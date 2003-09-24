Used 2000 Jaguar XJR for Sale Near Me

2 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
XJR Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 2 out of 2 listings
  • 1999 Jaguar XJR
    used

    1999 Jaguar XJR

    96,982 miles
    No accidents, Personal Use

    $9,596

    Details
  • 1996 Jaguar XJR
    used

    1996 Jaguar XJR

    84,833 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Lease

    $5,484

    Details

It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.

You may be interested in one of the following Jaguar XJR searches:

Showing 1 - 2 out of 2 listings
  1. Home
  2. Jaguar
  3. Jaguar XJR
  4. Used 2000 Jaguar XJR

Consumer Reviews for the Jaguar XJR

Read recent reviews for the Jaguar XJR
Overall Consumer Rating
4.710 Reviews
Write a reviewSee all 10 reviews
  • 5
    (80%)
  • 4
    (10%)
  • 3
    (10%)
Love My Jag!
SierraMomma,09/24/2003
A wonderful car in every way! Very fun to drive, superb comfort, lots of power, an extraordinarily classy car that draws admiring stares wherever I drive. I've had this car for three years with nary a problem. I did rate down on fuel economy, but then what can you expect with a 370 hp engine? All in all, this babe's a 10!
Report abuse
Filtering by
Used
Certified Pre-Owned
Jaguar
XJR
Full transparency. No surprises.
to
Up to
per month
Assumes no money down and a 60-month term. Click a vehicle for more details.
to
to
Transmission
Engine Type
Drivetrain
Cylinders
to

Related Jaguar XJR info

Used vehicles for sale

Shop used vehicles by model

Shop used models by city

Shop used model years by city

Popular new car reviews and ratings