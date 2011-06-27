1997 Jaguar XJR Review
Pros & Cons
- Beautiful lines, a luxurious interior, Jaguar prestige, and exceptional passenger comfort.
- Quirky interior makes it difficult to reach some controls.
Get More For Your Trade-In
Edmunds' Expert Review
Vehicle overview
After 1995's last-minute resuscitation of Britain's favorite touring sedan, there aren't many changes two years later. The sporty XJR with its 322-horsepower, 4-liter turbo engine remains virtually unchanged, but does receive a comfier rear bench seat, along with three-point belts for those occupants. However, it may take those passengers a little longer to warm up during cold weather, as the car loses its rear heater ducts.
We consider the XJR to be one of the finest-looking cars on the road today, expressing individuality without dripping excess. Thanks to Ford's ownership of Jaguar, improved quality and reliability insures that these beautiful cars will spend more time on the road than they will in the shop. The fleet yet sumptuous XJR is still priced a bit dear compared to some less elegant luxury sport sedans, but how often do you lay your eyes on a car and find that no matter how hard you try not to, you keep looking?
1997 Highlights
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 1997 Jaguar XJR.
Most helpful consumer reviews
Features & Specs
Safety
Sponsored cars related to the XJR
Related Used 1997 Jaguar XJR info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Ford F-350 Super Duty
- Used Ford F-150 2017
- Used Chevrolet Camaro 2018
- Used Toyota Highlander 2017
- Used Tesla Model 3 2017
- Used Dodge Charger 2016
- Used Toyota Highlander
- Used Nissan Rogue 2017
- Used Ram 1500 2018
- Used Chevrolet Silverado 1500 2015
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 Acura MDX
- 2020 Gladiator
- 2020 Escape
- 2020 Nissan Altima
- 2020 3
- 2020 X5
- 2020 Tesla Model X
- Hyundai Tucson 2020
- 2021 Ford Expedition News
- 2020 Expedition
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- 2020 Toyota Prius
- Toyota Tundra 2020
- 2020 RAV4 Hybrid
- 2020 Toyota Sienna
- 2020 Land Cruiser
- 2020 Toyota C-HR
- Toyota Sequoia 2020
- 2020 Toyota Highlander Hybrid
- 2020 Toyota Yaris
- Toyota Corolla 2019