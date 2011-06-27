Estimated values
2002 Jaguar XJ-Series XJ8 4dr Sedan (4.0L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,298
|$3,232
|$3,749
|Clean
|$2,041
|$2,877
|$3,336
|Average
|$1,528
|$2,167
|$2,511
|Rough
|$1,015
|$1,456
|$1,687
Estimated values
2002 Jaguar XJ-Series XJR 100 4dr Sedan (4.0L 8cyl S/C 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,320
|$7,467
|$8,652
|Clean
|$4,725
|$6,647
|$7,701
|Average
|$3,537
|$5,006
|$5,797
|Rough
|$2,349
|$3,365
|$3,893
Estimated values
2002 Jaguar XJ-Series XJ Sport 4dr Sedan (4.0L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,433
|$3,419
|$3,964
|Clean
|$2,162
|$3,043
|$3,528
|Average
|$1,618
|$2,292
|$2,656
|Rough
|$1,074
|$1,540
|$1,784
Estimated values
2002 Jaguar XJ-Series Vanden Plas 4dr Sedan (4.0L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,726
|$3,944
|$4,616
|Clean
|$2,421
|$3,510
|$4,108
|Average
|$1,812
|$2,644
|$3,092
|Rough
|$1,204
|$1,777
|$2,077
Estimated values
2002 Jaguar XJ-Series Super V8 4dr Sedan (4.0L 8cyl S/C 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,811
|$5,916
|$7,071
|Clean
|$3,385
|$5,266
|$6,293
|Average
|$2,534
|$3,966
|$4,737
|Rough
|$1,683
|$2,666
|$3,182
Estimated values
2002 Jaguar XJ-Series XJR 4dr Sedan (4.0L 8cyl S/C 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,442
|$4,388
|$4,917
|Clean
|$3,058
|$3,906
|$4,376
|Average
|$2,289
|$2,942
|$3,294
|Rough
|$1,520
|$1,977
|$2,212