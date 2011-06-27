  1. Home
Edmunds' Expert Review

Vehicle overview

After 1995's last-minute resuscitation of Britain's favorite touring sedan, we didn't expect to see many changes for the 1996 XJ-Series. The sporty XJR with its 322-horsepower, 4-liter turbo engine remains virtually unchanged, but does now include a leaping Jaguar hood ornament, an all-time favorite of many of our staff members. In our opinion the XJR is one of the finest-looking cars on the road today, expressing individuality without dripping excess. Thanks to Ford's ownership of Jaguar, improved quality and reliability insures that these beautiful cars will spend more time on the road than they will in the shop. The XJR is still priced a bit dear compared to some less elegant luxury sport sedans, but how often do you lay your eyes on a car and find that no matter how hard you try not to, you keep looking?

1996 Highlights

After last year's rebirth, changes to the XJ sedans, including the XJR are limited to thicker side window glass that better insulates passengers from annoying wind noise and outside distractions.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1996 Jaguar XJR.

5(50%)
4(50%)
3(0%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.5
4 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 4 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

How come know one talks about this car
HateGermanBrakes,09/16/2002
It'a rocket in hiding. If a BMW 540 owner ever had this car, he would be bragging about his V-8. Power is amazing at 322 HP. New Mods (V8's) have higher HP 370 but about the same same torque. Had many other HP luxury cars. Power is better than BMW's 540, or Mercedes 430 or Lexus 400 series. Reliabilty has been better than average for me. Brakes are way better than any any german car. I have 47K on original brakes and they still look good for another 20K. Both my BMW's and Mercedes ate brakes about ever 20-25K. Can't believe these cars don't hold value better.
Great Car
EricXJR37,12/06/2009
I got a steal on it for 3000$, it's a beautiful car no doubt, it drives like a dream, for the 4.0L supercharged motor it's not really hard on gas I'd say I get 25 mpg . It's a real head turner, the 17 inch rims are nice for and stock rim from the dealer, I don't like the CD changer in the trunk but that really doesn't matter its not hard to put 6 cd's and listen to the radio if you're sick of the cd's. Parts are expensive especially the crest but I shaved off mine since it was stolen.
KING of the Road
Jeff,02/15/2010
Being in the auto industry for over 25 years I did my research on this purchase, searched for 2 years for this beauty. You cannot find a better combination of style, class and performance out there for the buck. Replace exhaust system with a stainless steel one i.e. mina, borla. Yoko's are the best tire. Get a radar det
xjr luxury rocket
klet,12/15/2002
this car not only turns heads,but leaves the the competition behind. very very very fast!!! i am always with smile on my face when i drive this car, it is the best kept secret around!!! watch out gas mileage about 13-16 pirelli p zeros pull car on rutted roads
See all 4 reviews of the 1996 Jaguar XJR
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
12 city / 18 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
322 hp @ 5000 rpm
See all Used 1996 Jaguar XJR features & specs

Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
