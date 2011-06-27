1999 Jaguar XJR Review
Pros & Cons
- Classic looks, improved quality, amazing performance.
- Still can't offer the pure driving thrill of BMW's high-line sedans.
Get More For Your Trade-In
Edmunds' Expert Review
Vehicle overview
Last year, as with the other XJ sedans, the XJR received the new "AJ" 4.0-liter V8 engine, first seen in the XK8 coupe and convertible. When fitted to the high-performance XJR sedan, however, it has a supercharger strapped to its intake, helping it make 370 horsepower and 387 pound-feet of torque. Despite its two-ton curb weight, this classic sedan will scoot to 60 mph in just 5.5 seconds! A recently redesigned instrument panel features new gauges, improved ergonomics and a cool analog clock. Those who have put off purchasing a Jaguar because of the threat of electrical problems will be happy to know that the entire electrical system on these upscale cars has been improved to modern standards.
We like Jaguars because of their individuality. Offerings from BMW, Mercedes-Benz and Lexus are a dime-a-dozen; just check the parking lots of any upscale shopping mall. Jags, however, are a little bit harder to spot. They don't clog the expressways like so many salmon heading upstream to spawn, and they can even create a little excitement in the offices of our been-there-done-that editors.
We consider the XJR to be one of the finest-looking cars on the road today, expressing individuality without dripping excess. Thanks to Ford, improved quality and reliability insures that these beautiful cars will spend more time on the road than they will in the shop. Look at the XJ sedans before settling for that Bimmer or Benz, you'll be surprised at what these cats have to offer.
1999 Highlights
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 1999 Jaguar XJR.
Most helpful consumer reviews
Features & Specs
Safety
Sponsored cars related to the XJR
Related Used 1999 Jaguar XJR info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Land Rover Range Rover Evoque 2018
- Used Ford Focus 2010
- Used Land Rover Range Rover 2014
- Used GMC Sierra 1500 2012
- Used Jaguar F-PACE 2017
- Used Toyota Highlander Hybrid 2014
- Used Ford Escape 2012
- Used Ford Explorer 2012
- Used Lexus ES 350 2010
- Used Ford F-350 Super Duty 2008
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2021 Jeep Compass News
- 2021 Nissan GT-R News
- 2020 Mercedes-Benz AMG GT
- 2020 Q7
- 2019 Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class
- 2019 Durango
- Chevrolet Colorado 2019
- 2020 Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class Coupe
- 2019 Chevrolet Spark
- Ford Escape Plug-In Hybrid 2020
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
- Best Coupes
- Best Wagons
Other models to consider
- 2019 Jaguar F-PACE
- Jaguar F-TYPE 2021
- Jaguar F-TYPE 2019
- 2019 XF
- 2019 Jaguar F-TYPE
- Jaguar F-PACE 2019
- Jaguar E-PACE 2019
- 2019 Jaguar XF
- 2019 XE
- 2019 F-TYPE