Used 1998 Jaguar XJ-Series for Sale Near Me
- 71,479 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
$4,988
Beach Blvd Automotive - Jacksonville / Florida
WE ARE OPEN!!! NEW TIRES 71,479 MILES LEATHER SUNROOF V8 AT A/C
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1998 Jaguar XJ-Series XJ8.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SAJHX1240WC845265
Stock: VIN5265
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 70,928 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$10,000
Auto Store - Lockport / New York
MAKE OFFER ** OUT OF STATE 1-OWNER ** SHOW CONDITION ** 4.0-L V8 ** MUST SEE ** EXCELLENT VALUE ** Words don't do this XJ8 justice! Critically acclaimed to be the best-driving luxury sedan ever produced to its point thanks to being the last steel-bodied Jaguar and the first equipped with a modern V8 drivetrain.. The XJ8 was completely mechanically redesigned this year to carry its legacy into the modern era! This Jag is absolutely mint inside and out due to its out of state history and limited use. Interior is in perfect condition.. Passenger seats have zero evidence of wear; they're in the same condition as the day they left the factory! Every inch of the cabin is in brand new condition! Exterior is also in near perfect condition undercarriage is black and free of any corrosion.. This Jaguar is truly one in a million and must be seen in person to be appreciated. Comes fully serviced NYS Inspected and warrantied from The Auto Store
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1998 Jaguar XJ-Series XJ8.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SAJHX1247WC836529
Stock: 836529
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 110,800 miles2 Accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$4,495
Highline Motor Cars - Southampton / New Jersey
AM/FM RADIO. HEATED FRONT/REAR SEATS. POWER LOCKS. POWER WINDOWS. POWER MIRRORS. POWER SEATS. POWER MEMORY SEATS. OWNERS MANUAL. SUNROOF.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1999 Jaguar XJ-Series XJ8.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SAJHX1049XC857872
Stock: 857872
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 152,606 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$2,000
Andy Mohr Buick GMC - Fishers / Indiana
4D Sedan, 4.0L I6, 4-Speed Automatic, ABS brakes, Alloy wheels, Heated door mirrors, Power moonroof, Remote keyless entry.Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price!BLUE 1996 Jaguar XJ6 4.0L I6
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1996 Jaguar XJ-Series XJ6.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SAJHX1745TC758823
Stock: PV7576A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-08-2020
- 86,083 miles1 Accident, 5 Owners, Lease
$6,500
S & H Motor Sales - Elkhart / Indiana
*LEATHER* *POWER SUNROOF* *CRAZY LOW MILES* CLEAN CLEAN CLEAN! You will NOT find one nicer! This 1995 XJ6 looks like it just rolled off the assembly line! Stop in and experience the S&H difference today!New Tires, Power Tilt/Slide Sunroof. Gold 1995 Jaguar XJ6 RWD 4-Speed Automatic 4.0L I6
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1995 Jaguar XJ-Series XJ6.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SAJHX1743SC742179
Stock: 20414
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-03-2020
- 85,012 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$5,950
Netto Motors - West Palm Beach / Florida
WE SHIP NATIONALLY AND WORLDWIDE--PLEASE ASK ABOUT OUR LOW RATES
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2001 Jaguar XJ-Series Vanden Plas with Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control, Sunroof/Moonroof.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SAJDA24C81LF26394
Stock: F26394
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 154,346 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use
$4,755
Luxury Warehouse North - Hendersonville / Tennessee
2001 Jaguar XJ8 Sedan Clean Local Vehicle Well Maintained Loaded 4.0L V8 5-Speed Automatic Rear Wheel Drive Leather Appointed Interior Clean Carfax Clean Autocheck Priced to Sell Fast !!Additional Information: Front Air Conditioning Front Air Conditioning - Automatic Climate Control Shift Knob Trim - Alloy Shift Knob Trim - Leather Steering Wheel Trim - Leather Steering Wheel Trim - Wood Memorized Settings - Driver Seat Multi-Function Remote - Trunk Release Power Steering Rearview Mirror - Auto-Dimming Steering Wheel - Power Tilt And Telescopic Abs - 4-Wheel Power Brakes Traction Control Remote Cd Changer - 6 Disc Remote Cd Changer Location - Cargo Area Cassette Clock Premium Brand Premium Brand - Alpine Radio - Am/FM Trip Computer Exterior Entry Lights Headlights - Auto On/Off Wheel Diameter - 16 Inch Wheels - Alloy Window Defogger - Rear Front Wipers - Intermittent Front Wipers - Rain Sensing Power Windows Anti-Theft System - Alarm Front Airbags - Dual Parking Sensors - Rear Power Door Locks Side Airbags - Front Side Mirror Adjustments - Power Side Mirrors - Heated Driver Seat - Heated Driver Seat Power Adjustments Front Seat Type - Bucket Passenger Seat - Heated Passenger Seat Power Adjustments Rear Seat - Heated Upholstery - Leather
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2001 Jaguar XJ-Series XJ8 with Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control, Sunroof/Moonroof.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SAJDA14C71LF28504
Stock: CV1176
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 54,485 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$19,990
Done Deal Motors - Canton / Massachusetts
1995 Jaguar XJS 2+2 1-Owner vehicle with ONLY 54,000 miles is offered by Done Deal Motors Inc. This vehicle has been purchased from the original owner and has been garage kept since day one, well maintained and well taken care of fun to drive and runs great. One of the nicest ones you will find, please look at all the pictures to see the options and condition of this vehicle. This Jaguar includes: COMPACT DISC PLAYER CD Player CONVERTIBLE TOP POWER SEATS LEATHER SEATS
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1995 Jaguar XJ-Series XJS.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SAJNX2749SC195072
Stock: 95072
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 84,050 miles1 Accident, 7 Owners, Personal Use
$9,989
Priority Nissan Chantilly - Chantilly / Virginia
*LEATHER INTERIOR*, *HEATED FRONT SEATS*, *PREMIUM WHEELS*, Low Low Miles, AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION, Cruise Control, USB CHARGING PORTS, XJS 2+2, 2D Convertible, 4.0L I6, Light Green. 1995 Light Green Jaguar XJS 2+2 auto 4-Speed Automatic 4.0L I6
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 7 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1995 Jaguar XJ-Series XJS.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SAJNX2741SC199584
Stock: P3420
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-30-2020
- 75,950 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Lease
$7,999
Siry Auto Group - San Diego / California
SIRY AUTO GROUP Is Offering A ~ 2001 Jaguar XJ ~ Siry Auto Group Has Been Synonymous For Our Huge Selection Of Vehicles Within All Classes & Categories, Both Domestic & Foreign!! Siry Auto Group Is A respected & Trusted Family Owned Car Dealer & Proudly Serving The San Diego Market Since 1999 ~ This Is A Fantastic Deal & A Must See!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2001 Jaguar XJ-Series Vanden Plas with Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control, Sunroof/Moonroof.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SAJDA24C01LF28236
Stock: SA1808U
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-03-2020
- 48,297 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use
$10,991
Lexus of Cerritos - Cerritos / California
The following items have been reconditioned on this vehicle: all new tires! Sun/Moonroof Leather Seats
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2002 Jaguar XJ-Series XJ8 with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Sunroof/Moonroof.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SAJDA14C12LF44456
Stock: 2LF44456
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-15-2020
- 53,293 miles1 Accident, 5 Owners, Personal Use
$13,979
Gas Motor Cars - Marietta / Georgia
FULL HIGH RESOLUTION PHOTOS AND DETAILED DESCRIPTION ON WWW.GASMOTORCARS.COM IF YOU HAVE A VEHICLE YOU ARE LOOKING TO SELL PLEASE CALL US AT (770) 455-8494WE SHOW VEHICLES BY APPOINTMENT ONLY. PLEASE CALL TO SCHEDULE AN APPOINTMENT IN ORDER TO VIEW A LISTING IN PERSON. NEW ARRIVAL!! BEAUTIFUL XJS COUPE IN GREAT CONDITION!! RUNS AND DRIVES GREAT AC WORKS GREAT. HAS UPDATED RADIO AS WELL. EXTERIOR IS FINISHED IN A METALLIC BEIGE WITH BEIGE LEATHER INTERIOR. COMES WITH 3 KEYS. OPTIONS AND FEATURES INCLUDE:4.0L STRAIGHT 6 CYLINDER ENGINE 4 SPEED AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION MULTISPOKE JAGUAR WHEELS POWER STEERING POWER BRAKES POWER LOCKS TELESCOPING STEERING WHEEL POWER MIRRORS POWER WINDOWS HEATED SEATS AND MORE.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1994 Jaguar XJ-Series XJS.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SAJNX5744RC188235
Stock: C8235
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 91,902 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$12,995
The Internet Car Lot - Omaha / Nebraska
Check out this very nice 1994 Jaguar XJS Coupe! This car looks and drives excellent! It's loaded with great features including 4.0L L6, Leather, Cassette Player, Power Windows, Locks, Heated Seats, Tilt, Cruise, A/C, and much more! There is some paint fading on the trunk.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1994 Jaguar XJ-Series XJS.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SAJNX5740RC193934
Stock: COC193934
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-09-2020
- 52,066 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
$14,900
Troutwine Auto Sales - Arcanum / Ohio
1994 Jaguar XJS, 2-door convertible, 4.0L inline 6-cylinder, automatic transmission, 15' aluminum wheels, tan top, tan leather interior, dual power seats, am/fm/cassette, ONLY 52,120 MILES, power windows, locks, keyless entry, new tires
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1994 Jaguar XJ-Series XJS.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SAJNX2744RC193188
Stock: A172B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-16-2018
- 60,000 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$10,950
The Autobarn Nissan of Evanston - Evanston / Illinois
16" x 7" Alloy Lunar Style Wheels, ABS brakes, Bright Door Handles, Bright Mirror Caps, Electronic Stability Control, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Heated door mirrors, Illuminated entry, J1 Heated Front & Rear Seats, Leather Seat Trim, Power moonroof, Power passenger seat, Remote keyless entry, Sovereign Package, Traction control, Walnut Shift Knob, Walnut/Leather Steering Wheel.125K Warranty Available
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2003 Jaguar XJ-Series XJ8 with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Sunroof/Moonroof.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SAJDA14C83LF51051
Stock: NP6412
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-28-2020
- 101,365 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$7,495
P.G. Auto Center - Lansdale / Pennsylvania
WELCOME TO P. G. AUTO CENTER we are a full service auto dealer in existence since 1989. Specializing in foreign and domestic cars servicing Montgomery county and the tristate area; Philadelphia New Jersey and Delaware. Most of our car comes with 30 days power train warranty and auto check report we accept trades.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1993 Jaguar XJ-Series XJS.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SAJNW4748PC187521
Stock: 7521
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 47,760 milesNo accidents, 5 Owners, Personal Use
$10,998
BMW of Arlington - Arlington / Texas
Check out this gently-used 1992 Jaguar XJS we recently got in. Drive home in your new pre-owned vehicle with the knowledge you're fully backed by the CARFAX Buyback Guarantee. Every day feels like Saturday when you're driving a well-maintained, plush convertible like this one.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1992 Jaguar XJ-Series XJS.
Engine: 12-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
13 Combined MPG (11 City/16 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SAJNW4845NC183986
Stock: NC183986
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-22-2020
- 46,211 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$16,900
GR Auto Gallery of Grand Rapids - Grand Rapids / Michigan
GR Auto Gallery is pleased to offer this 2004 Jaguar XJR for your consideration. The XJR is the Jaguar to have as it is powered by a supercharged 4.2L V8 motor which pumps out an impressive 390 horsepower. Mated to the powerful motor is a smooth-shifting 6-speed automatic transmission. This beautiful Jaguar is finished in Zircon Light Blue exterior over a Dove Grey premium leather interior. Other exterior features include 19-inch Jaguar 5-spoke wheels, Brembo “R” brakes, chrome mirror caps, and parking sensors. Both the interior and exterior are in great condition and are loaded to the top with luxurious features. The radio has been upgraded with a JagDroid radio unit that allows for hands-free Bluetooth connectivity to a cell phone. Also, included in the interior are heated power memory seats, rear power sunshade, built-in navigation, power telescoping steering wheel and pedals, and sunroof. It should be noted that the factory air suspension has been replaced with an Arnott spring coil set up that makes for increased reliability while keeping its stock ride quality. This example is a wonderful two owner vehicle. A Jaguar like this with the supercharged motor is not easy to come by, and an example like this in great condition and low miles will be plenty of fun for its next owner. Please call or email with any questions or for additional information.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Jaguar XJ-Series XJR with Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SAJWA73B34TG21500
Stock: P4398 M
Certified Pre-Owned: No
