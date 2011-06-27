  1. Home
Estimated values
2002 Jaguar XJ-Series XJ8 4dr Sedan (4.0L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,298$3,232$3,749
Clean$2,041$2,877$3,336
Average$1,528$2,167$2,511
Rough$1,015$1,456$1,687
Estimated values
2002 Jaguar XJ-Series XJR 100 4dr Sedan (4.0L 8cyl S/C 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,320$7,467$8,652
Clean$4,725$6,647$7,701
Average$3,537$5,006$5,797
Rough$2,349$3,365$3,893
Estimated values
2002 Jaguar XJ-Series XJ Sport 4dr Sedan (4.0L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,433$3,419$3,964
Clean$2,162$3,043$3,528
Average$1,618$2,292$2,656
Rough$1,074$1,540$1,784
Estimated values
2002 Jaguar XJ-Series Vanden Plas 4dr Sedan (4.0L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,726$3,944$4,616
Clean$2,421$3,510$4,108
Average$1,812$2,644$3,092
Rough$1,204$1,777$2,077
Estimated values
2002 Jaguar XJ-Series Super V8 4dr Sedan (4.0L 8cyl S/C 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,811$5,916$7,071
Clean$3,385$5,266$6,293
Average$2,534$3,966$4,737
Rough$1,683$2,666$3,182
Estimated values
2002 Jaguar XJ-Series XJR 4dr Sedan (4.0L 8cyl S/C 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,442$4,388$4,917
Clean$3,058$3,906$4,376
Average$2,289$2,942$3,294
Rough$1,520$1,977$2,212
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2002 Jaguar XJ-Series on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2002 Jaguar XJ-Series with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $2,041 for one in "Clean" condition and about $2,877 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Jaguar XJ-Series is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2002 Jaguar XJ-Series with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $2,041 for one in "Clean" condition and about $2,877 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2002 Jaguar XJ-Series, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2002 Jaguar XJ-Series with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $2,041 for one in "Clean" condition and about $2,877 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2002 Jaguar XJ-Series. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2002 Jaguar XJ-Series and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2002 Jaguar XJ-Series ranges from $1,015 to $3,749, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2002 Jaguar XJ-Series is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.