  1. Home
  2. Jaguar
  3. Jaguar XJR
  4. Used 1997 Jaguar XJR
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(3)
Appraise this car

1997 Jaguar XJR Review

Pros & Cons

  • Beautiful lines, a luxurious interior, Jaguar prestige, and exceptional passenger comfort.
  • Quirky interior makes it difficult to reach some controls.
Other years
2000
1999
1998
1997
1996
1995
Jaguar XJR for Sale
2000
List Price Estimate
$1,597 - $3,528
Used XJR for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

Vehicle overview

After 1995's last-minute resuscitation of Britain's favorite touring sedan, there aren't many changes two years later. The sporty XJR with its 322-horsepower, 4-liter turbo engine remains virtually unchanged, but does receive a comfier rear bench seat, along with three-point belts for those occupants. However, it may take those passengers a little longer to warm up during cold weather, as the car loses its rear heater ducts.

We consider the XJR to be one of the finest-looking cars on the road today, expressing individuality without dripping excess. Thanks to Ford's ownership of Jaguar, improved quality and reliability insures that these beautiful cars will spend more time on the road than they will in the shop. The fleet yet sumptuous XJR is still priced a bit dear compared to some less elegant luxury sport sedans, but how often do you lay your eyes on a car and find that no matter how hard you try not to, you keep looking?

1997 Highlights

Apart from gaining a contoured bench seat and three-point seatbelts for rear occupants (as with the rest of the XJ sedans) and losing the heater ducts for the same, the XJR cruises into this year unchanged.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1997 Jaguar XJR.

5(67%)
4(33%)
3(0%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.7
3 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 3 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Oh what a ride it was!
Dolle Dolf,11/18/2010
My well-maintained but hi-miles (160k) car died recently (227k) when the supercharger disintegrated and destroyed the engine. Too much $$ to repair. I already have spent $20k in 3 years in repairs, due to expensive parts. ABS/traction control module had to go to UK for reprogramming. Rear hub melted, destroyed a rotor and a drive shaft. A door dent was expensive to fix. some preventative maintenance including tranny fluid lines. The sunroof was $1200+. The seat computer I never bothered with as it conked out whilst in my fave position. etc etc. Still no regrets. These are beautiful, inspired cars and it has been a true joy to own. A perma-smile on my face each time I drove it.
1997 XJR
DavidG,12/23/2002
Buying this car was a dream! I knew the car had a lot of horsepower but never fully comprehended it until I floored it, two words came out with the first being "OH....", the 2nd I will leave off. This car is a dream to drive and even comfortable on long drives. This is one of the smoothest cars I have driven. I had hit 100 on the interstate and not even notice it until I looked down. When I pointed this out to my better half, her response was "All I am saying is your son is in the car". I personally think he liked it.
XJR
marosari00,02/26/2004
The XJR is truly a supercar in it's own right. It is understatement at it's best. Just possibly looking at the XJR logo on the vehicle or the 255/45zr17 tires may give away what lurks beneath the hood. Power is availble on command. Does well in city driving. Give it an open road and it will slap a smile on your face. Repairs can be expensive so make sure the preventive maintenance is taken care of without fail. This vehicle keeps bimmers and mercs at bay!
See all 3 reviews of the 1997 Jaguar XJR
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
N/A city / N/A hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
322 hp @ 5000 rpm
See all Used 1997 Jaguar XJR features & specs

Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
More about the 1997 Jaguar XJR

Used 1997 Jaguar XJR Overview

The Used 1997 Jaguar XJR is offered in the following submodels: XJR Sedan. Available styles include 4dr Sedan.

What's a good price on a Used 1997 Jaguar XJR?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 1997 Jaguar XJRS are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 1997 Jaguar XJR for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 1997 Jaguar XJR.

Can't find a used 1997 Jaguar XJRs you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Jaguar XJR for sale - 3 great deals out of 20 listings starting at $21,810.

Find a used Jaguar for sale - 10 great deals out of 23 listings starting at $17,281.

Find a used certified pre-owned Jaguar XJR for sale - 7 great deals out of 21 listings starting at $12,997.

Find a used certified pre-owned Jaguar for sale - 6 great deals out of 6 listings starting at $15,180.

Should I lease or buy a 1997 Jaguar XJR?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Jaguar lease specials
Check out Jaguar XJR lease specials

Related Used 1997 Jaguar XJR info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles