Consumer Rating
(7)
1998 Jaguar XJR Review

Pros & Cons

  • Elegant styling, powerful new V8 engine, luxurious interior.
  • High price.
Edmunds' Expert Review

Vehicle overview

As with the other XJ sedans, the XJR receives the new "AJ" 4.0-liter V8 engine, first seen in the XK8 coupe and convertible. When fitted to the high-performance XJR sedan, however, it has a supercharger strapped to its intake, helping it make 370 horsepower and 387 pound-feet of torque. Other improvements include a new instrument panel with new gauges, improved ergonomics and a cool analog clock. Those who have put off purchasing a Jaguar because of the threat of electrical problems will be happy to know that the entire electrical system is new for 1998 as well.

We like Jaguars because of their individuality. Offerings from BMW, Mercedes-Benz and Lexus are a dime-a-dozen; just check the parking lots of any upscale shopping mall. Jags, however, are a little bit harder to spot. They don't clog the expressways like so many salmon heading upstream to spawn, and they can even create a little excitement in the offices of our been-there-done-that editors.

We consider the XJR to be one of the finest-looking cars on the road today, expressing individuality without dripping excess. Thanks to Ford, improved quality and reliability insures that these beautiful cars will spend more time on the road than they will in the shop. Look at the XJ sedans before settling for that Bimmer or Benz, you'll be surprised at what these cats have to offer.

1998 Highlights

A new V8 engine, taken from the XK8 Coupe and Convertible, makes its way into the engine bay. A revised instrument panel greatly improves interior ergonomics. Cruise and satellite stereo controls are located on the steering wheel.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1998 Jaguar XJR.

5(100%)
4(0%)
3(0%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
5.0
7 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 7 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Awesome ride
gusman,04/30/2002
I purchased my XJR in Feb. of 2002 with 37K miles. It has been the most awesome car that I've owned. You can drive it like a limo, or switch of the traction control and drive it like a hot rod. The build quality is superb and the interior design is elegant and warm, unlike the German sedans. The experience at the Dealership is also top notch. So far the vehicle is under warranty and I have not had to pay for any items. My experience at the dealership has also been great so far. I would buy another Jag, no question. In fact I am considering the XKR.
XJR
cal,07/09/2003
Great performance, good handling (dry conditions). More stylish than german competitors - especially interior.
XJR Terrific...
gjp,05/08/2002
Immense power; black color turns heads (when clean); superb on highway
FIRST JAGUAR
xjrfan,02/06/2011
wow what a car smooth fast handles like a dream. hope to have this car forever.
See all 7 reviews of the 1998 Jaguar XJR
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
15 city / 20 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed automatic
Gas
370 hp @ 6150 rpm
See all Used 1998 Jaguar XJR features & specs

Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
More about the 1998 Jaguar XJR

Used 1998 Jaguar XJR Overview

The Used 1998 Jaguar XJR is offered in the following submodels: XJR Sedan. Available styles include 4dr Sedan.

