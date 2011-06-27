Vehicle overview

As with the other XJ sedans, the XJR receives the new "AJ" 4.0-liter V8 engine, first seen in the XK8 coupe and convertible. When fitted to the high-performance XJR sedan, however, it has a supercharger strapped to its intake, helping it make 370 horsepower and 387 pound-feet of torque. Other improvements include a new instrument panel with new gauges, improved ergonomics and a cool analog clock. Those who have put off purchasing a Jaguar because of the threat of electrical problems will be happy to know that the entire electrical system is new for 1998 as well.

We like Jaguars because of their individuality. Offerings from BMW, Mercedes-Benz and Lexus are a dime-a-dozen; just check the parking lots of any upscale shopping mall. Jags, however, are a little bit harder to spot. They don't clog the expressways like so many salmon heading upstream to spawn, and they can even create a little excitement in the offices of our been-there-done-that editors.

We consider the XJR to be one of the finest-looking cars on the road today, expressing individuality without dripping excess. Thanks to Ford, improved quality and reliability insures that these beautiful cars will spend more time on the road than they will in the shop. Look at the XJ sedans before settling for that Bimmer or Benz, you'll be surprised at what these cats have to offer.