Estimated values
1998 Jaguar XJ-Series XJ8 L 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,955
|$2,817
|$3,293
|Clean
|$1,741
|$2,515
|$2,940
|Average
|$1,312
|$1,911
|$2,235
|Rough
|$883
|$1,308
|$1,530
Estimated values
1998 Jaguar XJ-Series XJ8 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,692
|$2,426
|$2,832
|Clean
|$1,507
|$2,166
|$2,529
|Average
|$1,136
|$1,646
|$1,922
|Rough
|$764
|$1,126
|$1,316
Estimated values
1998 Jaguar XJ-Series Vanden Plas 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,953
|$2,883
|$3,396
|Clean
|$1,739
|$2,574
|$3,033
|Average
|$1,310
|$1,957
|$2,305
|Rough
|$882
|$1,339
|$1,578