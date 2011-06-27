Estimated values
1999 Land Rover Range Rover 4.0 S 4dr SUV AWD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,315
|$1,832
|$2,086
|Clean
|$1,198
|$1,670
|$1,907
|Average
|$964
|$1,344
|$1,549
|Rough
|$730
|$1,019
|$1,191
Estimated values
1999 Land Rover Range Rover 4.0 4dr SUV AWD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,315
|$1,832
|$2,086
|Clean
|$1,198
|$1,670
|$1,907
|Average
|$964
|$1,344
|$1,549
|Rough
|$730
|$1,019
|$1,191
Estimated values
1999 Land Rover Range Rover 4.6 HSE 4dr SUV AWD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,393
|$1,893
|$2,137
|Clean
|$1,269
|$1,725
|$1,953
|Average
|$1,021
|$1,389
|$1,587
|Rough
|$774
|$1,052
|$1,220
Estimated values
1999 Land Rover Range Rover 4.0 SE 4dr SUV AWD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,285
|$1,839
|$2,112
|Clean
|$1,170
|$1,675
|$1,931
|Average
|$942
|$1,349
|$1,568
|Rough
|$714
|$1,022
|$1,206