Consumer Rating
(18)
1999 Jaguar XJR Review

Pros & Cons

  • Classic looks, improved quality, amazing performance.
  • Still can't offer the pure driving thrill of BMW's high-line sedans.
Edmunds' Expert Review

Vehicle overview

Last year, as with the other XJ sedans, the XJR received the new "AJ" 4.0-liter V8 engine, first seen in the XK8 coupe and convertible. When fitted to the high-performance XJR sedan, however, it has a supercharger strapped to its intake, helping it make 370 horsepower and 387 pound-feet of torque. Despite its two-ton curb weight, this classic sedan will scoot to 60 mph in just 5.5 seconds! A recently redesigned instrument panel features new gauges, improved ergonomics and a cool analog clock. Those who have put off purchasing a Jaguar because of the threat of electrical problems will be happy to know that the entire electrical system on these upscale cars has been improved to modern standards.

We like Jaguars because of their individuality. Offerings from BMW, Mercedes-Benz and Lexus are a dime-a-dozen; just check the parking lots of any upscale shopping mall. Jags, however, are a little bit harder to spot. They don't clog the expressways like so many salmon heading upstream to spawn, and they can even create a little excitement in the offices of our been-there-done-that editors.

We consider the XJR to be one of the finest-looking cars on the road today, expressing individuality without dripping excess. Thanks to Ford, improved quality and reliability insures that these beautiful cars will spend more time on the road than they will in the shop. Look at the XJ sedans before settling for that Bimmer or Benz, you'll be surprised at what these cats have to offer.

1999 Highlights

Jaguar's potent XJR sedan enters '99 largely unchanged after a major workover in '98.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1999 Jaguar XJR.

5(89%)
4(5%)
3(6%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.8
18 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 18 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

1999 Jaguar XJR
Karl,01/27/2009
I own my Jaguar for 5 years now, and only had to replace brakes and holes. Brake job cost over $500 and some holes jobs cost me $500 (Labor). Dealership labor is $120 an hour! It's still worth the money. When I drive my Jaguar XJR people stop and look at the car. I have all the time drive-by and give me a thumbs-up! My next car will be a 2008 Jaguar XJR, But I'm still keeping my 1999 Jaguar XJR.
A Blast with 4 Doors
Bad Norwegian,03/14/2007
I bought this car a year and a half ago with only 7300 miles on it, it was almost 7 years old and still smelled new. I drove it over 1000 miles home (fast) and have only put another 200 miles on it in the time I have owned it. It's a weekend car for me and I absolutely love it.
A Very Fast Cat
Andrei,07/05/2005
This is the 1st Jaguar I have owned. My father had a beautiful 1975 XJ6 with lots of problems. The new Jags are spectacular. The XJR is a completely different machine. Under the hood is a Supercharged V8 that delivers 370 horse power. It's a 4 door Porsche. In 1998 it was rated as the world's fastest production sedan. Need I say more. I will! The interior is exquisite. Everyone knows that the British make the best interiors. Rolls Royce, Bentley and Aston Martin. Just sit in one. The exterior is SEXY. The looks from people on the street, especially women, makes it all worth it. Mercedes & BMW's are on every street corner, but a Jag says classy, unique and very sexy.
11 years of reliable performance, style
Mark,01/22/2010
Purchased new, utterly reliable. Lowest maintenance cost of any car I've owned in 30 years. Performs as well now as the day I bought it. A joy to own and be proud of!
See all 18 reviews of the 1999 Jaguar XJR
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
15 city / 20 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed automatic
Gas
370 hp @ 6150 rpm
See all Used 1999 Jaguar XJR features & specs

Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
