Pros & Cons
- Distinctive and curvaceous bodywork, rich interior materials, quiet and smooth ride.
- Still can't offer the pure driving thrill of BMW's high-line sedans.
Vehicle overview
Fortified with a supercharged 4.0-liter V8, the XJR houses 370 horsepower and 387 pound-feet of torque under its sleek bonnet. Despite its two-ton curb weight, this classic sedan will scoot to 60 mph in just 5.5 seconds! A recently redesigned instrument panel features new gauges, improved ergonomics and a cool analog clock. The big news in options is a new navigation system. The DVD-based system is more user-friendly than those that require changing discs, such as some competitor's CD-based units.
The exterior of the XJR is distinguished from its XJ stablemates by its monochromatic styling, aggressive five-spoke wheels and classic wire-mesh grille. On the road, the XJR's sport-tuned suspension firms up the ride and gives the car an expanded performance envelope when compared to the XJ8.
It's hard to find fault with a 370-horsepower sedan that looks as good as the XJR does. The 2000 BMW M5 will most likely offer more for similar money, but that doesn't detract from the Jaguar's exceptional blend of performance, timeless style and comfort.
Most helpful consumer reviews
A wonderful car in every way! Very fun to drive, superb comfort, lots of power, an extraordinarily classy car that draws admiring stares wherever I drive. I've had this car for three years with nary a problem. I did rate down on fuel economy, but then what can you expect with a 370 hp engine? All in all, this babe's a 10!
As a jaguar enthusiast, I love my XJR. Amazing accelerations, fun to drive and the look!! The most beautiful sedan design. But in 6 months, the car has worked well only 2 weeks!!! AC valve. Gasket. Electronic problems. ASC, traction control, heated seat, etc... Today it's a knock sensor!! And tomorrow?? If you have a second car, a mechanic who knows (!) Jag and a lot of Zen attitude this is a dream car.
This car really moves, but doesn't look like it. Is faster than most, looks better than most, more fun to drive than most. If you want a fast car that doubles as a head turner, than this car is for you. Had early problems with timing componets, but once repaired look out, nothing but fun!!
The company has made it difficult to deal with recalls. The reliability, especially the electronics are disappointing. The power is suspect at times as the acceleration has waned at the most inopportune times; like getting on the freeway.
|4dr Sedan
N/A
|MPG
|14 city / 20 hwy
|Seats 0
|5-speed automatic
|Gas
|370 hp @ 6150 rpm
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
|Side Impact Test
|Not Tested
|Roof Strength Test
|Not Tested
|Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
|Not Tested
|IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
|Not Tested
|Moderate Overlap Front Test
0
