  1. Home
  2. Jaguar
  3. Jaguar XJR
  4. Used 1995 Jaguar XJR
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(3)
Appraise this car

1995 Jaguar XJR Review

Pros & Cons - Not Available

Other years
2000
1999
1998
1997
1996
1995
Jaguar XJR for Sale
2000
List Price Estimate
$1,059 - $2,340
Used XJR for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

1995 Highlights

Along with a new body that is more evocative of the classic XJ series comes this new model, the performance-oriented, supercharged XJR that boasts 322 horsepower under its bonnet.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1995 Jaguar XJR.

5(67%)
4(33%)
3(0%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.7
3 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 3 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Impressive Car
viper077,05/17/2004
I own the limited edition Turquoise color XJR. The supercharger will blow your mind. With the accelerator to the floor, 0-60 seems like 4 seconds. I would NEVER buy a regular Jag after experiencing an R. Somewhere around 65k, our power steering went out, the oil light occasionally came on due to a defect, and the supercharger also has to be serviced every 3k miles. If not, it could go out on you and you will have ZERO power in the car. Other little parts in the inside broke off, like the tweeter covers on the rear doors, the knob for the mirrors, the rear break light (in the window), and the cup holder broke SEVERAL times.
Awesome power
charles ray,07/30/2006
When i purchased my XJR I went wow. This car has awesome power like no other. Few inside problems but overall it has been great. 1995 and it has everything-cassette, 6 disc cd, air in seats and so-on. Features that some cars are just getting today. Do yourself a favour and buy a XJR.
Happy Great Car! lacks newer technology though
Robert Duncan,07/01/2016
4dr Sedan
I've owned the car for several years and love it. Looking for another one. I now have two.
See all 3 reviews of the 1995 Jaguar XJR
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
13 city / 19 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
322 hp @ 5000 rpm
See all Used 1995 Jaguar XJR features & specs

Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
More about the 1995 Jaguar XJR

Used 1995 Jaguar XJR Overview

The Used 1995 Jaguar XJR is offered in the following submodels: XJR Sedan. Available styles include 4dr Sedan.

What's a good price on a Used 1995 Jaguar XJR?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 1995 Jaguar XJRS are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 1995 Jaguar XJR for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 1995 Jaguar XJR.

Can't find a used 1995 Jaguar XJRs you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Jaguar XJR for sale - 6 great deals out of 6 listings starting at $25,578.

Find a used Jaguar for sale - 4 great deals out of 18 listings starting at $19,046.

Find a used certified pre-owned Jaguar XJR for sale - 7 great deals out of 10 listings starting at $21,894.

Find a used certified pre-owned Jaguar for sale - 5 great deals out of 9 listings starting at $21,945.

Should I lease or buy a 1995 Jaguar XJR?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Jaguar lease specials
Check out Jaguar XJR lease specials

Related Used 1995 Jaguar XJR info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles