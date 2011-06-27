1995 Jaguar XJR Review
Pros & Cons - Not Available
Other years
List Price Estimate
$1,059 - $2,340
Used XJR for SaleSee all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In
See your car's value
Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
Edmunds' Expert Review
1995 Highlights
Along with a new body that is more evocative of the classic XJ series comes this new model, the performance-oriented, supercharged XJR that boasts 322 horsepower under its bonnet.
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 1995 Jaguar XJR.
Most helpful consumer reviews
viper077,05/17/2004
I own the limited edition Turquoise color XJR. The supercharger will blow your mind. With the accelerator to the floor, 0-60 seems like 4 seconds. I would NEVER buy a regular Jag after experiencing an R. Somewhere around 65k, our power steering went out, the oil light occasionally came on due to a defect, and the supercharger also has to be serviced every 3k miles. If not, it could go out on you and you will have ZERO power in the car. Other little parts in the inside broke off, like the tweeter covers on the rear doors, the knob for the mirrors, the rear break light (in the window), and the cup holder broke SEVERAL times.
charles ray,07/30/2006
When i purchased my XJR I went wow. This car has awesome power like no other. Few inside problems but overall it has been great. 1995 and it has everything-cassette, 6 disc cd, air in seats and so-on. Features that some cars are just getting today. Do yourself a favour and buy a XJR.
Robert Duncan,07/01/2016
4dr Sedan
I've owned the car for several years and love it. Looking for another one. I now have two.
Features & Specs
See all Used 1995 Jaguar XJR features & specs
MPG
13 city / 19 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
322 hp @ 5000 rpm
Safety
Sponsored cars related to the XJR
Related Used 1995 Jaguar XJR info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Ford F-350 Super Duty
- Used Ford F-150 2017
- Used Chevrolet Camaro 2018
- Used Toyota Highlander 2017
- Used Tesla Model 3 2017
- Used Dodge Charger 2016
- Used Toyota Highlander
- Used Nissan Rogue 2017
- Used Ram 1500 2018
- Used Chevrolet Silverado 1500 2015
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 Acura MDX
- 2020 Gladiator
- 2020 Escape
- 2020 Nissan Altima
- 2020 3
- 2020 X5
- 2020 Tesla Model X
- Hyundai Tucson 2020
- 2021 Ford Expedition News
- 2020 Expedition
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- 2020 Toyota Prius
- Toyota Tundra 2020
- 2020 RAV4 Hybrid
- 2020 Toyota Sienna
- 2020 Land Cruiser
- 2020 Toyota C-HR
- Toyota Sequoia 2020
- 2020 Toyota Highlander Hybrid
- 2020 Toyota Yaris
- Toyota Corolla 2019