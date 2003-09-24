  1. Home
Used 2000 Jaguar XJR

2000 Jaguar XJR
List Price Estimate
$2,261 - $4,904
Consumer Rating
(10)

Pros & Cons

  • Distinctive and curvaceous bodywork, rich interior materials, quiet and smooth ride.
  • Still can't offer the pure driving thrill of BMW's high-line sedans.
Jaguar XJR years
2000
1999
1998
1997
1996
1995
Edmunds' Expert Review

Vehicle overview

Fortified with a supercharged 4.0-liter V8, the XJR houses 370 horsepower and 387 pound-feet of torque under its sleek bonnet. Despite its two-ton curb weight, this classic sedan will scoot to 60 mph in just 5.5 seconds! A recently redesigned instrument panel features new gauges, improved ergonomics and a cool analog clock. The big news in options is a new navigation system. The DVD-based system is more user-friendly than those that require changing discs, such as some competitor's CD-based units.

The exterior of the XJR is distinguished from its XJ stablemates by its monochromatic styling, aggressive five-spoke wheels and classic wire-mesh grille. On the road, the XJR's sport-tuned suspension firms up the ride and gives the car an expanded performance envelope when compared to the XJ8.

It's hard to find fault with a 370-horsepower sedan that looks as good as the XJR does. The 2000 BMW M5 will most likely offer more for similar money, but that doesn't detract from the Jaguar's exceptional blend of performance, timeless style and comfort.

2000 Highlights

The XJR gains all-speed traction control, improved ABS, rain-sensing windshield wipers, child seat-anchor brackets and an upgraded 320-watt Alpine system as standard equipment. A new navigation system is being offered as optional equipment. The anti-theft system now has an encrypted key transponder. The XJR also gets new 18-inch wheels and newly styled seats.

Scorecard

Overallundefined / 5

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2000 Jaguar XJR.

5 star reviews: 80%
4 star reviews: 10%
3 star reviews: 10%
2 star reviews: 0%
1 star reviews: 0%
Average user rating: 4.7 stars based on 10 total reviews

Trending topics in reviews

  • appearance
  • driving experience
  • ride quality
  • wheels & tires
  • value
  • interior
  • handling & steering
  • climate control
  • comfort
  • maintenance & parts
  • engine
  • acceleration
  • seats
  • fuel efficiency
  • brakes
  • spaciousness
  • reliability & manufacturing quality

Most helpful consumer reviews

4.875 out of 5 stars, Love My Jag!
SierraMomma,

A wonderful car in every way! Very fun to drive, superb comfort, lots of power, an extraordinarily classy car that draws admiring stares wherever I drive. I've had this car for three years with nary a problem. I did rate down on fuel economy, but then what can you expect with a 370 hp engine? All in all, this babe's a 10!

4.375 out of 5 stars, The Love and Hate
Robirobo,

As a jaguar enthusiast, I love my XJR. Amazing accelerations, fun to drive and the look!! The most beautiful sedan design. But in 6 months, the car has worked well only 2 weeks!!! AC valve. Gasket. Electronic problems. ASC, traction control, heated seat, etc... Today it's a knock sensor!! And tomorrow?? If you have a second car, a mechanic who knows (!) Jag and a lot of Zen attitude this is a dream car.

4.75 out of 5 stars, Sleeping Beauty
MIKE VIVENS,

This car really moves, but doesn't look like it. Is faster than most, looks better than most, more fun to drive than most. If you want a fast car that doubles as a head turner, than this car is for you. Had early problems with timing componets, but once repaired look out, nothing but fun!!

3.375 out of 5 stars, Jag Love
Gary Hamel,

The company has made it difficult to deal with recalls. The reliability, especially the electronics are disappointing. The power is suspect at times as the acceleration has waned at the most inopportune times; like getting on the freeway.

Features & Specs

4dr Sedan features & specs
4dr Sedan
N/A
MPG 14 city / 20 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed automatic
Gas
370 hp @ 6150 rpm
Safety

IIHS Rating

The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.

Side Impact TestNot Tested
Roof Strength TestNot Tested
Rear Crash Protection / Head RestraintNot Tested
IIHS Small Overlap Front TestNot Tested
Moderate Overlap Front Test
0

