Rover HSE with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (12 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SALMF15458A270292
Stock: 270292
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- Price Drop$63,881Great Deal | $15,950 below market
2017 Land Rover Range Rover Supercharged LWB14,454 milesDelivery available*
Car Revolution - Maple Shade / New Jersey
Contact EMG Auto Sales today for information on dozens of vehicles like this 2017 Land Rover Range Rover . Drive home in your new pre-owned vehicle with the knowledge you're fully backed by the CARFAX Buyback Guarantee. Off-road or on the street, this Land Rover Range Rover handles with ease. Pull up in the vehicle and the valet will want to parked on the front row. This Land Rover Range Rover is the vehicle others dream to own. Don't miss your chance to make it your new ride. Simply put, this Four Wheel Drive is engineered with higher standards. Enjoy improved traction and safety while driving this 4WD Land Rover Range Rover . You can tell this 2017 Land Rover Range Rover has been pampered by the fact that it has less than 14,454mi and appears with a showroom shine. More information about the 2017 Land Rover Range Rover: The fourth-generation Range Rover retains everything customers loved about the previous model, and Land Rover has improved upon all of it. The result is a massively capable on- or off-road luxury SUV with loads of power, smart handling, extensive use of technology and more creature comforts than you can imagine. It rivals anything produced by Mercedes or Porsche, and in fact now weighs less than either the Cayenne Turbo or GL450, thanks to extensive use of aluminum. The result is the most refined Range Rover yet. This model sets itself apart with efficient diesel engine available, available supercharged V8 power, inspired handling characteristics, fantastic off-road capabilities, and All-aluminum body structure
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Land Rover Range Rover Supercharged LWB with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SALGS5FE2HA340306
Stock: 9592
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-02-2020
- $69,400Great Deal | $16,884 below market
2015 Land Rover Range Rover Autobiography6,018 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Toyota of Nashua - Nashua / New Hampshire
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Land Rover Range Rover Autobiography with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SALGV2TFXFA211584
Certified Pre-Owned: No