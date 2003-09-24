Used 2000 Jaguar XJR for Sale Near Me
2 listings
1999 Jaguar XJR96,982 milesNo accidents, Personal Use
$9,596
- used
1996 Jaguar XJR84,833 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
$5,484
Overall Consumer Rating4.710 Reviews
Report abuse
SierraMomma,09/24/2003
A wonderful car in every way! Very fun to drive, superb comfort, lots of power, an extraordinarily classy car that draws admiring stares wherever I drive. I've had this car for three years with nary a problem. I did rate down on fuel economy, but then what can you expect with a 370 hp engine? All in all, this babe's a 10!
