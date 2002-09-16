Used 1996 Jaguar XJR for Sale Near Me

  • 1996 Jaguar XJR
    1996 Jaguar XJR

    84,833 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Lease

    $5,484

  • 1999 Jaguar XJR
    1999 Jaguar XJR

    96,982 miles
    No accidents, Personal Use

    $9,596

Read recent reviews for the Jaguar XJR
How come know one talks about this car
HateGermanBrakes,09/16/2002
It'a rocket in hiding. If a BMW 540 owner ever had this car, he would be bragging about his V-8. Power is amazing at 322 HP. New Mods (V8's) have higher HP 370 but about the same same torque. Had many other HP luxury cars. Power is better than BMW's 540, or Mercedes 430 or Lexus 400 series. Reliabilty has been better than average for me. Brakes are way better than any any german car. I have 47K on original brakes and they still look good for another 20K. Both my BMW's and Mercedes ate brakes about ever 20-25K. Can't believe these cars don't hold value better.
