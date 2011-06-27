Used 1996 Jaguar XJR Base Features & Specs

  1. Home
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersInline 6
Combined MPG14
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)12/18 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)256.8/385.2 mi.
Fuel tank capacity21.4 gal.
Combined MPG14
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque378 lb-ft @ 3050 rpm
Base engine typeGas
Base engine size4.0 l
Horsepower322 hp @ 5000 rpm
CylindersInline 6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room37.2 in.
Front leg room41.2 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room36.3 in.
Rear leg room34.7 in.
Measurements
Length197.8 in.
Curb weight4080 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place11.1 cu.ft.
Height53.1 in.
Wheel base113.0 in.
Width70.8 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Nautilus Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Sapphire Blue Metallic
  • Jade Green Pearl Metallic
  • Bright Turquoise Metallic
  • Topaz Metallic
  • Spruce Green Metallic
  • Morocco Red Pearl Metallic
  • Black Crystal Metallic
  • Titanium Pearl Metallic
  • British Racing Green
  • Kingfisher Blue Metallic
  • Carnival Red Pearl Metallic
  • Spindrift White
  • Ice Blue Metallic
  • Black
  • Signal Red
